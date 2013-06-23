Trending

De Vocht wins Belgian road race championship

Polspoel, De Vuyst out-maneuvered

Image 1 of 14

Liesbet De Vocht (Rabobank-Liv Giant)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 14

Liesbet De Vocht is congratulated after winning the Belgian title

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 14

Liesbet De Vocht celebrates her win

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 14

Polspoel, De Vocht and De Vuyst made up the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 14

Liesbet De Vocht wins

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 14

Liesbet De Vocht powers to the Belgian title

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 14

Sofie De Vuyst (Sengers) was third

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 14

The podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 14

Maaike Polspoel (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) was second

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 14

De Vocht wins the Belgian championship

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 14

The field had no hope of catching the trio

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 14

De Vocht was very happy to win

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 14

De Vocht patiently waits behind her breakaway companions

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 14

Liesbet De Vocht (Rabo-Liv Giant) the new Belgian champion

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv Giant2:59:06
2Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
4Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:03
5Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:37
6Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
7Sanne Cant (Bel)
8Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
9Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:51
11Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team0:01:12
12Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
13Helga Sibick (Bel)
14Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer0:03:56
15Latoya Brulee (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team0:09:00
16Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
17Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
18Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
19Annelies Dom (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
20Mieke Leeman (Bel)
21Shana Van Glabeke (Bel)
22Tara Gins (Bel)
23Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
24Valerie Demey (Bel)0:11:00
25Daisy Depoorter (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
26Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
27Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
28Kim Saenen (Bel)
29Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
30Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
31Ine Vercammen (Bel)
32Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)

 

