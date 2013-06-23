De Vocht wins Belgian road race championship
Polspoel, De Vuyst out-maneuvered
Elite Women: La Roche -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|2:59:06
|2
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|4
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:37
|6
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|8
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|9
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:00:51
|11
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|0:01:12
|12
|Els Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|13
|Helga Sibick (Bel)
|14
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|0:03:56
|15
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|0:09:00
|16
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|17
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|18
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|19
|Annelies Dom (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|20
|Mieke Leeman (Bel)
|21
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel)
|22
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|23
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|24
|Valerie Demey (Bel)
|0:11:00
|25
|Daisy Depoorter (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|26
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel)
|27
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|28
|Kim Saenen (Bel)
|29
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|30
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|31
|Ine Vercammen (Bel)
|32
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
