Belgian Cyclocross National Championships: Marion Norbert Riberolle fights back from early-race crash to claim solo victory

Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) fought back from an important early crash to clinch the Belgian National Cyclocross Championships with a fine solo win.

A bronze medallist last year, the top favourite battled through snow and thick mud to overtake all her rivals and finish nearly a minute clear of Laura Verdonschot (De Ceuster-Bouwpunt).

After a prolonged duel with Verdonschot, Julie Brouwers (Charles Liégeois Roastery CX) completed the podium.

Sterre Vervloet celebrated after crossing the line as the winner of the women's U23 title.

Norbert Riberolle's lone triumph ends a 15-year-run of victories in the Championships for Sanne Cant, soon to retire and who did not take part in the race.

More to follow...

Results

