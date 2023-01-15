Michael Vanthourenhout beats Laurens Sweeck to score Belgian cyclocross title

Michael Vanthourenhout (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen) added a first Belgian championship title to his palmares in an epic edition in Loenhout. The European champion cemented his status as top-mudder by riding Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Fristads) off his wheel in the final lap.

Sweeck seemed to have the measure of Vanthourenhout but, in the heavy rain-soaked race, one small mix-up in the material zone proved to be enough to swing the race in favour of the Bingoal rider after all the other competitors had fallen behind.

In an incident-filled first lap, Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek) took the hole shot in hopes of being a contender for his first elite national title, pulling Sweeck and Vanthourenhout clear. However, the son of the great Sven Nys took a tumble in the opening minutes and found himself chasing in third the rest of the race.

Eli Iserbyt (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen) also crashed in the first lap and took a while to pick himself up and could do no better than fourth.

The race was then between Sweeck and Vanthourenhout, two of the top mud-riders, as the skies opened up over Loenhout.

Barely visible amid the downpour, Sweeck and Vanthourenhout traded turns attacking on the mud-strewn course, with a critical moment coming on the penultimate lap when both riders came into the pits for fresh bikes. Vanthourenhout came into the pit first and Sweeck, hot on his heels, nearly crashed into the discarded bike and the delay gave Vanthourenhout a few seconds advantage.

The effort cost him, and although the Crelan-Fristads rider closed down the gap, Vanthourenhout opened it back up again, notching out a few metres on the climb. Sweeck settled for silver, while Nys, in his first elite championships, was thrilled to claim bronze.

