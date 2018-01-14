Trending

Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross title

Van Loy and Sels round out podium

Image 1 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 2 of 18

Sanne Cant celebrates World Cup victory in Zeven.

Sanne Cant celebrates World Cup victory in Zeven.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 4 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 5 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 6 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 7 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 8 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 9 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 10 of 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 11 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 12 of 18

Loes Sels at Belgian cyclo-cross nationals in 2018

Loes Sels at Belgian cyclo-cross nationals in 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 13 of 18

Elite women's race at the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships

Elite women's race at the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 14 of 18

Loes Sels at Belgian cyclo-cross nationals 2018

Loes Sels at Belgian cyclo-cross nationals 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 15 of 18

Joyce Vanderbeken

Joyce Vanderbeken
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 16 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 17 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 18 of 18

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle

World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) claimed her ninth successive national cyclo-cross title as she cruised to victory in the elite women’s race at the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships in Koksijde.

Cant made light work of a high quality field to solo home well clear of second-placed Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions), while Loes Sels (Crelan-Charles) took the bronze medal.

From the start, Cant forged clear immediately in the company of Van Loy, Sels, Laura Verdonschot and Joyce Vanderbeken. Verdonschot was looking to repeat her strong showing of a year ago, and she took an early lead on the sand, but Cant bridged across smoothly shortly afterwards.

Come the second lap, Cant simply took flight, leaving Verdonschot standing to open up an unassailable lead. Behind, the battle for the other podium spots was fiercely contested. Van Loy found a way past Verdonschot to take second place, albeit over a minute behind Cant.

Verdonschot would not even have the consolation of a bronze medal, as Sels came past her on the final lap, but the day belonged to the irrepressible Cant, who will hope a ninth national title is a precursor to a second successive world title in Valkenburg next month.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:44:27
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:05
3Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:01:19
4Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:01:42
5Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:02:00
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:02:54
7Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:03:08
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:30
9Marthe Truyen (Bel)0:03:52
10Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:49
11Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:05:10
12Shana Maes (Bel)0:06:00
13Kim Van De Putte (Bel)0:06:53
14Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:07:48
15Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:08:36
16Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:09:13
17Laure Michels (Bel)0:09:43
18Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)0:10:00
19Kiona Crabbé (Bel)0:10:03
20Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
21Kristien Nelen (Bel)
22Tess Van Loy (Bel)
23Caren Commissaris (Bel)
24Tine Rombouts (Bel)
25Mieke Docx (Bel)
26Eva Vermeersch (Bel)
27Tine Vandenheede (Bel)
28Karen De Keulenaer (Bel)
29Nele De Vos (Bel)
30Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
31Katleen Fraeye (Bel)
32Laurine Boidequin (Bel)
DNFJustine Louchaert (Bel)
DNFSandie Verriest (Bel)
DNSLise Van Wunsel (Bel)
DNSAurelie Vermeir (Bel)
DNSValerie Boonen (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews