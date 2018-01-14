Image 1 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 18 Sanne Cant celebrates World Cup victory in Zeven. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 6 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 7 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 9 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 11 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 12 of 18 Loes Sels at Belgian cyclo-cross nationals in 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 13 of 18 Elite women's race at the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 14 of 18 Loes Sels at Belgian cyclo-cross nationals 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 15 of 18 Joyce Vanderbeken (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 16 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 17 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 18 of 18 World champion Sanne Cant wins Belgian cyclo-cross tittle (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon) claimed her ninth successive national cyclo-cross title as she cruised to victory in the elite women’s race at the Belgian Cyclo-cross Championships in Koksijde.

Cant made light work of a high quality field to solo home well clear of second-placed Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions), while Loes Sels (Crelan-Charles) took the bronze medal.

From the start, Cant forged clear immediately in the company of Van Loy, Sels, Laura Verdonschot and Joyce Vanderbeken. Verdonschot was looking to repeat her strong showing of a year ago, and she took an early lead on the sand, but Cant bridged across smoothly shortly afterwards.

Come the second lap, Cant simply took flight, leaving Verdonschot standing to open up an unassailable lead. Behind, the battle for the other podium spots was fiercely contested. Van Loy found a way past Verdonschot to take second place, albeit over a minute behind Cant.

Verdonschot would not even have the consolation of a bronze medal, as Sels came past her on the final lap, but the day belonged to the irrepressible Cant, who will hope a ninth national title is a precursor to a second successive world title in Valkenburg next month.



