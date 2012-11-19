Trending

Kabush on winning streak in BC Grand Prix

McNeely and Fisher round out podium

The field was strong in the elite men's race as both the u-23 and elite racers were starting in the same category. Four-time Canadian Champion Geoff Kabush, winner of yesterday’s race, started alongside some big names of cyclo-cross coming from both Canada and the USA. Three-time u-23 Canadian Cyclo-cross Champion Evan McNeely (Ottawa, ON/Specialized Canada) also took the start, matching his skills against the Elite field.

Early into the 60 minute race, Jeremy Martin (Boischatel, QC/Rocky Mountain Factory Team), Geoff Kabush and Mike Garrigan (St-Clemens, ON) were leading the large lead group. In the third lap, Steve Fisher (Bellingham, WA/Hagens Berman p/b Raleigh), Geoff Kabush and Mike Garrigan, along with McNeely, Chris Sheppard (Bend, OR/Rocky Mountain Bicycle), Andrew L’Espérance (Halifax, NS/Norco Factory Team) and Spence Paxson (Seattle, WA/Team Kona) established themselves as the strongest contenders to take the victory.

In the last 20 minutes of racing, a group of five riders remained at the lead, including Kabush, Paxson, McNeely, L’Espérance and Fisher. With a few attempts to attack and separate the group, Kabush, McNeely and Fisher were able to drop Paxson and L’Espérance and ride as a small lead group.

Thanks in part to a crash from Fisher, holding up Kabush, McNeely took the opportunity to increase his gap on Kabush and Fisher, with 15 minutes left of racing. But Kabush showed he’s in top form, and was able to close the gap on McNeely, and drop him on the last lap.

Kabush rode away solo, never looking back, to take the victory, followed by McNeely and Fisher in second and third places respectively.

The designed course offered many challenges to the competitors over the weekend, including barriers, stairs, dirt sections and many slippery off-camber switchbacks.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:58:22
2Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada0:00:15
3Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Pb Raleigh0:00:32
4Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:00:40
5Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery0:00:55
6Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:01:04
7Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:01:45
8Cameron Jette (Can) SCOTT - 3 Rox Racing0:02:00
9Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:02:01
10Adam McGrath (Can) Hagens Berman/Raleigh0:02:11
11Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team0:02:29
12Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky MTN Bicycles Factory0:02:59
13Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M0:03:02
14Michael van den Ham Cycle-Smart Elite Team0:03:05
15Thomas Skinner (Can) Norco Westcoast0:03:16
16Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:03:49
17Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing0:03:54
18Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Zed Wheels0:05:03
19Kevin Noiles (Can) Sundays Best Racing0:06:11
20Sven Sturm (Can) Trek RedTruck Racing p/b Mosaic0:06:32
21Sherwood Plant (Can) Independant0:06:55
22Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery0:06:56
23Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:07:13
-1 LapJesse Reams (Can)
-2 LapsFelix Wilberg (Can) Cyclemeisters/Bowcycle
-2 LapsRichard Machhein (Can) Local Ride Racing
-3 LapsBrett Wakefield (Can) Local Ride Racing
-3 LapsLouis Dillon (Can) Sunshine Coast Cycling
-3 LapsTed Martin (Can) Triple Crown Racing
-4 LapsShaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
-4 LapsBrandon Thomson (Can) Speed Theory
-5 LapsMatt Hornland (Can) Mighty Riders
DNFCraig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com
DNFJérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
DNFKevin Calhoun (Can) Rocky Mountain
DNFDrew MacKenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin
DNSMike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
DNSAdam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
DNSTyler Trace (Can)
DNSMike Berkenpas (Can) Secret Cycles
DNSKelly Servinski (Can) SCOTT Bikes

Latest on Cyclingnews