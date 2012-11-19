Kabush on winning streak in BC Grand Prix
McNeely and Fisher round out podium
Elite Men: Surrey, British Columbia -
The field was strong in the elite men's race as both the u-23 and elite racers were starting in the same category. Four-time Canadian Champion Geoff Kabush, winner of yesterday’s race, started alongside some big names of cyclo-cross coming from both Canada and the USA. Three-time u-23 Canadian Cyclo-cross Champion Evan McNeely (Ottawa, ON/Specialized Canada) also took the start, matching his skills against the Elite field.
Early into the 60 minute race, Jeremy Martin (Boischatel, QC/Rocky Mountain Factory Team), Geoff Kabush and Mike Garrigan (St-Clemens, ON) were leading the large lead group. In the third lap, Steve Fisher (Bellingham, WA/Hagens Berman p/b Raleigh), Geoff Kabush and Mike Garrigan, along with McNeely, Chris Sheppard (Bend, OR/Rocky Mountain Bicycle), Andrew L’Espérance (Halifax, NS/Norco Factory Team) and Spence Paxson (Seattle, WA/Team Kona) established themselves as the strongest contenders to take the victory.
In the last 20 minutes of racing, a group of five riders remained at the lead, including Kabush, Paxson, McNeely, L’Espérance and Fisher. With a few attempts to attack and separate the group, Kabush, McNeely and Fisher were able to drop Paxson and L’Espérance and ride as a small lead group.
Thanks in part to a crash from Fisher, holding up Kabush, McNeely took the opportunity to increase his gap on Kabush and Fisher, with 15 minutes left of racing. But Kabush showed he’s in top form, and was able to close the gap on McNeely, and drop him on the last lap.
Kabush rode away solo, never looking back, to take the victory, followed by McNeely and Fisher in second and third places respectively.
The designed course offered many challenges to the competitors over the weekend, including barriers, stairs, dirt sections and many slippery off-camber switchbacks.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:58:22
|2
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:00:15
|3
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Pb Raleigh
|0:00:32
|4
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|0:00:40
|5
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|0:00:55
|6
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:01:04
|7
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:01:45
|8
|Cameron Jette (Can) SCOTT - 3 Rox Racing
|0:02:00
|9
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:02:01
|10
|Adam McGrath (Can) Hagens Berman/Raleigh
|0:02:11
|11
|Andrew Watson (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:02:29
|12
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky MTN Bicycles Factory
|0:02:59
|13
|Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M
|0:03:02
|14
|Michael van den Ham Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:03:05
|15
|Thomas Skinner (Can) Norco Westcoast
|0:03:16
|16
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|0:03:49
|17
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Norco Bicycles - SRI Importing
|0:03:54
|18
|Adam De Vos (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Zed Wheels
|0:05:03
|19
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sundays Best Racing
|0:06:11
|20
|Sven Sturm (Can) Trek RedTruck Racing p/b Mosaic
|0:06:32
|21
|Sherwood Plant (Can) Independant
|0:06:55
|22
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|0:06:56
|23
|Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:07:13
|-1 Lap
|Jesse Reams (Can)
|-2 Laps
|Felix Wilberg (Can) Cyclemeisters/Bowcycle
|-2 Laps
|Richard Machhein (Can) Local Ride Racing
|-3 Laps
|Brett Wakefield (Can) Local Ride Racing
|-3 Laps
|Louis Dillon (Can) Sunshine Coast Cycling
|-3 Laps
|Ted Martin (Can) Triple Crown Racing
|-4 Laps
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|-4 Laps
|Brandon Thomson (Can) Speed Theory
|-5 Laps
|Matt Hornland (Can) Mighty Riders
|DNF
|Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com
|DNF
|Jérémy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|DNF
|Kevin Calhoun (Can) Rocky Mountain
|DNF
|Drew MacKenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin
|DNS
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
|DNS
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|DNS
|Tyler Trace (Can)
|DNS
|Mike Berkenpas (Can) Secret Cycles
|DNS
|Kelly Servinski (Can) SCOTT Bikes
