Mical Dyck of Victoria, BC (Stan’s No Tube) continued on her winning ways after taking the Canadian title on Saturday, taking the victory in the 40 minute race on the 2.8 km course, slightly different from Saturday’s Canadian Championships race. With the Canadian Championships title and this victory, Dyck established herself as a strong contender for UCI World Championships, to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, in February.

Edmonton’s Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club), Canada’s top-ranked cyclo-cross rider, took the second place in today’s Grand Prix, bouncing back after a fourth-place finish in yesterday’s race. Wendy Simms rounded up the podium crossing the finish line in third place.

