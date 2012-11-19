Trending

Canadian champion Dyck cleans up at BC Grand Prix

Harlton and Simms round out podium

Mical Dyck of Victoria, BC (Stan’s No Tube) continued on her winning ways after taking the Canadian title on Saturday, taking the victory in the 40 minute race on the 2.8 km course, slightly different from Saturday’s Canadian Championships race. With the Canadian Championships title and this victory, Dyck established herself as a strong contender for UCI World Championships, to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, in February.

Edmonton’s Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club), Canada’s top-ranked cyclo-cross rider, took the second place in today’s Grand Prix, bouncing back after a fourth-place finish in yesterday’s race. Wendy Simms rounded up the podium crossing the finish line in third place.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:37:31
2Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:00:01
3Wendy Simms (Can) Kona0:00:08
4Catharine Pendrel (Can)0:00:36
5Sandra Walter (Can) Local Ride/ Vie Superfoods+0:00:43
6Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery0:00:57
7Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time0:00:58
8Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Secret Cycles/Xprezo0:01:14
9Chantell Widney (Can) PRW0:01:23
10Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:01:33
11Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita ESPN-W0:01:44
12Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:02:29
13Andrea Bunnin (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:02:34
14Jamie Gilgen (USA) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville0:02:37
15Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles0:02:37
16Joanie Caron (Can) Ride with Rendall0:03:11
17Shantel Koenig (Can) Redbike0:03:56
18Emily Flynn (Can) Tommy & Lefebvre Cycling0:04:02
19Sarah Coney (Can) Local Ride0:04:07
-1 LapHeidi Manicke (Can)
2 LapsJoanne (Joey) Luyckx (Can) Atomic Racing
DNFCynthia Young (Can) West Lion Cycling / Rapha
DNFJoele Guynup (Can) Condo Group/Shimano
DNSEmily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
DNSDawn Anderson (Can) Oak Bay Bikes

