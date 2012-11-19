Canadian champion Dyck cleans up at BC Grand Prix
Harlton and Simms round out podium
Elite Women: Surrey, British Columbia -
Mical Dyck of Victoria, BC (Stan’s No Tube) continued on her winning ways after taking the Canadian title on Saturday, taking the victory in the 40 minute race on the 2.8 km course, slightly different from Saturday’s Canadian Championships race. With the Canadian Championships title and this victory, Dyck established herself as a strong contender for UCI World Championships, to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, in February.
Edmonton’s Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club), Canada’s top-ranked cyclo-cross rider, took the second place in today’s Grand Prix, bouncing back after a fourth-place finish in yesterday’s race. Wendy Simms rounded up the podium crossing the finish line in third place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:37:31
|2
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:00:01
|3
|Wendy Simms (Can) Kona
|0:00:08
|4
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|0:00:36
|5
|Sandra Walter (Can) Local Ride/ Vie Superfoods+
|0:00:43
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery
|0:00:57
|7
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|0:00:58
|8
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) Secret Cycles/Xprezo
|0:01:14
|9
|Chantell Widney (Can) PRW
|0:01:23
|10
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|0:01:33
|11
|Leah Guloien (Can) Colavita ESPN-W
|0:01:44
|12
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:02:29
|13
|Andrea Bunnin (Can) Deadgoat Racing
|0:02:34
|14
|Jamie Gilgen (USA) Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville
|0:02:37
|15
|Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles
|0:02:37
|16
|Joanie Caron (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:03:11
|17
|Shantel Koenig (Can) Redbike
|0:03:56
|18
|Emily Flynn (Can) Tommy & Lefebvre Cycling
|0:04:02
|19
|Sarah Coney (Can) Local Ride
|0:04:07
|-1 Lap
|Heidi Manicke (Can)
|2 Laps
|Joanne (Joey) Luyckx (Can) Atomic Racing
|DNF
|Cynthia Young (Can) West Lion Cycling / Rapha
|DNF
|Joele Guynup (Can) Condo Group/Shimano
|DNS
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|DNS
|Dawn Anderson (Can) Oak Bay Bikes
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy