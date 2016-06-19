Image 1 of 43 Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team) wins the final stage of the Aviva Women's Tour. Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) sealed overall victory at the Aviva Women’s Tour while Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) won the sprint from the breakaway group to claim the stage honours on the final day in Kettering.

The race was animated by a seven-woman break that saw Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) spend much of the stage as the virtual yellow jersey before the combined efforts of Armitstead’s Boels-Dolmans squad and Marianne Vos’ Rabo-Liv teammates brought the move under control, though not fully to heel.

Weaver had Lepistö, Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) and Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) for company in the move, which went clear after 30 kilometres.

Loren Rowney (Orica-AIS) had originally been part of the break but she was distanced on the climb of Newnham Hill, where the leaders began to stretch out their advantage over the peloton.

The gap never quite nudged beyond five minutes, however, and the peloton began to peg back the move in the second half of the stage. Yet though the deficit stood at barely more than a minute entering the final 20 kilometres, the escapees managed to stay clear all the way to the finish in Kettering.

"It was a hard start to the stage," Lepistö said. "We were defending Ashleigh’s second place on the overall. A group was going away so I was covering the attack. Eventually we got a good gap and we were happy with the names in the group so I got the team orders to work. When the gap got too big and was threatening GC, the team orders were for me to stop working.

"I thought we would be caught in the last kilometre because the gap was coming down all the time,” Lepistö said. “The team told me to look for a spot to attack in order to increase the gap for the break because we didn’t want the peloton to catch us as there were bonus seconds on the line. I tried a few times and couldn’t get away so I decided to save my legs for the sprint. Molly Weaver attacked with 600m to go, I got on her wheel and opened up my sprint with 200m to go."

After a late attack from Kitchen was closed down, it was clear that the escapees would fight out for the stage honours in a group sprint, and Lepistö delivered a pitch-perfect finishing effort to see off Bastianelli and Cecchini.

Armitstead finished safely at the head of the main peloton to seal final overall victory, 11 seconds clear of Lepistö’s Cervelo-Bigla teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, while Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) finished third, a further two seconds back. Marianne Vos, winner the previous day, finished the Aviva Women’s Tour in fourth overall, 18 seconds behind Armitstead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2:57:31 2 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 5 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 6 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 7 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:11 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:15 9 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 12 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 13 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 16 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale Cipollini 17 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 18 Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 19 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 20 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 23 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 25 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 26 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 27 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 28 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 31 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 33 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 34 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 35 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 36 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 37 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 38 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 39 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 40 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 41 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 42 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 43 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 45 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 46 Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR 47 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 48 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 49 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 51 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 52 Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR 53 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 54 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 55 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 56 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 57 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 58 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 59 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 60 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 61 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 62 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR 0:00:53 64 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:00:58 65 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:06 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:10 67 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 68 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 69 Annasley Park (GBr) GBR 0:01:51 70 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 71 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 72 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:02:20 73 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM DNF Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products DNS Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNS Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNS Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team DNS Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 16:00:39 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:13 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:20 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:40 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:43 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:49 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:50 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:53 11 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 12 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 13 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:01:00 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:13 17 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:28 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:52 19 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:00 20 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:40 21 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:03:41 22 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:03:45 23 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:52 24 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:20 25 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:35 26 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:14 27 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:20 28 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 29 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:23 30 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 31 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 32 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 33 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:05:35 34 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:37 35 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:29 36 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 37 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 38 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:08:31 39 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:38 40 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:08:41 41 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:11:18 42 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 0:13:00 43 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:05 44 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 0:14:54 45 Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:12 46 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:17:06 47 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 0:17:28 48 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini 0:17:48 49 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:17:51 50 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 51 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:26 52 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:20:31 53 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:58 54 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:24:10 55 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 56 Jessie Walker (GBr) Great Britain 57 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 58 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 59 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 60 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 61 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 62 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 63 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 64 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 65 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:25:05 66 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:25:37 67 Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain 0:25:46 68 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:26:00 69 Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 0:26:45 70 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:28:34 71 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:32:54 72 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:33:02 73 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:14

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 58 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 33 3 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 21 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 20 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 16 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 14 10 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 26 pts 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 4 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 12 5 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 11 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 10 8 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 10 9 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 9 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 9