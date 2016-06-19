Trending

Armitstead wins Aviva Women's Tour

Lotta Lepistö claims final stage victory

Image 1 of 43

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team) wins the final stage of the Aviva Women's Tour.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 43

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) in the break

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 43

Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 43

Lotta Lepistö's pre-race massage turned out to be a good one

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 43

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) looked relaxed pre-stage

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 43

The Canyon-SRAM team

The Canyon-SRAM team
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 43

Lizzie Armitstead signing on for the final stage

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 43

Race leader Lizzie Armitstead and her Boels-Dolmans teammates

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 43

Katie Hall in the polka dot jersey at the Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 43

Race winning break build a healthy lead of 4 minutes at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 43

Race winning break build a healthy lead of 4 minutes at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 43

Anna Plitcha (BTC City Ljubljana) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 43

Fans cheer on the peloton from the roadside at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 43

Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 43

Lisa Klein on the front of the peloton at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 43

Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 43

Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5. A 113.2 km road race from Northampton to Kettering, UK on June 19th 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 43

Boels marshall the front of the peloton at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 43

The gap is closing for the breakaway, but not fast enough for those in the peloton looking for a stage win at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 43

Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla) wins in Kettering at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 43

Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla) wins in Kettering at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 43

2016 Women's Tour overall winner Lizzie Armitstead

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 43

Emilia Fahlin (SWE) of Ale-Cipollini Cycling Team was awarded the most combatative rider of the race after the Aviva Women's Tour 2016

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 43

A quick team selfie for Wiggle-High5 on the podium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 43

Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 43

Jip van den Bos (Parkhotel Valkenburg) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 43

Lisa Brennauer (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 43

Peloton speed through the early kilometres at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 43

Lizzie Armitstead (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team wins the first intermediate sprint of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 43

Anna Trevisi leads the charge at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 43

The peloton gets stretched close to breaking point through the winding country lanes at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 43

Race leader and World Champion, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 43

Eugenia Bujak in the break at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 43

The breakaway group approaches the top of the first QOM climb of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 43

Loren Rowney (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team digs deep on the first QOM climb of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 43

Top two in the general classification, Lizzie Armitstead and Ashleigh Moolman Pasio go at wheel to wheel on the first QoM at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 43

Lotta Lepistö crests the first QoM at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 43

Rozanne Slik (Liv Plantur) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 43

Hannah Barnes (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 43

Laura Massey (Drops) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 43

Lizzie Armitstead on the stage 4 podium at the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 43

Lotta Lepistö celebrates with her Cervelo Bigla teammates after winning the final stage of the Aviva Women's Tour in Kettering.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 43

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) sealed overall victory at the Aviva Women’s Tour while Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) won the sprint from the breakaway group to claim the stage honours on the final day in Kettering.

The race was animated by a seven-woman break that saw Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) spend much of the stage as the virtual yellow jersey before the combined efforts of Armitstead’s Boels-Dolmans squad and Marianne Vos’ Rabo-Liv teammates brought the move under control, though not fully to heel.

Weaver had Lepistö, Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) and Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) for company in the move, which went clear after 30 kilometres.

Loren Rowney (Orica-AIS) had originally been part of the break but she was distanced on the climb of Newnham Hill, where the leaders began to stretch out their advantage over the peloton.

The gap never quite nudged beyond five minutes, however, and the peloton began to peg back the move in the second half of the stage. Yet though the deficit stood at barely more than a minute entering the final 20 kilometres, the escapees managed to stay clear all the way to the finish in Kettering.

"It was a hard start to the stage," Lepistö said. "We were defending Ashleigh’s second place on the overall. A group was going away so I was covering the attack. Eventually we got a good gap and we were happy with the names in the group so I got the team orders to work. When the gap got too big and was threatening GC, the team orders were for me to stop working.

"I thought we would be caught in the last kilometre because the gap was coming down all the time,” Lepistö said. “The team told me to look for a spot to attack in order to increase the gap for the break because we didn’t want the peloton to catch us as there were bonus seconds on the line. I tried a few times and couldn’t get away so I decided to save my legs for the sprint. Molly Weaver attacked with 600m to go, I got on her wheel and opened up my sprint with 200m to go."

After a late attack from Kitchen was closed down, it was clear that the escapees would fight out for the stage honours in a group sprint, and Lepistö delivered a pitch-perfect finishing effort to see off Bastianelli and Cecchini.

Armitstead finished safely at the head of the main peloton to seal final overall victory, 11 seconds clear of Lepistö’s Cervelo-Bigla teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, while Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) finished third, a further two seconds back. Marianne Vos, winner the previous day, finished the Aviva Women’s Tour in fourth overall, 18 seconds behind Armitstead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2:57:31
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
6Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
7Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:11
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:15
9Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
12Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale Cipollini
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
18Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
19Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
20Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
21Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
23Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
24Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
26Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
27Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
28Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
31Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
33Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
34Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
35Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
36Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
37Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
38Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
39Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
40Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
41Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
42Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
43Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
45Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
46Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR
47Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
48Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
49Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
50Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
52Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR
53Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
54Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
55Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
56Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
57Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
58Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
59Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
60Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
61Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
62Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR0:00:53
64Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:58
65Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:06
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:01:10
67Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
68Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
69Annasley Park (GBr) GBR0:01:51
70Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
71Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
72Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:02:20
73Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFLisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
DNFAlison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
DNSChristine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNSRoxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNSLucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNSShara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team16:00:39
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:13
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:18
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:20
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:40
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:43
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:49
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:50
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:53
11Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
12Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
13Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:00
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:01:13
17Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:28
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:52
19Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:00
20Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:40
21Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women0:03:41
22Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:03:45
23Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:52
24Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:20
25Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:35
26Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:14
27Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:05:20
28Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
29Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:23
30Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
31Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
32Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:05:35
34Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:05:37
35Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:29
36Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
37Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
38Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:31
39Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:38
40Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:08:41
41Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:11:18
42Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:13:00
43Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:05
44Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:14:54
45Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain0:16:12
46Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:17:06
47Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini0:17:28
48Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini0:17:48
49Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:17:51
50Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
51Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:26
52Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:20:31
53Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:58
54Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:24:10
55Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
56Jessie Walker (GBr) Great Britain
57Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
58Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
59Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
60Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
61Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
62Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
63Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
65Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:25:05
66Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:25:37
67Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain0:25:46
68Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:26:00
69Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini0:26:45
70Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:28:34
71Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:32:54
72Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:33:02
73Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain0:36:14

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team58pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur33
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team27
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini21
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High520
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High516
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team15
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High514
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women26pts
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team14
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team14
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana12
5Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team12
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini11
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High510
8Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
9Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini9
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS9

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur16:01:32
2Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:35
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:59
4Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:42
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:21
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:04:27
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:30
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:36
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

