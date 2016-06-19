Armitstead wins Aviva Women's Tour
Lotta Lepistö claims final stage victory
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) sealed overall victory at the Aviva Women’s Tour while Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla) won the sprint from the breakaway group to claim the stage honours on the final day in Kettering.
The race was animated by a seven-woman break that saw Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) spend much of the stage as the virtual yellow jersey before the combined efforts of Armitstead’s Boels-Dolmans squad and Marianne Vos’ Rabo-Liv teammates brought the move under control, though not fully to heel.
Weaver had Lepistö, Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) and Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) for company in the move, which went clear after 30 kilometres.
Loren Rowney (Orica-AIS) had originally been part of the break but she was distanced on the climb of Newnham Hill, where the leaders began to stretch out their advantage over the peloton.
The gap never quite nudged beyond five minutes, however, and the peloton began to peg back the move in the second half of the stage. Yet though the deficit stood at barely more than a minute entering the final 20 kilometres, the escapees managed to stay clear all the way to the finish in Kettering.
"It was a hard start to the stage," Lepistö said. "We were defending Ashleigh’s second place on the overall. A group was going away so I was covering the attack. Eventually we got a good gap and we were happy with the names in the group so I got the team orders to work. When the gap got too big and was threatening GC, the team orders were for me to stop working.
"I thought we would be caught in the last kilometre because the gap was coming down all the time,” Lepistö said. “The team told me to look for a spot to attack in order to increase the gap for the break because we didn’t want the peloton to catch us as there were bonus seconds on the line. I tried a few times and couldn’t get away so I decided to save my legs for the sprint. Molly Weaver attacked with 600m to go, I got on her wheel and opened up my sprint with 200m to go."
After a late attack from Kitchen was closed down, it was clear that the escapees would fight out for the stage honours in a group sprint, and Lepistö delivered a pitch-perfect finishing effort to see off Bastianelli and Cecchini.
Armitstead finished safely at the head of the main peloton to seal final overall victory, 11 seconds clear of Lepistö’s Cervelo-Bigla teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, while Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) finished third, a further two seconds back. Marianne Vos, winner the previous day, finished the Aviva Women’s Tour in fourth overall, 18 seconds behind Armitstead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:31
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:15
|9
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|12
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|18
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|19
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|23
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|26
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|27
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|28
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|31
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|33
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|34
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|35
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|36
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|37
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|38
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|39
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|40
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|41
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|42
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|43
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|45
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jessie Walker (GBr) GBR
|47
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|48
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|49
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|52
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) GBR
|53
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|54
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|55
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|56
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|57
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|58
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|59
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|60
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|61
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|62
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Emma Pooley (GBr) GBR
|0:00:53
|64
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:58
|65
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:10
|67
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|68
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|69
|Annasley Park (GBr) GBR
|0:01:51
|70
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|71
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|72
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:02:20
|73
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|DNS
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNS
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNS
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNS
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16:00:39
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:13
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:20
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:40
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:43
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:49
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:50
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:53
|11
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|12
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:00
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:13
|17
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:28
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|19
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:00
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|21
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:03:41
|22
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:03:45
|23
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:52
|24
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:20
|25
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:35
|26
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|27
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:20
|28
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|29
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:23
|30
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|31
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|32
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|33
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:05:35
|34
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:37
|35
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:29
|36
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|37
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|38
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:08:31
|39
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|40
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:08:41
|41
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:11:18
|42
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:13:00
|43
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|44
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:14:54
|45
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:12
|46
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:17:06
|47
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:17:28
|48
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:17:48
|49
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|50
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|51
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:26
|52
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:20:31
|53
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:58
|54
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:24:10
|55
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|56
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|58
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|59
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|60
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|61
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|62
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|63
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|65
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:25:05
|66
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:25:37
|67
|Annasley Park (GBr) Great Britain
|0:25:46
|68
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:26:00
|69
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:26:45
|70
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:34
|71
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:32:54
|72
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:33:02
|73
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|58
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|33
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|21
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|20
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|14
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|26
|pts
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|5
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|11
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|10
|8
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|9
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|9
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|16:01:32
|2
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:35
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|4
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:42
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:27
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:30
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:36
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy