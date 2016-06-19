Trending

Behind the scenes with Strava at the Aviva Women's Tour stage 5 - Gallery

Photographer George Marshall leaves the beaten path to document the race

Image 1 of 13

Goodie bags

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 2 of 13

Family

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 3 of 13

Warm welcome

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 4 of 13

Strava QOM crowned

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 5 of 13

Battle scars

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 6 of 13

What goes up

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 7 of 13

Enthusiastic support

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 8 of 13

On-brand support

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 9 of 13

Getting the shot

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 10 of 13

Pre-race rub

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 11 of 13

Capturing the action

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 12 of 13

All the gear

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Image 13 of 13

The scrum

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)

Strava, supporter of the Women's Tour Queen of the Mountains Competition, is going behind the scenes to get an alternative view on the 2016 Aviva Women’s Tour. Strava photographer George Marshall has captured this series of photographs for stage 4, a 133km trek from Northampton to Kettering

Lizzie Armitstead secured the overall win at the Aviva Women's Tour during the final stage, which Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team) won from the day's breakaway.

The race was animated by a seven-woman break that saw Molly Weaver (Liv-Plantur) spend much of the stage as the virtual yellow jersey before the combined efforts of Armitstead’s Boels-Dolmans squad and Marianne Vos’ Rabo-Liv teammates brought the move under control, though not fully to heel.

Weaver had Lepistö, Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) and Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team) for company in the move, which went clear after 30 kilometres.

Armitstead finished safely at the head of the main peloton to seal final overall victory, 11 seconds clear of Lepistö’s Cervelo-Bigla teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, while Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) finished third, a further two seconds back. Marianne Vos, winner the previous day, finished the Aviva Women’s Tour in fourth overall, 18 seconds behind Armitstead.

