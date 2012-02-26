Image 1 of 3 Troy Brosnan showed plenty of class to take the men's title. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 3 Connor Fearon is a promising youngster and picked up the under 19 title. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 3 Sam Hill was unable to match Brosnan today. (Image credit: Russ Baker)

After a week of searing temperatures, weather at Adelaide’s Eagle Park resulted in a dusty looser track for the U19 male and female riders with light rain moving in to introduce the Elite to a faster smoother course.

Local Brosnan, the reigning dual Junior World Champion, and was competing in his first championship-level race in the Elite field. He’s been dominating the elite field during the National season races, and today was almost business-as-usual for the young professional.

Speaking on how it feels to win his first Australian Championship, Brosnan said:

"I’ve always wanted to win it in elite and to do it in my rookie year, it’s pretty amazing. It's massive that my friends & family are here as well, it’s the icing on cake."

With only one rider on track at all times, Brosnan could hear the information from the start about all who went down the track in front of him.

"It was a bit daunting to hear Sam [Hill]’s time, I knew I needed to have the perfect fun. I tried to stay calm and hung it all out there”.

Brosnan’s transition from Junior to Senior has been astonishing. He spoke now of enormous but yet completely realistic goals for his first year in the elite international field. "This win is a huge confidence builder going into the World Cups, I’m now heading to the first World Cup in South Africa aiming for the win."

Second-placed Sam Hill has been steadily progressing from an injury-affected year in 2011 and came away from the Championships happy with his form.

"My race was good in the loose and dusty conditions, a good weekend overall," said a positive Hill. He also brushed off any talk of his injuries "I’m feeling pretty good, my shoulders aren’t giving me any real trouble, I’m feeling healthy, now I'm just looking forward to the international season."

Hill, when asked about the challenges being laid down by his team-mate and friend Brosnan, said "There’s no stress, it’s been good battling in the National Season, and I’m looking forward to racing at Awaba again next weekend."

The podium was rounded out by Rhys Willemse (QLD) in a time of 2:01.92.

Under 19 men

As the clouds closed in so did Connor Fearon speeding through to defend his under 19 title and taking his 4th championship win (since under 17’s) in 2:02.15.

"In defending my title I definitely felt more pressure but each win the win feels so much better after all the training."

Connors’ family have been supportive throughout and key to the overall running of such a successful event.

"Now I’m competing along with the elites in the World Championships, I really hope my training places me into the top 30."

Connor finished a notable fourth outright on the day and surely has a promising future ahead.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan 0:01:59 2 Sam Hill 0:00:02 3 Rhys Willemse 0:00:03 4 Chris Kovarik 0:00:05 5 Bryn Atkinson 0:00:05 6 Jared Graves 0:00:05 7 Mitchell Delfs 0:00:05 8 Rhys Atkinson 0:00:07 9 Will Rischbieth 0:00:09 10 Luke Ball 0:00:09 11 Ben Power 0:00:09 12 Timothy Eaton 0:00:09 13 Mathew Dodd 0:00:09 14 Angus Maddern 0:00:10 15 Jesse Beare 0:00:10 16 Marcus Fairbanks 0:00:11 17 Graeme Mudd 0:00:11 18 Daniel Paine 0:00:11 19 Jared Rando 0:00:12 20 Brendan Moon 0:00:12 21 Liam Paiaro 0:00:13 22 Simon Buzacott 0:00:13 23 Steven Gebert 0:00:14 24 Brodie Sturgess 0:00:14 25 Nathan Newell 0:00:15 26 Alex Swann 0:00:16 27 Tyson Obst 0:00:16 28 Lachlan McKillop 0:00:16 29 Ian Jones 0:00:18 30 Todd Madsen 0:00:18 31 Ngari Jenkins 0:00:18 32 Shane Wode 0:00:18 33 Lewis Winton 0:00:18 34 Shaun Thomlinson 0:00:19 35 Sam Brownlie 0:00:20 36 Nick Norton 0:00:20 37 Kieran Jenkins 0:00:21 38 Adam Leonardi 0:00:27 39 Chris Barlin 0:00:32 40 Brad McDonnell 0:00:23 41 Tyson Schmidt 0:00:31 42 Matt Everett 0:00:48 43 Cameron Bradbury 0:01:30