Blankenstein wins men's enduro

Tesarova crushes in women's competition

Full Results

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petra Tesarova5laps
2Caty Scot1

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Blankenstein8laps
2Steve Fitchett7
3Tim Lawley7
4Roger Dudziak6
5Ray Smith6
6Ben Gardem2

Solo Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Kidd6laps
2Scott Walker2

Team of 2 Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Life Personal Fitness6laps
2Team of 2 Mixed
3The Early Birds

