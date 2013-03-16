Henderson and McConnell win cross country in Bright
Olympians dominate day two of All Mountain Cup
Cross country: -
2012 London Olympians and Trek Factory Racing teammates Rebecca Henderson and Daniel McConnell have claimed dominant victories in the Olympic cross country in Bright, the final round of the Subaru All Mountain Cup Australian national series.
Women
Henderson contested the five lap, 6.2km course with ease and finished almost two minutes ahead of second placed Jenni King (Target Trek) and nearly three minutes in front of Tory Thomas.
The result matches Friday night's eliminator win and brings the Canberran closer to claiming her first national series title.
A victory in Sunday's point-to-point race will see Henderson leapfrog an absent Peta Mullens (Target Trek) in the overall Subaru All Mountain Cup rankings.
"If I could win the series that would be awesome," Henderson said. "Thredbo was the first time I'd won a national round so if I could take out the overall series this year that would be great."
The under 23 cross country national champion led from the gun and after the first lap, had a 40 second lead to a chasing King before Henderson broke away from the field to maintain a solid lead for the remaining four laps.
"I started really hard and Jen obviously went out hard as well, I didn't quite get as big of a lead as I would have liked in the first lap so I felt the pressure but as the race progressed - I could see I was getting a little bit further away," Henderson said.
"The steep climbing suited me really well so I was feeling good considering I have done a lot of travel and a lot of racing in the last few weeks. I'm happy to still have good legs and hold the form for the win," Henderson said of her arrival into Australia on Thursday after claiming the cross country win in the first round of the American national series.
Men
McConnell also claimed the men's cross country round one US national series win in what was the pair's first race with Trek Factory Racing.
"Two weeks ago in the USA, that win was really special," McConnell said. "It was the first race with the Trek Factory team, and it was good to cement our spot in the team."
"It's good to get two wins back to back and Oceania's are in two weeks which are a really big goal for me."
On lap three, McConnell made his move from series leader Chris Jongewaard and Paul van der Ploeg, the attack resulting in the two-time Olympian clocking the fastest lap of the day.
McConnell quickly established a 30-second lead on the group before steadily extending his lead for the remaining laps.
The Victorian finished the race two minutes ahead of cross country national champion Chris Jongewaard (Jetblack/Lightsview) and a further three minutes to Paul van der Ploeg (Giant).
"I didn't want to leave it to chance this race so I went on the attack," McConnell said. "I felt pretty good on the climbs - I was able to get a gap and ride my own race and I felt really comfortable."
"It is a tough course, I was happy to be away but very conscious to keep the pace up and clock up some decent lap times," McConnell said.
Sunday's action will see the cross country point-to-point race concluding the Subaru All Mountain Cup series.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell
|1:41:55
|2
|Chris Jongewaard
|0:02:14
|3
|Paul Van Der Ploeg
|0:03:05
|4
|Luke Fetch
|0:04:47
|5
|Mark Tupalski
|0:06:26
|6
|Nick Both
|0:09:00
|7
|Sid Taberlay
|0:09:39
|8
|Trent Lowe
|0:09:45
|9
|Michael Illing
|0:10:08
|10
|Travis Frisby
|0:10:12
|11
|Matthew Molan
|0:12:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson
|1:42:09
|2
|Jenni King
|0:01:52
|3
|Tory Thomas
|0:02:51
|4
|Katherine O'Shea
|0:07:20
|5
|Melissa Anset
|0:12:46
|6
|Therese Rhodes
|0:14:59
|-1lap
|Katie Chancellor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Crosbie
|1:27:05
|2
|Cameron Ivory
|0:00:30
|3
|Ben Forbes
|0:04:55
|4
|Alexander Meyland
|0:06:19
|5
|Tom Goddard
|0:08:20
|6
|Ben Comfort
|0:09:35
|7
|Jason Loundes
|0:09:53
|8
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:10:30
|9
|Tane Crosby
|0:12:54
|10
|Russell Nankervis
|0:13:44
|11
|Travis Parkley-Simpson
|0:17:56
|-1lap
|Zack Agius
|DNF
|Torren Lamont
|DNS
|Gregory Manttan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley
|1:12:04
|2
|Chris Hamilton
|0:00:50
|3
|Tasman Nankervis
|0:01:19
|4
|Felix Smalley
|0:03:08
|5
|Reece Tucknott
|0:03:24
|6
|Ethan Kelly
|0:05:18
|7
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:07:13
|8
|Cameron Prosser
|0:08:44
|9
|Dean Madden
|0:11:41
|10
|Jordan Butler
|0:11:51
|11
|Josh Abbey
|0:15:03
|12
|Jack Gardner
|0:16:56
|13
|Hamish Prosser
|0:17:39
|14
|Tristan Ward
|0:20:52
|15
|Harry Irvine
|0:25:32
|-1lap
|Kane Thomas
|DNF
|Jack Lavis
|DNS
|Simon Harrington
|DNS
|David Bleakley
|DNS
|Jack Jude
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Parkes
|1:07:11
|2
|Holly Harris
|0:03:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|1:19:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|1:19:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kian Lerch-Mackinnon
|0:39:33
|2
|Cameron Wight
|0:02:24
|3
|Charlie Brodie
|0:03:38
|4
|Josh Battye
|0:06:59
|5
|Jasper Albrecht
|0:07:03
|6
|Charlie Todd
|0:10:43
|7
|Noah Zawertailo
|0:14:03
|8
|Callum Inglis
|0:15:59
|DNS
|Riley Horsman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Cuthbert
|1:01:00
|2
|Sally Potter
|0:06:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy