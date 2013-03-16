Image 1 of 36 Elite winners Dan McConnell and Rebecca Henderson (Trek) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 36 Bec Henderson after winning the cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 36 Dan McConnell and Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) won the cross country race in Bright (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 36 The elite women at the cross country start in Bright (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 36 The elite women, ready to start the cross country in Bright (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 36 The start of the elite women's cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 36 U19 racer Emily Parkes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 36 Bec Henderson leads (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 36 Jenni King in second (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 36 Tory Thomas in third (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 36 Katherine O'Shea in fourth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 36 Emily Parkes in 1st among the U19 women (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 36 Terri Rhodes in sixth (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 36 Holly Harris (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 36 Emily Parkes and Ellie Wale (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 36 Bec Henderson wins the elite women's cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 36 Bec Henderson wins the elite women's cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 36 U19 women's podium with winner Emiliy Parkes and Holly Harris (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 36 Elite women's podium: Katherine O'Shea, Jenni King, Bec Henderson, Tory Thomas, Melissa Anset (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 36 Sid Taberlay and Trent Lowe at the start (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 36 The elite men all ready to go (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 22 of 36 Elite men lined up for the cross country in Bright (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 23 of 36 The men role out in Bright (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 24 of 36 The elite men start the cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 25 of 36 An elite male cross country racer (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 26 of 36 Dan McConnell on his way to winning (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 27 of 36 Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 28 of 36 Australian national champ Chris Jongewaard (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 29 of 36 Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 30 of 36 A Target Trek racer (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 31 of 36 Bright elite men's cross country podium (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 32 of 36 Bright elite men's cross country podium (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 33 of 36 Bright elite men's cross country podium (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 34 of 36 Bec Henderson in action (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 35 of 36 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) on his way to a cross country win in Bright (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 36 of 36 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to a cross country win in Bright (Image credit: Russell Baker)

2012 London Olympians and Trek Factory Racing teammates Rebecca Henderson and Daniel McConnell have claimed dominant victories in the Olympic cross country in Bright, the final round of the Subaru All Mountain Cup Australian national series.

Women

Henderson contested the five lap, 6.2km course with ease and finished almost two minutes ahead of second placed Jenni King (Target Trek) and nearly three minutes in front of Tory Thomas.

The result matches Friday night's eliminator win and brings the Canberran closer to claiming her first national series title.

A victory in Sunday's point-to-point race will see Henderson leapfrog an absent Peta Mullens (Target Trek) in the overall Subaru All Mountain Cup rankings.

"If I could win the series that would be awesome," Henderson said. "Thredbo was the first time I'd won a national round so if I could take out the overall series this year that would be great."

The under 23 cross country national champion led from the gun and after the first lap, had a 40 second lead to a chasing King before Henderson broke away from the field to maintain a solid lead for the remaining four laps.

"I started really hard and Jen obviously went out hard as well, I didn't quite get as big of a lead as I would have liked in the first lap so I felt the pressure but as the race progressed - I could see I was getting a little bit further away," Henderson said.

"The steep climbing suited me really well so I was feeling good considering I have done a lot of travel and a lot of racing in the last few weeks. I'm happy to still have good legs and hold the form for the win," Henderson said of her arrival into Australia on Thursday after claiming the cross country win in the first round of the American national series.

Men

McConnell also claimed the men's cross country round one US national series win in what was the pair's first race with Trek Factory Racing.

"Two weeks ago in the USA, that win was really special," McConnell said. "It was the first race with the Trek Factory team, and it was good to cement our spot in the team."

"It's good to get two wins back to back and Oceania's are in two weeks which are a really big goal for me."

On lap three, McConnell made his move from series leader Chris Jongewaard and Paul van der Ploeg, the attack resulting in the two-time Olympian clocking the fastest lap of the day.

McConnell quickly established a 30-second lead on the group before steadily extending his lead for the remaining laps.

The Victorian finished the race two minutes ahead of cross country national champion Chris Jongewaard (Jetblack/Lightsview) and a further three minutes to Paul van der Ploeg (Giant).

"I didn't want to leave it to chance this race so I went on the attack," McConnell said. "I felt pretty good on the climbs - I was able to get a gap and ride my own race and I felt really comfortable."

"It is a tough course, I was happy to be away but very conscious to keep the pace up and clock up some decent lap times," McConnell said.

Sunday's action will see the cross country point-to-point race concluding the Subaru All Mountain Cup series.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell 1:41:55 2 Chris Jongewaard 0:02:14 3 Paul Van Der Ploeg 0:03:05 4 Luke Fetch 0:04:47 5 Mark Tupalski 0:06:26 6 Nick Both 0:09:00 7 Sid Taberlay 0:09:39 8 Trent Lowe 0:09:45 9 Michael Illing 0:10:08 10 Travis Frisby 0:10:12 11 Matthew Molan 0:12:21

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson 1:42:09 2 Jenni King 0:01:52 3 Tory Thomas 0:02:51 4 Katherine O'Shea 0:07:20 5 Melissa Anset 0:12:46 6 Therese Rhodes 0:14:59 -1lap Katie Chancellor

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Crosbie 1:27:05 2 Cameron Ivory 0:00:30 3 Ben Forbes 0:04:55 4 Alexander Meyland 0:06:19 5 Tom Goddard 0:08:20 6 Ben Comfort 0:09:35 7 Jason Loundes 0:09:53 8 Sebastian Jayne 0:10:30 9 Tane Crosby 0:12:54 10 Russell Nankervis 0:13:44 11 Travis Parkley-Simpson 0:17:56 -1lap Zack Agius DNF Torren Lamont DNS Gregory Manttan

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Bradley 1:12:04 2 Chris Hamilton 0:00:50 3 Tasman Nankervis 0:01:19 4 Felix Smalley 0:03:08 5 Reece Tucknott 0:03:24 6 Ethan Kelly 0:05:18 7 Mitchell Greenway 0:07:13 8 Cameron Prosser 0:08:44 9 Dean Madden 0:11:41 10 Jordan Butler 0:11:51 11 Josh Abbey 0:15:03 12 Jack Gardner 0:16:56 13 Hamish Prosser 0:17:39 14 Tristan Ward 0:20:52 15 Harry Irvine 0:25:32 -1lap Kane Thomas DNF Jack Lavis DNS Simon Harrington DNS David Bleakley DNS Jack Jude

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Parkes 1:07:11 2 Holly Harris 0:03:58

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale 1:19:37

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale 1:19:37

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kian Lerch-Mackinnon 0:39:33 2 Cameron Wight 0:02:24 3 Charlie Brodie 0:03:38 4 Josh Battye 0:06:59 5 Jasper Albrecht 0:07:03 6 Charlie Todd 0:10:43 7 Noah Zawertailo 0:14:03 8 Callum Inglis 0:15:59 DNS Riley Horsman