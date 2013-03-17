Trending

McConnell and Henderson win point-to-point race in Bright

Jongewaard and Thomas crowned overall All Mountain Cup victors

Image 1 of 20

Elite men's podium: Chris Jongewaard (JetBlack-BH Lightsview), Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) and Paul Van der Ploeg (Giant)

Elite men's podium: Chris Jongewaard (JetBlack-BH Lightsview), Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) and Paul Van der Ploeg (Giant)
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 20

Bec Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Bec Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 20

Tory Thomas did enough to capture the overall in the Subaru All Mountain Cup

Tory Thomas did enough to capture the overall in the Subaru All Mountain Cup
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 20

Jenni King (Target-Trek) looking comfortable en route to third

Jenni King (Target-Trek) looking comfortable en route to third
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 20

Katherine O'Shea (Torq) finished in fourth-place

Katherine O'Shea (Torq) finished in fourth-place
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 20

Under-19 women's winner Emily Parkes (Torq)

Under-19 women's winner Emily Parkes (Torq)
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 20

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) took out the men's P2P

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) took out the men's P2P
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 20

U23 winner Cameron Ivory during the Point to Point

U23 winner Cameron Ivory during the Point to Point
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 20

Bec Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to the win in Bright

Bec Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) on her way to the win in Bright
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 20

Ben Bradley (Target-Trek) took out the U19 race

Ben Bradley (Target-Trek) took out the U19 race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 20

Ben Forbes (Cyclinic) finished third in the U23 men's race

Ben Forbes (Cyclinic) finished third in the U23 men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 20

The favourites line up for the start of the elite men's P2P in Bright

The favourites line up for the start of the elite men's P2P in Bright
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 20

The elite men await the start of the Point-to-Point race

The elite men await the start of the Point-to-Point race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 20

The elite men's P2P gets going in Bright

The elite men's P2P gets going in Bright
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 20

Paul Van der Ploeg (Giant) finished in second-place behind McConnell

Paul Van der Ploeg (Giant) finished in second-place behind McConnell
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 20

Chris Jongewaard picked up the final spot on the podium along with the All Mountain Cup series

Chris Jongewaard picked up the final spot on the podium along with the All Mountain Cup series
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 17 of 20

Luke Fetch (Target-Trek) took fourth in the elite P2P

Luke Fetch (Target-Trek) took fourth in the elite P2P
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 18 of 20

Second-place Michael Crosbie (Total Rush) took second in the U23 category

Second-place Michael Crosbie (Total Rush) took second in the U23 category
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 19 of 20

Mark Tupalski was happy to be up there in the men's race

Mark Tupalski was happy to be up there in the men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 20 of 20

Elite women's podium: Tory Thomas, Bec Henderson and Jenni King

Elite women's podium: Tory Thomas, Bec Henderson and Jenni King
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Chris Jongewaard (JetBlack Racing/Lightsview) and Tory Thomas were crowned the 2013 Subaru All Mountain Cup Australian National Series Champions in Bright, Victoria on Sunday.

Men overall

After winning the opening two events of the series, Jongewaard went into the weekend with a stranglehold on the AMC leader board and raced consistently to seal the series win.

"It's a sign of relief," Jongewaard said. "The season is basically done for me now - the whole plan for me this weekend was to just manage get over the line at the end of the AMC with no problems and I did that - so happy days."

Jongewaard claimed the men's cross country national title in Canberra last month and said his break following the win made it difficult to retain his stellar form.

"I had some niggles that I needed to rest," Jongewaard said. "I had a sore shoulder, and it was good to have time away from the bike."

"Two weeks is a long time to have off the bike, and I definitely lost a lot of form, I couldn't challenge anyone at the front of the field. [but] I had some fun this weekend, it's awesome fun coming back to Bright."

Women overall

In the women's series, a consistent Thomas was proud to have clinched the series in front of family and friends.

The mother of one and Mount Beauty local competed in all three rounds of the series to edge out London Olympian Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) for the title.

"It's great, I've gone to every round and it's been great competition and I'm really happy with the result," Thomas said.

"When I started the series I was worried about getting lapped and as it went on I could use the other girls as a benchmark," the former Australian cross country champion said.

The win was made extra special with family and friends watching on including Thomas' two-year-old son Hamish.

"I live only 20 minutes away so this has been great. I had lots of locals all around the course today so it's been a great weekend," Thomas said of the final event of the series, the point to point.

Point-to-point action

In the weekend's final event - the point to point, it was Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) and Henderson who mirrored their previous day's result in the cross country.

McConnell broke away from the field by the halfway mark and left a chasing Paul van der Ploeg and Jongewaard to consolidate the minor placing's.

"Once the race hit the fire road I got a bit of a gap," McConnell said. "It opened it up fairly quick so I could settle in and have some fun on the flowy trails."

McConnell's win allowed him to take out the weekend in Bright.

"Yesterday was the main goal to come away with the win and today is a bit of a bonus to seal the round win, I am pretty happy with how the form is," McConnell said.

In the women's field, Henderson made it a clean sweep of events in Bright to claim the round after her win in the point to point. Henderson took out the event, one minute ahead of Tory Thomas and 2:43 in front of Jenni King (Target Trek).

"I think the weekend went really well," Henderson said. "I'm really happy to be mixing it up with the best girls in Aus.

"Tory was really close to me but we couldn't even see each other on course, it was a mystery because I didn't know how close or how far away she was so I just tried to keep the pace on."

"As for the series, I'm really happy for Tory, she's a gun from way back and it's awesome to see her back and challenging us," Henderson said.

With the series now concluded, riders will head to Glenorchy, Tasmania over the Easter long weekend to compete in the Oceania Mountain Bike Championships.

Full Results

Elite men Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell1:20:00
2Paul Van Der Ploeg0:01:36
3Chris Jongewaard0:02:01
4Luke Fetch0:02:28
5Mark Tupalski0:05:22
6Nick Both0:06:35
7Matthew Molan0:06:50
8Sid Taberlay0:08:37
9Trent Lowe0:09:30
10Michael Illing0:09:30
11Travis Frisby0:12:04

Elite women Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson1:35:58
2Tory Thomas0:01:03
3Jenni King0:02:43
4Katherine O'Shea0:06:20
5Melissa Anset0:08:22
6Therese Rhodes0:09:09
DNSKatie Chancellor

U23 men Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Ivory1:23:19
2Michael Crosbie0:00:50
3Ben Forbes0:02:41
4Jason Loundes0:04:34
5Alexander Meyland0:05:12
6Sebastian Jayne0:07:20
7Tom Goddard0:10:11
8Ben Comfort0:10:43
9Travis Parkley-Simpson0:10:47
10Russell Nankervis0:11:30
11Zack Agius0:28:47
DNSGregory Manttan
DNSTane Crosby
DNSTorren Lamont

U19 men Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley1:26:22
2Chris Hamilton0:00:00
3Tasman Nankervis0:00:00
4Reece Tucknott0:01:33
5Jack Lavis0:03:51
6Tristan Ward0:04:20
7Mitchell Greenway0:04:26
8Felix Smalley0:04:36
9Ethan Kelly0:06:47
10Dean Madden0:10:04
11Cameron Prosser0:11:37
12Hamish Prosser0:12:28
13Josh Abbey0:17:58
14Harry Irvine0:21:54
15Kane Thomas0:29:19
DNFJack Gardner
DNSSimon Harrington
DNSDavid Bleakley
DNSJordan Butler
DNSJack Jude

U19 women Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Parkes1:44:10
2Holly Harris0:07:19

U17 men Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellie Wale1:50:19

U15 men Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kian Lerch-Mackinnon1:28:47
2Cameron Wight0:06:17
3Josh Battye0:11:33
4Jasper Albrecht0:12:11
5Charlie Brodie0:18:41
6Charlie Todd0:25:05
7Noah Zawertailo0:26:53
8Callum Inglis0:33:12
DNSRiley Horsman

U15 women Point-to-Point cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Cuthbert2:15:43
2Sally Potter0:11:21

Elite men All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell3:03:05
2Chris Jongewaard0:04:13
3Paul Van Der Ploeg0:04:16
4Luke Fetch0:07:06
5Mark Tupalski0:12:06
6Nick Both0:15:43
7Sid Taberlay0:18:26
8Matthew Molan0:19:17
9Michael Illing0:19:44
10Travis Frisby0:22:36

Elite women All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson3:19:06
2Tory Thomas0:04:19
3Jenni King0:04:52
4Katherine O'Shea0:14:03
5Melissa Anset0:21:46
6Therese Rhodes0:24:45
7Katie Chancellor

U23 men All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Ivory2:51:37
2Michael Crosbie0:00:59
3Ben Forbes0:07:23
4Alexander Meyland0:11:30
5Jason Loundes0:14:22
6Sebastian Jayne0:18:15
7Tom Goddard0:18:39
8Ben Comfort0:20:35
9Russell Nankervis0:25:31
10Travis Parkley-Simpson0:28:54
11Zack Agius0:59:34
PartialTane Crosby

U19 men All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley2:39:30
2Chris Hamilton0:01:08
3Tasman Nankervis0:01:34
4Reece Tucknott0:04:56
5Felix Smalley0:07:53
6Mitchell Greenway0:11:58
7Ethan Kelly0:12:29
8Cameron Prosser0:20:49
9Dean Madden0:22:08
10Tristan Ward0:24:54
11Hamish Prosser0:30:31
12Josh Abbey0:33:25
13Harry Irvine0:47:51
14Kane Thomas1:07:08
15Jordan Butler
16Jack Gardner

U19 women All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Parkes2:52:25
2Holly Harris0:11:34

U17 men All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liam Jeffries
2Callum Carson
3Guy Frail
4Michael Potter
5Jack Booth
6Tom Green
7Ben Walkerden
8Foley Lachal
9Oliver Armstrong
10Declan Prosser
11Daniel Dowling
12Luke Brame
13Mitchell Dosser

U17 women All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ellie Wale

U15 men All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kian Lerch-Mackinnon
2Cameron Wight
3Charlie Brodie
4Jasper Albrecht
5Josh Battye
6Charlie Todd
7Noah Zawertailo
8Callum Inglis
9Mitchelle Jones

U15 women All Mountain Cup round 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zoe Cuthbert
2Sally Potter

Latest on Cyclingnews