Standish wins junior men's title

Downing, Enderby top veteran and expert fields

Results

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Standish1:23:09
2Mitchell Codner0:01:28
3Cameron Ivory0:02:55
4Kyle Ward0:03:10
5Michael Baker0:03:52
6Rowan Brown0:05:54
7Daniel McDonald0:06:17
8Mathew Waghorn0:06:33
9Ryan Macanally0:07:02
10Alexander Meyland0:07:43
11Andrew Costello0:08:10
12Casper Oxlee0:09:29
13Michael Crosbie0:09:34
14Nelson Tilley0:09:56
15Sean Moloney0:10:05
16Sam Ferguson0:10:37
17David Wilson0:10:40
18Mitchell Vanetie0:11:27
19James Hanus0:11:35
20Taylor Charlton0:16:38
21Thomas Power0:18:58
22Robbie Rhodes0:19:45
23Jarryd Jones0:20:34
24Alistair Crameri0:23:54
25tbc tbc0:26:43
-1lapLaurent Groom
DNFTane Crosby
DNFAlex Wagner
DNFCallum Middleton
DNFJosh Sek
DNSJosh Russell-gibbs

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Downing1:26:41
2Stuart Keep0:00:34
3Craig Felix0:01:57
4Simon Bowen0:05:17
5Phil Orr0:06:33
6David Ferroni0:07:39
7Daniel Ham0:08:47
8Troy Bailey0:13:22
9Kain Gardner0:13:59
-2lapsDarren Munro
-3lapsJohn Carney
DNFMarty Krieg
DNFRoss Farrell
DNSKristjan Snorrason

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Enderby1:32:33
2Lachlan McVey0:00:28
3Alan Leslie0:01:18
4Damian French0:03:00
5David Schilg0:03:00
-2lapsClarke Petrick
-2lapsLandon Arthur
DNFDarren Smith
DNFNathan Perkins
DNSAshley Hayat

