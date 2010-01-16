Standish wins junior men's title
Downing, Enderby top veteran and expert fields
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Standish
|1:23:09
|2
|Mitchell Codner
|0:01:28
|3
|Cameron Ivory
|0:02:55
|4
|Kyle Ward
|0:03:10
|5
|Michael Baker
|0:03:52
|6
|Rowan Brown
|0:05:54
|7
|Daniel McDonald
|0:06:17
|8
|Mathew Waghorn
|0:06:33
|9
|Ryan Macanally
|0:07:02
|10
|Alexander Meyland
|0:07:43
|11
|Andrew Costello
|0:08:10
|12
|Casper Oxlee
|0:09:29
|13
|Michael Crosbie
|0:09:34
|14
|Nelson Tilley
|0:09:56
|15
|Sean Moloney
|0:10:05
|16
|Sam Ferguson
|0:10:37
|17
|David Wilson
|0:10:40
|18
|Mitchell Vanetie
|0:11:27
|19
|James Hanus
|0:11:35
|20
|Taylor Charlton
|0:16:38
|21
|Thomas Power
|0:18:58
|22
|Robbie Rhodes
|0:19:45
|23
|Jarryd Jones
|0:20:34
|24
|Alistair Crameri
|0:23:54
|25
|tbc tbc
|0:26:43
|-1lap
|Laurent Groom
|DNF
|Tane Crosby
|DNF
|Alex Wagner
|DNF
|Callum Middleton
|DNF
|Josh Sek
|DNS
|Josh Russell-gibbs
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Downing
|1:26:41
|2
|Stuart Keep
|0:00:34
|3
|Craig Felix
|0:01:57
|4
|Simon Bowen
|0:05:17
|5
|Phil Orr
|0:06:33
|6
|David Ferroni
|0:07:39
|7
|Daniel Ham
|0:08:47
|8
|Troy Bailey
|0:13:22
|9
|Kain Gardner
|0:13:59
|-2laps
|Darren Munro
|-3laps
|John Carney
|DNF
|Marty Krieg
|DNF
|Ross Farrell
|DNS
|Kristjan Snorrason
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Enderby
|1:32:33
|2
|Lachlan McVey
|0:00:28
|3
|Alan Leslie
|0:01:18
|4
|Damian French
|0:03:00
|5
|David Schilg
|0:03:00
|-2laps
|Clarke Petrick
|-2laps
|Landon Arthur
|DNF
|Darren Smith
|DNF
|Nathan Perkins
|DNS
|Ashley Hayat
