Pirotta, Bradley earn young junior men's titles

Masters, Veterans, Grand Masters and Sports also contest cross country championships

Full Results

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darcy Pirotta0:35:33
2Luke Marnane0:05:06
3Trent Ellison (EDL)0:05:14
4Tynan Cox0:07:41
5Roly Stewart0:08:38
6Matt Ellison0:11:26
7Paul Standish0:11:47
8Ruben Spranz0:13:27
DNFRohan Wight
DNFLiam Jeffries (Trailmix )

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley1:06:20
2Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)0:02:32
3Jack Lavis0:03:43
4Tristan Ward (Travel Edge)0:04:56
5Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted)0:08:47
6Peter McKellar Stewart0:09:26
7Tasman Nankervis0:09:53
8Felix Smalley0:10:11
9Jack Allison0:10:24
10Will Marnane0:10:27
11Jack Hogan0:18:09
12Thomas Coach (Ultimate Ride Creative Gifts)0:24:50
13Liam Griggs-kennelly0:25:48
-1lapCarl Moloney
-2lapsJasper Hodgson
DNFTom Floyd
DNFJack Jude (Cognition Bikes)
DNFSimon Harrington
DNFCameron Prosser
DNFJack Gardner
DNFHamish Middleton

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kreilis1:07:48
2Ollie Klein (scaerdyk@t racing)0:02:29
3Simon Dec (Joondalup Cycle City)0:04:42
4Les Heap0:07:31
5Troy Fisher0:08:26
6William Murphy0:11:10
7Andrew Barcroft0:12:49
8Peter Dowse0:13:59
9Peter Svara0:15:46
10Stewart Knubley0:18:08
11Richard Gabb0:18:50
12Peter Piasente0:23:50
DNFSteve Munyard
DNFAaron Caden
DNFScott Butler
DNFMark McInnes (Butler HR)

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock0:52:16
2Kevin Jones0:02:25
3John Allison0:03:02
4David Olle (Top Bike Tours)0:03:53
5Mark Codner (FRS/ Rotor BBK bikes)0:04:23
6Chris Fryer0:05:00
7Paul Darvodelsky0:05:22
8John Brennand0:07:05
9Ian Prosser0:08:01
10Andrew Hall (Great Divide Coffee)0:10:32
11Stephen Flood0:11:56
12Nathan Carroll0:12:10
13Simon Playfair0:12:38
14Marcus Langham0:13:49
15Keith McKellar Stewart0:16:58
16David Wilson0:19:35
DNFJohn Henderson
DNSNicholas Tilbrook

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clyde Tucker0:40:08
2Rod Browning0:00:00
3Bruce Dickey0:00:24
4Gary Poole0:03:46
5Ashley Grivell0:19:56
DNSRon McCulloch

Sport A men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kym Grivell0:54:21
2Joel Hossack0:01:54
3Jason Hatzimihail0:03:07
DNSBrock Dwyer
DNSJohn Carney

