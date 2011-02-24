Pirotta, Bradley earn young junior men's titles
Masters, Veterans, Grand Masters and Sports also contest cross country championships
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darcy Pirotta
|0:35:33
|2
|Luke Marnane
|0:05:06
|3
|Trent Ellison (EDL)
|0:05:14
|4
|Tynan Cox
|0:07:41
|5
|Roly Stewart
|0:08:38
|6
|Matt Ellison
|0:11:26
|7
|Paul Standish
|0:11:47
|8
|Ruben Spranz
|0:13:27
|DNF
|Rohan Wight
|DNF
|Liam Jeffries (Trailmix )
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley
|1:06:20
|2
|Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)
|0:02:32
|3
|Jack Lavis
|0:03:43
|4
|Tristan Ward (Travel Edge)
|0:04:56
|5
|Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted)
|0:08:47
|6
|Peter McKellar Stewart
|0:09:26
|7
|Tasman Nankervis
|0:09:53
|8
|Felix Smalley
|0:10:11
|9
|Jack Allison
|0:10:24
|10
|Will Marnane
|0:10:27
|11
|Jack Hogan
|0:18:09
|12
|Thomas Coach (Ultimate Ride Creative Gifts)
|0:24:50
|13
|Liam Griggs-kennelly
|0:25:48
|-1lap
|Carl Moloney
|-2laps
|Jasper Hodgson
|DNF
|Tom Floyd
|DNF
|Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes)
|DNF
|Simon Harrington
|DNF
|Cameron Prosser
|DNF
|Jack Gardner
|DNF
|Hamish Middleton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kreilis
|1:07:48
|2
|Ollie Klein (scaerdyk@t racing)
|0:02:29
|3
|Simon Dec (Joondalup Cycle City)
|0:04:42
|4
|Les Heap
|0:07:31
|5
|Troy Fisher
|0:08:26
|6
|William Murphy
|0:11:10
|7
|Andrew Barcroft
|0:12:49
|8
|Peter Dowse
|0:13:59
|9
|Peter Svara
|0:15:46
|10
|Stewart Knubley
|0:18:08
|11
|Richard Gabb
|0:18:50
|12
|Peter Piasente
|0:23:50
|DNF
|Steve Munyard
|DNF
|Aaron Caden
|DNF
|Scott Butler
|DNF
|Mark McInnes (Butler HR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Peacock
|0:52:16
|2
|Kevin Jones
|0:02:25
|3
|John Allison
|0:03:02
|4
|David Olle (Top Bike Tours)
|0:03:53
|5
|Mark Codner (FRS/ Rotor BBK bikes)
|0:04:23
|6
|Chris Fryer
|0:05:00
|7
|Paul Darvodelsky
|0:05:22
|8
|John Brennand
|0:07:05
|9
|Ian Prosser
|0:08:01
|10
|Andrew Hall (Great Divide Coffee)
|0:10:32
|11
|Stephen Flood
|0:11:56
|12
|Nathan Carroll
|0:12:10
|13
|Simon Playfair
|0:12:38
|14
|Marcus Langham
|0:13:49
|15
|Keith McKellar Stewart
|0:16:58
|16
|David Wilson
|0:19:35
|DNF
|John Henderson
|DNS
|Nicholas Tilbrook
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clyde Tucker
|0:40:08
|2
|Rod Browning
|0:00:00
|3
|Bruce Dickey
|0:00:24
|4
|Gary Poole
|0:03:46
|5
|Ashley Grivell
|0:19:56
|DNS
|Ron McCulloch
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kym Grivell
|0:54:21
|2
|Joel Hossack
|0:01:54
|3
|Jason Hatzimihail
|0:03:07
|DNS
|Brock Dwyer
|DNS
|John Carney
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy