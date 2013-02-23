Image 1 of 47 Peta Mullens wins the Australian cross country national title (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 47 Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 47 Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 47 Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 47 U23 women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 47 U19 women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 47 Peta Mullens is congratulated after the finish (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 47 Australian cross country national champ Peta Mullens (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 47 Peta Mullens wins (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 47 Jenni King (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 47 Peta Mullens (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 47 Bec Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 47 Karlee Gibson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 47 Emily Parkes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 47 Emily Parkes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 47 Sarah Holmes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 47 Jodie Willett (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 47 Rowena Fry (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 47 Jenni King (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 47 Peta Mullens (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 47 Bec Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 22 of 47 Clea O'Brien (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 23 of 47 Emily Parkes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 24 of 47 Holly Harris (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 25 of 47 Sarah Holmes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 26 of 47 Jenny Fay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 27 of 47 Katherine O'Shea (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 28 of 47 Rowena Fry (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 29 of 47 Jenni King (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 30 of 47 Peta Mullens on her way to a win (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 31 of 47 Bec Henderson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 32 of 47 Clea O'Brien (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 33 of 47 The elite women run with their bikes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 34 of 47 Dylan Cooper (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 35 of 47 Paul van der Ploeg (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 36 of 47 Jack Haig (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 37 of 47 Chris Jongewaard (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 38 of 47 Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 39 of 47 Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 40 of 47 The elite men in action (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 41 of 47 Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 42 of 47 Dylan Cooper (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 43 of 47 Jack Haig (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 44 of 47 Jared Graves raced the cross country (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 45 of 47 Chris Jongewaard on his way to a win (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 46 of 47 Ben Forbes (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 47 of 47 Start of the elite men's cross country race (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Chris Jongewaard and Peta Mullens snared the cross country crowns at the Australian National Championships at Canberra's Stromlo Forest Park. Jongewaard (JetBlack Products BH Lightsview) prevailed in an intense battle with Dan McConnell (Trek Factory) to claim his fifth elite men's cross country title while Peta Mullens' win was her first.

Men

On each other's wheel for much of the six laps of the 5.5-kilometre course, Jongewaard eventually broke clear to finish in a time of 1:29:53, over a minute clear of McConnell, the latter's hopes dashed with a last-lap mechanical. Sid Taberlay (NSW) rounded out the podium.

"I'm pretty sure that is the best victory I've had in quite some time, maybe ever," said Jongewaard.

"It was a lot different to how I've won in the past. I did have to work for the rest of them, but that one definitely I didn't know I had it until maybe 500 metres before the line."

The South Australian started strongest and by the end of the first lap he'd opened a 20-second gap on McConnell with Paul van der Ploeg, Shaun Lewis, Luke Fetch and Jared Graves in the chasing bunch.

The gap was narrowed to 14-seconds after two laps and by the time the third lap was completed the pair were wheel to wheel, with van der Ploeg and Dylan Cooper chasing and Taberlay lurking in fifth position.

McConnell switched past Jongewaard and led him through the finishing straight with two laps to go, while Taberlay moved up to third position with Cooper and van Der Ploeg chasing.

Before the final lap, Jongewaard was again leading McConnell, the pair setting themselves up for a grandstand finish and sending a pulse through the Canberra crowd.

While Jongewaard did his best to ward off the chasing McConnell, an issue with the Victorian's chain deprived him an opportunity to challenge at the line.

Post-race Jongewaard was full of praise for his rival. "Dan [McConnell] rode unbelievably, he was super strong, and I knew I was going to be in trouble if he had a bit more strength in the climbs - he was going to climb away from me.

"I managed to stay with him though on the lap he caught me, and I guess that moment gave me a bit of confidence to keep going and see how long I could last."

Trek Factory man McConnell was visibly disappointed post-race. When quizzed on the tactical battle with Jongewaard and his final lap mechanical issue, the London Olympian was circumspect.

"It was probably a bit of a mistake on my half really, I think I was the strongest rider but I just mucked it up a little bit. I lost count of laps and just other silly mistakes cost me big in the end.

"Down the last descent my chain just jumped off and twisted, so that was fairly disappointing getting so close and not being able to finish it. But the last few weeks have been good, so you have to take that as a positive and look forward," McConnell said of his recent return to racing following a broken wrist.

In the under 23 category, Victoria's Jack Haig (TORQ) prevailed ahead of Ben Forbes with Cameron Ivory making his move late in the race to grab third place from Brendan Johnston.

In the under 19 category Ben Bradley prevailed from Jack Lavis, second, and Tristan Ward, third.

Women

Earlier in the day Mullens (Target-Trek) finished the five laps in 1:29:03, 50 seconds ahead of second-placed Jenni King while Rowena Fry won a sprint to the line for third, ahead of Tory Thomas.

Mullens couldn't hide her joy post-race. "I'm so emotional! I'm about to cry just thinking about it. I never imagined it, I really didn't."

The Victorian broke from the field with Henderson early to establish a 34-second gap on King, Fry and Thomas after the first lap.

Defending champion King dropped the chase group on the second lap, with Mullens maintaining her lead, extending it to 40 seconds after the third lap.

With Henderson beating all comers to the line after the fourth (and final under 23) lap for her fourth-consecutive under 23 title, Mullens powered on with King trailing behind. On the bell lap, the battle for bronze was fierce with Fry, a two-time national champion, prevailing.

For Mullens it was an amazing ride that's sure to instill some future belief.

"I knew that my form was in a good place, and I was probably just a bit nervous about the technical aspect of the course, and probably didn't back myself in that way. I went out on the course with the Hendersons this week, and they showed me the lines, and day-by-day I started to feel a bit better about it.

"I was able to follow Bec [Henderson] for those first couple of laps, and really get a feel for it, and then I just had to hold on those last few laps. And I was looking back, I was waiting for them!"

The win now has Mullens rethinking the rest of 2013. "I'm going to have to rethink a few things this year. I'd like to see that jersey [green and gold national championships] overseas, and now that it's on my back I might have to head over there.

For Henderson it was another faultless ride. "The race went really smoothly. It was amazing, nothing went wrong and I was able to get a lead early. I was trying to work with my teammate Peta Mullins."

Proving she has the class to claim an elite title, Henderson has her eyes on the future. "I'm really motivated to try and get an elite jersey next year, and maybe one day I might be able to win a masters one too!"

In the under 23 category the ACT's own Rebecca Henderson claimed her ninth junior national title, completing the four-lap course in 1:09:44.1.

In the under 19 category Holly Harris successfully defended her title in a battle to the line with Emily Parkes.

Full results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard 1:29:53 2 Daniel McConnell 0:01:01 3 Sid Taberlay 0:02:45 4 Paul Van der Ploeg 0:02:51 5 Dylan Cooper 0:03:44 6 Luke Fetch 0:05:17 7 Jared Graves 0:05:26 8 Shaun Lewis 0:05:26 9 Ben Mather 0:07:43 10 Mark Tupalski 0:08:17 11 Sam Chancellor 0:08:45 12 Troy Herfoss 0:08:49 13 Adrian Jackson 0:09:37 14 Nick Both 0:09:42 15 Michael Illing 0:10:45 16 Aaron Bashford 0:11:07 17 Andrew Fellows 0:12:15 18 Nicholas Morgan 0:13:03 19 James Downing 0:13:14 20 Lewis Cressy 0:13:28 21 Garry Millburn 0:14:34 22 Travis Frisby 0:14:49 23 Ben Hogarth 0:15:01 24 Andrew Arthur 0:18:51 DNS Andrew Blair DNS Matt King

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens 1:29:03 2 Jenni King 0:00:50 3 Rowena Fry 0:02:18 4 Tory Thomas 0:02:18 5 Jodie Willett 0:03:31 6 Katherine O'Shea 0:09:32 7 Jenny Fay 0:10:25 8 Anna Beck 0:10:28 9 Therese Rhodes 0:10:05 10 Sarah Holmes 0:14:31 11 Karen Hill 0:17:15 12 Jaclyn Schapel 0:19:57 -1lap Katie Chancellor -1lap Shannon Kennedy

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig 1:15:06 2 Ben Forbes 0:02:47 3 Cameron Ivory 0:03:27 4 Brendan Johnston 0:03:46 5 Kyle Ward 0:03:54 6 Michael Crosbie 0:04:51 7 Stephen Matthews 0:07:23 8 Brenton Jones 0:07:30 9 Sebastian Jayne 0:07:47 10 Christopher Aitken 0:08:06 11 Billy Sewell 0:08:10 12 Ben Comfort 0:08:28 13 Blake Polverino 0:11:04 14 Jason Lowndes 0:11:09 15 Alexander Meyland 0:11:32 16 Tane Crosby 0:12:20 17 Daniel McDonald 0:12:27 18 Russell Nankervis 0:13:23 19 Ben Marshall 0:15:06 20 Brendan Adair 0:15:41 21 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:17:09 22 Travis Parkley-Simpson 0:17:09 23 Angus Tobin 0:19:30 -1lap Torren Lamont DNF Casper Oxlee DNF Gregory Manttan DNS Tom Goddard DNS Harry Herne

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson 1:09:44 2 Clea O'Brien 0:20:05 -1lap Rosemary Stewart

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Bradley 1:02:24 2 Jack Lavis 0:01:17 3 Felix Smalley 0:01:32 4 Tristan Ward 0:01:34 5 Chris Hamilton 0:02:54 6 Scott Bowden 0:03:27 7 Mitchell Greenway 0:03:49 8 Tasman Nankervis 0:03:50 9 Reece Tucknott 0:04:22 10 Jayden Ward 0:04:31 11 Ethan Kelly 0:04:38 12 Simon Harrington 0:05:54 13 Harrison Wiles 0:06:32 14 Dean Madden 0:08:54 15 David Bleakley 0:09:10 16 Cameron Prosser 0:09:24 17 Jordan Butler 0:09:29 18 Jack Jude 0:10:42 19 Jonathon Noble 0:10:44 20 Harrison Ernst 0:12:43 21 Bryce Clark 0:12:44 22 Aaron Felton 0:18:47 -1lap Josh Abbey DNF Jack Gardner DNS Jese Webb DNS Thomas Deller

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Harris 0:59:51 2 Emily Parkes 0:00:02 3 Karlee Gibson 0:09:01 4 Lucy Burton 0:11:24

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 0:48:43 2 Darcy Pirotta 0:00:50 3 Callum Carson 0:01:41 4 Alex Lack 0:02:35 5 Michael Potter 0:03:53 6 Josh Hooton 0:03:58 7 Guy Frail 0:04:50 8 Luke Brame 0:05:13 9 Dylan McKenna 0:06:01 10 Tom Green 0:06:47 11 Oliver Armstrong 0:06:57 12 Foley Lachal 0:07:16 13 Michael Denton 0:07:50 14 Jack Booth 0:08:41 15 Michael Harris 0:10:20 16 Nick Pedler 0:11:36 17 Declan Prosser 0:13:12 18 Paul Standish 0:16:42 19 Hugh Dawkins 0:21:28 20 Harry Kooros 0:21:29 -1lap Taylor Wauchope

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale 0:42:49 2 Megan Williams 0:02:42 3 Zoe Binder 0:03:16 4 Emily I'ons 0:12:58

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Buckell 0:33:50 2 Charlie Brodie 0:00:58 3 Cameron Wright 0:02:26 4 Luke Pankhurst 0:03:29 5 Adam Blazevic 0:03:33 6 Kian Lerch-Mackinnon 0:04:08 7 Matthew Dinham 0:04:45 8 Ben Metcalfe 0:05:05 9 Joseph Simpson 0:05:54 10 Jasper Albrecht 0:06:46 11 Charlie Todd 0:07:12 12 Riley King 0:08:23 13 Drew Gilchrist 0:08:41 14 Matherson Galway 0:09:43 15 Zachary Mark 0:10:44 16 Innes Ferrier 0:12:41 17 Callum Inglis 0:12:41 18 Tristan Miller 0:12:42 19 Joshua Markham 0:17:07 20 Kye Fisher 0:21:22 DNF Josh Battye

U15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hosking 0:44:18 2 Sarah I'ons 0:00:56 3 Zoe Cuthbert 0:02:34 4 Sally Potter 0:12:02

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sproson 1:06:54 2 Dominic Hoyal 0:01:16 3 Jarrod Moroni 0:02:08 4 Matthew Potter 0:03:14 5 James Boland 0:03:22 6 Nathan Spencer 0:03:28 7 Brad Clarke 0:04:57 8 Damien Enderby 0:07:14 9 Sean Bekkers 0:08:38 10 Andrew Low 0:09:44 11 Nick Miller 0:11:03 DNF Matthew Fleming DNF Nathan Crump DNS Shane Taylor DNS Phillip Leslie

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippa Rostan 1:02:52 2 Kate Swain 0:00:00 3 Josie Simpson 0:03:43 DNF Nicola Hogan

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Morton 1:04:21 2 Jon Gregg 0:04:14 3 Matthew Rizzuto 0:04:43 4 Brett Kellett 0:07:46 5 Bryce Young 0:07:51 6 Jorge Baron Morris 0:07:55 7 Brett Bellchambers 0:08:47 8 Jason Morgan 0:10:00 9 Peter Kreilis 0:10:02 10 Douglas Pollock 0:10:03 11 Gary Harwood 0:11:18 12 Mark McInnes 0:12:13 13 Evan James 0:12:22 14 Simon Dec 0:12:38 15 Luke Ingram 0:13:03 16 Tony Tucknott 0:13:19 17 Paul Connor 0:14:21 18 Greg Long 0:14:26 19 Anthony Caffey 0:14:53 20 Geoff Gilchrist 0:16:41 21 Roger Derrick 0:18:29 22 Con Toparis 0:19:30 23 Peter Gibson 0:22:01 24 John Williams 0:22:25 25 Troy Fisher 0:23:09 -1lap Pete Smith -1lap Hector Vivas -1lap Rusty Mark DNF Craig McLean DNS Mark Croonen DNS Mark Fenner DNS Michael Hogan

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catherine Kelaher 0:39:08 2 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:03:06 3 Donna Dall 0:04:16 4 Michelle Inglis 0:04:53 5 Jody Mielke 0:05:35 6 Karen Evans 0:06:01 7 Jennifer Enderby 0:11:07

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 0:53:16 2 Craig Peacock 0:01:01 3 Frans Van Zyl 0:02:40 4 Paul Burbidge-Smith 0:02:44 5 Dean Kohlman 0:04:22 6 Peter Selkrig 0:04:47 7 Les Heap 0:04:51 8 David Danks 0:07:04 9 Raymond Rhodes 0:07:24 10 Mark Hardy 0:08:52 11 Alan McCulloch 0:10:04 12 Mark Buckell 0:10:52 13 Karl Albrecht 0:14:03 14 Roger Campbell 0:18:44 DNF Phillip Hannam DNS Christopher Willis DNS Paul Sloan DNS Nathan Carroll

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Heap 0:40:33 2 Lisa Smallbone 0:05:29 3 Margaret King 0:06:23 4 Lisa Harris 0:11:04