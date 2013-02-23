Trending

Jongewaard and Mullens grab green and gold glory

Australian cross country national champions crowned

Image 1 of 47

Peta Mullens wins the Australian cross country national title

Peta Mullens wins the Australian cross country national title
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 47

Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals

Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 47

Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals

Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 47

Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals

Elite women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 47

U23 women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals

U23 women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 47

U19 women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals

U19 women's podium at the Australian cross country nationals
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 47

Peta Mullens is congratulated after the finish

Peta Mullens is congratulated after the finish
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 47

Australian cross country national champ Peta Mullens

Australian cross country national champ Peta Mullens
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 47

Peta Mullens wins

Peta Mullens wins
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 47

Jenni King

Jenni King
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 47

Peta Mullens

Peta Mullens
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 47

Bec Henderson

Bec Henderson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 47

Karlee Gibson

Karlee Gibson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 47

Emily Parkes

Emily Parkes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 47

Emily Parkes

Emily Parkes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 47

Sarah Holmes

Sarah Holmes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 17 of 47

Jodie Willett

Jodie Willett
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 18 of 47

Rowena Fry

Rowena Fry
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 19 of 47

Jenni King

Jenni King
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 20 of 47

Peta Mullens

Peta Mullens
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 21 of 47

Bec Henderson

Bec Henderson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 22 of 47

Clea O'Brien

Clea O'Brien
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 23 of 47

Emily Parkes

Emily Parkes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 24 of 47

Holly Harris

Holly Harris
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 25 of 47

Sarah Holmes

Sarah Holmes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 26 of 47

Jenny Fay

Jenny Fay
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 27 of 47

Katherine O'Shea

Katherine O'Shea
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 28 of 47

Rowena Fry

Rowena Fry
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 29 of 47

Jenni King

Jenni King
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 30 of 47

Peta Mullens on her way to a win

Peta Mullens on her way to a win
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 31 of 47

Bec Henderson

Bec Henderson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 32 of 47

Clea O'Brien

Clea O'Brien
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 33 of 47

The elite women run with their bikes

The elite women run with their bikes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 34 of 47

Dylan Cooper

Dylan Cooper
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 35 of 47

Paul van der Ploeg

Paul van der Ploeg
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 36 of 47

Jack Haig

Jack Haig
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 37 of 47

Chris Jongewaard

Chris Jongewaard
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 38 of 47

Dan McConnell

Dan McConnell
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 39 of 47

Dan McConnell

Dan McConnell
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 40 of 47

The elite men in action

The elite men in action
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 41 of 47

Sid Taberlay

Sid Taberlay
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 42 of 47

Dylan Cooper

Dylan Cooper
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 43 of 47

Jack Haig

Jack Haig
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 44 of 47

Jared Graves raced the cross country

Jared Graves raced the cross country
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 45 of 47

Chris Jongewaard on his way to a win

Chris Jongewaard on his way to a win
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 46 of 47

Ben Forbes

Ben Forbes
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 47 of 47

Start of the elite men's cross country race

Start of the elite men's cross country race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Chris Jongewaard and Peta Mullens snared the cross country crowns at the Australian National Championships at Canberra's Stromlo Forest Park. Jongewaard (JetBlack Products BH Lightsview) prevailed in an intense battle with Dan McConnell (Trek Factory) to claim his fifth elite men's cross country title while Peta Mullens' win was her first.

Men

On each other's wheel for much of the six laps of the 5.5-kilometre course, Jongewaard eventually broke clear to finish in a time of 1:29:53, over a minute clear of McConnell, the latter's hopes dashed with a last-lap mechanical. Sid Taberlay (NSW) rounded out the podium.

"I'm pretty sure that is the best victory I've had in quite some time, maybe ever," said Jongewaard.

"It was a lot different to how I've won in the past. I did have to work for the rest of them, but that one definitely I didn't know I had it until maybe 500 metres before the line."

The South Australian started strongest and by the end of the first lap he'd opened a 20-second gap on McConnell with Paul van der Ploeg, Shaun Lewis, Luke Fetch and Jared Graves in the chasing bunch.

The gap was narrowed to 14-seconds after two laps and by the time the third lap was completed the pair were wheel to wheel, with van der Ploeg and Dylan Cooper chasing and Taberlay lurking in fifth position.

McConnell switched past Jongewaard and led him through the finishing straight with two laps to go, while Taberlay moved up to third position with Cooper and van Der Ploeg chasing.

Before the final lap, Jongewaard was again leading McConnell, the pair setting themselves up for a grandstand finish and sending a pulse through the Canberra crowd.

While Jongewaard did his best to ward off the chasing McConnell, an issue with the Victorian's chain deprived him an opportunity to challenge at the line.

Post-race Jongewaard was full of praise for his rival. "Dan [McConnell] rode unbelievably, he was super strong, and I knew I was going to be in trouble if he had a bit more strength in the climbs - he was going to climb away from me.

"I managed to stay with him though on the lap he caught me, and I guess that moment gave me a bit of confidence to keep going and see how long I could last."

Trek Factory man McConnell was visibly disappointed post-race. When quizzed on the tactical battle with Jongewaard and his final lap mechanical issue, the London Olympian was circumspect.

"It was probably a bit of a mistake on my half really, I think I was the strongest rider but I just mucked it up a little bit. I lost count of laps and just other silly mistakes cost me big in the end.

"Down the last descent my chain just jumped off and twisted, so that was fairly disappointing getting so close and not being able to finish it. But the last few weeks have been good, so you have to take that as a positive and look forward," McConnell said of his recent return to racing following a broken wrist.

In the under 23 category, Victoria's Jack Haig (TORQ) prevailed ahead of Ben Forbes with Cameron Ivory making his move late in the race to grab third place from Brendan Johnston.

In the under 19 category Ben Bradley prevailed from Jack Lavis, second, and Tristan Ward, third.

Women

Earlier in the day Mullens (Target-Trek) finished the five laps in 1:29:03, 50 seconds ahead of second-placed Jenni King while Rowena Fry won a sprint to the line for third, ahead of Tory Thomas.

Mullens couldn't hide her joy post-race. "I'm so emotional! I'm about to cry just thinking about it. I never imagined it, I really didn't."

The Victorian broke from the field with Henderson early to establish a 34-second gap on King, Fry and Thomas after the first lap.

Defending champion King dropped the chase group on the second lap, with Mullens maintaining her lead, extending it to 40 seconds after the third lap.

With Henderson beating all comers to the line after the fourth (and final under 23) lap for her fourth-consecutive under 23 title, Mullens powered on with King trailing behind. On the bell lap, the battle for bronze was fierce with Fry, a two-time national champion, prevailing.

For Mullens it was an amazing ride that's sure to instill some future belief.

"I knew that my form was in a good place, and I was probably just a bit nervous about the technical aspect of the course, and probably didn't back myself in that way. I went out on the course with the Hendersons this week, and they showed me the lines, and day-by-day I started to feel a bit better about it.

"I was able to follow Bec [Henderson] for those first couple of laps, and really get a feel for it, and then I just had to hold on those last few laps. And I was looking back, I was waiting for them!"

The win now has Mullens rethinking the rest of 2013. "I'm going to have to rethink a few things this year. I'd like to see that jersey [green and gold national championships] overseas, and now that it's on my back I might have to head over there.

For Henderson it was another faultless ride. "The race went really smoothly. It was amazing, nothing went wrong and I was able to get a lead early. I was trying to work with my teammate Peta Mullins."

Proving she has the class to claim an elite title, Henderson has her eyes on the future. "I'm really motivated to try and get an elite jersey next year, and maybe one day I might be able to win a masters one too!"

In the under 23 category the ACT's own Rebecca Henderson claimed her ninth junior national title, completing the four-lap course in 1:09:44.1.

In the under 19 category Holly Harris successfully defended her title in a battle to the line with Emily Parkes.

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard1:29:53
2Daniel McConnell0:01:01
3Sid Taberlay0:02:45
4Paul Van der Ploeg0:02:51
5Dylan Cooper0:03:44
6Luke Fetch0:05:17
7Jared Graves0:05:26
8Shaun Lewis0:05:26
9Ben Mather0:07:43
10Mark Tupalski0:08:17
11Sam Chancellor0:08:45
12Troy Herfoss0:08:49
13Adrian Jackson0:09:37
14Nick Both0:09:42
15Michael Illing0:10:45
16Aaron Bashford0:11:07
17Andrew Fellows0:12:15
18Nicholas Morgan0:13:03
19James Downing0:13:14
20Lewis Cressy0:13:28
21Garry Millburn0:14:34
22Travis Frisby0:14:49
23Ben Hogarth0:15:01
24Andrew Arthur0:18:51
DNSAndrew Blair
DNSMatt King

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens1:29:03
2Jenni King0:00:50
3Rowena Fry0:02:18
4Tory Thomas0:02:18
5Jodie Willett0:03:31
6Katherine O'Shea0:09:32
7Jenny Fay0:10:25
8Anna Beck0:10:28
9Therese Rhodes0:10:05
10Sarah Holmes0:14:31
11Karen Hill0:17:15
12Jaclyn Schapel0:19:57
-1lapKatie Chancellor
-1lapShannon Kennedy

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig1:15:06
2Ben Forbes0:02:47
3Cameron Ivory0:03:27
4Brendan Johnston0:03:46
5Kyle Ward0:03:54
6Michael Crosbie0:04:51
7Stephen Matthews0:07:23
8Brenton Jones0:07:30
9Sebastian Jayne0:07:47
10Christopher Aitken0:08:06
11Billy Sewell0:08:10
12Ben Comfort0:08:28
13Blake Polverino0:11:04
14Jason Lowndes0:11:09
15Alexander Meyland0:11:32
16Tane Crosby0:12:20
17Daniel McDonald0:12:27
18Russell Nankervis0:13:23
19Ben Marshall0:15:06
20Brendan Adair0:15:41
21Rodger Pogson-Manning0:17:09
22Travis Parkley-Simpson0:17:09
23Angus Tobin0:19:30
-1lapTorren Lamont
DNFCasper Oxlee
DNFGregory Manttan
DNSTom Goddard
DNSHarry Herne

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson1:09:44
2Clea O'Brien0:20:05
-1lapRosemary Stewart

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley1:02:24
2Jack Lavis0:01:17
3Felix Smalley0:01:32
4Tristan Ward0:01:34
5Chris Hamilton0:02:54
6Scott Bowden0:03:27
7Mitchell Greenway0:03:49
8Tasman Nankervis0:03:50
9Reece Tucknott0:04:22
10Jayden Ward0:04:31
11Ethan Kelly0:04:38
12Simon Harrington0:05:54
13Harrison Wiles0:06:32
14Dean Madden0:08:54
15David Bleakley0:09:10
16Cameron Prosser0:09:24
17Jordan Butler0:09:29
18Jack Jude0:10:42
19Jonathon Noble0:10:44
20Harrison Ernst0:12:43
21Bryce Clark0:12:44
22Aaron Felton0:18:47
-1lapJosh Abbey
DNFJack Gardner
DNSJese Webb
DNSThomas Deller

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Harris0:59:51
2Emily Parkes0:00:02
3Karlee Gibson0:09:01
4Lucy Burton0:11:24

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries0:48:43
2Darcy Pirotta0:00:50
3Callum Carson0:01:41
4Alex Lack0:02:35
5Michael Potter0:03:53
6Josh Hooton0:03:58
7Guy Frail0:04:50
8Luke Brame0:05:13
9Dylan McKenna0:06:01
10Tom Green0:06:47
11Oliver Armstrong0:06:57
12Foley Lachal0:07:16
13Michael Denton0:07:50
14Jack Booth0:08:41
15Michael Harris0:10:20
16Nick Pedler0:11:36
17Declan Prosser0:13:12
18Paul Standish0:16:42
19Hugh Dawkins0:21:28
20Harry Kooros0:21:29
-1lapTaylor Wauchope

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellie Wale0:42:49
2Megan Williams0:02:42
3Zoe Binder0:03:16
4Emily I'ons0:12:58

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Buckell0:33:50
2Charlie Brodie0:00:58
3Cameron Wright0:02:26
4Luke Pankhurst0:03:29
5Adam Blazevic0:03:33
6Kian Lerch-Mackinnon0:04:08
7Matthew Dinham0:04:45
8Ben Metcalfe0:05:05
9Joseph Simpson0:05:54
10Jasper Albrecht0:06:46
11Charlie Todd0:07:12
12Riley King0:08:23
13Drew Gilchrist0:08:41
14Matherson Galway0:09:43
15Zachary Mark0:10:44
16Innes Ferrier0:12:41
17Callum Inglis0:12:41
18Tristan Miller0:12:42
19Joshua Markham0:17:07
20Kye Fisher0:21:22
DNFJosh Battye

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hosking0:44:18
2Sarah I'ons0:00:56
3Zoe Cuthbert0:02:34
4Sally Potter0:12:02

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sproson1:06:54
2Dominic Hoyal0:01:16
3Jarrod Moroni0:02:08
4Matthew Potter0:03:14
5James Boland0:03:22
6Nathan Spencer0:03:28
7Brad Clarke0:04:57
8Damien Enderby0:07:14
9Sean Bekkers0:08:38
10Andrew Low0:09:44
11Nick Miller0:11:03
DNFMatthew Fleming
DNFNathan Crump
DNSShane Taylor
DNSPhillip Leslie

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippa Rostan1:02:52
2Kate Swain0:00:00
3Josie Simpson0:03:43
DNFNicola Hogan

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Morton1:04:21
2Jon Gregg0:04:14
3Matthew Rizzuto0:04:43
4Brett Kellett0:07:46
5Bryce Young0:07:51
6Jorge Baron Morris0:07:55
7Brett Bellchambers0:08:47
8Jason Morgan0:10:00
9Peter Kreilis0:10:02
10Douglas Pollock0:10:03
11Gary Harwood0:11:18
12Mark McInnes0:12:13
13Evan James0:12:22
14Simon Dec0:12:38
15Luke Ingram0:13:03
16Tony Tucknott0:13:19
17Paul Connor0:14:21
18Greg Long0:14:26
19Anthony Caffey0:14:53
20Geoff Gilchrist0:16:41
21Roger Derrick0:18:29
22Con Toparis0:19:30
23Peter Gibson0:22:01
24John Williams0:22:25
25Troy Fisher0:23:09
-1lapPete Smith
-1lapHector Vivas
-1lapRusty Mark
DNFCraig McLean
DNSMark Croonen
DNSMark Fenner
DNSMichael Hogan

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Kelaher0:39:08
2Jane Ollerenshaw0:03:06
3Donna Dall0:04:16
4Michelle Inglis0:04:53
5Jody Mielke0:05:35
6Karen Evans0:06:01
7Jennifer Enderby0:11:07

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson0:53:16
2Craig Peacock0:01:01
3Frans Van Zyl0:02:40
4Paul Burbidge-Smith0:02:44
5Dean Kohlman0:04:22
6Peter Selkrig0:04:47
7Les Heap0:04:51
8David Danks0:07:04
9Raymond Rhodes0:07:24
10Mark Hardy0:08:52
11Alan McCulloch0:10:04
12Mark Buckell0:10:52
13Karl Albrecht0:14:03
14Roger Campbell0:18:44
DNFPhillip Hannam
DNSChristopher Willis
DNSPaul Sloan
DNSNathan Carroll

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Heap0:40:33
2Lisa Smallbone0:05:29
3Margaret King0:06:23
4Lisa Harris0:11:04

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Carr1:06:39
2Russell Parsons0:04:52
3Steve Watson0:17:11
DNSNicholas Bird

