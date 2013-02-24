Trending

Mick and Tracey Hannah keep downhill titles all in the family

Brother and sister win Australian national championships

Image 1 of 23

Tracey and Mick Hannah, sister and brother, won the Australian downhill national championships

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)
Image 2 of 23

Mick Hannah

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 23

Troy Brosnan

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 23

A downhiller

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 23

A downhiller catches air

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 23

A downhill racer

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 23

Caroline Buchanan

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 23

Tracey Hannah speeds past

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 23

Lisa Mathison

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 23

A downhill racer

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 23

Chris Kovarik

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 23

Jared Graves doubled up, racing both the cross country and the downhill this weekend

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 23

U19 women's downhill podium at Australian MTB Nationals

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 23

Gemma Greentree

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 23

Sam Hill

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 23

U19 men's downhill podium at Australian MTB Nationals

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 17 of 23

Elite men's downhill podium at 2013 Australian nationals

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)
Image 18 of 23

Elite women's downhill podium at 2013 Australian nationals

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)
Image 19 of 23

Mick and Tracey Hannah after both winning their respective downhill nationals

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)
Image 20 of 23

Mick Hannah on his way to a win

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)
Image 21 of 23

Tracey Hannah flies toward victory

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)
Image 22 of 23

Tracey Hannah on her way to a win

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)
Image 23 of 23

Mick Hannah on his way to a win

(Image credit: Jason Stevens)

The brother and sister team of Mick and Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson/Polygon) proved why they are Australia's number one downhill family, prevailing in trying conditions to claim the national downhill titles on the final day of the Subaru Australian Mountain Bike National Championships at Stromlo Forest Park in Canberra over the weekend.

Men

Mick Hannah blitzed the course in two minutes, 21.26 seconds to claim his third national title ahead of Jared Graves (2:23.09) and an in-form Sam Hill (2:23.48).

"That was brutal," Hannah gasped after his winning run. "It was pretty muddy, so all the peddling stuff was a bit soggy, but we've been practicing in the mud this morning.

"It's awesome [to share the podium with Tracey]. I spent some time with her in the hospital, and a couple of weeks ago I saw her for the first time since I'd left her in hospital. So it was nice to see her up riding again, and to win the nationals together is just awesome," said Hannah of his sister's 2012 World Cup crash which resulted in a broken femur and almost seven months off the bike.

"I was kind of expecting her to win, I always am, but I was stoked she did."

Second placed Graves was happy with his win after seeding first and placing in seventh in the elite men's cross country race on Saturday.

"Maybe racing the cross country yesterday flattened me a little bit - although there's really no pedalling on the track now except for the last 25 seconds, you probably only use four or five pedal strokes before that final bit," Graves said.

"I did want a top five in the cross country yesterday, and today makes up for not getting that - I also aimed for a top five in the downhill because we have so many good riders, so to get second is a good result."

Third placed Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles) said he revelled in the wet conditions. "The track's real fun at the moment," Hill said. "It's different here [at Stromlo], the track gets grippy with rain - normally with wet weather you can slip around and it makes it more of a challenge, it's a super tough track here.

"I made a few little mistakes near the bottom, and I lost a bit of speed, but I'm happy with it."

Women

Defending champion and younger of the two siblings, Tracey completed the course in torrential rain in a time of two minutes, 46.53 seconds, just 0.43 of second ahead Canberra's own Caroline Buchanan (2:46.96) and a further 5.27 seconds in front of Lisa Mathison (2:52.23).

"I can't believe it, I'm so happy," Tracey said post-race.

The win is Tracey's fifth national title and comes after just 10 days back on the downhill bike after her 2012-season ending injury.

"At the start of the week I didn't want to race, and then yesterday it was too close," Tracey said of her second placed seeding time by only 0.03 to Buchanan.

Second placed Buchanan (Airborne Bicycles) lamented losing her nerve in the conditions.

"I already knew as I came across the line [that Hannah had finished faster]," said Buchanan. "Obviously the conditions weren't what I'm used to, and I was a little bit timid, so I'm going to work on that one!

"The track was still fast, but I think it was more of a mental thing that slowed me up a little bit. It was so close between me and Tracey [Hannah] in seeding that I knew it was going to be close again."

"My goal is to aim for Worlds, and I've made it a little bit harder for myself by not winning today, but I'll have to go overseas and perform now."

2004 cross country Olympian Lisa Mathison (Planet Cycles/Specialized) improved her seeding time by 14 seconds, something which the downhill convert was proud of.

"I don't know how I did it," Mathison said. "It's probably a bit easier in the wet like this. I didn't want to take any risks yesterday with the wind and everything."

Under 19 men

In the under 19 ranks, Dean Lucas (Kona Factory upstaged fastest seeded Thomas Crimmins (Giant Bicycles) for gold ) in a time of two minutes, 32.58 seconds - Crimmins completing the course in two minutes, 35.13 seconds while Aiden Varley (YVC/Giant Race Team) rounded out the podium (2:35.26).

"It was a hard race," Lucas said. "We didn't practice in anything like this [weather], so it was all pretty much new. It was all or nothing, I didn't want to get anything other than first.

"Tom [Crimmins] and I have been battling since under 15s and it's good - it keeps you trying to improve and get better. He's been beating me at the start of the season, so it's good to get one back on him," Lucas said of Crimmins' Subaru national series lead.

U19 women

In the women's race, Kellie Weinert finished the course in three minutes, 08.37 to claim the national title after defending champion Tegan Molloy (9:11.88) and Danielle Beecroft (4:36.27) both suffered flat tires.

Beecroft (Pivot, Jetblack Bikes) managed to run her bike to the finish to secure third place while Gemma Greentree (4:24.99) held onto silver.

"My run was awesome," Weinert said. "I just feel bad for the two girls that got the flats - bad luck, but that's racing, you have to expect it sooner or later."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mick Hannah0:02:21.26
2Jared Graves0:00:01.83
3Samuel Hill0:00:02.22
4Chris Kovarik0:00:02.41
5Troy Brosnan0:00:02.47
6Todd Madsen0:00:03.32
7Jack Moir0:00:03.64
8Graeme Mudd0:00:04.09
9Joe Vejvoda0:00:04.21
10Ben Cory0:00:06.75
11Connor Fearon0:00:06.79
12Sean McCarroll0:00:08.72
13Liam Panozzo0:00:09.52
14David McMillan0:00:10.04
15Fabien CousiniE0:00:10.87
16Joshua Button0:00:11.52
17William Rischbieth0:00:11.61
18Chris Barlin0:00:12.26
19Daniel Hallam0:00:12.51
20Rick Boyer0:00:13.12
21Guillaume Cauvin0:00:13.37
22Angus Maddern0:00:13.72
23Henry Blake0:00:13.84
24Mitchell Bryant0:00:13.92
25Ryan Hunt0:00:14.44
26Cillian Kennedy0:00:14.61
27Mathew Dodd0:00:15.14
28Richard Lee0:00:15.51
29Kent Hamilton0:00:16.04
30Phillip Piazza0:00:16.18
31Max Kreuzer0:00:16.23
32Conor Bullard0:00:17.56
33Blake Nielsen0:00:17.61
34Jeremy Powell0:00:18.28
35Shaun Thomlinson0:00:18.37
36Lachlan McKillop0:00:19.17
37Angus McCarthy0:00:21.89
38Ben Crundwell0:00:22.08
39Nathan Parsons0:00:30.67
40Stuart Wood0:00:31.32
41Jared Rando0:00:36.21
42Joel Barrington0:00:36.22
43Jarrad Connolly0:00:51.14
44Brendan Moon0:01:34.36
45Kye Hore0:01:41.00
46Trent Piribauer0:04:47.66
47Daniel Paine0:00:18.99
DNFDavid Manton
DNSRhys Atkinson

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah0:02:46.53
2Caroline Buchanan0:00:00.43
3Lisa Mathison0:00:05.70
4Trudy Nicholas0:00:36.03
5Victoria Armstrong0:00:58.86
6Philippa Rostan0:00:31.62
DNSTracey Knight
DNSClaire Buchar

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Lucas0:02:32.58
2Thomas Crimmins0:00:02.55
3Aiden Varley0:00:02.68
4Brent Smith0:00:02.75
5Luke Ellison0:00:04.56
6Peter Knott0:00:05.04
7Jackson Davis0:00:08.86
8Matthew McCorkell0:00:09.77
9Benjamin Dengate0:00:12.92
10David Maggs0:00:13.21
11Connor Mackne0:00:14.90
12Chris Dalziel0:00:16.02
13Cameron Ryan0:00:17.99
14Connor Read0:00:18.32
15Timothy Kmetyk0:00:18.70
16Ryan O'Linn0:00:18.88
17Mitchell Harrison0:00:21.33
18Lachlan Davies0:00:24.68
19Nicholas Greentree0:00:30.52
20Michael Hanrahan0:00:31.70
21Jarrod Wynn0:00:35.22
22Kurtis Grant0:00:36.28
23Brandon Maxwell0:00:46.06
24Jake Morrison0:00:53.12
25Dylan Brown0:00:55.76
26Dru Berryman0:00:24.98
DNFKoe Bowmaker

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kellie Weinert0:03:08.37
2Gemma Greentree0:01:16.62
3Danielle Beecroft0:01:27.90
4Tegan Molloy0:06:03.51

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crimmins0:02:26.57
2Callum Morrison0:00:10.69
3Remy Morton0:00:16.25
4Jackson Frew0:00:17.04
5Matthew Taylor0:00:18.74
6Joel Willis0:00:21.01
7Cosi Hofman0:00:21.97
8Tim Black0:00:24.22
9Luke Donnelly0:00:24.47
10Alex Dickson0:00:26.78
11Josh Pollock0:00:27.19
12Joel Sheehan0:00:31.78
13Kyle Longmore0:00:40.26
14Bailey O'Hara0:00:47.40
15Nick Bussmann0:00:48.45
16Jacob Mossner0:00:50.68
17Callum Dawes0:00:53.24
18Samuel McNaughton0:00:54.57
19Alex Oakes0:01:00.69
20Allan Taylor0:01:03.07
21Ryan Plunkett0:01:05.97
22Joshua Matthes0:01:08.19
23Jack Parsons0:01:09.83
24Jai Maybury0:01:25.26
DNSMax Warshawsky
DNSJacob Ryan-Mccormack
DNSThomas Millard

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellie Wale0:03:26.80

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Smithson0:02:39.13
2Jayson Robertson0:00:03.41
3Ben Morrison0:00:03.60
4Shannon Rademaker0:00:04.58
5Chris Martin0:00:06.90
6Sean Martin0:00:11.41
7Tom Gilfedder0:00:17.01
8Nicholas Bailly0:00:20.80
9Tim Chadd0:00:21.32
10Simon Warren0:00:21.69
11Matt Oconnor0:00:21.81
12Andrew Pennington0:00:32.61
13Shane Duce0:00:49.67
14Craig Anger0:01:10.06

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Rowney0:02:43.84
2Robert Stone0:00:07.66
3Boris Fontanella0:00:09.26
4Daniel Taliana0:00:10.38
5Paul King0:00:24.19
6Pete Smith0:00:33.51
7Brad Taylor0:00:47.22
8Justin Armstrong0:01:03.83
9Shane Dobson0:00:08.10
10Mark O'Donohue0:00:20.27
DNSBrett Postlethwaite

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catherine Kelaher0:03:21.99

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Bullard0:03:02.73
2Phillip Hannam0:00:11.05
3Stephen Coles0:00:22.73
DNSChristopher Sumner

