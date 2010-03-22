Victoria keeps the good times rolling
The Big V sweeps JM17 pursuit podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imogen Jelbart (VIC)
|37.197
|2
|Taylah Jennings (QLD)
|37.504
|3
|Caitlin Ward (VIC)
|37.533
|4
|Monica Bonasera (WA)
|38.027
|5
|Rachael Van Zetten (SA)
|38.216
|6
|Allee Proud (WA)
|38.359
|7
|Elissa Wundersitz (WA)
|38.739
|8
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|38.744
|9
|Emily Roper (QLD)
|39.069
|10
|Georgia Baker (TAS)
|39.110
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Macey Stewart (TAS)
|0:02:42.7
|2
|Lauren Perry (TAS)
|0:02:43.1
|3
|Molly Booker (WA)
|0:02:45.5
|4
|Zsuzsanna Antal (WA)
|0:02:50.5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Cummings (VIC)
|0:02:20.7
|2
|Alexander Morgan (VIC)
|0:02:21.2
|3
|Evan Hull (VIC)
|0:02:21.6
|4
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|0:02:23.3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Monica Bonasera (WA)
|2
|Antonia Abbisogni (VIC)
|3
|Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
|4
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|5
|Kayla Salopek (NSW)
|6
|Taylah Jennings (QLD)
|7
|Georgia Baker (TAS)
|8
|Allee Proud (WA)
|9
|Emily Butcher (TAS)
|10
|Hayley Jones (QLD)
|11
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (VIC)
|12
|Maddy Marshall (ACT)
|13
|Samantha Fromentin (SA)
|14
|Lucy Kirk (ACT)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy