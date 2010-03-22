Trending

Victoria keeps the good times rolling

The Big V sweeps JM17 pursuit podium

Results

JW17 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imogen Jelbart (VIC)37.197
2Taylah Jennings (QLD)37.504
3Caitlin Ward (VIC)37.533
4Monica Bonasera (WA)38.027
5Rachael Van Zetten (SA)38.216
6Allee Proud (WA)38.359
7Elissa Wundersitz (WA)38.739
8Rebecca Dunn (NSW)38.744
9Emily Roper (QLD)39.069
10Georgia Baker (TAS)39.110

JW15 2000m individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Macey Stewart (TAS)0:02:42.7
2Lauren Perry (TAS)0:02:43.1
3Molly Booker (WA)0:02:45.5
4Zsuzsanna Antal (WA)0:02:50.5

JM17 2000m individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Cummings (VIC)0:02:20.7
2Alexander Morgan (VIC)0:02:21.2
3Evan Hull (VIC)0:02:21.6
4Miles Scotson (SA)0:02:23.3

JW17 scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monica Bonasera (WA)
2Antonia Abbisogni (VIC)
3Rebecca Dunn (NSW)
4Jessica Mundy (SA)
5Kayla Salopek (NSW)
6Taylah Jennings (QLD)
7Georgia Baker (TAS)
8Allee Proud (WA)
9Emily Butcher (TAS)
10Hayley Jones (QLD)
11Ruby Greig-Hurtig (VIC)
12Maddy Marshall (ACT)
13Samantha Fromentin (SA)
14Lucy Kirk (ACT)

Latest on Cyclingnews