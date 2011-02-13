Trending

Elite Women - Scratch Race
1Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
2Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)-1lap
3Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
4Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)
5Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
6Sungeun Gu (Korea)
7Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)
8Sayedehmayam Jalaliyeh (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Elite Men - Scratch Race
1Sunjae Jang (Korea)
2Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
3Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Thailand)
4Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)-1lap
5Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kazakhstan)
6Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia)
7Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)
8Yu Motosuna (Japan)
DNFKee Meng Ang (Singapore)

Elite Women - 3000m Team Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1People's Republic of China0:03:35.205
Fan Jiang (Chn)
Wenwen Jiang (Chn)
Jing Liang (Chn)
2Korea0:03:37.108
Min Hye Lee (Kor)
Ahreum Na (Kor)
You Ri Kim (Kor)

Elite Women - 3000m Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Hong Kong, China0:03:50.018
Zhao Juan Meng (HKg)
Wan Yiu Wong (HKg)
Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
4Thailand0:03:56.119
Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha)
Monrudee Chapookam (Tha)
Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)
5Islamic Republic of Iran
Niknaz Fazeli Hokmabad (IRI)
Roghayeh Sharifi (IRI)
Sayedehmayam Jalaliyeh (IRI)

Elite Men - 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Korea0:04:17.213
Sunjae Jang (Kor)
Keonwoo Park (Kor)
Sungbaek Park (Kor)
Seon Ho Park (Kor)
2Hong Kong, China0:04:20.267
King Lok Cheung (HKg)
King Wai Cheung (HKg)
Ho Ting Kwok (HKg)
Ki Ho Choi (HKg)

Elite Men - 4000m Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Japan
Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
Taiji Nishitani (Jpn)
Yu Motosuna (Jpn)
Ryu Sasaki (Jpn)
DNFIslamic Republic of Iran
Alireza Haghi (IRI)
Hamed Jannat (IRI)
Mohammad Rajablou (IRI)
Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI)
5Kazakhstan
Sergey Bormatenkov (Kaz)
Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz)
Matvey Nikitin (Kaz)
Askhat Kabdash (Kaz)

