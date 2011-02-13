Korea claims men's team pursuit championship
China earns women's team pursuit gold
|1
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|2
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|-1lap
|3
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|4
|Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)
|5
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|6
|Sungeun Gu (Korea)
|7
|Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)
|8
|Sayedehmayam Jalaliyeh (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|1
|Sunjae Jang (Korea)
|2
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|3
|Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Thailand)
|4
|Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
|-1lap
|5
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kazakhstan)
|6
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia)
|7
|Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)
|8
|Yu Motosuna (Japan)
|DNF
|Kee Meng Ang (Singapore)
|1
|People's Republic of China
|0:03:35.205
|Fan Jiang (Chn)
|Wenwen Jiang (Chn)
|Jing Liang (Chn)
|2
|Korea
|0:03:37.108
|Min Hye Lee (Kor)
|Ahreum Na (Kor)
|You Ri Kim (Kor)
|3
|Hong Kong, China
|0:03:50.018
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg)
|Wan Yiu Wong (HKg)
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|4
|Thailand
|0:03:56.119
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Tha)
|Monrudee Chapookam (Tha)
|Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)
|5
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|Niknaz Fazeli Hokmabad (IRI)
|Roghayeh Sharifi (IRI)
|Sayedehmayam Jalaliyeh (IRI)
|1
|Korea
|0:04:17.213
|Sunjae Jang (Kor)
|Keonwoo Park (Kor)
|Sungbaek Park (Kor)
|Seon Ho Park (Kor)
|2
|Hong Kong, China
|0:04:20.267
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|King Wai Cheung (HKg)
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg)
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg)
|3
|Japan
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn)
|Yu Motosuna (Jpn)
|Ryu Sasaki (Jpn)
|DNF
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|Alireza Haghi (IRI)
|Hamed Jannat (IRI)
|Mohammad Rajablou (IRI)
|Arvin Moazemi Goudarzi (IRI)
|5
|Kazakhstan
|Sergey Bormatenkov (Kaz)
|Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz)
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz)
|Askhat Kabdash (Kaz)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy