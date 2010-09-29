Trending

Suemasa wins Asian championships

Deekaballes, Pradupyard round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mio Suemasa (Japan)0:03:26.60
2Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)0:00:12.87
3Ausanee Pradupyard (Thailand)0:00:21.08
4Pei-Ni Chou (Chinese Taipei)0:00:40.13
5Tomoko Iizuka (Japan)0:00:41.41
6Thi Quyen Bui (Vietnam)0:00:59.87
7Othman, Nursyuhaini (Malaysia)0:01:11.51

