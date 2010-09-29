Trending

Yong Lee wins Asian championship

Hyun Kang and Idegawa also earn medals

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chang Yong Lee (Korea)0:03:01.01
2Seok Hyun Kang (Korea)0:00:06.59
3Naoki Idegawa (Japan)0:00:12.70
4Ahmad Nazali, Norshahriel Haizat (Malaysia)0:00:16.77
5Junya Nagata (Japan)0:00:17.32
6Adam Ahmed, (Malaysia)0:00:18.73
7Shu Sum Lau (Hong Kong, China)0:00:19.25
8Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand)0:00:22.18
9Sittichai Ketkaewmanee (Thailand)0:00:22.79
10Barba Joey U. (Philippines)0:00:23.30
11Hon Chiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:00:26.82
12Ian Francis Krempl (Singapore)0:00:28.66
13Ssu-Han Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:29.40
14Hong Chun Tan (Singapore)0:00:32.10
15Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand)0:00:38.93
16Shajjan Rajbunshi (Nepal)0:00:44.77
17Mohd Fauzi, Muhammad Aim (Malaysia)0:00:46.78
18Kumar Pun (Nepal)0:01:24.56
19The Long Ha (Vietnam)0:01:27.60
DNSPhan Thanh Dien (Vietnam)
DNSSuraj Panday (Nepal)

Latest on Cyclingnews