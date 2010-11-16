Trending

Korea claims team pursuit, Liu wins women's points race

Sprint and keirin rounds continue, men's points race final set

Image 1 of 11

Xin Liu (People's Republic of China) celebrates her victory in the points race.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 11

Men's team pursuit gold medalists South Korea power to victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 11

People's Republic of China en route to a bronze medal in the men' team pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 11

Action during the women's points race final.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 11

Men's team pursuit podium (l-r): Hong Kong, China, 2nd; South Korea, 1st; People's Republic of China, 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 11

Women's points race silver medalist Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China), who crashed during the final while leading on points, is taken from the podium via wheelchair.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 11

Women's points race podium (l-r): an injured Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China), 2nd; Xin Liu (People's Republic of China), 1st; Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand), 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 11

The first five riders in the women's points race field crashed dramatically during the final.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 11

A serious crash marred the women's points race final.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 11

Xin Liu (People's Republic of China) crosses the finish line first in the points race's final sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 11

Hong Kong, China earned the silver medal in the men's team pursuit.

(Image credit: AFP)

Day four of the Asian Games saw China capture another gold medal, this time in the women's points race with Xin Liu. Liu took a strong victory, netting 34 points to second placed Xan Yiu Wong of Hong Kong, but that was only part of the story.

The race was interrupted twice by crashes, the second one taking down several of the top riders including Wong and her teammate Diao Xiao Juan, who was leading the points with 28 at the time of the incident. While Wong continued to take silver, while her teammate and four other riders could not continue the race.

Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand) took home the bronze medal.

During the podium ceremony, Wong was in so much pain she had to be supported to receive her medal and was taken away from the podium in a wheelchair.

The other final of the night, the men's team pursuit, was won convincingly by Korea, who topped Hong Kong by nearly three seconds. China claimed the bronze over Iran.
 

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.882
2Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.759
2Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:10.550
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.449
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:10.734
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:12.072
2Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.020
2Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.794
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:12.029
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's 4,000 Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round
1R.O. Korea0:04:07.875
Ho Sung Cho
Inhyeok Hwang
Sunjae Jang
Seon Ho Park
2Hong Kong, China0:04:10.859
King Lok Cheung
King Wai Cheung
Ki Ho Choi
Ho Ting Kwok

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round
3People's Republic of China0:04:11.349
King Lok Cheung
King Wai Cheung
Ki Ho Choi
Ho Ting Kwok
4Islamic Republic of Iran0:04:17.993
Alireza Haghi
Moazemi Goudarzi A..
Mehdi Sohrabi
Amir Zargari

Women's 20km Points Race Final
1Xin Liu (People's Republic of China)34pts
2Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)27
3Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)25
4Fang Ju I (Chinese Taipei)11
5Minami Uwano (Japan)10
6Jumi Lee (Korea)7
7Marites Bitbit (Philippines)5
8Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
9Mahita Mohan (India)
10Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)
11Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)-10
12Monrudee Chapookam (Thailand)-20
DNFKerong Tang (People's Republic of China)
DNFXiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
DNFSuchitra De.. Konsam (India)
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
DNFAhreum Na (Korea)

Men's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 1
1Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
2Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
3Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
4Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
5Won Gu Jun (Korea)
6Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)

Men's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 2
1Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
2Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Kota Asai (Japan)
4Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
5Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
6Raja Audi (Lebanon)

Men's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 3
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
2Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
3Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
4Kuo Lung Liao (Chinese Taipei)
5Okram Bikram Singh (India)
6Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)

Men's Keirin: Repechage 1 - Heat 1
1Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
2Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
RELKuo Lung Liao (Chinese Taipei)
DSQPo Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin: Repechage 1 - Heat 2
1Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
2Won Gu Jun (Korea)
3Kota Asai (Japan)
4Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)

Men's Keirin: Repechage 1 - Heat 3
1Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
2Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
3Okram Bikram Singh (India)
4Raja Audi (Lebanon)

Men's Keirin: Round 2 - Heat 1
1Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
2Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
3Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
5Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
6Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Men's Keirin: Round 2 - Heat 2
1Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
2Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
3Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
4Won Gu Jun (Korea)
5Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
6Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Points Race Qualifying - Heat 1
1Sunjae Jang (Korea)48pts
2Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia)46
3Taiji Nishitani (Japan)45
4Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)41
5Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)26
6Mehdi Sohrabi (Islamic Republic of Iran)25
7Vadim Shaekhov (Uzbekistan)21
8Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)11
9Wei Li (People's Republic of China)8
10Sultan Asiri (Saudi Arabia)5
11Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)4
12Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India)3
13John Renee Mier (Philippines)2
14Yousif M. Alhammadi (United Arab Emirates)1

Men's Points Race Qualifying - Heat 2
1Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)11pts
2Gang Xu (People's Republic of China)10
3Ho Sung Cho (Korea)8
4Muhamad Adi.. Othman (Malaysia)7
5Abbas Saeiditanha (Islamic Republic of Iran)6
6Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)5
7Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China)5
8Hsin Hua Huang (Chinese Taipei)4
9Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kazakhstan)2
10Atul Kumar (India)
11Khalil Abduljanan (Qatar)
12Mohamed .. Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)-14
13George Oconer (Philippines)-38
DNFBader Alyasin (Saudi Arabia)

 

