Korea claims team pursuit, Liu wins women's points race
Sprint and keirin rounds continue, men's points race final set
Day four of the Asian Games saw China capture another gold medal, this time in the women's points race with Xin Liu. Liu took a strong victory, netting 34 points to second placed Xan Yiu Wong of Hong Kong, but that was only part of the story.
The race was interrupted twice by crashes, the second one taking down several of the top riders including Wong and her teammate Diao Xiao Juan, who was leading the points with 28 at the time of the incident. While Wong continued to take silver, while her teammate and four other riders could not continue the race.
Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand) took home the bronze medal.
During the podium ceremony, Wong was in so much pain she had to be supported to receive her medal and was taken away from the podium in a wheelchair.
The other final of the night, the men's team pursuit, was won convincingly by Korea, who topped Hong Kong by nearly three seconds. China claimed the bronze over Iran.
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.882
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.759
|2
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:10.550
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.449
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:10.734
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:12.072
|2
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.020
|2
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|1
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.794
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|1
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:12.029
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|1
|R.O. Korea
|0:04:07.875
|Ho Sung Cho
|Inhyeok Hwang
|Sunjae Jang
|Seon Ho Park
|2
|Hong Kong, China
|0:04:10.859
|King Lok Cheung
|King Wai Cheung
|Ki Ho Choi
|Ho Ting Kwok
|3
|People's Republic of China
|0:04:11.349
|King Lok Cheung
|King Wai Cheung
|Ki Ho Choi
|Ho Ting Kwok
|4
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:04:17.993
|Alireza Haghi
|Moazemi Goudarzi A..
|Mehdi Sohrabi
|Amir Zargari
|1
|Xin Liu (People's Republic of China)
|34
|pts
|2
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|27
|3
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|25
|4
|Fang Ju I (Chinese Taipei)
|11
|5
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|10
|6
|Jumi Lee (Korea)
|7
|7
|Marites Bitbit (Philippines)
|5
|8
|Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
|9
|Mahita Mohan (India)
|10
|Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)
|11
|Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)
|-10
|12
|Monrudee Chapookam (Thailand)
|-20
|DNF
|Kerong Tang (People's Republic of China)
|DNF
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|DNF
|Suchitra De.. Konsam (India)
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
|DNF
|Ahreum Na (Korea)
|1
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|2
|Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|3
|Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
|4
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|5
|Won Gu Jun (Korea)
|6
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
|1
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|3
|Kota Asai (Japan)
|4
|Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|5
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|6
|Raja Audi (Lebanon)
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|2
|Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
|3
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|4
|Kuo Lung Liao (Chinese Taipei)
|5
|Okram Bikram Singh (India)
|6
|Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)
|1
|Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
|REL
|Kuo Lung Liao (Chinese Taipei)
|DSQ
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|1
|Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|2
|Won Gu Jun (Korea)
|3
|Kota Asai (Japan)
|4
|Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)
|1
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|2
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|3
|Okram Bikram Singh (India)
|4
|Raja Audi (Lebanon)
|1
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|2
|Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
|3
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|5
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
|6
|Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|1
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|2
|Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|3
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|4
|Won Gu Jun (Korea)
|5
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|6
|Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
|1
|Sunjae Jang (Korea)
|48
|pts
|2
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia)
|46
|3
|Taiji Nishitani (Japan)
|45
|4
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|41
|5
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|26
|6
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|25
|7
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzbekistan)
|21
|8
|Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)
|11
|9
|Wei Li (People's Republic of China)
|8
|10
|Sultan Asiri (Saudi Arabia)
|5
|11
|Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)
|4
|12
|Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India)
|3
|13
|John Renee Mier (Philippines)
|2
|14
|Yousif M. Alhammadi (United Arab Emirates)
|1
|1
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|11
|pts
|2
|Gang Xu (People's Republic of China)
|10
|3
|Ho Sung Cho (Korea)
|8
|4
|Muhamad Adi.. Othman (Malaysia)
|7
|5
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|6
|6
|Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
|5
|7
|Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|5
|8
|Hsin Hua Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|4
|9
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kazakhstan)
|2
|10
|Atul Kumar (India)
|11
|Khalil Abduljanan (Qatar)
|12
|Mohamed .. Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)
|-14
|13
|George Oconer (Philippines)
|-38
|DNF
|Bader Alyasin (Saudi Arabia)
