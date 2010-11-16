Image 1 of 11 Xin Liu (People's Republic of China) celebrates her victory in the points race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 11 Men's team pursuit gold medalists South Korea power to victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 11 People's Republic of China en route to a bronze medal in the men' team pursuit. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 11 Action during the women's points race final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 11 Men's team pursuit podium (l-r): Hong Kong, China, 2nd; South Korea, 1st; People's Republic of China, 3rd. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 11 Women's points race silver medalist Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China), who crashed during the final while leading on points, is taken from the podium via wheelchair. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 11 Women's points race podium (l-r): an injured Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China), 2nd; Xin Liu (People's Republic of China), 1st; Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand), 3rd. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 11 The first five riders in the women's points race field crashed dramatically during the final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 11 A serious crash marred the women's points race final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 11 Xin Liu (People's Republic of China) crosses the finish line first in the points race's final sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 11 Hong Kong, China earned the silver medal in the men's team pursuit. (Image credit: AFP)

Day four of the Asian Games saw China capture another gold medal, this time in the women's points race with Xin Liu. Liu took a strong victory, netting 34 points to second placed Xan Yiu Wong of Hong Kong, but that was only part of the story.

The race was interrupted twice by crashes, the second one taking down several of the top riders including Wong and her teammate Diao Xiao Juan, who was leading the points with 28 at the time of the incident. While Wong continued to take silver, while her teammate and four other riders could not continue the race.

Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand) took home the bronze medal.

During the podium ceremony, Wong was in so much pain she had to be supported to receive her medal and was taken away from the podium in a wheelchair.

The other final of the night, the men's team pursuit, was won convincingly by Korea, who topped Hong Kong by nearly three seconds. China claimed the bronze over Iran.



Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.882 2 Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.759 2 Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) 0:00:10.550 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:10.449 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 3 1 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) 0:00:10.734 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:12.072 2 Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.020 2 Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.794 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint Semi Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 0:00:12.029 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's 4,000 Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round 1 R.O. Korea 0:04:07.875 Ho Sung Cho Inhyeok Hwang Sunjae Jang Seon Ho Park 2 Hong Kong, China 0:04:10.859 King Lok Cheung King Wai Cheung Ki Ho Choi Ho Ting Kwok

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round 3 People's Republic of China 0:04:11.349 King Lok Cheung King Wai Cheung Ki Ho Choi Ho Ting Kwok 4 Islamic Republic of Iran 0:04:17.993 Alireza Haghi Moazemi Goudarzi A.. Mehdi Sohrabi Amir Zargari

Women's 20km Points Race Final 1 Xin Liu (People's Republic of China) 34 pts 2 Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China) 27 3 Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand) 25 4 Fang Ju I (Chinese Taipei) 11 5 Minami Uwano (Japan) 10 6 Jumi Lee (Korea) 7 7 Marites Bitbit (Philippines) 5 8 Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia) 9 Mahita Mohan (India) 10 Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia) 11 Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia) -10 12 Monrudee Chapookam (Thailand) -20 DNF Kerong Tang (People's Republic of China) DNF Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) DNF Suchitra De.. Konsam (India) DNF Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan) DNF Ahreum Na (Korea)

Men's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 1 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 2 Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran) 3 Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China) 4 Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates) 5 Won Gu Jun (Korea) 6 Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)

Men's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 2 1 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Kota Asai (Japan) 4 Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran) 5 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 6 Raja Audi (Lebanon)

Men's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 3 1 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 2 Josiah Ng (Malaysia) 3 Lae Seon Choi (Korea) 4 Kuo Lung Liao (Chinese Taipei) 5 Okram Bikram Singh (India) 6 Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)

Men's Keirin: Repechage 1 - Heat 1 1 Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China) 2 Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India) REL Kuo Lung Liao (Chinese Taipei) DSQ Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)

Men's Keirin: Repechage 1 - Heat 2 1 Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran) 2 Won Gu Jun (Korea) 3 Kota Asai (Japan) 4 Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)

Men's Keirin: Repechage 1 - Heat 3 1 Lae Seon Choi (Korea) 2 Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates) 3 Okram Bikram Singh (India) 4 Raja Audi (Lebanon)

Men's Keirin: Round 2 - Heat 1 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 2 Josiah Ng (Malaysia) 3 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Lae Seon Choi (Korea) 5 Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India) 6 Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Men's Keirin: Round 2 - Heat 2 1 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 2 Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran) 3 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 4 Won Gu Jun (Korea) 5 Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates) 6 Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Points Race Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Sunjae Jang (Korea) 48 pts 2 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia) 46 3 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 45 4 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 41 5 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 26 6 Mehdi Sohrabi (Islamic Republic of Iran) 25 7 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzbekistan) 21 8 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 11 9 Wei Li (People's Republic of China) 8 10 Sultan Asiri (Saudi Arabia) 5 11 Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar) 4 12 Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India) 3 13 John Renee Mier (Philippines) 2 14 Yousif M. Alhammadi (United Arab Emirates) 1