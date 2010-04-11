Trending

Jina scores sprint win for Korea

Kazakhstan and Thailand complete podium

Full Results
1You Jina (Korea)2:48:57
2Natalya Stefanskaya (Kazakhstan)
3Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
4Tang Kerong (People's Republic of China)
5Nurul Ahmar Badeuzzaman (Malaysia)
6Noor Azian Alias (Malaysia)
7Thi Trang Thuy (Vietnam)
8Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
9Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
10Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
11Roba Helane (Syrian Arab Republic)
12Niknaz Fazeli (Islamic Republic of Iran)
13Ayako Toyooka (Japan)
14Pak Pong Sim (Democratic People's Republic Of Korea)
15Maryam Abedi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
16Pana Choudhary (India)
17Lee Sereine (Singapore)
18Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
19Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
20Phuong Vothi Phi (Vietnam)
21Elham Afshardoost (Islamic Republic of Iran)
22Mahitha Mohan (India)
23Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)
24Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
25Monrudee Chapookam (Thailand)
26Ho Hsun Huang (Chinese Taipei)
27Son Eunju (Korea)
28Chan Dinah (Singapore)
29Tsubasa Makise (Japan)
30Rameshwori Devi (India)
31Wichana Thasani (Thailand)
32Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
33Wu Chaomei (People's Republic of China)
34Chia Wen Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:37
35Nataliya Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan)0:04:53
36Rejani Vijaya (India)
37Minami Uwano (Japan)0:06:46
38Hanade Alazazmeh (Jordan)
DNFLasanthi Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)
DNFSeba Alraai (Syrian Arab Republic)
DNFYamthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
DNFLee Min Hye (Korea)
DNFNa Hareum (Korea)
DNFChe Un Teng (Macao, China)
DNSNiluka Shaliamalie (Sri Lanka)
DNSDuaa Alateish (Jordan)
DNSSahab Ghaibour (Syrian Arab Republic)
DNSYe Song O (Democratic People's Republic Of Korea)

