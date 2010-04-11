Jina scores sprint win for Korea
Kazakhstan and Thailand complete podium
|1
|You Jina (Korea)
|2:48:57
|2
|Natalya Stefanskaya (Kazakhstan)
|3
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|4
|Tang Kerong (People's Republic of China)
|5
|Nurul Ahmar Badeuzzaman (Malaysia)
|6
|Noor Azian Alias (Malaysia)
|7
|Thi Trang Thuy (Vietnam)
|8
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
|9
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|10
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|11
|Roba Helane (Syrian Arab Republic)
|12
|Niknaz Fazeli (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|13
|Ayako Toyooka (Japan)
|14
|Pak Pong Sim (Democratic People's Republic Of Korea)
|15
|Maryam Abedi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|16
|Pana Choudhary (India)
|17
|Lee Sereine (Singapore)
|18
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|19
|Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|20
|Phuong Vothi Phi (Vietnam)
|21
|Elham Afshardoost (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|22
|Mahitha Mohan (India)
|23
|Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)
|24
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|25
|Monrudee Chapookam (Thailand)
|26
|Ho Hsun Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|27
|Son Eunju (Korea)
|28
|Chan Dinah (Singapore)
|29
|Tsubasa Makise (Japan)
|30
|Rameshwori Devi (India)
|31
|Wichana Thasani (Thailand)
|32
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|33
|Wu Chaomei (People's Republic of China)
|34
|Chia Wen Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:37
|35
|Nataliya Yelisseyeva (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:53
|36
|Rejani Vijaya (India)
|37
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|0:06:46
|38
|Hanade Alazazmeh (Jordan)
|DNF
|Lasanthi Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)
|DNF
|Seba Alraai (Syrian Arab Republic)
|DNF
|Yamthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
|DNF
|Lee Min Hye (Korea)
|DNF
|Na Hareum (Korea)
|DNF
|Che Un Teng (Macao, China)
|DNS
|Niluka Shaliamalie (Sri Lanka)
|DNS
|Duaa Alateish (Jordan)
|DNS
|Sahab Ghaibour (Syrian Arab Republic)
|DNS
|Ye Song O (Democratic People's Republic Of Korea)
