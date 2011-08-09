Trending

Lang sprints to win in Antwerpse Havnpijl

Te Brake and Boeve edged for second and third

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal3:57:09
2Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
3Mats Boeve (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
4Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Scvcn Stalles
5Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Donekers Koffie - Jcllv Bclly
6Peter Schulting (Ned) Cvcling Team Jo Picls
7Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Diffcrdangc Magie-Sportfeed
8Gregory Habeaux (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
9Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange Magie-Sportfeed
10Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
11Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
12Steven Dedecker (Bel) VG Proraee Mclboteeh Cvling Team
13Evcrt Verbist (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
14Joris De Boer (Ned) Rueanor-Line Cvcling Team
15Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cvling Team
16Koen Barbe (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET
17Patriek Bercz (Ger) Team Eddv Mcrckx - Indeland
18Stefan Vreugdenh (Ned) Cvcling Team De Rijke
19Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallome Bruxelles- Credit Agrieole
20Remco Broers (Ned) Team Diffcrdangc Magie-Sportfeed
21Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallorrie Bruxelles - Credit Agrieole
22Kevin Van Melesen (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
23Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cvcling Team
24Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cvcling Team Jo Picls
25Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
26Dimitri Fauville (Bel) VG Proraee Mclboteeh Cvling Team
27Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Baukneeht
28Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko- Aron 183:57:13
29Ingmar Depoortere (Bel) DOllekers Koffie - Jclly Bclly
30Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cvcling Team Jo Piels
31Florlau Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
32Vincent Baestaens (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET3:57:18
33Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal3:57:22
34David Rosci·I (Ger) Atlas Personal
35Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) LANDBOUWKREDIET3:57:52
36Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknccht
37Weiten Kay (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
38Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallortic Bruxelles- Credit Agrieolc
39Nieolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cvclmg Team
40Maren Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cycling Team
41Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
42Kevin Peeters (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET
43David Van Der Poel (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
44Frank Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
45Timothy Stevens (Bel) Ovvta-Eijssen-Acrog Cvcling Team
46Patriek Oeben (Ger) TT Raiko- Aron 18
47Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknecht
48Giel Van Horene (Bel) VG Prorace Melbotcch Cvlmg Team
49Gediminas Kaupus (Ltu) Team Differdange Magie-Sportfbod
50Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallorrie Bruxelles- Credit Agricole
51Dries Van Nevel (Bel) ILLI Bikcs C
52Johim A.Riesen (Ned) Cyeling Team Jo Picls
53Jan Van Aert (Bel) Roval Anrwerp Bicvele Club
54Andrew Ydens (Bel) Team Worldofbike
55Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba-Mcrcurv-Dourphonic
56Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
57Kevin Callebout (Bel) PWC Aliplust
58Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cvling Team
59Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallortic Bruxelles- Credit Agricolc
60Jonas Heymans (Bel) VG Prorace Mclbotcch Cyling Team
61Oliver Johr (Ger) SCVCll Stoncs
62Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Mcrckx Indeland
63Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallome Bruxelles- Credit Agricolc
64Dries Pauwels (Bel) VG Prorace Mclborcch Cvling Team
65Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
66Christian Poos (Lux) Team Diffcrdange Magie-Sportfeed
67Matthias Vincke (Bel) Kon. Edegem Bicvele Club
68Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknccht
69Kenny Goossen (Bel) PWC Aliplast
70Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cvcling Team
71Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba-Mcrcury-Dourphouic
72Varnh Aurimas (Ltu) PWC Aliplast
73Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Diffcrdangc Magie-Sportfood
74Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco- Polo Cvcling Team
75Joachim Bennng Hans (Ger) Scvcn Stoncs
76Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donekers Koffie - Jcllv Bclly
77Timothy Vangi-Teel (Bel) Colba-Mcrcury-Dourphonie
78Sam Solia (Bel) VG Proraee Mclborccb Cyling Team
79Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Baukneeht
80Dieter Cappelle (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
81Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Scvcn Stones
82Jurgen Irancois (Bel) Colba-Mcrcury-Dourphonic
83Lautinne Tanguy (Bel) VG Proraec Mclbotcch Cvling Team
84Jaeo Venter (RSA) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
85Hans Dekkers (Ned) LANDBOUWKREDIET
86Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddv Mcrckx - Indeland
87Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Tcam Worldofbikc
88Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Picls
89Wouter Danlels (Bel) VG Prorace Mclbotcch Cvling Team
90Ike Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
91Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cvcling Team De Rijke
92Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
93Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) DOllekers Koffie - Jellv Belly
94Jonathan Breyne (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET
95Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Picls
96Daniel Abrham (Eri) Marco- Polo Cvcling Team
97Marius Bernaton1S (Ltu) Atlas Persollal
98Bram Dhonot (Bel) PWC Aliplast
99Jan Oelerici-T (Ger) TT Raiko- Aron 18
100Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknecht
101Maurits Lammert1Nk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Picls
102Glen Foubert (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Proraee Cyling Team
103Bram Schmltz (Ned) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
104Joehem Vankerkhovene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijsscn-Acrog Cvcliug Team
105Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddv Mcrckx - Indeland
106Marc Franken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cyling Team
107Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
108Ivo Stronks (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cycling Team

