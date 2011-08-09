Lang sprints to win in Antwerpse Havnpijl
Te Brake and Boeve edged for second and third
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
|3:57:09
|2
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|3
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
|4
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Scvcn Stalles
|5
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Donekers Koffie - Jcllv Bclly
|6
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cvcling Team Jo Picls
|7
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Diffcrdangc Magie-Sportfeed
|8
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|9
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange Magie-Sportfeed
|10
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|11
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
|12
|Steven Dedecker (Bel) VG Proraee Mclboteeh Cvling Team
|13
|Evcrt Verbist (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|14
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Rueanor-Line Cvcling Team
|15
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cvling Team
|16
|Koen Barbe (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET
|17
|Patriek Bercz (Ger) Team Eddv Mcrckx - Indeland
|18
|Stefan Vreugdenh (Ned) Cvcling Team De Rijke
|19
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallome Bruxelles- Credit Agrieole
|20
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Diffcrdangc Magie-Sportfeed
|21
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallorrie Bruxelles - Credit Agrieole
|22
|Kevin Van Melesen (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|23
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cvcling Team
|24
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cvcling Team Jo Picls
|25
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|26
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) VG Proraee Mclboteeh Cvling Team
|27
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Baukneeht
|28
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko- Aron 18
|3:57:13
|29
|Ingmar Depoortere (Bel) DOllekers Koffie - Jclly Bclly
|30
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cvcling Team Jo Piels
|31
|Florlau Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|32
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET
|3:57:18
|33
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
|3:57:22
|34
|David Rosci·I (Ger) Atlas Personal
|35
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) LANDBOUWKREDIET
|3:57:52
|36
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknccht
|37
|Weiten Kay (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
|38
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallortic Bruxelles- Credit Agrieolc
|39
|Nieolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cvclmg Team
|40
|Maren Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cycling Team
|41
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|42
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET
|43
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Nederland Team nationaal
|44
|Frank Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|45
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Ovvta-Eijssen-Acrog Cvcling Team
|46
|Patriek Oeben (Ger) TT Raiko- Aron 18
|47
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknecht
|48
|Giel Van Horene (Bel) VG Prorace Melbotcch Cvlmg Team
|49
|Gediminas Kaupus (Ltu) Team Differdange Magie-Sportfbod
|50
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallorrie Bruxelles- Credit Agricole
|51
|Dries Van Nevel (Bel) ILLI Bikcs C
|52
|Johim A.Riesen (Ned) Cyeling Team Jo Picls
|53
|Jan Van Aert (Bel) Roval Anrwerp Bicvele Club
|54
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Team Worldofbike
|55
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba-Mcrcurv-Dourphonic
|56
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|57
|Kevin Callebout (Bel) PWC Aliplust
|58
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cvling Team
|59
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallortic Bruxelles- Credit Agricolc
|60
|Jonas Heymans (Bel) VG Prorace Mclbotcch Cyling Team
|61
|Oliver Johr (Ger) SCVCll Stoncs
|62
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Mcrckx Indeland
|63
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallome Bruxelles- Credit Agricolc
|64
|Dries Pauwels (Bel) VG Prorace Mclborcch Cvling Team
|65
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|66
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Diffcrdange Magie-Sportfeed
|67
|Matthias Vincke (Bel) Kon. Edegem Bicvele Club
|68
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknccht
|69
|Kenny Goossen (Bel) PWC Aliplast
|70
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cvcling Team
|71
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba-Mcrcury-Dourphouic
|72
|Varnh Aurimas (Ltu) PWC Aliplast
|73
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Diffcrdangc Magie-Sportfood
|74
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco- Polo Cvcling Team
|75
|Joachim Bennng Hans (Ger) Scvcn Stoncs
|76
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donekers Koffie - Jcllv Bclly
|77
|Timothy Vangi-Teel (Bel) Colba-Mcrcury-Dourphonie
|78
|Sam Solia (Bel) VG Proraee Mclborccb Cyling Team
|79
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Baukneeht
|80
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|81
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Scvcn Stones
|82
|Jurgen Irancois (Bel) Colba-Mcrcury-Dourphonic
|83
|Lautinne Tanguy (Bel) VG Proraec Mclbotcch Cvling Team
|84
|Jaeo Venter (RSA) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|85
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) LANDBOUWKREDIET
|86
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddv Mcrckx - Indeland
|87
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Tcam Worldofbikc
|88
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Picls
|89
|Wouter Danlels (Bel) VG Prorace Mclbotcch Cvling Team
|90
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|91
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cvcling Team De Rijke
|92
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|93
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) DOllekers Koffie - Jellv Belly
|94
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) LANDBOUWKREDIET
|95
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Picls
|96
|Daniel Abrham (Eri) Marco- Polo Cvcling Team
|97
|Marius Bernaton1S (Ltu) Atlas Persollal
|98
|Bram Dhonot (Bel) PWC Aliplast
|99
|Jan Oelerici-T (Ger) TT Raiko- Aron 18
|100
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen -Bauknecht
|101
|Maurits Lammert1Nk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Picls
|102
|Glen Foubert (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Proraee Cyling Team
|103
|Bram Schmltz (Ned) VERANDA'S WILLEMS·ACCENT
|104
|Joehem Vankerkhovene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijsscn-Acrog Cvcliug Team
|105
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddv Mcrckx - Indeland
|106
|Marc Franken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cyling Team
|107
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|108
|Ivo Stronks (Ned) Rucanor-Lino Cycling Team
