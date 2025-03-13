Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition champions 2001-2024

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 14 LR Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place race winner Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike and Ingvild Gaskjenn of Norway and Team Liv AlUla Jayco on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 10th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 a 1576km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt on UCIWWT April 14 2024 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
2024 Amstel Gold Race Ladies winner Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) stands on the podium with second place Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and third place Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv AlUla Jayco) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition past winners
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
2024Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease A Bike
2023Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
2021Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2020Cancelled
2019Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
2018Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2017Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Ned) Team Farm Frites-Hartol
2001Debby Mansveld (Ned) Vlaanderen-T-Interim
