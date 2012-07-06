Trending

Amateurs kick off racing at US Mountain Bike Nationals

Cat. 1s take on short track while Cat.2/3s tackle cross country

The first three national championships were awarded Thursday, the first day of the 2012 USA Cycling Cross Country National Championships at Sun Valley in Ketchum, Idaho. National titles were awarded in short track cross country after category 2 and 3 riders contested the cross country race in non-national championship races under cloudy skies and cooler than usual temperatures.

Short track

Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized), Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) and Ty Kady (Team Sho-Air) earned Stars-and-Stripes jerseys after winning their respective short track races.

Drumm's race opened the short track cross country competition just as the sun began to peek through the clouds. With the race scheduled for three laps after 20 minutes, the riders were forced to be aggressive from the start. Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Riders Dev Squad)) got the hole shot and set an early pace, working with Drumm. That duo opened a lead on the field before Drumm attacked with four laps remaining in the race. Alexander was unable to counter, allowing the 42-year-old Drumm to ride away with the gold medal. The 18-year-old Alexander finished second and Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing) took the bronze medal.

"I know she's (Alexander) a good junior rider, she's fast and young, so I just stayed with her," Drumm said. "We took turns pulling through. I gauged where I my strengths were, which would be that little uphill rise on the back side with the loose dirt. I knew that I could take her on the uphills. She's technically a little more savvy than me, I think. I just took the opportunity later in the race when I knew that I still had a little bit and she could possibly be tired. It was a little earlier than I thought, but it worked out."

In the senior men 19-29 short track race, Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic Institute-San Luis Obispo) surged late in the race to pull away from Brandon Cross (Cole Sport) to collect the first national championship of his cycling career.

"It's a big deal for me," Jackson said. "I've trained real hard. I started late in the season. I went out, started in the third row and just worked my way up. Once I saw that I was in contention, I attacked on the climb. Another guy (Cross) and I got a little gap. We started working together. Unfortunately, he went down behind me. At that point, I just attacked and just kept the pressure on."

In the masters men 30-and-up short track, Ty Kady (Team Sho-Air), who won the masters men 30-34 race as well as the cross country contest in 2011, took care of the first half of repeating in 2012. Kady overcame a late mechanical issue with his bicycle to win the men's 30-and-up short track by three seconds over the silver medalist, Marco Arocha (RNR-B4B) and 21 seconds faster than Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno p/b Tamarack Junction).

"These guys are fantastic," Kady said. "This was one of the strongest fields. Guys like Marco (Arocha), (Brandon) Gritters and Kyle Ashton are unbelievable. I was just super fortunate to win this. I can't thank the team enough. I'm just super excited. That one I had to dig for. It's really sweet to back up the title two years in a row."

Cross country

Category 2

In the category 2 men's 15-18 race, Dean Haas (Team Specialized Racing) rode away from the other 49 riders in his field to earn a win.

"It's awesome," Haas said. I've never medaled at nationals or won anything. It's not the category 1 race, but it's still a win. The track was good. I rode well and was strong. I was able to pull off the 'W.'"

Other category 2 winners were: Miles Fink-DeBray won the seniors men 19-29, Brad Walker won the masters men 30-34, Luke Wynen (Eastside Velo) won the masters men 35-39, Christopher Jenkins won the masters men 40-44, Mark Avery won the masters men 45-49 and John Higgins won the masters men 50-54.

Haas' time of 1:39:39 was just one second faster than Walker's mark for the fastest among category 2 men.

Avery Morin (Victory Velo Racing) won the juniors women 15-18, Ivy Pedersen (Team Rockford-Clif) won the seniors women 19-29, Brett Stevenson won the masters women 30-39 and Sarah Halvorson (MBW Racing-Team Stampede) won the masters women 40-49 with the fastest time among category 2 women, 2:03:38.

Category 3

The category 3 cross country winners were: Daniel Riley in the men's 15-18, whose time of 1:46:16 was the fastest among category 3 men, Ryan Bibko (JL Velo Racing Team/Northwest Velo) in the seniors men 19-29, Dustin Harder (Harder Cycling) in the masters men 30-39, Steve Price in the masters men 40-49 and Timothy Harmon won the masters men 50-54.

In the category 3 women's races, Mercedes Drummond (Bell & Company Mountain Biking) won the juniors women 15-18 with the fastest time among category 3 women, 2:18:11, Sierra Reid was victorious in the seniors women 19-29, Andrea Fox (512-Racing p/b AJ's Cyclery) won the masters women 30-39 and Heather Youngwerth (Boise VeloWomen) topped the masters women's 40-49.

In a pair of non-national championship paracycling short track races, David Poole won the handcycling race with a time of 21:37 while William Simmel won the two-wheel race with a time of 18:00.

Full Results

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis)0:29:21
2Brandon Cross (Cole Sport)0:00:33
3Adam Leiferman0:00:35
4Tyler Jenema0:00:48
5Trevor Deruise0:01:17
6Joseph Petrowski (Primal - 1st Bank)0:01:19
7Ryan O'hara0:01:21
8Kolby Preble0:01:38
9James Rowan (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:01:41
10Sean Leader0:01:42
11Gabriel Marocco0:01:43
12Izzy Cohan (Foundation)0:01:49
13Eric Ollis0:01:53
14Christoph Hurley (Golden Bike Shop)0:02:26
15Sam Gross (AZ Devo)
-1lapSam Chovan (Pabst/ Mafia Racing)
-1lapLorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport)
-1lapAndrew Moore (College of William and Mary)
-1lapCody Kukulski (Northern Arizona University)
-1lapBlake Stephenson (Midwest Cycling Community KC)
DNSCaleb Thompson

Cat. 1 men 30+ short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady0:27:30
2Marco Arocha (RNR/B4B)0:00:03
3Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno P/B Tamarack Junction)0:00:21
4Brandon Gritters (RNR/B4B)0:00:25
5Eric Bostrom0:00:58
6Michael Burleigh0:01:53
7John Lackey0:01:56
8Jason Jablonski0:01:57
9Doug Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:07
10Rocky Crocker (Team W.A.R.)0:02:09
11Jeff Ward0:02:19
12Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos)0:02:21
13Chad Wassmer (cole sport/Cole Sport)0:02:23
14Kyle Ashton (East Bay Cyclists)0:02:27
15Tyler Miller0:02:28
16Mike Gile (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team)0:02:43
17Paul Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)0:02:57
-1lapSteven Thompson
-1lapJohn Vipiana (Olympic Club)
-1lapJayson Webb (Colonel's /Sho-Air)
DNSKervin Quinones (Boulder Racing)
DNSBenjamin Capron
DNSEric Carlson (Audi/Kryki Sports)

Cat. 1 Women short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:32:05
2Grace Alexander (MTB PRO Team: BMC Mountainbike)0:00:19
3Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:00:53
4Elisa Otter0:01:23
5Shayna Powless (MTB PRO Team: BMC Mountainbike)0:01:40
6Elizabeth Sampey (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)0:01:45
7Ellen Sherrill (Bike Station Aptos)0:01:47
8Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:01:57
9Katelyn Hill0:02:18
10Ksenia Lepikhina (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Developm)0:02:43
11Parker Tyler0:02:58
12Victoria Yoham (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:03:20
13Corinne Prevot (Mud Honey)0:03:39
-1lapErika Powers
-1lapTiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
-1lapSarah Ginsbach
-1lapAnna Dvorak (Cycle World)
-1lapEmily Shull (Alberto's Sport)
-1lapKathleen Karpinski (Austinbikes/Revenant)
DNSKate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized)

Men - Para - Handcycle short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Poole0:21:37
2Pat Dougherty0:08:51
3Jet Turner0:13:24

Men - Para - 2-Wheel short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Simmel0:18:00
2James Santangelo0:01:03
3Jason Sellars0:02:45

Cat. 2 Men 15-18 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Haas (Team Specialized Racing)1:39:39
2Zachary Skalet0:02:44
3Brett Maur (Singletrack Racing Development)0:03:04
4Matthew Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT)0:04:28
5Keenan Desplanques (Durango Devo)0:05:08
6Nevin Whittemore (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior)0:05:23
7Mitchell Goates (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:06:01
8Josh Gallen0:06:06
9Trevor Von Boeck0:06:32
10Earl Gage (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:07:50
11Alex Meucci0:08:07
12Aaron Albor0:08:14
13Bradley Breyer0:08:15
14Brannan Fix0:09:35
15Kyle Heuerman0:10:10
16William Berger (Durango Devo)
17Brent Burcham0:10:15
18Dylan Vance (Memphis Velo/Memphis Velo)0:10:23
19Austin Ryburn (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:11:11
20Ben Hogan (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:11:34
21Wyatt Svarczkopf (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal)0:12:14
22Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)0:12:25
23Christopher Osborne (Team Extreme)0:12:57
24Dilyn Sheber (AZ Devo)0:14:09
25Dylan Ellis (Singletrack Racing Development)0:14:12
26Bradley Thurgood0:14:50
27Henry Harris (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior)0:15:51
28Ben Suliteanu0:16:30
29Patrick Murphy0:16:34
30Chris Key (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:16:38
31Aubrey Smentkowski (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velos)0:16:44
32Jasper Guyerstevens0:18:11
33John Curtis (BYRDS)0:18:15
34Will Harder0:18:43
35Sam Heinrich (BYRDS)0:19:58
36Jacob Cartergibb (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal)0:21:35
37Spencer Jones0:21:44
38Adam Rowton (Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders)0:23:07
39Justin Clark0:23:10
40Clayton Stone (AZ Devo)0:24:29
41Ryan Burton0:28:08
42Brayden Nielsen0:30:18
43Malcolm Flint0:31:18
44Alexander Frese0:31:38
45Adam Oliver0:33:32
46Levi Ballou0:36:25
47Ensei Kaneko (Nevada Union Mt Bike Team)0:37:02
48Tom Foxx (Team Santa Cruz (SCCCC))1:03:03
DNSCarson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)
DNFMichael Gossett (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Fink-Debray1:41:51
2Gerald Drummond (Bell & Company Mountain Biking)0:00:46
3Todd Cross0:01:02
4Taylor Benz (Audi/Kryki Sports)0:04:05
5Joshua Leighton (Joyride Cycles-ID)0:05:33
6Evan Martell (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:06:09
7Shane Boyle (NRL Racing Development Team)0:06:39
8Troy Templin0:09:16
9Steve Speck0:10:14
10Jake Hampton0:13:11
11Matthew Spohn (Mt Borah / Minerva Design)0:13:44
12Aaron Nelson (Joyride Cycles-ID)0:14:51
13Corey Wake0:16:10
14Michael Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT)0:17:41
15Shane Pasley0:19:22
16Dustin Alderson0:19:51
17Galen Blair (Durango Devo)0:22:51
18Ross Deardorff0:23:47
19Nicholas Fry0:27:30
20Andrew Sullivan (University of Minnesota)0:28:47
21Thomas Sebring (512-Racing p/b AJ's Cyclery)0:44:08
22Steven Eldridge0:56:36

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Walker1:39:40
2Mike Stemp0:03:11
3Eric Greenwood0:07:31
4Ben Flandro (Audi/Kryki Sports)0:07:57
5Jason Vayre (Kitchi - Mi - Kana)0:09:05
6Scott Spoo0:13:10
7Casey Cardwell0:13:14
8Zach Latham (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps.)0:19:30
9Nathan Spangler0:31:14
10Kelly Noack0:35:51
11David Carter0:58:28
DNSChristopher Speirs
DNSJason Whitson (Jack & Adam's Racing Team)
DNFJeff Logan

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Wynen (Eastside Velo)1:46:33
2Filip Wojcikowski0:00:54
3Troy Clark0:01:32
4Reto Mueller (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula)0:01:54
5Aaron Obelleiro (Grass Roots Racing pb Velo Wren)0:06:34
6Christopher Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling)0:08:49
7Brad Bitz0:09:32
8Bryan Warnock (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)0:10:24
9Cory Smith0:10:54
10Ken Dawson (xXx Racing)0:11:40
11George Hackett0:13:30
12Richard La China (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velos)0:13:48
13Brad Turpen (St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Lost)0:14:25
14Joe Pirelli0:19:58
15Joseph Laochaloenvanich (Team Seton Brain and Spine)0:27:16
16Marek Kulesza (Tread Head Cycling)0:28:17
17Nicholas Morley (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:33:45
18Kelly Jorschumb0:36:14
19Bjarne Haug (Nomambo/Eastbank)0:42:18
20Michael Robertshaw1:02:32
21Lars Adam Johnson (Simply Mac Racing p/b Bountiful)1:20:07
22Scott Hopkins (Ouachita Cycling Club)1:28:23
DNFGarrett Cunico

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Jenkins1:42:36
2Jason Russell0:07:34
3Mike Pinsker0:08:14
4Richard Kirby
5Jason White0:08:15
6Brad Mitchell0:09:38
7Kim Ueda0:10:00
8Roger Burton (Blue Rooster/Sports Medicine)0:10:34
9Justin Mcgee0:10:39
10Tim Taylor (Two Wheeler/Specialized)0:11:06
11Michael Mongiello0:13:44
12Ryan Nielsen0:16:29
13Steven Mace
14Dan Gottsch0:18:25
15David Nolletti (Velosports Racing)0:19:31
16Ryan Kelley0:19:34
17Tom Platt0:23:01
18Tony Buoncristiani0:23:21
19Dodi Nov (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team)0:23:22
20Brian Nogle0:25:13
21Gary Kyle0:32:32
22Sean Hess0:34:15
23John Mitchell (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)0:39:27

Cat. 2 Men 45-49 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Avery1:47:24
2Alex Lizarazo0:05:05
3Ross Tinline0:05:45
4Jeffrey Roth0:06:22
5Thomas Smuts0:06:36
6David Schaefer0:06:55
7David Nicholls0:06:56
8Howard Skalet0:06:57
9Matthew Fix0:07:02
10Christopher Berge0:08:19
11Greg Allen0:09:42
12Tom Courtney0:13:51
13David Showalter0:14:04
14Gregory Burcham0:16:53
15Hanz Johansson0:18:35
16Matthew Breyer0:20:11
17Herberth Corrales0:20:50
18Jimmy Salgado0:21:16
19John Squillaci0:21:37
20Terry Rousset0:22:27
21Michael Mckinney0:26:20
22Tom Dillard0:28:40
23Danny Kelly0:30:05
24Joseph Fortin0:45:33
DNSPatrick Tongue
DNSRobert Letson

Cat. 2 Men 50-54 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Higgins1:45:01
2Paul Lastayo (Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:05:49
3Stephen Hill0:06:41
4David Poulton (Vision Quest/Vision Quest LLC)0:10:14
5Ken Harmon (Jet City Velo)0:11:14
6Lance Levy0:11:15
7Mike Payan (Simply Mac Racing p/b Bountiful)0:12:44
8Doug Roloff (Broken Spoke Cycling)
9Michael Profsky (Canyon Bicycles-Draper/VeloCity)0:14:02
10Connell Lloyd0:15:14
11David Anderson0:16:16
12David Culbertson (Platinum Performance Cycling)0:17:36
13Weston Wheat (Lactic Acid Cycling)0:17:43
14William Simmel0:19:13
15Erik Judson (IC3Colorado/International Chris)0:22:33
16Al Garza0:23:23
17Randy Winwood0:23:47
18Bruce Armstrong0:23:57
19Pete Dailey (Potomac Velo Club)0:25:12
20Bob Boone0:25:25
21Daniel Nicholas0:26:04
22Darin Cartwright0:31:13
23William Salter (Look! Save a Life/GS Casella)0:36:59
24Michael Vanrandwyk0:40:28
25Tim Schaldach0:42:18
26Ray Lamb (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee)0:59:00
27John Youngsman (Broken Spoke Cycling)1:10:06
DNSMontie Milner (Reno Wheelmen)

Cat. 3 men 15-18 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Riley1:46:16
2Steffen Andersen0:04:47
3Milo Steimle0:05:15
4Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS)0:07:51
5Cole Paton0:08:39
6Austin Middlebrook0:11:13
7Julian Poree0:11:18
8Chase Davis0:14:16
9Thomas Omori0:14:49
10Joseph Tweiten0:15:22
11Michael Erickson0:15:56
12Stephen Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:16:39
13Nathanael Rodd0:18:00
14Brad Hoffler (Nevada Union High School)0:18:55
15Kyle Sweeney (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:19:07
16John Algermissen (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:22:47
17Eric Botos (BYRDS)0:23:38
18Seamas Alessio (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:24:01
19Peter Hanaman (Summit Bike Club-UT)0:25:28
20Blake Milner (Reno Wheelmen)0:27:10
21Ryan Trimble0:28:49
22Devon Bossi0:29:29
23Ian Olivarez (Get Out! New Mexico)0:30:57
24Tyler Nam0:32:35
25Matthew Judson (International Christian Cycling)0:32:43
26Soren Ferguson0:39:43
27Benjamin Quintana (BYRDS)0:39:55
28Tyler Schmidt0:41:11
29Hugh Alessi (BYRDS)0:46:36
30Jordan Fox0:47:42
31Dylan Quintana (BYRDS)0:50:07
32Erik Raucher (Indian Cycle Racing)0:52:09
33Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy)0:54:28
34David Viero (Dons Bikes)0:56:31
35Chad Plemons0:58:13
36Jim Baskin (BYRDS)1:00:48
37Ryan Woodroffe1:29:50
38Joel Mackey1:31:56
39Forrest Montgomery2:02:11
DNSDub Sorrells
DNSShane Allen
DNFSoren Andersen

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Bibko (JL Velo Racing Team)1:59:03
2Erik George0:03:08
3Dallin Hatch0:24:15
4Gary Hoehne (Cheshire Cycle Racing)0:33:14
5Richard Nagel (Grass Roots Racing pb Velo Wren)0:40:32
6Andrew Myers (Twin Six)0:48:09
7Ian Mcmahon0:50:23
8Jeremy Imel1:00:27

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dustin Harder (Harder Cycling)1:59:08
2Mark Lovlien0:10:07
3Shawn Arterburn0:23:48
4Anthony Wynd (Off Camber Cycling)0:31:25
5Mariusz Malkowski0:31:32

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Price1:55:57
2Ken Masica0:02:51
3John Tsamasfyros (CoreTechs Cycling Team)0:05:50
4Erik Week0:05:59
5Mark Rago0:11:38
6David Larrabee0:13:50
7Hank Dart0:15:18
8Michael Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT)0:15:43
9William Simons0:19:49
10Ty Wertz0:20:21
11Blair Stearns0:20:46
12Jeffrey Lyon0:29:15
13Bobby Woods0:30:54
14Andrew Tidrick0:30:55
15George Sorrells0:33:41
16Mark Baranowski (xXx Racing)0:38:21
17Eric Gordon0:40:05
18Eric Blodgett0:40:31
19Jason Lindgren (Carlos OBriens Racing pb Tribe)0:44:46
20Michael Mercy0:54:52
21George Cook0:56:50
DNFJohn Neal (xXx Racing)

Cat. 3 Men 50-54 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Harmon1:52:30
2Ryosei Kaneko (Nevada Union Mt Bike Team)0:06:57
3Carl Bronson0:16:16
4Chris Dunn (Absolute Bikes Team)0:17:34
5Chuck Spiteri (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula)0:18:12
6Larry Remillard0:32:41
7Richard Woodroffe0:34:51
8Mark Suderman0:36:45
9Jeff Westerheide (Rockwall Cycling)0:37:08
10Tom Davis (Livetrainrace.com)0:43:38
11Colonel Reynolds0:46:48
12Bill Dodrill0:57:21

Cat. 2 Women 15-18 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avery Morin (Victory Velo Racing)2:10:48
2Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM/The TEAM)0:06:52
3Reka Felenyi0:07:02
4Dalma Felenyi0:07:43
5Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM/The TEAM)0:08:08
6Robin Austin (Durango Devo)0:16:57
7Rachel Harris (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior)0:17:08
8Lanae Barnum0:53:32
9Lauren Paulsen1:01:00
10Megan Bradley1:06:00
DNSDominique Fenichell (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal)

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivy Pedersen (Team Rockford / Clif)2:05:53
2Erin Larson (Wild Rockies race team)0:08:50
3Laura Theis (Mud Honey Cycling/Mud Honey)0:16:46
4Christa Baker0:17:39
5Hayley Olson (University of Minnesota Cycling)0:35:28
6Whitney Porn (EVCCX - Monster/Elkhorn Valley)0:37:30

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Stevenson2:08:21
2Sadie Babits (Trailhead Sports)0:23:45
3Nikki Allemand (Team Ascent Idaho)0:37:39
4Colleen Quindlen-Parham0:50:24
DNSPamela Luzardo

Cat. 2 Women 40-49 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Halvorson (MBW Racing/Team Stampede)2:03:38
2Lori Harward (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T)0:09:02
3Wendy Rector (Mud Honey Cycling/Mud Honey)0:14:25
4Debra Preller (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team)0:17:42
5Renee Shelton0:22:16
6Michele Allgire (GearLink Racing INC.)0:29:17
7Christy Murphy0:35:39
8Lisa Frost0:44:42

Cat. 3 Women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mercedes Drummond (Bell & Company Mountain Biking)2:18:11
2Meredith Nunnink0:05:48
3Ashley Albor0:07:02
4Andrea Casebolt (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:09:06
5Nicole Jewell
6Madison Giger0:13:40
7Cassie Ross0:38:08
8Lydia Weyand (Gateway Cycling Club)0:38:09
9Anne Bania0:51:34
10Savannah Blake (BYRDS)0:58:53
11Misha Cassellablackburn1:07:28
DNFIsabella Livingston
DNFHayleigh Kirkham

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sierra Reid3:05:15
2Amanda Cooper (Wild Rockies Racing Team)0:05:24
3Brittany Serra1:18:10

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fox (512-Racing p/b AJ's Cyclery)2:25:35
2Darcie Levenson0:42:24
3Miranda Welch0:42:25
4Kelly Cleveland (Treehouse Racing)2:38:41
DNFAllison Oishi (MTBNJ.com)

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Youngwerth (Boise VeloWomen)2:19:35
2Jenny Walsh0:00:52
3Maxine Lamperti0:24:06
4Elizabeth Allen (Saucon Valley Bikes / Weyerbach)1:21:12
5Jennifer Mace1:54:32
6Brandy Kilkenny (Grass Roots Racing pb Velo Wren)2:43:46

 

Latest on Cyclingnews