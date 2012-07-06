The first three national championships were awarded Thursday, the first day of the 2012 USA Cycling Cross Country National Championships at Sun Valley in Ketchum, Idaho. National titles were awarded in short track cross country after category 2 and 3 riders contested the cross country race in non-national championship races under cloudy skies and cooler than usual temperatures.

Short track

Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized), Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) and Ty Kady (Team Sho-Air) earned Stars-and-Stripes jerseys after winning their respective short track races.

Drumm's race opened the short track cross country competition just as the sun began to peek through the clouds. With the race scheduled for three laps after 20 minutes, the riders were forced to be aggressive from the start. Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Riders Dev Squad)) got the hole shot and set an early pace, working with Drumm. That duo opened a lead on the field before Drumm attacked with four laps remaining in the race. Alexander was unable to counter, allowing the 42-year-old Drumm to ride away with the gold medal. The 18-year-old Alexander finished second and Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing) took the bronze medal.

"I know she's (Alexander) a good junior rider, she's fast and young, so I just stayed with her," Drumm said. "We took turns pulling through. I gauged where I my strengths were, which would be that little uphill rise on the back side with the loose dirt. I knew that I could take her on the uphills. She's technically a little more savvy than me, I think. I just took the opportunity later in the race when I knew that I still had a little bit and she could possibly be tired. It was a little earlier than I thought, but it worked out."

In the senior men 19-29 short track race, Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic Institute-San Luis Obispo) surged late in the race to pull away from Brandon Cross (Cole Sport) to collect the first national championship of his cycling career.

"It's a big deal for me," Jackson said. "I've trained real hard. I started late in the season. I went out, started in the third row and just worked my way up. Once I saw that I was in contention, I attacked on the climb. Another guy (Cross) and I got a little gap. We started working together. Unfortunately, he went down behind me. At that point, I just attacked and just kept the pressure on."

In the masters men 30-and-up short track, Ty Kady (Team Sho-Air), who won the masters men 30-34 race as well as the cross country contest in 2011, took care of the first half of repeating in 2012. Kady overcame a late mechanical issue with his bicycle to win the men's 30-and-up short track by three seconds over the silver medalist, Marco Arocha (RNR-B4B) and 21 seconds faster than Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno p/b Tamarack Junction).

"These guys are fantastic," Kady said. "This was one of the strongest fields. Guys like Marco (Arocha), (Brandon) Gritters and Kyle Ashton are unbelievable. I was just super fortunate to win this. I can't thank the team enough. I'm just super excited. That one I had to dig for. It's really sweet to back up the title two years in a row."

Cross country

Category 2

In the category 2 men's 15-18 race, Dean Haas (Team Specialized Racing) rode away from the other 49 riders in his field to earn a win.

"It's awesome," Haas said. I've never medaled at nationals or won anything. It's not the category 1 race, but it's still a win. The track was good. I rode well and was strong. I was able to pull off the 'W.'"

Other category 2 winners were: Miles Fink-DeBray won the seniors men 19-29, Brad Walker won the masters men 30-34, Luke Wynen (Eastside Velo) won the masters men 35-39, Christopher Jenkins won the masters men 40-44, Mark Avery won the masters men 45-49 and John Higgins won the masters men 50-54.

Haas' time of 1:39:39 was just one second faster than Walker's mark for the fastest among category 2 men.

Avery Morin (Victory Velo Racing) won the juniors women 15-18, Ivy Pedersen (Team Rockford-Clif) won the seniors women 19-29, Brett Stevenson won the masters women 30-39 and Sarah Halvorson (MBW Racing-Team Stampede) won the masters women 40-49 with the fastest time among category 2 women, 2:03:38.

Category 3

The category 3 cross country winners were: Daniel Riley in the men's 15-18, whose time of 1:46:16 was the fastest among category 3 men, Ryan Bibko (JL Velo Racing Team/Northwest Velo) in the seniors men 19-29, Dustin Harder (Harder Cycling) in the masters men 30-39, Steve Price in the masters men 40-49 and Timothy Harmon won the masters men 50-54.

In the category 3 women's races, Mercedes Drummond (Bell & Company Mountain Biking) won the juniors women 15-18 with the fastest time among category 3 women, 2:18:11, Sierra Reid was victorious in the seniors women 19-29, Andrea Fox (512-Racing p/b AJ's Cyclery) won the masters women 30-39 and Heather Youngwerth (Boise VeloWomen) topped the masters women's 40-49.

In a pair of non-national championship paracycling short track races, David Poole won the handcycling race with a time of 21:37 while William Simmel won the two-wheel race with a time of 18:00.

Full Results

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jackson (California Polytechnic-San Luis) 0:29:21 2 Brandon Cross (Cole Sport) 0:00:33 3 Adam Leiferman 0:00:35 4 Tyler Jenema 0:00:48 5 Trevor Deruise 0:01:17 6 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - 1st Bank) 0:01:19 7 Ryan O'hara 0:01:21 8 Kolby Preble 0:01:38 9 James Rowan (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:01:41 10 Sean Leader 0:01:42 11 Gabriel Marocco 0:01:43 12 Izzy Cohan (Foundation) 0:01:49 13 Eric Ollis 0:01:53 14 Christoph Hurley (Golden Bike Shop) 0:02:26 15 Sam Gross (AZ Devo) -1lap Sam Chovan (Pabst/ Mafia Racing) -1lap Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport) -1lap Andrew Moore (College of William and Mary) -1lap Cody Kukulski (Northern Arizona University) -1lap Blake Stephenson (Midwest Cycling Community KC) DNS Caleb Thompson

Cat. 1 men 30+ short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Kady 0:27:30 2 Marco Arocha (RNR/B4B) 0:00:03 3 Kyle Dixon (Velo Reno P/B Tamarack Junction) 0:00:21 4 Brandon Gritters (RNR/B4B) 0:00:25 5 Eric Bostrom 0:00:58 6 Michael Burleigh 0:01:53 7 John Lackey 0:01:56 8 Jason Jablonski 0:01:57 9 Doug Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:02:07 10 Rocky Crocker (Team W.A.R.) 0:02:09 11 Jeff Ward 0:02:19 12 Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos) 0:02:21 13 Chad Wassmer (cole sport/Cole Sport) 0:02:23 14 Kyle Ashton (East Bay Cyclists) 0:02:27 15 Tyler Miller 0:02:28 16 Mike Gile (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team) 0:02:43 17 Paul Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles) 0:02:57 -1lap Steven Thompson -1lap John Vipiana (Olympic Club) -1lap Jayson Webb (Colonel's /Sho-Air) DNS Kervin Quinones (Boulder Racing) DNS Benjamin Capron DNS Eric Carlson (Audi/Kryki Sports)

Cat. 1 Women short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:32:05 2 Grace Alexander (MTB PRO Team: BMC Mountainbike) 0:00:19 3 Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 0:00:53 4 Elisa Otter 0:01:23 5 Shayna Powless (MTB PRO Team: BMC Mountainbike) 0:01:40 6 Elizabeth Sampey (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) 0:01:45 7 Ellen Sherrill (Bike Station Aptos) 0:01:47 8 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:01:57 9 Katelyn Hill 0:02:18 10 Ksenia Lepikhina (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Developm) 0:02:43 11 Parker Tyler 0:02:58 12 Victoria Yoham (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:03:20 13 Corinne Prevot (Mud Honey) 0:03:39 -1lap Erika Powers -1lap Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico) -1lap Sarah Ginsbach -1lap Anna Dvorak (Cycle World) -1lap Emily Shull (Alberto's Sport) -1lap Kathleen Karpinski (Austinbikes/Revenant) DNS Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized)

Men - Para - Handcycle short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Poole 0:21:37 2 Pat Dougherty 0:08:51 3 Jet Turner 0:13:24

Men - Para - 2-Wheel short track # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Simmel 0:18:00 2 James Santangelo 0:01:03 3 Jason Sellars 0:02:45

Cat. 2 Men 15-18 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dean Haas (Team Specialized Racing) 1:39:39 2 Zachary Skalet 0:02:44 3 Brett Maur (Singletrack Racing Development) 0:03:04 4 Matthew Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT) 0:04:28 5 Keenan Desplanques (Durango Devo) 0:05:08 6 Nevin Whittemore (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior) 0:05:23 7 Mitchell Goates (Front Rangers Junior Cycling) 0:06:01 8 Josh Gallen 0:06:06 9 Trevor Von Boeck 0:06:32 10 Earl Gage (Goathead Jr. Devo) 0:07:50 11 Alex Meucci 0:08:07 12 Aaron Albor 0:08:14 13 Bradley Breyer 0:08:15 14 Brannan Fix 0:09:35 15 Kyle Heuerman 0:10:10 16 William Berger (Durango Devo) 17 Brent Burcham 0:10:15 18 Dylan Vance (Memphis Velo/Memphis Velo) 0:10:23 19 Austin Ryburn (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co) 0:11:11 20 Ben Hogan (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:11:34 21 Wyatt Svarczkopf (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal) 0:12:14 22 Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth) 0:12:25 23 Christopher Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:12:57 24 Dilyn Sheber (AZ Devo) 0:14:09 25 Dylan Ellis (Singletrack Racing Development) 0:14:12 26 Bradley Thurgood 0:14:50 27 Henry Harris (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior) 0:15:51 28 Ben Suliteanu 0:16:30 29 Patrick Murphy 0:16:34 30 Chris Key (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:16:38 31 Aubrey Smentkowski (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velos) 0:16:44 32 Jasper Guyerstevens 0:18:11 33 John Curtis (BYRDS) 0:18:15 34 Will Harder 0:18:43 35 Sam Heinrich (BYRDS) 0:19:58 36 Jacob Cartergibb (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal) 0:21:35 37 Spencer Jones 0:21:44 38 Adam Rowton (Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders) 0:23:07 39 Justin Clark 0:23:10 40 Clayton Stone (AZ Devo) 0:24:29 41 Ryan Burton 0:28:08 42 Brayden Nielsen 0:30:18 43 Malcolm Flint 0:31:18 44 Alexander Frese 0:31:38 45 Adam Oliver 0:33:32 46 Levi Ballou 0:36:25 47 Ensei Kaneko (Nevada Union Mt Bike Team) 0:37:02 48 Tom Foxx (Team Santa Cruz (SCCCC)) 1:03:03 DNS Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave) DNF Michael Gossett (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miles Fink-Debray 1:41:51 2 Gerald Drummond (Bell & Company Mountain Biking) 0:00:46 3 Todd Cross 0:01:02 4 Taylor Benz (Audi/Kryki Sports) 0:04:05 5 Joshua Leighton (Joyride Cycles-ID) 0:05:33 6 Evan Martell (GMBC/Synergy Fitness) 0:06:09 7 Shane Boyle (NRL Racing Development Team) 0:06:39 8 Troy Templin 0:09:16 9 Steve Speck 0:10:14 10 Jake Hampton 0:13:11 11 Matthew Spohn (Mt Borah / Minerva Design) 0:13:44 12 Aaron Nelson (Joyride Cycles-ID) 0:14:51 13 Corey Wake 0:16:10 14 Michael Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT) 0:17:41 15 Shane Pasley 0:19:22 16 Dustin Alderson 0:19:51 17 Galen Blair (Durango Devo) 0:22:51 18 Ross Deardorff 0:23:47 19 Nicholas Fry 0:27:30 20 Andrew Sullivan (University of Minnesota) 0:28:47 21 Thomas Sebring (512-Racing p/b AJ's Cyclery) 0:44:08 22 Steven Eldridge 0:56:36

Cat. 2 Men 30-34 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Walker 1:39:40 2 Mike Stemp 0:03:11 3 Eric Greenwood 0:07:31 4 Ben Flandro (Audi/Kryki Sports) 0:07:57 5 Jason Vayre (Kitchi - Mi - Kana) 0:09:05 6 Scott Spoo 0:13:10 7 Casey Cardwell 0:13:14 8 Zach Latham (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps.) 0:19:30 9 Nathan Spangler 0:31:14 10 Kelly Noack 0:35:51 11 David Carter 0:58:28 DNS Christopher Speirs DNS Jason Whitson (Jack & Adam's Racing Team) DNF Jeff Logan

Cat. 2 Men 35-39 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Wynen (Eastside Velo) 1:46:33 2 Filip Wojcikowski 0:00:54 3 Troy Clark 0:01:32 4 Reto Mueller (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula) 0:01:54 5 Aaron Obelleiro (Grass Roots Racing pb Velo Wren) 0:06:34 6 Christopher Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling) 0:08:49 7 Brad Bitz 0:09:32 8 Bryan Warnock (Eastside Cycles-Idaho) 0:10:24 9 Cory Smith 0:10:54 10 Ken Dawson (xXx Racing) 0:11:40 11 George Hackett 0:13:30 12 Richard La China (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velos) 0:13:48 13 Brad Turpen (St. Lukes Sports Medicine/Lost) 0:14:25 14 Joe Pirelli 0:19:58 15 Joseph Laochaloenvanich (Team Seton Brain and Spine) 0:27:16 16 Marek Kulesza (Tread Head Cycling) 0:28:17 17 Nicholas Morley (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:33:45 18 Kelly Jorschumb 0:36:14 19 Bjarne Haug (Nomambo/Eastbank) 0:42:18 20 Michael Robertshaw 1:02:32 21 Lars Adam Johnson (Simply Mac Racing p/b Bountiful) 1:20:07 22 Scott Hopkins (Ouachita Cycling Club) 1:28:23 DNF Garrett Cunico

Cat. 2 Men 40-44 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Jenkins 1:42:36 2 Jason Russell 0:07:34 3 Mike Pinsker 0:08:14 4 Richard Kirby 5 Jason White 0:08:15 6 Brad Mitchell 0:09:38 7 Kim Ueda 0:10:00 8 Roger Burton (Blue Rooster/Sports Medicine) 0:10:34 9 Justin Mcgee 0:10:39 10 Tim Taylor (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 0:11:06 11 Michael Mongiello 0:13:44 12 Ryan Nielsen 0:16:29 13 Steven Mace 14 Dan Gottsch 0:18:25 15 David Nolletti (Velosports Racing) 0:19:31 16 Ryan Kelley 0:19:34 17 Tom Platt 0:23:01 18 Tony Buoncristiani 0:23:21 19 Dodi Nov (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team) 0:23:22 20 Brian Nogle 0:25:13 21 Gary Kyle 0:32:32 22 Sean Hess 0:34:15 23 John Mitchell (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD) 0:39:27

Cat. 2 Men 45-49 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Avery 1:47:24 2 Alex Lizarazo 0:05:05 3 Ross Tinline 0:05:45 4 Jeffrey Roth 0:06:22 5 Thomas Smuts 0:06:36 6 David Schaefer 0:06:55 7 David Nicholls 0:06:56 8 Howard Skalet 0:06:57 9 Matthew Fix 0:07:02 10 Christopher Berge 0:08:19 11 Greg Allen 0:09:42 12 Tom Courtney 0:13:51 13 David Showalter 0:14:04 14 Gregory Burcham 0:16:53 15 Hanz Johansson 0:18:35 16 Matthew Breyer 0:20:11 17 Herberth Corrales 0:20:50 18 Jimmy Salgado 0:21:16 19 John Squillaci 0:21:37 20 Terry Rousset 0:22:27 21 Michael Mckinney 0:26:20 22 Tom Dillard 0:28:40 23 Danny Kelly 0:30:05 24 Joseph Fortin 0:45:33 DNS Patrick Tongue DNS Robert Letson

Cat. 2 Men 50-54 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Higgins 1:45:01 2 Paul Lastayo (Ski Utah Cycling Team) 0:05:49 3 Stephen Hill 0:06:41 4 David Poulton (Vision Quest/Vision Quest LLC) 0:10:14 5 Ken Harmon (Jet City Velo) 0:11:14 6 Lance Levy 0:11:15 7 Mike Payan (Simply Mac Racing p/b Bountiful) 0:12:44 8 Doug Roloff (Broken Spoke Cycling) 9 Michael Profsky (Canyon Bicycles-Draper/VeloCity) 0:14:02 10 Connell Lloyd 0:15:14 11 David Anderson 0:16:16 12 David Culbertson (Platinum Performance Cycling) 0:17:36 13 Weston Wheat (Lactic Acid Cycling) 0:17:43 14 William Simmel 0:19:13 15 Erik Judson (IC3Colorado/International Chris) 0:22:33 16 Al Garza 0:23:23 17 Randy Winwood 0:23:47 18 Bruce Armstrong 0:23:57 19 Pete Dailey (Potomac Velo Club) 0:25:12 20 Bob Boone 0:25:25 21 Daniel Nicholas 0:26:04 22 Darin Cartwright 0:31:13 23 William Salter (Look! Save a Life/GS Casella) 0:36:59 24 Michael Vanrandwyk 0:40:28 25 Tim Schaldach 0:42:18 26 Ray Lamb (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee) 0:59:00 27 John Youngsman (Broken Spoke Cycling) 1:10:06 DNS Montie Milner (Reno Wheelmen)

Cat. 3 men 15-18 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Riley 1:46:16 2 Steffen Andersen 0:04:47 3 Milo Steimle 0:05:15 4 Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS) 0:07:51 5 Cole Paton 0:08:39 6 Austin Middlebrook 0:11:13 7 Julian Poree 0:11:18 8 Chase Davis 0:14:16 9 Thomas Omori 0:14:49 10 Joseph Tweiten 0:15:22 11 Michael Erickson 0:15:56 12 Stephen Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 0:16:39 13 Nathanael Rodd 0:18:00 14 Brad Hoffler (Nevada Union High School) 0:18:55 15 Kyle Sweeney (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW) 0:19:07 16 John Algermissen (Goathead Jr. Devo) 0:22:47 17 Eric Botos (BYRDS) 0:23:38 18 Seamas Alessio (Goathead Jr. Devo) 0:24:01 19 Peter Hanaman (Summit Bike Club-UT) 0:25:28 20 Blake Milner (Reno Wheelmen) 0:27:10 21 Ryan Trimble 0:28:49 22 Devon Bossi 0:29:29 23 Ian Olivarez (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:30:57 24 Tyler Nam 0:32:35 25 Matthew Judson (International Christian Cycling) 0:32:43 26 Soren Ferguson 0:39:43 27 Benjamin Quintana (BYRDS) 0:39:55 28 Tyler Schmidt 0:41:11 29 Hugh Alessi (BYRDS) 0:46:36 30 Jordan Fox 0:47:42 31 Dylan Quintana (BYRDS) 0:50:07 32 Erik Raucher (Indian Cycle Racing) 0:52:09 33 Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy) 0:54:28 34 David Viero (Dons Bikes) 0:56:31 35 Chad Plemons 0:58:13 36 Jim Baskin (BYRDS) 1:00:48 37 Ryan Woodroffe 1:29:50 38 Joel Mackey 1:31:56 39 Forrest Montgomery 2:02:11 DNS Dub Sorrells DNS Shane Allen DNF Soren Andersen

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Bibko (JL Velo Racing Team) 1:59:03 2 Erik George 0:03:08 3 Dallin Hatch 0:24:15 4 Gary Hoehne (Cheshire Cycle Racing) 0:33:14 5 Richard Nagel (Grass Roots Racing pb Velo Wren) 0:40:32 6 Andrew Myers (Twin Six) 0:48:09 7 Ian Mcmahon 0:50:23 8 Jeremy Imel 1:00:27

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dustin Harder (Harder Cycling) 1:59:08 2 Mark Lovlien 0:10:07 3 Shawn Arterburn 0:23:48 4 Anthony Wynd (Off Camber Cycling) 0:31:25 5 Mariusz Malkowski 0:31:32

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Price 1:55:57 2 Ken Masica 0:02:51 3 John Tsamasfyros (CoreTechs Cycling Team) 0:05:50 4 Erik Week 0:05:59 5 Mark Rago 0:11:38 6 David Larrabee 0:13:50 7 Hank Dart 0:15:18 8 Michael Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT) 0:15:43 9 William Simons 0:19:49 10 Ty Wertz 0:20:21 11 Blair Stearns 0:20:46 12 Jeffrey Lyon 0:29:15 13 Bobby Woods 0:30:54 14 Andrew Tidrick 0:30:55 15 George Sorrells 0:33:41 16 Mark Baranowski (xXx Racing) 0:38:21 17 Eric Gordon 0:40:05 18 Eric Blodgett 0:40:31 19 Jason Lindgren (Carlos OBriens Racing pb Tribe) 0:44:46 20 Michael Mercy 0:54:52 21 George Cook 0:56:50 DNF John Neal (xXx Racing)

Cat. 3 Men 50-54 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Harmon 1:52:30 2 Ryosei Kaneko (Nevada Union Mt Bike Team) 0:06:57 3 Carl Bronson 0:16:16 4 Chris Dunn (Absolute Bikes Team) 0:17:34 5 Chuck Spiteri (Peninsula Velo Racing/Peninsula) 0:18:12 6 Larry Remillard 0:32:41 7 Richard Woodroffe 0:34:51 8 Mark Suderman 0:36:45 9 Jeff Westerheide (Rockwall Cycling) 0:37:08 10 Tom Davis (Livetrainrace.com) 0:43:38 11 Colonel Reynolds 0:46:48 12 Bill Dodrill 0:57:21

Cat. 2 Women 15-18 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avery Morin (Victory Velo Racing) 2:10:48 2 Mckenzie Melcher (The TEAM/The TEAM) 0:06:52 3 Reka Felenyi 0:07:02 4 Dalma Felenyi 0:07:43 5 Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM/The TEAM) 0:08:08 6 Robin Austin (Durango Devo) 0:16:57 7 Rachel Harris (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior) 0:17:08 8 Lanae Barnum 0:53:32 9 Lauren Paulsen 1:01:00 10 Megan Bradley 1:06:00 DNS Dominique Fenichell (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal)

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivy Pedersen (Team Rockford / Clif) 2:05:53 2 Erin Larson (Wild Rockies race team) 0:08:50 3 Laura Theis (Mud Honey Cycling/Mud Honey) 0:16:46 4 Christa Baker 0:17:39 5 Hayley Olson (University of Minnesota Cycling) 0:35:28 6 Whitney Porn (EVCCX - Monster/Elkhorn Valley) 0:37:30

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Stevenson 2:08:21 2 Sadie Babits (Trailhead Sports) 0:23:45 3 Nikki Allemand (Team Ascent Idaho) 0:37:39 4 Colleen Quindlen-Parham 0:50:24 DNS Pamela Luzardo

Cat. 2 Women 40-49 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Halvorson (MBW Racing/Team Stampede) 2:03:38 2 Lori Harward (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling T) 0:09:02 3 Wendy Rector (Mud Honey Cycling/Mud Honey) 0:14:25 4 Debra Preller (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team) 0:17:42 5 Renee Shelton 0:22:16 6 Michele Allgire (GearLink Racing INC.) 0:29:17 7 Christy Murphy 0:35:39 8 Lisa Frost 0:44:42

Cat. 3 Women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mercedes Drummond (Bell & Company Mountain Biking) 2:18:11 2 Meredith Nunnink 0:05:48 3 Ashley Albor 0:07:02 4 Andrea Casebolt (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW) 0:09:06 5 Nicole Jewell 6 Madison Giger 0:13:40 7 Cassie Ross 0:38:08 8 Lydia Weyand (Gateway Cycling Club) 0:38:09 9 Anne Bania 0:51:34 10 Savannah Blake (BYRDS) 0:58:53 11 Misha Cassellablackburn 1:07:28 DNF Isabella Livingston DNF Hayleigh Kirkham

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sierra Reid 3:05:15 2 Amanda Cooper (Wild Rockies Racing Team) 0:05:24 3 Brittany Serra 1:18:10

Cat. 3 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fox (512-Racing p/b AJ's Cyclery) 2:25:35 2 Darcie Levenson 0:42:24 3 Miranda Welch 0:42:25 4 Kelly Cleveland (Treehouse Racing) 2:38:41 DNF Allison Oishi (MTBNJ.com)