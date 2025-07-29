American Criterium Cup: Kendall Ryan defends title at Fulton Market Grand Prix while Richard Holec wins ahead of Danny Summerhill

'I got swarmed and had to come from far back' Ryan said about close finish for third ACC win to propel her into top 3 of standings

Kendall Ryan charges ahead of ACC leader Aline Seitz for victory at Fulton Market Grand Prix
(Image credit: Ethan Glading / American Criterium Cup)
Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) sprinted to wins in the elite races at the Fulton Market Grand Prix in Chicago on Sunday. The race served as both the finale of 10 days of racing in the Chicago Grit presented by SRAM series and the fifth scoring round in the American Criterium Cup series.

Ryan repeated on the top step of the podium for a second consecutive year at Fulton Market and scored top points with her third ACC victory this season to move to third overall in the women's standings. Aline Seitz (Butcherbox) retained a significant individual ACC lead with second place in Chicago, now 26 points ahead of Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild).

Fulton Market Grand Prix - women's top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

1

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)

2

Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox)

3

Bryony Botha (Fearless Femme Racing)

4

Claudia Marcks (Ccache x Bodywrap)

5

Skylar Schneider (SD Worx-Protime)

6

Paula Munoz (Fearless Femme Racing)

7

Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)

8

Josephine Peloquin (LA Sweat)

9

Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

10

Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite Racing)

Fulton Market Grand Prix - men's top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

1

Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery)

2

Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)

3

Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes)

4

Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)

5

Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery)

6

Dusan Kalaba (Parks Law Firm All Stars)

7

Christian Ignacio Arriagada (MBO Racing)

8

Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)

9

Michael Garrison (MGR)

10

James Wilson (MitoQ NZ Cycling Project)

Elite women

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Points

1

Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox Cycling)

160

2

Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)

134

3

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)

110

4

Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty28)

103

5

Makayla MacPherson (CCB p/b Levine Law)

82

6

Odette Lynch (Fearless Femme Racing)

66

7

Marlies Mejias (Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty28)

64

8

Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite Racing)

59

9

Bryony Botha (Fearless Femme Racing)

58

10

Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic Racing)

56

Elite men

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Points

1

Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes)

153

2

Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)

150

3

Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)

146

4

Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery)

138

5

Dusan Kalaba (Parks Law Firm All Stars)

124

6

Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery)

60

7

Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery)

51

8

Tim Smith (Chaney Windows and Doors Pasteria)

49

9

Kyle Tiesler (UTC Butcherbox)

43

10

Dario Rapps (DCC)

40

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

