American Criterium Cup: Sofia Arreola and Luke Fetzer use late solo attacks to win Boise Twilight elite races

German Maurice Ballerstedt moves into overall ACC lead with slim margin over Brody McDonald, Danny Summerhill and Lucas Bourgoyne

Luke Fetzer Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) rides to solo win at 2025 Boise Twilight Criterium
(Image credit: American Criterium Cup)
Sofia Arreola (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) rode away from their respective elite fields in the closing corners and held on for solo victories at the Bailey & Glasser LLP Boise Twilight Criterium.

The high-speed circuits were held around Idaho's state capital in the Pacific northwest as the fourth round of the American Criterium Cup race series, with just two rounds to go.

Boise Twilight Criterium - elite women's top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

1

Sofia Arreola (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

2

Marlies Mejias (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

3

Makayla MacPherson (CCB p/b Levine Law)

4

Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)

5

Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

6

Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox Cycling)

7

Isla Carr (UTC Butcherbox Cycling)

8

Tessa Beebe (Byrds)

9

Sara Vladimirova (Ride or Die Racing)

10

Zoe Saccio (PDX Dream Team)

Boise Twilight Criterium - elite men's top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

1

Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)

2

Ama Nsek (Pinarello Maap)

3

Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes)

4

Andrew Frank (Empyr Cycling)

5

Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)

6

Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)

7

Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)

8

Dusan Kalaba (UTC Butcherbox)

9

Dante Young (Unattached)

10

Owen Gillott (Chaney Windows and Doors Pastarias)

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

