‘I have a good feeling about tomorrow’ - Tom Pidcock on Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Team ready for all scenarios to take on Pogačar

British Thomas Pidcock of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team pictured in action during a training and track reconnaissance session, on the &#039;Cote de la Redoute&#039;, in Remouchamps, Aywaille, ahead of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling race, Thursday 24 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) previewing 'Cote de la Redoute’ for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

In early March, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) was the only rider able to follow the trademark long race attack by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Strade Bianche. Although he was eventually dropped, he held on for second place even with the tough climb to the finish line in Siena.

After a short break, the Briton returned to racing with a disappointing 11th place at Brabantse Pijl, followed by ninth at Amstel Gold, and then delivered his best performance yet at La Flèche Wallonne this past Wednesday.

