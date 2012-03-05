Trending

Brosnan and Hannah win Gravity Cup overall in Awaba

Hill and Mathison win last round

Image 1 of 20

Troy Brosnan races to second place

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 20

Sam Hill interviewed after the race

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 3 of 20

Sam Hill races to first among the elite men

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 4 of 20

Rick Boyer in sixth

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 5 of 20

Podium: Ryhs Willemse, Troy Brosnan, Sam Hill, Mitchell Delfs, Graeme Mudd

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 6 of 20

Rhys Atkinson in 12th

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 7 of 20

Women's podium: Michelle Crisp, Lisa Mathison

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 8 of 20

Michelle Crisp in second

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 9 of 20

Luke Ellison in third

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 10 of 20

Lisa Mathison on her way to winning

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 11 of 20

Lachlan McKillop in 14th

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 12 of 20

U19 podium: Joey Vejvoda, Connor Fearon, Tom Crimmins

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 13 of 20

Joey Vejvoda in 6th in U19 men

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 14 of 20

Graeme Mudd in 4th in elite men

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 15 of 20

Dean Luca in 8th in U19 men

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 16 of 20

Danielle Beecroff, U19 cup winner

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 17 of 20

Daniel Paine in 13th

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 18 of 20

Gravity Cup: Sam Hill, Troy Brosan, Rick Boyer

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 19 of 20

Connor Fearon in 1st in U19

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 20 of 20

Agung Fambudi of Indonesia

(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Elite men

Racing took place in the final round at Awaba this weekend, the first time a national level mountain bike race has been held in the Hunter Valley. Conditions were treacherous for all riders due to the extreme rain in the region over the last week.

In the elite men's race, former world champion Sam Hill came down the long course as the second-last rider, as he has done for most of the series, with his Saturday seeding run being second-fastest to Brosnan. Again, like most of the series, Hill set the fastest time of the day (3:57.32) on his run.

What would mark today as different would be the end result, for the first time this season Hill's time would stand as the fastest of the day, with Brosnan coming down in a time (3:59.32) that was exactly 2.00 seconds behind Hill's.

"I've been close the last few races, but it hasn't gone down the way I wanted it to," said Hill. "It's good to not let him (Brosnan) win all of the series. It's good to get first for a change."

Speaking of the track and the conditions, Hill said, "It's a tough track, it's easy to make mistakes. I just tried to ride smooth, and carry as much speed as I could."

After a long off-season, Hill is looking forward to overseas racing. "It's good that the World Cup Season is finally here, I've been training hard since the start of November, I feel like I've got some good form."

Brosnan, crowned as the national champion last weekend is also the reigning junior world champion. He has had a season of perfect runs throughout the Real Insurance Gravity Cup Season, and today had a small crash on the way down the hill, but was gracious in defeat to teammate and friend Hill. "It's been a good run, I guess you can't win them all, Sam was riding really well and he always does well in the mud."

He often speaks of a desire to succeed, and todays's second may have added fuel to the Brosnan fire. "It feels kind of good to get a second, makes me more hungry."

Brosnan, riding in his rookie year, took out the elite win in the Real Insurance Gravity Cup Season, in what many feel is the most dominant display ever seen in an Australian Mountain Bike National Season.

"It's a pretty good season, almost won them all. I just want to put all of this confidence in a bag and take it overseas (to the World Cups) with me," said Brosnan with a clear focus on the international season. He has said on numerous occasions that his goals are now podiums and wins at World Cups, and few would doubt that such goals are within the grasp of the talented rider.

When looking to the overall Elite Real Insurance Gravity Cup season, Hill placed second with Rick Boyer in third.

Elite women

In the elite women's racing, 2004 Olympian (in the cross country discipline) Lisa Mathison only started racing downhill this season. Mathison walked away with the win on Sunday. "It's pretty exciting, hopefully the first of many."

When quizzed as to where she's heading as an athlete, Mathison said, "This is the new competition direction for me. I didn't expect to enjoy the pressure of the competition as much, but it's higher stakes than cross country, that's what makes it more enjoyable."

On the horizon for Mathison is a mixed bag. "I'll be riding some cross country events just for fun, and then the Queensland State downhill rounds. I'll be keen to see some new venues and work on my downhill skills. I'm looking forward to training as a downhiller to see how far I can take it." With Mathison's international history, the sky may well be the limit.

Michelle Crisp placed second in today's racing.

Tracey Hannah, the 2006 junior world champion, did not race today due to international commitments, but had an unparalleled return season to the sport. Hannah won both seeding and race runs at all three events she entered, and easily wins the Real Insurance Gravity Cup for the elite female class.

Hannah said, "It feels awesome. That was the goal that I set out to achieve, and I'm pretty stoked that I acheived in my first season."

When it was put to Hannah that she has won every single race since her return last year - and at any level, she made it clear that it's the result of hard work and planning, "You have a goal in her your head, then you go and train for it. It's a great feeling when you achieve the goal, now I just have to take it overseas and do it my best over there."

Crisp placed second in the overall Real Insurance Gravity Cup Elite Female season, and Mathison placed third.

Juniors

In under 19 men's racing, Connor Fearon won Sunday's race in a time that would have placed him sixth in the elite field (4:06.94) by only 0.20 seconds from Jack Moir with Luke Ellison placed third. In the under 19 Male Real Insurance Gravity Cup season, Connor Fearon again took the win, this time with Joey Vejvoda in second place and Thomas Crimmins in third.

In the under 19 women's racing, Danielle Beecroft had a crash leading to a DNF in the day's racing, the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season that hands her the under 19 Female Real Insurance Gravity Cup. Beecroft will be one to watch as she competes internationally for the first time in 2012.

In the under 17 men, Max Warshawsky won the day (4:23.77) from Andrew Crimmins (4:31.66), with Aiden Varley in third place (4:34.18). For the Real Insurance Gravity Cup, Andrew Crimmins finished first in all four seeding runs and won 3 of 4 races to win the cup by a significant margin.

In under 17 women's racing, Tegan Molloy won the race and the Cup season.

With the Real Insurance Australian Gravity Cup and MTB Season coming to a close, the Australian Mountain Bike community will now direct attention to the international season, starting next weekend with the Oceania Championships in New Zealand, and stepping up the weekend after to World Cup level in South Africa.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Hill0:03:57.32
2Troy Brosnan0:00:02.00
3Mitchell Delfs0:00:05.23
4Graeme Mudd0:00:05.34
5Rhys Willemse0:00:06.65
6Rick Boyer0:00:10.30
7Tim Cox0:00:12.49
8Timothy Eaton0:00:15.67
9Ben Power0:00:18.41
10Ben Goff0:00:22.22
11Mark Conliffe0:00:22.55
12Rhys Atkinson0:00:24.15
13Daniel Paine0:00:25.45
14Lachlan McKillop0:00:25.58
15Cillian Kennedy0:00:25.66
16Mathew Dodd0:00:27.25
17Brendan Moon0:00:30.62
18Lindsay Klein0:00:33.60
19Chris Barlin0:00:34.49
20Hugh Mansfield0:00:35.01
21Ryan Hunt0:00:36.86
22Jacob Hunter0:00:37.04
23Kaine Cannan0:00:38.49
24Damien Diskin0:00:42.61
25Hildan Afos Katana0:00:44.60
26Nic Shields0:00:45.47
27Benjamin Leslie0:00:48.79
28Joel Ralston0:00:49.27
29Justin Havukainen0:00:49.60
30Damien Bogatek0:00:50.77
31Chris Martin0:00:53.78
32Agung Fambudi0:00:54.66
33Yavento Ditra Pranata0:00:55.76
34Oscar Ottesen0:01:07.69
35Dean White0:01:08.22
36David Manton0:01:29.97
37Marcus Fairbanks
38Scott Grundy
39Adam Leonardi
DNFRegan Arthur
DNFNick Norton

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Mathison0:06:06.80
2Michelle Crisp0:00:46.27

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Fearon0:04:06.94
2Jack Moir0:00:00.20
3Luke Ellison0:00:02.69
4David McMillan0:00:04.24
5Peter Knott0:00:04.32
6Joey Vejvoda0:00:06.38
7Brent Smith0:00:06.50
8Dean Lucas0:00:09.38
9Trent Piribauer0:00:11.07
10Thomas Crimmins0:00:14.45
11Lachlan McLaren0:00:15.45
12Henry Blake0:00:21.27
13Robert Townsend0:00:23.05
14Oliver Zwar0:00:23.47
15Jai Motherwell0:00:25.47
16Liam Towers0:00:27.80
17James Murphy0:00:32.74
18Daniel Bender0:00:34.58
19Elijah Marinov0:00:38.79
20Mitchell Scott0:00:39.27
21Daniel Mikic0:00:39.64
22Hayden Poptie0:00:39.96
23Mitchell Kristiansen0:00:42.87
24Nicolas Bohle0:00:44.29
25Remy Adderton0:00:50.88
26Zac Moss0:00:59.94
27Geoffrey Harris0:01:00.39
28Quintin Miller0:01:24.90
29Michael Hanrahan0:01:58.10
30Conor Bullard
31Angus McCarthy
32Max Hughes
33Mackenzie Baker
34Joshua Bairstow

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danielle Beecroft

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Warshawsky0:04:23.77
2Andrew Crimmins0:00:07.89
3Aiden Varley0:00:10.41
4Timothy Kmetyk0:00:18.70
5Joel Willis0:00:22.73
6Hamish Cowan0:00:24.72
7Callum Morrison0:00:27.03
8Fergus Cowan0:00:30.97
9David Maggs0:00:38.96
10Ryan O'Linn0:00:54.90
11Josh Pollock0:01:50.46
12Connor O'Dwyer0:01:56.92
DNSMatthew McCorkell

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy0:05:39.83

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Morton0:04:55.11
2Jackson Frew0:00:14.98
3Alex Dickson0:01:40.51
4Chris Findlay0:02:59.40
5Riley Horsmen0:04:18.18
DNSAlex Oakes
1Dale Thomas0:04:33.87
2Robbie McNaughton0:00:15.09
3Adam Smithson0:00:15.75
4David Sharp0:00:17.76
5Greg Battle0:00:19.21
6Ben Morrison0:00:20.01
7Michael Rodokal0:00:29.19
8Calvin McKinley0:00:56.45
9Dave Grupe0:01:26.36
10Rick Kehoe
11Josh Ready
12Karl Zoechmann

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Fox0:07:13.12

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coleen Boyes0:07:58.76

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Andreasen0:05:09.11
2John Peterson0:00:12.96
3Andy Murnane0:00:31.57

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean McIvor0:06:14.49
2Steven Bullard

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Willis0:04:51.45
2Pascal Zimmermann0:00:07.69
3Pedr Lapp0:00:12.46
4Sebastien Deubel0:00:14.20
5Ben Appleby0:00:17.93
6Simon Warren0:00:22.92
7Kurt Moore0:00:31.76
8Tom Morrison0:00:53.57
9Tim Threadgate0:01:12.18
DNFMikhael Chai
DSQBromley Richards
DNSBrendan Hewitt
DNSJoshua Solman

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cale Anderson0:06:47.44
DNFMichael Woods
DNFNick Hodge

