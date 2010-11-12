Trending

Lauwrens earns gold for South Africa

Halbwachs, Naude complete podium

African Continental Championships podium for women's time trial (l-r): Aurélie Halbwachs, Lylanie Lauwrens and Lizanne Naude.

(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Full Results
1Lylanie Lauwrens (South Africa)0:31:49.97
2Aurélie Halbwachs (Mauritius)0:00:38.67
3Lizanne Naude (South Africa)0:01:15.12
4Linda Davidson (Zimbabwe)0:02:26.96
5Joyce Nyaruri Matara (Kenya)0:03:21.53
6Janette Uwineza (Rwanda)0:05:49.91
7Seline Atieno Onaya (Kenya)0:08:01.56
8Rehema Nabanoba (Uganda)0:14:45.47

