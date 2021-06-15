Adriatica Ionica: Elia Viviani wins opening sprint

Elia Viviani won the opening stage of the 2021 Adriatica Ionica Race in northern Italy, beating Davide Persico (Colpack Ballan) and Luca Pacioni (Eolo Kometa) while riding for the Italian national team.

Viviani is using the three-day stage race as key preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he is riding the Omnium, Team Pursuit and Madison on the track.

The opening stage started in Trieste and ended in Aviano. A break of five riders lead for much of the 185km stage. The racing was neutralised briefly when the break went the wrong way but they were swept up with four kilometres to race. At that point the Italian national team took control and lead out Viviani in the twisting finale.

Thanks to victory, Viviani is the first race leader. It is his second victory of 2021 after also winning the Cholet - Pays de la Loire race in France. Viviani will not ride the Tour de France with Cofidis, preferring to focus on his preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Stage 2 climbs up to Cima Grappa and is expected to shake up the overall classification before stage 3 covers a number of dirt roads between Ferrara and Comacchio.