Adriatica Ionica: Lorenzo Fortunato wins stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Eolo-Kometa rider takes the overall lead
Stage 2: Vittorio Veneto - Cima Grappa
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
