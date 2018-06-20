Image 1 of 12 Quick-Step Floors on their way to winning the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates winning stage 17 of Giro d'Italia 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Bahrain-Merida during the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Elia Viviani takes first leader's jersey after Quick-Step Floors won the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Trek-Segafredo third at opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Elia Viviani celebrates on the podium after opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Israel Cycling Academy at Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Bahrain-Merida at Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 UAE Team Emirates were second in the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quick-Step Floors won the opening team time trial stage of the inaugural Adriatica Ionica Race, beating UAE Team Emirates into second place on the 23km course at Lido di Jesolo. Elia Viviani was first across the line for Quick-Step and will wear the leader's jersey on stage 2.

The Quick-Step line-up, which featured Niki Terpstra, James Knox and Davide Martinelli, hurtled around the course at an average speed of 54.895kph to take the stage honours by 14 seconds from UAE Team Emirates.

Speaking after the stage, Viviani paid particular tribute to the efforts of Terpstra and Danish youngster Kasper Asgreen.

"The two locomotives today were Niki Terpstra and young Kasper Agreen, who hasn't been a professional for long but who is doing very well," Viviani said. "I did what I could and my teammates were very good. We also wanted to have Knox and Jhonatan Narvaez finish with us, because we’re thinking about the GC. There's only one hard stage [stage 3] and they can defend themselves on the Passo Giau."

Trek-Segafredo placed third, a further two seconds back, while Mark Cavendish's Dimension Data squad took fourth on the stage, 34 seconds down on Quick-Step. Gazprom-Rusvelo were the only other team to finish within a minute of Quick-Step, coming in 38 seconds down in fifth on the stage.

UAE Team Emirates were the early pace-setters, recording the best time at the midway point. When Quick-Step passed the same mark in the same time as UAE Team Emirates shortly afterwards, the stage seemed set for a tight duel, but the Belgian squad pulled away on the back end of the course to take a commanding victory.

Although there were still six teams left to finish by that point, it was already apparent that Quick-Step Floors' time would not be beaten, although Trek – featuring Fabio Felline, Giacomo Nizzolo, Jarlinson Pantano and Peter Stetina – produced a solid ride to finish within 16 seconds of Viviani et al.

Viviani will wear the leader's jersey on Thursday's opening road stage, a 152km leg which brings the gruppo from Lido di Jesolo to Maser. There are two category 3 climbs on the agenda, but the stage should provide an opportunity for the sprinters to dispute the honours. On Friday, meanwhile, the race features a summit finish on the Passo Giau.

"Tomorrow is a stage that seems more like a Classic than one for sprinters, but I have every desire to defend the jersey," Viviani said. "Saturday and Sunday are two big objectives. I know the route to Trieste and I’m curious to see the penultimate stage."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 0:25:28 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 4 Dimension Data 0:00:34 5 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:38 6 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:08 7 Italy 0:01:16 8 Sangemini-MG.Kvis 0:01:17 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:18 10 Bardiani CSF 0:01:22 11 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:23 12 Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:42 13 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:49 14 Israel-Cycling Academy 0:01:59 15 Biesse Carrera Gavardo 0:02:27 16 Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:02:34

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:29 2 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 3 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 6 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 7 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:16 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:19 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:34 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 21 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:38 24 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 25 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 26 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:08 30 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 32 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Italy 0:01:17 35 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Italy 36 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy 37 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Italy 38 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 39 Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:01:18 40 Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 41 Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 42 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 43 Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 46 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 47 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:01:21 50 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:22 51 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:23 58 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 59 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 60 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 62 Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 63 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 64 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:27 65 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:34 66 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega 0:01:38 67 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:42 68 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 69 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 70 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 71 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 72 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:43 73 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 74 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:48 75 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang 76 Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 77 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 78 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 79 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 80 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:51 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 84 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 85 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:54 87 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:05 88 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy 0:02:06 89 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:14 90 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:02:23 91 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 0:02:26 92 Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 93 Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 94 Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 95 Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 96 Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 97 Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:02:32 98 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 99 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 100 German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 101 Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 102 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:07 103 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:17 104 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:59 105 Stanimir Cholakov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 0:04:01 106 Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo 0:04:16 107 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:46 108 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:51 109 Mihail Mihaylov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896 110 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Italy 0:07:38