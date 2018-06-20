Trending

Adriatica Ionica Race: Quick-Step Floors win opening team time trial

Viviani is first race leader of new event

Image 1 of 12

Quick-Step Floors on their way to winning the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Quick-Step Floors on their way to winning the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates winning stage 17 of Giro d'Italia 2018

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates winning stage 17 of Giro d'Italia 2018
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Bahrain-Merida during the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Bahrain-Merida during the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Elia Viviani takes first leader's jersey after Quick-Step Floors won the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Elia Viviani takes first leader's jersey after Quick-Step Floors won the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Trek-Segafredo third at opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Trek-Segafredo third at opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Elia Viviani celebrates on the podium after opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Elia Viviani celebrates on the podium after opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Israel Cycling Academy at Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Israel Cycling Academy at Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Bahrain-Merida at Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

Bahrain-Merida at Gazprom-Rusvelo at the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

UAE Team Emirates were second in the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race

UAE Team Emirates were second in the opening team time trial at Adriatica Ionica Race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quick-Step Floors won the opening team time trial stage of the inaugural Adriatica Ionica Race, beating UAE Team Emirates into second place on the 23km course at Lido di Jesolo. Elia Viviani was first across the line for Quick-Step and will wear the leader's jersey on stage 2.

Related Articles

Viviani takes first leader's jersey at Adriatica Ionica Race

The Quick-Step line-up, which featured Niki Terpstra, James Knox and Davide Martinelli, hurtled around the course at an average speed of 54.895kph to take the stage honours by 14 seconds from UAE Team Emirates.

Speaking after the stage, Viviani paid particular tribute to the efforts of Terpstra and Danish youngster Kasper Asgreen.

"The two locomotives today were Niki Terpstra and young Kasper Agreen, who hasn't been a professional for long but who is doing very well," Viviani said. "I did what I could and my teammates were very good. We also wanted to have Knox and Jhonatan Narvaez finish with us, because we’re thinking about the GC. There's only one hard stage [stage 3] and they can defend themselves on the Passo Giau."

Trek-Segafredo placed third, a further two seconds back, while Mark Cavendish's Dimension Data squad took fourth on the stage, 34 seconds down on Quick-Step. Gazprom-Rusvelo were the only other team to finish within a minute of Quick-Step, coming in 38 seconds down in fifth on the stage.

UAE Team Emirates were the early pace-setters, recording the best time at the midway point. When Quick-Step passed the same mark in the same time as UAE Team Emirates shortly afterwards, the stage seemed set for a tight duel, but the Belgian squad pulled away on the back end of the course to take a commanding victory.

Although there were still six teams left to finish by that point, it was already apparent that Quick-Step Floors' time would not be beaten, although Trek – featuring Fabio Felline, Giacomo Nizzolo, Jarlinson Pantano and Peter Stetina – produced a solid ride to finish within 16 seconds of Viviani et al.

Viviani will wear the leader's jersey on Thursday's opening road stage, a 152km leg which brings the gruppo from Lido di Jesolo to Maser. There are two category 3 climbs on the agenda, but the stage should provide an opportunity for the sprinters to dispute the honours. On Friday, meanwhile, the race features a summit finish on the Passo Giau.

"Tomorrow is a stage that seems more like a Classic than one for sprinters, but I have every desire to defend the jersey," Viviani said. "Saturday and Sunday are two big objectives. I know the route to Trieste and I’m curious to see the penultimate stage."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors0:25:28
2UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
3Trek-Segafredo0:00:16
4Dimension Data0:00:34
5Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:38
6Bahrain-Merida0:01:08
7Italy0:01:16
8Sangemini-MG.Kvis0:01:17
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
10Bardiani CSF0:01:22
11Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:23
12Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:42
13Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:49
14Israel-Cycling Academy0:01:59
15Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:02:27
16Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:02:34

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:25:29
2James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
3Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
4Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
6Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
7Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:16
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:19
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:34
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
20Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
21Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
22Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:38
24Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
25Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
26Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:08
30Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
31Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
32Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Italy0:01:17
35Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Italy
36Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
37Jalel Duranti (Ita) Italy
38Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
39Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:01:18
40Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
41Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
42Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
43Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
46Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
47Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:01:21
50Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:22
51Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:23
58Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
59Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
60Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
62Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
63Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
64Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:27
65Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:34
66Matteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega0:01:38
67Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:42
68Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
69Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
70Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
71Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
72Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:43
73Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
74Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:48
75Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
76Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
77Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
78Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
79Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
80Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:51
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
82Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
83Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
84Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
85Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
86Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:54
87Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:05
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy0:02:06
89Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:14
90Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:02:23
91Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:02:26
92Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
93Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
94Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
95Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
96Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
97Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:02:32
98Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
99Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
100German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
101Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
102Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:07
103Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:17
104Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:03:59
105Stanimir Cholakov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:04:01
106Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:04:16
107Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:46
108Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:05:51
109Mihail Mihaylov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
110Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Italy0:07:38

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:25:29
2Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
3Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:16
4Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:34
5Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:38
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
7Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy0:01:17
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
9Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:22
10Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
11Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:23
12Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
13Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:48
14Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
15Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:02:26
16Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
17Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
18Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:02:32
19Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
20Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
21German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
22Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
23Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:03:59
24Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo0:04:16
25Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:46
26Mihail Mihaylov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 18960:05:51
27Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Italy0:07:38

 

Latest on Cyclingnews