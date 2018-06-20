Adriatica Ionica Race: Quick-Step Floors win opening team time trial
Viviani is first race leader of new event
Stage 1: Bim-Ciclabile del Piave - Lido di Jesolo
Quick-Step Floors won the opening team time trial stage of the inaugural Adriatica Ionica Race, beating UAE Team Emirates into second place on the 23km course at Lido di Jesolo. Elia Viviani was first across the line for Quick-Step and will wear the leader's jersey on stage 2.
The Quick-Step line-up, which featured Niki Terpstra, James Knox and Davide Martinelli, hurtled around the course at an average speed of 54.895kph to take the stage honours by 14 seconds from UAE Team Emirates.
Speaking after the stage, Viviani paid particular tribute to the efforts of Terpstra and Danish youngster Kasper Asgreen.
"The two locomotives today were Niki Terpstra and young Kasper Agreen, who hasn't been a professional for long but who is doing very well," Viviani said. "I did what I could and my teammates were very good. We also wanted to have Knox and Jhonatan Narvaez finish with us, because we’re thinking about the GC. There's only one hard stage [stage 3] and they can defend themselves on the Passo Giau."
Trek-Segafredo placed third, a further two seconds back, while Mark Cavendish's Dimension Data squad took fourth on the stage, 34 seconds down on Quick-Step. Gazprom-Rusvelo were the only other team to finish within a minute of Quick-Step, coming in 38 seconds down in fifth on the stage.
UAE Team Emirates were the early pace-setters, recording the best time at the midway point. When Quick-Step passed the same mark in the same time as UAE Team Emirates shortly afterwards, the stage seemed set for a tight duel, but the Belgian squad pulled away on the back end of the course to take a commanding victory.
Although there were still six teams left to finish by that point, it was already apparent that Quick-Step Floors' time would not be beaten, although Trek – featuring Fabio Felline, Giacomo Nizzolo, Jarlinson Pantano and Peter Stetina – produced a solid ride to finish within 16 seconds of Viviani et al.
Viviani will wear the leader's jersey on Thursday's opening road stage, a 152km leg which brings the gruppo from Lido di Jesolo to Maser. There are two category 3 climbs on the agenda, but the stage should provide an opportunity for the sprinters to dispute the honours. On Friday, meanwhile, the race features a summit finish on the Passo Giau.
"Tomorrow is a stage that seems more like a Classic than one for sprinters, but I have every desire to defend the jersey," Viviani said. "Saturday and Sunday are two big objectives. I know the route to Trieste and I’m curious to see the penultimate stage."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:28
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|5
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:38
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:08
|7
|Italy
|0:01:16
|8
|Sangemini-MG.Kvis
|0:01:17
|9
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:22
|11
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:23
|12
|Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:42
|13
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:49
|14
|Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:01:59
|15
|Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:02:27
|16
|Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:02:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:29
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|7
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:19
|18
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|21
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:38
|24
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|25
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|26
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:08
|30
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Italy
|0:01:17
|35
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Italy
|36
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
|37
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Italy
|38
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|39
|Michele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:01:18
|40
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|41
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|42
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|43
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|46
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|47
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:01:21
|50
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:22
|51
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:23
|58
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|59
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|60
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|62
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|63
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|64
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:27
|65
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|66
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Sangemini-Mg. K Vis-Vega
|0:01:38
|67
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:42
|68
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|69
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|70
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|72
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:43
|73
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|74
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:48
|75
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|76
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|77
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|78
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|79
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|80
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:51
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|85
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|86
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:54
|87
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:05
|88
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy
|0:02:06
|89
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:14
|90
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:02:23
|91
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:02:26
|92
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|93
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|94
|Andrea Zanardini (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|95
|Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|96
|Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|97
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:02:32
|98
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|99
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|100
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|101
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|102
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:07
|103
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:17
|104
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:59
|105
|Stanimir Cholakov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:04:01
|106
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:04:16
|107
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:46
|108
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:51
|109
|Mihail Mihaylov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|110
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Italy
|0:07:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:29
|2
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:16
|4
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|5
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:38
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
|0:01:17
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|9
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:22
|10
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:23
|12
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|13
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:48
|14
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|15
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:02:26
|16
|Enrico Logica (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|17
|Lorenzo Delcó (Swi) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|18
|Floryan Arnoult (Fra) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:02:32
|19
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|20
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|21
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|22
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|23
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:59
|24
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Biesse Carrera Gavardo
|0:04:16
|25
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:46
|26
|Mihail Mihaylov (Bul) Trevigiani Phonix-Hemus 1896
|0:05:51
|27
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Italy
|0:07:38
