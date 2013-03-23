Image 1 of 124 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Bulls (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 124 Christoph Sauser finishes up the stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 124 (Front to back) Karl Platt, Christoph Sauser, Jaroslav Kulhavy and Urs Huber (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 124 (Front to back) Thomas Dietsch, Simon Stiebjahn, Tim Boehme, Stefan Sahm (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 124 Riders during stage 6 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 124 Riders during stage 6 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 124 Riders during stage 6 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 124 Riders head throug a large pipe during stage 6 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 124 Todays ladies winners, Sara Mertens(L) and Laura Turpijn(R) at the finish (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 124 Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 11 of 124 Philip Buys (right) and Matthys Beukes of Team Scott Factory Racing (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 12 of 124 The start of stage 6 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 13 of 124 Charles Keey of Team Canondale Factory Racing leads the front bunch (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 14 of 124 Overall race leader Christoph Sauser of Tam Burry Stander - Today was meant to be the king's stage with some huge climbs in the beginning and steep climbs at the end. It rained last night and conditions were quite cool today. By the middle of the race, it was down to two teams - Burry Stander-Songo and the Bulls 1 team, with the other two Bulls teams and the African lead team of Buys and Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) in pursuit. Sauser and Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) attacked on the final climb, and the gap grew quickly to two minutes and 37 seconds.

With a maximum stage time of 10 hours, riders had to prepare themselves for a long stage, the last real hurdle of the 2013 Cape Epic.

Men

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo won stage 6 of the Cape Epic on Saturday. It was their fourth stage win of the 2013 edition, and Sauser's 30th career stage win. They finished in 4:30:17. (overall 27:13:26). The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber finished in second place again in 4:32:55 (overall 27:19:47). They were followed by the Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in third place in 4:35:44 (overall 27:39:28) with South Africa's Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in fourth place (4:36:42; overall 28:25:22).

Sauser and Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) now lead the race by six minutes and 21 seconds (overall 27:13:26). The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber are in second place overall (27:19:47) and the Bulls 2 team Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in third overall (27:39:28).

"Today was very nice and quite easy. I'm happy with our stage win, especially for Christoph as Stellenbosch is his second home," said Kulhavy. "We increased the gap again. Now we only have tomorrow, and I hope it will be good and that we don't have any problems."

Platt said, "We put in everything that we had. After the second water point as we started the last part, it wasn't that fast but Urs (Huber) dropped back. He had a bad moment for about 10 minutes, and we lost about two minutes. Since then we were chasing all the time and we tried hard. At the beginning, it wasn't a friendly competition, but that's racing. The guys (Sauser and Kulhavy) were very strong. I had very good legs today and we rode well most of the way. It looks good."

Huber said, "It was hard today, and we tried to keep on fighting, but the Songo boys are very strong."

Dietsch agreed that the stage was hard. "We're very happy with the podium finish. We've been trying for five years to be on the podium, and there's only one stage left. We're in a good position to finish on the podium overall."

Stiebjahn said, "I felt very strong today and could keep up with the guys in the front. It was a great ride today with Stefan (Sahm) - he's so strong. To finish fifth today is unbelievable."

The African leaders' jerseys were taken over by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in 4:36:42 (overall 28:25:22).

"It was a good day. We rode conservatively as we want to do well tomorrow," said Beukes. "It was only at the first climb we pushed hard to put some pressure on Darren Lill and Charles Keey and kept up with the Bulls. At the last climb we started pushing for fourth place. We're very grateful that it's going so well for us at this year's Cape Epic. It's an unbelievable experience and pleasure to be here."

Buys said, "Today was nice - our legs were surprisingly strong. We extended our lead in the African Jersey and we hope we can hang on to it tomorrow. I'm very happy with our performance so far. We thought we'd manage the top 10 and now we're in the top five."

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the fourth consecutive stage in a time of 5:34:19 (overall 34:09:13).

"It was hard today. My partner is not feeling well and I was helping him a lot and pushing all the way," said Maseko. "We worked as a team - that is why we made it. I'm looking forward to tomorrow and will be happy at the finish. This is the biggest thing I've ever done."

Ladies

C-Bear's Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn won today's stage in 6:05:46 (overall 37:52:16). They finished on the podium four times during this year's event. They were followed by the Pragma Volcan Ladies Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 6:11:17 (overall 37:11:20). Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) finished in third place in 6:14:06 (overall 35:11:08). They (Energas) now lead this category by two hours and 11 seconds.

"We never expected to win a stage or even to be second or third," said Turpign. "Today was hard but I'm so proud of Sara. She kept on pushing. It was good and I'm really happy."

Mertens said, "We're very happy. This is my third Cape Epic - the first one I just wanted to finish. The second time I wanted to have fun, which I didn't have in the first one. And this one I wanted to finish on the podium and Laura helped me with that."

Williamson said, "Yolande crashed today and really hurt herself. We're hoping it's only muscular. We were actually quite cautious today, but she hit a stone. It was before the second water point. I had a funny feeling about today. She couldn't ride any of the singletrack. She's strong as na ox on the climbs. I'll carry her tomorrow if she hasn't broken anything."

Speedy said, "We were going so well today, until I hit a rock. Hopefully I can still finish tomorrow and nothing is broken. I'm just very grateful to Catherine for pulling me through today."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won for the fifth time during this year's event in 5:17:35 (overall 32:05:10). They were followed by Duane Stander and Cherise Stander (Africanmtbkid 1), with their second podium finish, in 5:27:22 (overall 35:04:49) with Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse in third place in 5:29.28 (overall 35:03:50). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) lead this category by two hours, seven minutes and 21 seconds.

Erik Kleinhans said, "It was an incredible route. It was really nice and we're very happy to finish first in Stellenbosch, our home town. We had so much support along the way."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "I felt really strong today. Of course we had some extra motivation coming home to Stellenbosch. We only have one stage to go and tomorrow will be very hard, but we've done most of it. There are so many mountain bikers in Stellenbosch and it's so nice to see the whole family here."

Masters

The Masters category was won for the fourth consecutive time by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 4:52.11 (overall 29:46:23). They were again followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 5:01:04 (overall 30:47:56). Brentjens and Sim finished on the podium six times during this year's event. In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:04.33 (overall 31:21:55). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by one hour, one minute and 33 seconds.

"Right at the beginning I hurt myself. We almost had a crash," said Pfitzenmaier. "I was on Rudi's wheel and he hit a rock so badly that his wheel went about two meters sideways in the air. He managed to stay on his bike. It's sore and I might have some stitches. It was not what I wanted, but I felt that everything was okay instantly. I just checked that everything was in working order with my bike and got into a rhythm again. Abraao rode brilliantly and our legs were good. We're very happy with our stage win again."

Sim said, "I'm moeg - it's been a long week. We started hard and things have improved for me every day, but I'm looking forward to the finish tomorrow at Lourensford."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info finished in first place in the grand masters for the sixth consecutive stage in a time of 5:19:54 (overall 32:08:37). They were again followed by Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines with their second podium finish in 5:40:40 (overall 35:28:14). Deon Wilkins and Raul Acuna Navarro of Ernesto'S Cycling finished in third place in 5:40:48 (overall 35:36:38). Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by two hours, 22 minutes and eight seconds.

Bucher said, "I'm very happy that tomorrow is the last stage. Today was great and the route was fantastic. You go from point A to point B and I prefer that. It was a great route - we had some nice trails, but also some steep uphills."

Stage 7: Stellenbosch to Lourensford Wine Estate, 54 km with 1500 m of climbing

The final stage of the 2013 Cape Epic is short, with only one major climb at the halfway mark. Riders will leave Stellenbosch along the mountainside through Coetzenberg and Eden Forest, then work their way into the Stellenbosch Winelands. The trail climbs up through the vineyards, opening up spectacular views of False Bay, as far as Cape Point, and back to Table Mountain and Durbanville, where the journey started seven long days ago.

Having mastered the nine-kilometer climb up the side of the Helderberg Mountain into the Lourensford Neck, the finish line is almost within sight as the view into the striking Lourensford bowl opens up. This is the first time in Cape Epic history that riders approach Lourensford Wine Estate from a totally different direction and not Gamtouw Pass. The final 25 kilometers are predominantly downhill, on forestry roads on the higher elevations, interspersed with some singletrack, and into the orchards and vineyards on the lower slopes. The final run onto the lush green polo field packed with grandstands, marquees and supporters promises to be unforgettable.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 4:30:17 2 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:02:38 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:05:27 4 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:06:25 5 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:06:43 6 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:11:08 7 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:11:09 8 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:11:53 9 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:15:06 10 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 0:15:56 11 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:21:08 12 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:24:29 13 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:25:29 14 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 0:28:13 15 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:29:29 16 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 0:34:50 17 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:36:54 18 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:37:17 19 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 0:39:27 20 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:39:29 21 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 0:43:11 22 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 0:43:25 23 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 0:45:29 24 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 0:47:21 25 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 0:48:47 26 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 0:52:33 27 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 0:53:14 28 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 0:53:42 29 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 0:54:26 30 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 0:57:41 31 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 0:58:14 32 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 0:58:37 33 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 1:00:17 34 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 1:01:25 35 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 1:01:32 36 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 1:01:56 37 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 1:03:01 38 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 1:04:02 38 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 40 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 1:06:39 41 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 1:06:59 42 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 1:07:12 43 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:07:27 44 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 1:08:28 45 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 1:08:41 46 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 1:08:59 47 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 1:09:09 48 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 1:10:25 49 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 1:11:28 50 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 1:11:30 51 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 1:15:53 52 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 1:18:11 53 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 1:18:53 54 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 1:20:50 55 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 1:22:49 56 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 1:23:51 57 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 1:24:16 58 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:25:24 59 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 1:25:27 60 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 1:28:47 61 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 1:29:58 62 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 1:31:04 63 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 1:31:04 64 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 1:32:14 65 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 1:32:24 66 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 1:34:26 67 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 1:35:51 68 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 1:35:55 69 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 1:36:16 70 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 1:37:22 71 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 1:37:47 72 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 1:37:47 73 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 1:38:58 74 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 1:41:53 75 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 1:43:06 76 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 1:45:44 77 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 1:45:56 78 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 1:47:30 79 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 1:48:14 80 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 1:48:17 81 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 1:48:56 82 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 1:49:27 83 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 1:49:38 84 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 1:50:00 85 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 1:50:35 86 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 1:50:54 87 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 1:50:57 88 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 1:51:48 89 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 1:51:56 90 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 1:53:21 91 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 1:53:35 92 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 1:55:02 93 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 1:55:51 94 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 1:57:18 95 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 1:57:23 96 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 1:57:32 97 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 1:58:50 98 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 1:58:54 99 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 1:58:55 100 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 1:59:33 101 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 2:00:14 102 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 2:01:40 103 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 2:01:58 104 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 2:02:39 105 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 2:03:34 106 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 2:04:09 107 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 2:06:39 108 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 2:06:40 109 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 2:07:00 110 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 2:08:06 111 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2:09:04 112 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 2:09:15 113 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 2:09:34 114 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 2:10:42 115 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 2:14:00 116 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 2:14:06 117 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 2:14:34 118 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 2:15:36 119 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 2:15:58 120 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 2:17:20 121 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 2:17:44 122 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 2:19:13 123 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 2:19:58 124 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 2:22:53 125 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 2:23:50 126 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 2:24:45 127 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 2:25:56 128 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 2:26:44 129 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 2:27:01 130 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 2:28:04 131 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 2:28:14 132 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 2:29:24 133 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 2:31:45 134 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 2:31:46 135 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 2:32:02 136 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 2:32:04 137 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 2:32:21 138 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 2:32:52 139 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 2:32:57 140 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 2:34:18 141 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 2:35:30 142 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 2:35:43 143 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 2:35:50 144 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 2:35:51 145 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 2:35:54 146 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 2:35:55 147 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 2:36:39 148 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 2:40:39 149 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 2:41:51 150 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 2:43:43 151 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 2:44:55 152 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 2:44:56 153 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 2:44:56 154 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 2:45:00 155 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 2:45:04 156 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 2:47:18 157 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 2:49:10 158 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 2:51:12 159 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 2:51:23 160 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 2:52:48 161 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 2:53:27 162 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 2:53:54 163 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 2:54:33 164 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 2:54:57 165 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 2:55:25 166 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 2:56:06 167 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 2:56:42 168 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 2:58:49 169 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 3:01:59 170 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 3:02:00 171 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 3:02:29 172 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 3:02:36 173 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 3:03:34 174 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 3:04:06 175 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 3:04:56 176 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 3:05:11 177 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 3:05:12 178 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 3:05:30 179 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 3:06:09 180 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 3:07:39 181 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 3:11:15 182 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 3:12:05 183 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 3:12:40 184 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 3:13:24 185 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 3:14:23 186 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 3:15:13 187 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 3:15:45 188 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 3:16:16 189 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 3:16:50 190 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 3:18:19 191 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 3:18:27 192 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 3:19:55 193 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 3:21:35 194 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 3:21:38 195 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 3:21:44 196 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 3:21:45 197 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 3:23:01 198 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 3:23:45 199 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 3:24:31 200 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 3:25:10 201 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 3:26:30 202 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 3:29:42 203 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 3:30:07 204 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 3:30:48 205 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 3:37:02 206 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 3:37:31 207 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 3:40:48 208 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 3:41:12 209 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 3:41:45 210 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 3:42:58 211 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 3:44:28 212 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 3:45:41 213 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 3:45:55 214 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 3:50:40 215 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 3:50:48 216 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 3:51:41 217 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 3:52:03 218 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 3:55:07 219 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 3:57:30 220 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 3:57:36 221 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 4:00:28 222 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 4:00:58 223 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 4:11:23 224 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 4:14:40 225 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 4:16:02 226 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 4:21:35 227 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 4:22:30 228 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 4:26:56 229 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 4:33:06 230 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 5:04:43

Ladies # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 6:05:46 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:05:31 3 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 0:08:20 4 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 0:17:26 5 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 1:18:13 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:21:03 7 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 1:30:29 8 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 1:30:38 9 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 1:33:43 10 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 1:34:45 11 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 1:49:17 12 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 1:51:35 13 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 1:54:33 14 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 1:56:04 15 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 2:06:27 16 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:11:36 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 2:34:08 18 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 2:58:44

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 5:17:35 2 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 0:09:47 3 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 0:11:53 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:25:00 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:29:11 6 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 0:35:09 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 0:45:30 8 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 0:51:03 9 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 0:54:59 10 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 1:09:24 11 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 1:15:07 12 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 1:15:42 13 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 1:21:58 14 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 1:25:59 15 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 1:28:52 16 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 1:31:00 17 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 1:33:01 18 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 1:33:04 19 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 1:41:52 20 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 1:44:58 21 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 1:45:41 22 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 2:02:15 23 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 2:06:34 24 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 2:09:46 25 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 2:10:24 26 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 2:12:12 27 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 2:16:51 28 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 2:19:07 29 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 2:30:27 30 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 2:45:02 31 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 2:49:56 32 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 2:55:02 33 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 2:57:44 34 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 2:59:43 35 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 3:04:40 36 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 3:10:21 37 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 3:14:30 38 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 3:30:42 39 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 3:36:53 40 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 3:40:49 41 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 3:48:40 42 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 3:59:46 43 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 4:02:02 44 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 4:18:02

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 4:52:11 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:08:53 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:12:22 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:25:24 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 0:28:58 6 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 0:43:48 7 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:43:57 8 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 0:48:38 9 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 0:49:57 10 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:50:06 11 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:52:47 12 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 0:54:48 13 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 0:56:09 14 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 0:57:10 15 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 1:01:13 16 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 1:02:26 17 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 1:03:16 18 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 1:03:17 19 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 1:03:30 20 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 1:04:48 21 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 1:05:21 22 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 1:05:28 23 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 1:05:48 24 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 1:06:44 25 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 1:12:34 26 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 1:17:55 27 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 1:19:50 28 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:20:50 29 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 1:21:24 30 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 1:21:30 31 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 1:21:34 32 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 1:21:43 33 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 1:22:13 34 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 1:22:49 35 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 1:23:37 36 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 1:24:05 37 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 1:25:32 38 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 1:25:41 39 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 1:32:08 40 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 1:34:52 41 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 1:37:14 42 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 1:37:30 43 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 1:37:52 44 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 1:42:32 45 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 1:43:01 46 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 1:44:44 47 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 1:45:18 48 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 1:45:58 49 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 1:46:12 50 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 1:46:18 51 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 1:46:39 52 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 1:49:13 53 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 1:51:49 54 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 1:53:59 55 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 1:54:08 56 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 1:54:32 57 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 1:56:19 58 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 1:58:03 59 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 2:00:34 60 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 2:00:55 61 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 2:03:02 62 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 2:05:16 63 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 2:06:36 64 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 2:07:27 65 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 2:07:50 66 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 2:09:22 67 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 2:11:28 68 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 2:11:48 69 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 2:12:01 70 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 2:12:05 71 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 2:12:33 72 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 2:13:21 73 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 2:14:51 74 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 2:14:55 75 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 2:15:06 76 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 2:15:33 77 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:17:06 78 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 2:19:57 79 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 2:20:00 80 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 2:22:54 81 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 2:24:25 82 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 2:24:42 83 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 2:25:49 84 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 2:26:01 85 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 2:27:06 86 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 2:27:23 87 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 2:27:32 88 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 2:29:49 89 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 2:30:36 90 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 2:30:59 91 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 2:33:36 92 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 2:35:38 93 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 2:35:58 94 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 2:37:18 95 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 2:37:43 96 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 2:40:19 97 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 2:41:02 98 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 2:41:28 99 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 2:42:08 100 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 2:43:00 101 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 2:43:39 102 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 2:46:35 103 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 2:48:27 104 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 2:50:53 105 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 2:50:59 106 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 2:51:05 107 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 2:51:44 108 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 2:51:53 109 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 2:52:12 110 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 2:55:17 111 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 2:56:43 112 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 2:57:28 113 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 2:58:49 114 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 3:00:13 115 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 3:01:36 116 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 3:05:45 117 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:06:01 118 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 3:07:51 119 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 3:08:12 120 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 3:09:45 121 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 3:11:58 122 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 3:14:30 123 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 3:14:59 124 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 3:15:13 125 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 3:15:21 126 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 3:15:28 127 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 3:15:56 128 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 3:16:16 129 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 3:16:27 130 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 3:17:28 131 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 3:17:43 132 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 3:19:57 133 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 3:23:02 134 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 3:26:56 135 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 3:27:20 136 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:27:28 137 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 3:28:09 138 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 3:28:26 139 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 3:29:49 140 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 3:30:41 141 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 3:32:18 142 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 3:33:00 143 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 3:34:01 144 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 3:36:07 145 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 3:36:43 146 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 3:37:34 147 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 3:38:22 148 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 3:38:32 149 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 3:45:54 150 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 3:45:56 151 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 3:46:14 152 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 3:46:37 153 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 3:49:20 154 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 3:49:57 155 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 3:54:48 156 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 3:55:55 157 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 3:56:07 158 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 3:58:11 159 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 3:59:12 160 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 3:59:47 161 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 4:03:10 162 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 4:04:37 163 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 4:04:51 164 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 4:05:01 165 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 4:05:04 166 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 4:07:23 167 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 4:09:53 168 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 4:10:22 169 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 4:13:39 170 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 4:20:34

Grand Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info 5:19:54 2 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines 0:20:47 3 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING 0:20:55 4 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital 0:27:04 5 Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects 0:37:41 6 Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike 0:38:31 7 Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund 1:03:20 8 Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop 1:06:27 9 Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS 1:07:14 10 Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters 1:08:25 11 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:16:19 12 Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana 1:22:07 13 Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab 1:30:19 14 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 1:31:55 15 Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR 1:58:13 16 Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos 1:59:46 17 Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star 2:05:53 18 Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee 2:15:24 19 Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera 2:18:34 20 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 2:19:05 21 Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers 2:20:23 22 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty 2:31:57 23 Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum 2:37:45 24 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL 2:40:47 25 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream 2:56:11 26 Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS 2:57:58 27 Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters 3:00:39 28 Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos 3:02:28 29 Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2 3:07:36 30 Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run 3:08:31 31 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls 3:12:13 32 Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work 3:14:30 33 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix 3:14:44 34 Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies 3:24:14 35 Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM 4:06:03

Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 27:13:26 2 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:06:21 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:26:02 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:44:09 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 1:05:56 6 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 1:11:56 7 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 1:25:37 8 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 1:38:10 9 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 1:50:56 10 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 2:23:24 11 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 2:49:44 12 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 3:26:54 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 3:29:28 14 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 4:02:25 15 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 4:03:26 16 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 4:25:45 17 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 4:30:29 18 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 4:37:43 19 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 4:38:05 20 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 4:41:58 21 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 5:00:28 22 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 5:26:36 23 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 5:26:57 24 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 5:27:51 25 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 5:30:02 26 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 5:42:42 27 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 5:46:03 28 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 5:49:51 29 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 5:53:25 30 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 5:58:24 31 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 6:07:37 32 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 6:11:37 33 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 6:17:04 34 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 6:33:08 35 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 6:34:01 36 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 6:34:03 37 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 6:35:09 38 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 6:39:52 39 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 6:40:22 40 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 6:55:46 41 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 7:05:47 42 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 7:10:55 43 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 7:15:10 44 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 7:16:40 45 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 7:48:53 46 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 7:49:06 47 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 7:50:59 48 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 7:55:45 49 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 7:59:01 50 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 8:14:41 51 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 8:18:42 52 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 8:23:09 53 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 8:42:40 54 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 9:04:48 55 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 9:12:47 56 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 9:15:07 57 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 9:15:52 58 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 9:17:11 59 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 9:20:52 60 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 9:24:50 61 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 9:31:29 62 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 9:32:17 63 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 9:34:07 64 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 9:35:56 65 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 9:41:22 66 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 9:52:33 67 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 9:52:46 68 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 10:05:23 69 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 10:07:42 70 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 10:10:28 71 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 10:11:08 72 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 10:18:51 73 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 10:22:00 74 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 10:23:02 75 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 10:25:16 76 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 10:29:18 77 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 10:38:30 78 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 10:52:10 79 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 10:54:33 80 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 10:56:27 81 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 10:57:09 82 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 10:59:46 83 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 11:02:09 84 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 11:09:19 85 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 11:14:22 86 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 11:23:44 87 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 11:24:28 88 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 11:29:07 89 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 11:30:43 90 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 11:32:50 91 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 11:41:34 92 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 12:06:12 93 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 12:14:35 94 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 12:15:48 95 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 12:20:51 96 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 12:25:19 97 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 12:25:22 98 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 12:25:52 99 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 12:36:15 100 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 12:45:49 101 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 12:46:35 102 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 12:54:51 103 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 12:58:15 104 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 13:03:07 105 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 13:03:39 106 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 13:06:39 107 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 13:08:28 108 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 13:11:22 109 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 13:11:49 110 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 13:12:46 111 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 13:20:48 112 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 13:25:56 113 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 13:27:16 114 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 13:27:53 115 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 13:32:49 116 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 13:35:27 117 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 13:35:30 118 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 13:43:28 119 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 13:47:40 120 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 13:57:36 121 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 14:00:33 122 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 14:09:46 123 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 14:13:28 124 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 14:25:26 125 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 14:27:40 126 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 14:35:14 127 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 14:40:40 128 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 14:44:48 129 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 15:10:02 130 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 15:13:42 131 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 15:17:13 132 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 15:23:41 133 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 15:24:56 134 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 15:31:12 135 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 15:38:46 136 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 15:39:50 137 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 15:46:59 138 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 15:47:38 139 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 15:47:39 140 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 15:49:35 141 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 15:50:21 142 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 15:55:10 143 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 16:01:34 144 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 16:02:59 145 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 16:03:58 146 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 16:09:59 147 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 16:12:26 148 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 16:13:39 149 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 16:22:05 150 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 16:25:10 151 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 16:29:57 152 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 16:32:45 153 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 16:36:12 154 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 16:41:50 155 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 16:45:55 156 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 16:57:29 157 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 17:08:38 158 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 17:18:37 159 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 17:19:54 160 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 17:22:32 161 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 17:35:51 162 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 17:39:04 163 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 18:06:11 164 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 18:13:20 165 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 18:15:34 166 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 18:27:04 167 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 18:27:10 168 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 18:34:35 169 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 18:38:53 170 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 18:47:10 171 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 18:50:42 172 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 18:54:15 173 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 19:01:12 174 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 19:07:36 175 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 19:10:12 176 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 19:16:37 177 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 19:21:40 178 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 19:27:34 179 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 19:31:24 180 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 19:32:04 181 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 19:32:07 182 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 19:44:39 183 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 19:51:54 184 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 20:03:55 185 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 20:13:36 186 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 20:15:25 187 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 20:22:56 188 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 20:27:30 189 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 20:28:07 190 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 20:40:20 191 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 20:44:22 192 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 20:50:45 193 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 20:53:05 194 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 21:02:15 195 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 21:10:47 196 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 21:11:41 197 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 21:13:28 198 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 21:17:13 199 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 21:18:22 200 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 21:28:04 201 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 21:37:56 202 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 21:40:14 203 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 21:45:48 204 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 21:47:47 205 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 21:52:05 206 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 21:54:36 207 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 22:07:33 208 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 22:24:23 209 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 22:38:18 210 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 22:47:08 211 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 22:48:02 212 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 22:55:33 213 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 23:10:54 214 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 23:20:26 215 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 23:23:31 216 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 23:53:16 217 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 23:59:38 218 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 24:30:42 219 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 24:35:04 220 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 24:40:37 221 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 24:58:49 222 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 25:02:51 223 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 25:26:37 224 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 25:34:06 225 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 25:46:37 226 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 26:06:15 227 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 228 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 26:40:57 229 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 27:18:19 230 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 28:21:02

Ladies general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 35:11:08 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 2:00:12 3 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 2:41:08 4 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 3:58:21 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 4:33:28 6 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 9:34:54 7 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 10:32:54 8 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 11:40:15 9 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 12:41:03 10 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 13:24:28 11 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 14:15:02 12 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 14:25:28 13 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 14:27:54 14 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 15:20:30 15 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 15:43:12 16 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 15:51:46 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 15:56:03 18 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 17:40:50

Masters general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 29:46:23 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 1:01:33 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 1:35:32 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 2:16:26 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 3:59:22 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 4:00:27 7 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 4:32:08 8 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 4:36:59 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 4:50:49 10 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 5:09:20 11 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 5:28:12 12 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 5:47:48 13 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 6:05:37 14 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 6:08:30 15 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 6:24:31 16 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 6:26:37 17 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 6:28:36 18 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 6:28:43 19 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 6:30:17 20 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 6:32:21 21 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 6:40:41 22 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 6:43:42 23 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 7:13:17 24 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 7:16:09 25 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 7:16:43 26 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 7:37:06 27 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 7:42:25 28 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 7:53:53 29 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 7:55:32 30 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 8:03:25 31 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 8:05:05 32 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 8:19:03 33 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 8:35:12 34 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 8:42:58 35 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 8:55:07 36 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 9:00:37 37 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 9:27:23 38 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 9:28:58 39 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 9:32:24 40 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 9:32:30 41 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 9:34:11 42 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 9:45:57 43 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 9:55:26 44 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 10:01:36 45 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 10:31:48 46 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 10:45:29 47 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 10:54:02 48 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 10:58:34 49 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 11:12:59 50 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 11:36:54 51 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 11:41:32 52 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 11:56:07 53 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 11:58:16 54 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 11:59:21 55 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 12:03:01 56 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 12:05:55 57 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 12:07:28 58 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 12:11:18 59 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 12:18:59 60 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 12:33:51 61 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 12:38:18 62 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 12:41:44 63 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 12:53:55 64 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 12:55:57 65 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 12:57:44 66 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 13:00:14 67 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 13:06:59 68 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 13:11:34 69 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 13:23:55 70 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 13:34:56 71 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 13:36:29 72 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 13:38:46 73 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 13:40:07 74 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 13:48:56 75 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 13:52:53 76 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 13:58:50 77 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 14:04:28 78 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 14:04:52 79 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 14:10:28 80 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 14:12:25 81 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 14:16:58 82 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 14:21:22 83 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 14:29:23 84 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 14:40:49 85 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 14:44:36 86 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 14:48:02 87 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 14:48:25 88 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 14:50:22 89 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 14:55:34 90 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 15:01:13 91 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 15:03:07 92 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 15:08:17 93 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 15:23:51 94 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 15:26:42 95 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 15:31:02 96 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 15:33:31 97 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 15:37:10 98 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 15:46:44 99 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 15:50:00 100 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 16:01:41 101 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 16:06:17 102 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 16:10:31 103 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 16:17:42 104 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 16:36:13 105 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 16:45:57 106 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 17:10:00 107 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 17:22:23 108 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 17:24:46 109 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 17:25:17 110 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 17:27:38 111 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 17:29:02 112 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 17:33:37 113 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 17:44:08 114 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 17:54:21 115 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 18:02:13 116 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 18:05:38 117 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 18:23:17 118 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 18:32:47 119 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 18:35:23 120 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 18:43:56 121 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 18:44:52 122 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 18:46:23 123 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 18:51:08 124 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 18:54:53 125 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 19:05:05 126 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 19:26:37 127 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 19:27:04 128 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 19:38:13 129 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 19:39:46 130 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 19:55:48 131 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 19:56:29 132 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 19:57:03 133 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 20:05:37 134 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 20:20:28 135 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 20:26:24 136 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 20:33:08 137 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 20:34:20 138 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 20:38:51 139 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 20:57:50 140 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 21:08:46 141 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 21:13:48 142 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 21:18:00 143 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 21:37:29 144 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 21:42:25 145 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 21:42:46 146 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 21:42:55 147 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 21:44:49 148 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 21:50:12 149 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 21:52:54 150 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 22:01:13 151 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 22:02:40 152 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 22:26:30 153 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 22:28:16 154 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 22:29:41 155 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 22:31:24 156 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 22:32:38 157 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 22:49:19 158 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 22:51:13 159 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 23:07:39 160 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 23:08:51 161 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 23:09:57 162 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 23:13:27 163 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 23:15:34 164 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 23:23:12 165 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 23:29:13 166 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 23:46:45 167 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 23:52:52 168 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 24:18:30 169 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 24:46:09 170 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 24:47:33