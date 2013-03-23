Sauser and Kulhavy win Cape Epic stage 6
Thirtieth career stage victory for Sauser
Today was meant to be the king's stage with some huge climbs in the beginning and steep climbs at the end. It rained last night and conditions were quite cool today. By the middle of the race, it was down to two teams - Burry Stander-Songo and the Bulls 1 team, with the other two Bulls teams and the African lead team of Buys and Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) in pursuit. Sauser and Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) attacked on the final climb, and the gap grew quickly to two minutes and 37 seconds.
With a maximum stage time of 10 hours, riders had to prepare themselves for a long stage, the last real hurdle of the 2013 Cape Epic.
Men
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo won stage 6 of the Cape Epic on Saturday. It was their fourth stage win of the 2013 edition, and Sauser's 30th career stage win. They finished in 4:30:17. (overall 27:13:26). The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber finished in second place again in 4:32:55 (overall 27:19:47). They were followed by the Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in third place in 4:35:44 (overall 27:39:28) with South Africa's Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in fourth place (4:36:42; overall 28:25:22).
Sauser and Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) now lead the race by six minutes and 21 seconds (overall 27:13:26). The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber are in second place overall (27:19:47) and the Bulls 2 team Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in third overall (27:39:28).
"Today was very nice and quite easy. I'm happy with our stage win, especially for Christoph as Stellenbosch is his second home," said Kulhavy. "We increased the gap again. Now we only have tomorrow, and I hope it will be good and that we don't have any problems."
Platt said, "We put in everything that we had. After the second water point as we started the last part, it wasn't that fast but Urs (Huber) dropped back. He had a bad moment for about 10 minutes, and we lost about two minutes. Since then we were chasing all the time and we tried hard. At the beginning, it wasn't a friendly competition, but that's racing. The guys (Sauser and Kulhavy) were very strong. I had very good legs today and we rode well most of the way. It looks good."
Huber said, "It was hard today, and we tried to keep on fighting, but the Songo boys are very strong."
Dietsch agreed that the stage was hard. "We're very happy with the podium finish. We've been trying for five years to be on the podium, and there's only one stage left. We're in a good position to finish on the podium overall."
Stiebjahn said, "I felt very strong today and could keep up with the guys in the front. It was a great ride today with Stefan (Sahm) - he's so strong. To finish fifth today is unbelievable."
The African leaders' jerseys were taken over by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in 4:36:42 (overall 28:25:22).
"It was a good day. We rode conservatively as we want to do well tomorrow," said Beukes. "It was only at the first climb we pushed hard to put some pressure on Darren Lill and Charles Keey and kept up with the Bulls. At the last climb we started pushing for fourth place. We're very grateful that it's going so well for us at this year's Cape Epic. It's an unbelievable experience and pleasure to be here."
Buys said, "Today was nice - our legs were surprisingly strong. We extended our lead in the African Jersey and we hope we can hang on to it tomorrow. I'm very happy with our performance so far. We thought we'd manage the top 10 and now we're in the top five."
Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the fourth consecutive stage in a time of 5:34:19 (overall 34:09:13).
"It was hard today. My partner is not feeling well and I was helping him a lot and pushing all the way," said Maseko. "We worked as a team - that is why we made it. I'm looking forward to tomorrow and will be happy at the finish. This is the biggest thing I've ever done."
Ladies
C-Bear's Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn won today's stage in 6:05:46 (overall 37:52:16). They finished on the podium four times during this year's event. They were followed by the Pragma Volcan Ladies Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 6:11:17 (overall 37:11:20). Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) finished in third place in 6:14:06 (overall 35:11:08). They (Energas) now lead this category by two hours and 11 seconds.
"We never expected to win a stage or even to be second or third," said Turpign. "Today was hard but I'm so proud of Sara. She kept on pushing. It was good and I'm really happy."
Mertens said, "We're very happy. This is my third Cape Epic - the first one I just wanted to finish. The second time I wanted to have fun, which I didn't have in the first one. And this one I wanted to finish on the podium and Laura helped me with that."
Williamson said, "Yolande crashed today and really hurt herself. We're hoping it's only muscular. We were actually quite cautious today, but she hit a stone. It was before the second water point. I had a funny feeling about today. She couldn't ride any of the singletrack. She's strong as na ox on the climbs. I'll carry her tomorrow if she hasn't broken anything."
Speedy said, "We were going so well today, until I hit a rock. Hopefully I can still finish tomorrow and nothing is broken. I'm just very grateful to Catherine for pulling me through today."
Mixed
The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won for the fifth time during this year's event in 5:17:35 (overall 32:05:10). They were followed by Duane Stander and Cherise Stander (Africanmtbkid 1), with their second podium finish, in 5:27:22 (overall 35:04:49) with Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse in third place in 5:29.28 (overall 35:03:50). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) lead this category by two hours, seven minutes and 21 seconds.
Erik Kleinhans said, "It was an incredible route. It was really nice and we're very happy to finish first in Stellenbosch, our home town. We had so much support along the way."
Ariane Kleinhans said, "I felt really strong today. Of course we had some extra motivation coming home to Stellenbosch. We only have one stage to go and tomorrow will be very hard, but we've done most of it. There are so many mountain bikers in Stellenbosch and it's so nice to see the whole family here."
Masters
The Masters category was won for the fourth consecutive time by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 4:52.11 (overall 29:46:23). They were again followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 5:01:04 (overall 30:47:56). Brentjens and Sim finished on the podium six times during this year's event. In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:04.33 (overall 31:21:55). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by one hour, one minute and 33 seconds.
"Right at the beginning I hurt myself. We almost had a crash," said Pfitzenmaier. "I was on Rudi's wheel and he hit a rock so badly that his wheel went about two meters sideways in the air. He managed to stay on his bike. It's sore and I might have some stitches. It was not what I wanted, but I felt that everything was okay instantly. I just checked that everything was in working order with my bike and got into a rhythm again. Abraao rode brilliantly and our legs were good. We're very happy with our stage win again."
Sim said, "I'm moeg - it's been a long week. We started hard and things have improved for me every day, but I'm looking forward to the finish tomorrow at Lourensford."
Grand masters
Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info finished in first place in the grand masters for the sixth consecutive stage in a time of 5:19:54 (overall 32:08:37). They were again followed by Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines with their second podium finish in 5:40:40 (overall 35:28:14). Deon Wilkins and Raul Acuna Navarro of Ernesto'S Cycling finished in third place in 5:40:48 (overall 35:36:38). Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by two hours, 22 minutes and eight seconds.
Bucher said, "I'm very happy that tomorrow is the last stage. Today was great and the route was fantastic. You go from point A to point B and I prefer that. It was a great route - we had some nice trails, but also some steep uphills."
Stage 7: Stellenbosch to Lourensford Wine Estate, 54 km with 1500 m of climbing
The final stage of the 2013 Cape Epic is short, with only one major climb at the halfway mark. Riders will leave Stellenbosch along the mountainside through Coetzenberg and Eden Forest, then work their way into the Stellenbosch Winelands. The trail climbs up through the vineyards, opening up spectacular views of False Bay, as far as Cape Point, and back to Table Mountain and Durbanville, where the journey started seven long days ago.
Having mastered the nine-kilometer climb up the side of the Helderberg Mountain into the Lourensford Neck, the finish line is almost within sight as the view into the striking Lourensford bowl opens up. This is the first time in Cape Epic history that riders approach Lourensford Wine Estate from a totally different direction and not Gamtouw Pass. The final 25 kilometers are predominantly downhill, on forestry roads on the higher elevations, interspersed with some singletrack, and into the orchards and vineyards on the lower slopes. The final run onto the lush green polo field packed with grandstands, marquees and supporters promises to be unforgettable.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|4:30:17
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:02:38
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:05:27
|4
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:06:25
|5
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:06:43
|6
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:11:08
|7
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:11:09
|8
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:11:53
|9
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:15:06
|10
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|0:15:56
|11
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:21:08
|12
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:24:29
|13
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:25:29
|14
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|0:28:13
|15
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:29:29
|16
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|0:34:50
|17
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:36:54
|18
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:37:17
|19
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|0:39:27
|20
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:39:29
|21
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|0:43:11
|22
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|0:43:25
|23
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|0:45:29
|24
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|0:47:21
|25
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|0:48:47
|26
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|0:52:33
|27
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|0:53:14
|28
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|0:53:42
|29
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|0:54:26
|30
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|0:57:41
|31
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|0:58:14
|32
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|0:58:37
|33
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|1:00:17
|34
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|1:01:25
|35
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|1:01:32
|36
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|1:01:56
|37
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|1:03:01
|38
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|1:04:02
|38
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|40
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|1:06:39
|41
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|1:06:59
|42
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|1:07:12
|43
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:07:27
|44
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|1:08:28
|45
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|1:08:41
|46
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|1:08:59
|47
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|1:09:09
|48
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|1:10:25
|49
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|1:11:28
|50
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|1:11:30
|51
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|1:15:53
|52
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|1:18:11
|53
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|1:18:53
|54
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|1:20:50
|55
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|1:22:49
|56
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|1:23:51
|57
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|1:24:16
|58
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:25:24
|59
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|1:25:27
|60
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|1:28:47
|61
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|1:29:58
|62
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|1:31:04
|63
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|1:31:04
|64
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|1:32:14
|65
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|1:32:24
|66
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|1:34:26
|67
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|1:35:51
|68
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|1:35:55
|69
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|1:36:16
|70
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|1:37:22
|71
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|1:37:47
|72
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|1:37:47
|73
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|1:38:58
|74
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|1:41:53
|75
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|1:43:06
|76
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|1:45:44
|77
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|1:45:56
|78
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|1:47:30
|79
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|1:48:14
|80
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|1:48:17
|81
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|1:48:56
|82
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|1:49:27
|83
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|1:49:38
|84
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|1:50:00
|85
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|1:50:35
|86
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|1:50:54
|87
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|1:50:57
|88
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|1:51:48
|89
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|1:51:56
|90
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|1:53:21
|91
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|1:53:35
|92
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|1:55:02
|93
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|1:55:51
|94
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|1:57:18
|95
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|1:57:23
|96
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|1:57:32
|97
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|1:58:50
|98
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|1:58:54
|99
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|1:58:55
|100
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|1:59:33
|101
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|2:00:14
|102
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|2:01:40
|103
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|2:01:58
|104
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|2:02:39
|105
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|2:03:34
|106
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|2:04:09
|107
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|2:06:39
|108
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|2:06:40
|109
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|2:07:00
|110
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|2:08:06
|111
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|2:09:04
|112
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|2:09:15
|113
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|2:09:34
|114
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|2:10:42
|115
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|2:14:00
|116
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|2:14:06
|117
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|2:14:34
|118
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|2:15:36
|119
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|2:15:58
|120
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|2:17:20
|121
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|2:17:44
|122
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|2:19:13
|123
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|2:19:58
|124
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|2:22:53
|125
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|2:23:50
|126
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|2:24:45
|127
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|2:25:56
|128
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|2:26:44
|129
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|2:27:01
|130
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|2:28:04
|131
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|2:28:14
|132
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|2:29:24
|133
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|2:31:45
|134
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|2:31:46
|135
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|2:32:02
|136
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|2:32:04
|137
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|2:32:21
|138
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|2:32:52
|139
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|2:32:57
|140
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|2:34:18
|141
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|2:35:30
|142
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|2:35:43
|143
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|2:35:50
|144
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|2:35:51
|145
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|2:35:54
|146
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|2:35:55
|147
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|2:36:39
|148
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|2:40:39
|149
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|2:41:51
|150
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|2:43:43
|151
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|2:44:55
|152
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|2:44:56
|153
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|2:44:56
|154
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|2:45:00
|155
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|2:45:04
|156
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|2:47:18
|157
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|2:49:10
|158
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|2:51:12
|159
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|2:51:23
|160
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|2:52:48
|161
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|2:53:27
|162
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|2:53:54
|163
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|2:54:33
|164
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|2:54:57
|165
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|2:55:25
|166
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|2:56:06
|167
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|2:56:42
|168
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|2:58:49
|169
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|3:01:59
|170
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|3:02:00
|171
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|3:02:29
|172
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|3:02:36
|173
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|3:03:34
|174
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|3:04:06
|175
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|3:04:56
|176
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|3:05:11
|177
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:05:12
|178
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|3:05:30
|179
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|3:06:09
|180
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|3:07:39
|181
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|3:11:15
|182
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|3:12:05
|183
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|3:12:40
|184
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|3:13:24
|185
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|3:14:23
|186
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|3:15:13
|187
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|3:15:45
|188
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|3:16:16
|189
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|3:16:50
|190
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|3:18:19
|191
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|3:18:27
|192
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|3:19:55
|193
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|3:21:35
|194
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|3:21:38
|195
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|3:21:44
|196
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|3:21:45
|197
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|3:23:01
|198
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|3:23:45
|199
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|3:24:31
|200
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|3:25:10
|201
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|3:26:30
|202
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|3:29:42
|203
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|3:30:07
|204
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|3:30:48
|205
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|3:37:02
|206
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|3:37:31
|207
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|3:40:48
|208
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|3:41:12
|209
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|3:41:45
|210
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|3:42:58
|211
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|3:44:28
|212
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|3:45:41
|213
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|3:45:55
|214
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|3:50:40
|215
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|3:50:48
|216
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|3:51:41
|217
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|3:52:03
|218
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|3:55:07
|219
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|3:57:30
|220
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|3:57:36
|221
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|4:00:28
|222
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|4:00:58
|223
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|4:11:23
|224
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|4:14:40
|225
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|4:16:02
|226
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|4:21:35
|227
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|4:22:30
|228
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:26:56
|229
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|4:33:06
|230
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|5:04:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|6:05:46
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:05:31
|3
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|0:08:20
|4
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|0:17:26
|5
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|1:18:13
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:21:03
|7
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|1:30:29
|8
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|1:30:38
|9
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|1:33:43
|10
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|1:34:45
|11
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|1:49:17
|12
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|1:51:35
|13
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|1:54:33
|14
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|1:56:04
|15
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|2:06:27
|16
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:11:36
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|2:34:08
|18
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|2:58:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|5:17:35
|2
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|0:09:47
|3
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|0:11:53
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:25:00
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:29:11
|6
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|0:35:09
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|0:45:30
|8
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|0:51:03
|9
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|0:54:59
|10
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|1:09:24
|11
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|1:15:07
|12
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|1:15:42
|13
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|1:21:58
|14
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|1:25:59
|15
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|1:28:52
|16
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|1:31:00
|17
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|1:33:01
|18
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|1:33:04
|19
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|1:41:52
|20
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|1:44:58
|21
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|1:45:41
|22
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|2:02:15
|23
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|2:06:34
|24
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|2:09:46
|25
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|2:10:24
|26
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|2:12:12
|27
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|2:16:51
|28
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|2:19:07
|29
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|2:30:27
|30
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|2:45:02
|31
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|2:49:56
|32
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|2:55:02
|33
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|2:57:44
|34
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|2:59:43
|35
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|3:04:40
|36
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|3:10:21
|37
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|3:14:30
|38
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|3:30:42
|39
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|3:36:53
|40
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|3:40:49
|41
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|3:48:40
|42
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|3:59:46
|43
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|4:02:02
|44
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|4:18:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|4:52:11
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:08:53
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:12:22
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:25:24
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|0:28:58
|6
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|0:43:48
|7
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:43:57
|8
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|0:48:38
|9
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|0:49:57
|10
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:50:06
|11
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:52:47
|12
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|0:54:48
|13
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|0:56:09
|14
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|0:57:10
|15
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|1:01:13
|16
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|1:02:26
|17
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|1:03:16
|18
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|1:03:17
|19
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|1:03:30
|20
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|1:04:48
|21
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|1:05:21
|22
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:05:28
|23
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|1:05:48
|24
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|1:06:44
|25
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|1:12:34
|26
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|1:17:55
|27
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|1:19:50
|28
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:20:50
|29
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|1:21:24
|30
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|1:21:30
|31
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|1:21:34
|32
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|1:21:43
|33
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|1:22:13
|34
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|1:22:49
|35
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|1:23:37
|36
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|1:24:05
|37
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|1:25:32
|38
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|1:25:41
|39
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|1:32:08
|40
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|1:34:52
|41
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|1:37:14
|42
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|1:37:30
|43
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|1:37:52
|44
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|1:42:32
|45
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|1:43:01
|46
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|1:44:44
|47
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|1:45:18
|48
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|1:45:58
|49
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|1:46:12
|50
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|1:46:18
|51
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|1:46:39
|52
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|1:49:13
|53
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|1:51:49
|54
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|1:53:59
|55
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|1:54:08
|56
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|1:54:32
|57
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|1:56:19
|58
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|1:58:03
|59
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|2:00:34
|60
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|2:00:55
|61
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|2:03:02
|62
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|2:05:16
|63
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|2:06:36
|64
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|2:07:27
|65
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|2:07:50
|66
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|2:09:22
|67
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:11:28
|68
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|2:11:48
|69
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|2:12:01
|70
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|2:12:05
|71
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|2:12:33
|72
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|2:13:21
|73
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|2:14:51
|74
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|2:14:55
|75
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|2:15:06
|76
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|2:15:33
|77
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:17:06
|78
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|2:19:57
|79
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|2:20:00
|80
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|2:22:54
|81
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|2:24:25
|82
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|2:24:42
|83
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|2:25:49
|84
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|2:26:01
|85
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|2:27:06
|86
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|2:27:23
|87
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|2:27:32
|88
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|2:29:49
|89
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|2:30:36
|90
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|2:30:59
|91
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|2:33:36
|92
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|2:35:38
|93
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|2:35:58
|94
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|2:37:18
|95
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|2:37:43
|96
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|2:40:19
|97
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|2:41:02
|98
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|2:41:28
|99
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|2:42:08
|100
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|2:43:00
|101
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|2:43:39
|102
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|2:46:35
|103
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|2:48:27
|104
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|2:50:53
|105
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|2:50:59
|106
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|2:51:05
|107
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|2:51:44
|108
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|2:51:53
|109
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|2:52:12
|110
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|2:55:17
|111
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|2:56:43
|112
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|2:57:28
|113
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|2:58:49
|114
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|3:00:13
|115
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|3:01:36
|116
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|3:05:45
|117
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:06:01
|118
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|3:07:51
|119
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|3:08:12
|120
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|3:09:45
|121
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|3:11:58
|122
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|3:14:30
|123
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|3:14:59
|124
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|3:15:13
|125
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|3:15:21
|126
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|3:15:28
|127
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|3:15:56
|128
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|3:16:16
|129
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|3:16:27
|130
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|3:17:28
|131
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|3:17:43
|132
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|3:19:57
|133
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|3:23:02
|134
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|3:26:56
|135
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|3:27:20
|136
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:27:28
|137
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|3:28:09
|138
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|3:28:26
|139
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|3:29:49
|140
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|3:30:41
|141
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|3:32:18
|142
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|3:33:00
|143
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|3:34:01
|144
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|3:36:07
|145
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|3:36:43
|146
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|3:37:34
|147
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|3:38:22
|148
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|3:38:32
|149
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|3:45:54
|150
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|3:45:56
|151
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|3:46:14
|152
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|3:46:37
|153
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|3:49:20
|154
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|3:49:57
|155
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|3:54:48
|156
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|3:55:55
|157
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|3:56:07
|158
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|3:58:11
|159
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|3:59:12
|160
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|3:59:47
|161
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|4:03:10
|162
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|4:04:37
|163
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|4:04:51
|164
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|4:05:01
|165
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|4:05:04
|166
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|4:07:23
|167
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|4:09:53
|168
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|4:10:22
|169
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|4:13:39
|170
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|4:20:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|5:19:54
|2
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:20:47
|3
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:20:55
|4
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:27:04
|5
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|0:37:41
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|0:38:31
|7
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|1:03:20
|8
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|1:06:27
|9
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|1:07:14
|10
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|1:08:25
|11
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:16:19
|12
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|1:22:07
|13
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|1:30:19
|14
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|1:31:55
|15
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|1:58:13
|16
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|1:59:46
|17
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|2:05:53
|18
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|2:15:24
|19
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|2:18:34
|20
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|2:19:05
|21
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|2:20:23
|22
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|2:31:57
|23
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|2:37:45
|24
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|2:40:47
|25
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|2:56:11
|26
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|2:57:58
|27
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|3:00:39
|28
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|3:02:28
|29
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|3:07:36
|30
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|3:08:31
|31
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|3:12:13
|32
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|3:14:30
|33
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|3:14:44
|34
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|3:24:14
|35
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|4:06:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|27:13:26
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:06:21
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:26:02
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:44:09
|5
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|1:05:56
|6
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|1:11:56
|7
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|1:25:37
|8
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|1:38:10
|9
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|1:50:56
|10
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|2:23:24
|11
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|2:49:44
|12
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|3:26:54
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|3:29:28
|14
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|4:02:25
|15
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|4:03:26
|16
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|4:25:45
|17
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|4:30:29
|18
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|4:37:43
|19
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|4:38:05
|20
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|4:41:58
|21
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|5:00:28
|22
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|5:26:36
|23
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|5:26:57
|24
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|5:27:51
|25
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|5:30:02
|26
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|5:42:42
|27
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|5:46:03
|28
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|5:49:51
|29
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|5:53:25
|30
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|5:58:24
|31
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|6:07:37
|32
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|6:11:37
|33
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|6:17:04
|34
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|6:33:08
|35
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|6:34:01
|36
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|6:34:03
|37
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|6:35:09
|38
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|6:39:52
|39
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|6:40:22
|40
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|6:55:46
|41
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|7:05:47
|42
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|7:10:55
|43
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|7:15:10
|44
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|7:16:40
|45
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|7:48:53
|46
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|7:49:06
|47
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|7:50:59
|48
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|7:55:45
|49
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|7:59:01
|50
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|8:14:41
|51
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|8:18:42
|52
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|8:23:09
|53
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|8:42:40
|54
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|9:04:48
|55
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|9:12:47
|56
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|9:15:07
|57
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|9:15:52
|58
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|9:17:11
|59
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|9:20:52
|60
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|9:24:50
|61
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|9:31:29
|62
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|9:32:17
|63
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|9:34:07
|64
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|9:35:56
|65
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|9:41:22
|66
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|9:52:33
|67
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|9:52:46
|68
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|10:05:23
|69
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|10:07:42
|70
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|10:10:28
|71
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|10:11:08
|72
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|10:18:51
|73
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|10:22:00
|74
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|10:23:02
|75
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|10:25:16
|76
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|10:29:18
|77
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|10:38:30
|78
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|10:52:10
|79
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|10:54:33
|80
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|10:56:27
|81
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|10:57:09
|82
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|10:59:46
|83
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|11:02:09
|84
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|11:09:19
|85
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|11:14:22
|86
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|11:23:44
|87
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|11:24:28
|88
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|11:29:07
|89
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|11:30:43
|90
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|11:32:50
|91
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|11:41:34
|92
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|12:06:12
|93
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|12:14:35
|94
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|12:15:48
|95
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|12:20:51
|96
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|12:25:19
|97
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|12:25:22
|98
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|12:25:52
|99
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|12:36:15
|100
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|12:45:49
|101
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|12:46:35
|102
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|12:54:51
|103
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|12:58:15
|104
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|13:03:07
|105
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|13:03:39
|106
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|13:06:39
|107
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|13:08:28
|108
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|13:11:22
|109
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|13:11:49
|110
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|13:12:46
|111
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|13:20:48
|112
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|13:25:56
|113
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|13:27:16
|114
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|13:27:53
|115
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|13:32:49
|116
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|13:35:27
|117
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|13:35:30
|118
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|13:43:28
|119
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|13:47:40
|120
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|13:57:36
|121
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|14:00:33
|122
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|14:09:46
|123
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|14:13:28
|124
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|14:25:26
|125
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|14:27:40
|126
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|14:35:14
|127
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|14:40:40
|128
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|14:44:48
|129
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|15:10:02
|130
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|15:13:42
|131
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|15:17:13
|132
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|15:23:41
|133
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|15:24:56
|134
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|15:31:12
|135
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|15:38:46
|136
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|15:39:50
|137
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|15:46:59
|138
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|15:47:38
|139
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|15:47:39
|140
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|15:49:35
|141
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|15:50:21
|142
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|15:55:10
|143
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|16:01:34
|144
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|16:02:59
|145
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|16:03:58
|146
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|16:09:59
|147
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|16:12:26
|148
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|16:13:39
|149
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|16:22:05
|150
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|16:25:10
|151
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|16:29:57
|152
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|16:32:45
|153
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|16:36:12
|154
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|16:41:50
|155
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|16:45:55
|156
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|16:57:29
|157
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|17:08:38
|158
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|17:18:37
|159
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|17:19:54
|160
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|17:22:32
|161
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|17:35:51
|162
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|17:39:04
|163
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|18:06:11
|164
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|18:13:20
|165
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|18:15:34
|166
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|18:27:04
|167
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|18:27:10
|168
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|18:34:35
|169
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|18:38:53
|170
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|18:47:10
|171
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|18:50:42
|172
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|18:54:15
|173
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|19:01:12
|174
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|19:07:36
|175
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|19:10:12
|176
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|19:16:37
|177
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|19:21:40
|178
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|19:27:34
|179
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|19:31:24
|180
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|19:32:04
|181
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|19:32:07
|182
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|19:44:39
|183
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|19:51:54
|184
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|20:03:55
|185
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|20:13:36
|186
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|20:15:25
|187
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|20:22:56
|188
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|20:27:30
|189
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|20:28:07
|190
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|20:40:20
|191
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|20:44:22
|192
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|20:50:45
|193
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|20:53:05
|194
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|21:02:15
|195
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|21:10:47
|196
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|21:11:41
|197
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|21:13:28
|198
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|21:17:13
|199
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|21:18:22
|200
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|21:28:04
|201
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|21:37:56
|202
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|21:40:14
|203
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|21:45:48
|204
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|21:47:47
|205
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|21:52:05
|206
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|21:54:36
|207
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|22:07:33
|208
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|22:24:23
|209
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|22:38:18
|210
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|22:47:08
|211
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|22:48:02
|212
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|22:55:33
|213
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|23:10:54
|214
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|23:20:26
|215
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|23:23:31
|216
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|23:53:16
|217
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|23:59:38
|218
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|24:30:42
|219
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|24:35:04
|220
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|24:40:37
|221
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|24:58:49
|222
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|25:02:51
|223
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|25:26:37
|224
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|25:34:06
|225
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|25:46:37
|226
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|26:06:15
|227
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|228
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|26:40:57
|229
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|27:18:19
|230
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|28:21:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|35:11:08
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|2:00:12
|3
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|2:41:08
|4
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|3:58:21
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|4:33:28
|6
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|9:34:54
|7
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|10:32:54
|8
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|11:40:15
|9
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|12:41:03
|10
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|13:24:28
|11
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|14:15:02
|12
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|14:25:28
|13
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|14:27:54
|14
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|15:20:30
|15
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|15:43:12
|16
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|15:51:46
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|15:56:03
|18
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|17:40:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|29:46:23
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|1:01:33
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|1:35:32
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|2:16:26
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|3:59:22
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|4:00:27
|7
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|4:32:08
|8
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|4:36:59
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|4:50:49
|10
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|5:09:20
|11
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|5:28:12
|12
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|5:47:48
|13
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|6:05:37
|14
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|6:08:30
|15
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|6:24:31
|16
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|6:26:37
|17
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|6:28:36
|18
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|6:28:43
|19
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|6:30:17
|20
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|6:32:21
|21
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|6:40:41
|22
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|6:43:42
|23
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|7:13:17
|24
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|7:16:09
|25
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|7:16:43
|26
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|7:37:06
|27
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|7:42:25
|28
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|7:53:53
|29
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|7:55:32
|30
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|8:03:25
|31
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|8:05:05
|32
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|8:19:03
|33
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|8:35:12
|34
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|8:42:58
|35
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|8:55:07
|36
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|9:00:37
|37
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|9:27:23
|38
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|9:28:58
|39
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|9:32:24
|40
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|9:32:30
|41
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|9:34:11
|42
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|9:45:57
|43
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|9:55:26
|44
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|10:01:36
|45
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|10:31:48
|46
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|10:45:29
|47
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|10:54:02
|48
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|10:58:34
|49
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|11:12:59
|50
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|11:36:54
|51
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|11:41:32
|52
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|11:56:07
|53
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|11:58:16
|54
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|11:59:21
|55
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|12:03:01
|56
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|12:05:55
|57
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|12:07:28
|58
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|12:11:18
|59
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|12:18:59
|60
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|12:33:51
|61
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|12:38:18
|62
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|12:41:44
|63
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|12:53:55
|64
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|12:55:57
|65
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|12:57:44
|66
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|13:00:14
|67
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|13:06:59
|68
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|13:11:34
|69
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|13:23:55
|70
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|13:34:56
|71
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|13:36:29
|72
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|13:38:46
|73
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|13:40:07
|74
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|13:48:56
|75
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|13:52:53
|76
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|13:58:50
|77
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|14:04:28
|78
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|14:04:52
|79
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|14:10:28
|80
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|14:12:25
|81
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|14:16:58
|82
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|14:21:22
|83
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|14:29:23
|84
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|14:40:49
|85
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|14:44:36
|86
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|14:48:02
|87
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|14:48:25
|88
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|14:50:22
|89
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|14:55:34
|90
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|15:01:13
|91
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|15:03:07
|92
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|15:08:17
|93
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|15:23:51
|94
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|15:26:42
|95
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|15:31:02
|96
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|15:33:31
|97
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|15:37:10
|98
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|15:46:44
|99
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|15:50:00
|100
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|16:01:41
|101
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|16:06:17
|102
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|16:10:31
|103
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|16:17:42
|104
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|16:36:13
|105
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|16:45:57
|106
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|17:10:00
|107
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|17:22:23
|108
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|17:24:46
|109
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|17:25:17
|110
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|17:27:38
|111
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|17:29:02
|112
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|17:33:37
|113
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|17:44:08
|114
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|17:54:21
|115
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|18:02:13
|116
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|18:05:38
|117
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|18:23:17
|118
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|18:32:47
|119
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|18:35:23
|120
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|18:43:56
|121
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|18:44:52
|122
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|18:46:23
|123
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|18:51:08
|124
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|18:54:53
|125
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|19:05:05
|126
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|19:26:37
|127
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|19:27:04
|128
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|19:38:13
|129
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|19:39:46
|130
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|19:55:48
|131
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|19:56:29
|132
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|19:57:03
|133
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|20:05:37
|134
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|20:20:28
|135
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|20:26:24
|136
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|20:33:08
|137
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|20:34:20
|138
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|20:38:51
|139
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|20:57:50
|140
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|21:08:46
|141
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|21:13:48
|142
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|21:18:00
|143
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|21:37:29
|144
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|21:42:25
|145
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|21:42:46
|146
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|21:42:55
|147
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|21:44:49
|148
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|21:50:12
|149
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|21:52:54
|150
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|22:01:13
|151
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|22:02:40
|152
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|22:26:30
|153
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|22:28:16
|154
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|22:29:41
|155
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|22:31:24
|156
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|22:32:38
|157
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|22:49:19
|158
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|22:51:13
|159
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|23:07:39
|160
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|23:08:51
|161
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|23:09:57
|162
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|23:13:27
|163
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|23:15:34
|164
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|23:23:12
|165
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|23:29:13
|166
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|23:46:45
|167
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|23:52:52
|168
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|24:18:30
|169
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|24:46:09
|170
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|24:47:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|32:08:37
|2
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|2:22:08
|3
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|3:19:37
|4
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|3:28:01
|5
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|3:36:11
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|4:30:49
|7
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|5:54:01
|8
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|6:26:04
|9
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|7:20:43
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|7:44:45
|11
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|8:34:26
|12
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|8:50:49
|13
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|9:47:21
|14
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|10:19:08
|15
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|10:21:48
|16
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|11:04:17
|17
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|12:41:42
|18
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|13:04:46
|19
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|13:11:25
|20
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|13:58:59
|21
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|14:04:59
|22
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|14:17:58
|23
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|14:57:26
|24
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|15:14:57
|25
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|17:24:23
|26
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|18:26:07
|27
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|18:45:30
|28
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|19:17:37
|29
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|19:30:52
|30
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|19:45:03
|31
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|19:53:14
|32
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|20:43:14
|33
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|21:10:50
|34
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|21:22:04
|35
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|22:19:07
