Sauser and Kulhavy win Cape Epic stage 6

Thirtieth career stage victory for Sauser

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Bulls

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser finishes up the stage

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
(Front to back) Karl Platt, Christoph Sauser, Jaroslav Kulhavy and Urs Huber

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Front to back) Thomas Dietsch, Simon Stiebjahn, Tim Boehme, Stefan Sahm

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Riders during stage 6

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Riders during stage 6

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Riders during stage 6

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Riders head throug a large pipe during stage 6

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Todays ladies winners, Sara Mertens(L) and Laura Turpijn(R) at the finish

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Philip Buys (right) and Matthys Beukes of Team Scott Factory Racing

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
The start of stage 6

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Charles Keey of Team Canondale Factory Racing leads the front bunch

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Overall race leader Christoph Sauser of Tam Burry Stander - Songo

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Ariane and Erik Kleinhans

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Charles Keey (13-2) during stage 6

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
The lead bunch during stage 6

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Tim Boehme and Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
African Jersey holders Matthys Beukes celebrates with his partner Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
General view of the interview area during stage 6

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida is interviewed

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Marco Fontana (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Manuel Fumic recovers

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Marco Fontana talks to the media

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy gets the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The lead bunch during stage 6

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Overall leaders of the Mixed Team category, Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Erik Kleinhans (rear)

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Yolande De Villiers of Team Exxaro Cycle Lab

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Cherise Stander and Duane Stander of Team Africanmtbkid 1

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
A bike mechanic works on a bike

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Nico Bell and Gawie Combrink (Westvaal Bells Cycling)

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Leading masters Nico Pfitzenemeir and Abraao Azedvado

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Leading mixed team, Ariane and Erik Kleinhamds

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Two racers in a tunnel

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Karl Platt makes his way through waterpoint 2

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
A water station

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Leading men's team, Christoph Sauser and Joroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Second place Karl Platt and Urst Huber

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Riders make their way through the vineyards at Thelema Wine Estate

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Exxarro riders Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Riders Warren Richards and Sean Merredew

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Leading lady Catherine Williamson makes her way through the vineyards

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
A bike mechanic works on a bike during stage 6

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Tent city at Cape Epic

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Overall race leader Christoph Sauser of Tam Burry Stander - Songo is chased by second place Team Bulls

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Philip Buys (right) and Matthys Beukes of Team Scott Factory Racing

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Ariane Kleinhans of RE:CM during stage 6

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Leader of the Exxaro Development Team category, Prince Maseko of Team Exxaro PwC Academy

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Geoff Laughton of Team Dascher South Africa

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
A rider cycles through a local protea farm

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Songo Fiaza of Team 360ONE-Songo-Specialized

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Gareth Edwards of Team eNCA rides down narrow singletrack

(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Leading mixed team, Ariane and Erik Kleinhans

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Nuno Mano gorge struggles up a difficult climb

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Lukas Emberger struggles up a difficult climb

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Leading ladies Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Emotions at the end of the day during stage 6

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Pieter Nel of Absa FPD at the end of a long day

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo win stage 6

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The lead bunch of Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo & Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
A view of the leaders from above.

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The peloton

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The results posted

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo lead

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Riders race around rock features near Panorama

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Charles Keey of Cannondale Blend leads the bunch as they climb near Dalrivier

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The lead bunch

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The peloton

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The peloton

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The lead bunch

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
A view of the start from above

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Tent city

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Tent city at Cape Epic

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Kids during stage 6

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Leading mixed team Ariane & Erik Kleinhans

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo win stage 6

(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Podium (L to R) Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (1st), Thomas Dietsch & Tim Boehme of Team Bulls 2

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Duane & Cherise Stander celebrate their 2nd place in the mixed category

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Carl Pasio and Nic Lamond during stage 6

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM signs autographs after winning the Mixed Category

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM celebrate

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Matthys Beukes and Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing celebrate extending their lead in the African Leaders category

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo on their way to victory

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Max Knox of Burry Stander - Songo 2 rides alone after partner Kohei Yamamoto had to withdraw

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The lead bunch of Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo & Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The lead bunch of Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo & Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Leading women Catherine Williamson & Yolande Speedy of Energas during stage 6

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Cherise Stander

(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
The lead riders during stage 6

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
The leaders go by so fast they are a blur

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
The top two teams in action

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo head up Simonsberg Mountain

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Team Bulls chase Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
The leaders

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing pushes hard up Simonsberg mountain

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Race leaders Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo pass through a farm

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Race leaders Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo lead the stage

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo ride through a pipe

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo win stage 6

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Marco Aurelio Fontana and Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing congratulate each other

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Team Bulls and Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Exxarro riders during stage 6

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Stefan Sahm and Simon Stiebjahn of Bulls 3

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
The top two teams battle

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Scenery during stage 6 of the Cape Epic

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo getting swamped by media

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo lead Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 and Max Knox of Burry Stander-Songo 2

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
The peloton

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Bart Brentjens (Trek-Brentjens)

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo and Karl Platt of Bulls follow Jaroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo and Karl Platt of Bulls

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Manuel Fumic (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo remain in the leaders jersey

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Today was meant to be the king's stage with some huge climbs in the beginning and steep climbs at the end. It rained last night and conditions were quite cool today. By the middle of the race, it was down to two teams - Burry Stander-Songo and the Bulls 1 team, with the other two Bulls teams and the African lead team of Buys and Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) in pursuit. Sauser and Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) attacked on the final climb, and the gap grew quickly to two minutes and 37 seconds.

Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

With a maximum stage time of 10 hours, riders had to prepare themselves for a long stage, the last real hurdle of the 2013 Cape Epic.

Men

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander - Songo won stage 6 of the Cape Epic on Saturday. It was their fourth stage win of the 2013 edition, and Sauser's 30th career stage win. They finished in 4:30:17. (overall 27:13:26). The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber finished in second place again in 4:32:55 (overall 27:19:47). They were followed by the Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in third place in 4:35:44 (overall 27:39:28) with South Africa's Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in fourth place (4:36:42; overall 28:25:22).

Sauser and Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) now lead the race by six minutes and 21 seconds (overall 27:13:26). The Bulls Karl Platt and Urs Huber are in second place overall (27:19:47) and the Bulls 2 team Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in third overall (27:39:28).

"Today was very nice and quite easy. I'm happy with our stage win, especially for Christoph as Stellenbosch is his second home," said Kulhavy. "We increased the gap again. Now we only have tomorrow, and I hope it will be good and that we don't have any problems."

Platt said, "We put in everything that we had. After the second water point as we started the last part, it wasn't that fast but Urs (Huber) dropped back. He had a bad moment for about 10 minutes, and we lost about two minutes. Since then we were chasing all the time and we tried hard. At the beginning, it wasn't a friendly competition, but that's racing. The guys (Sauser and Kulhavy) were very strong. I had very good legs today and we rode well most of the way. It looks good."

Huber said, "It was hard today, and we tried to keep on fighting, but the Songo boys are very strong."

Dietsch agreed that the stage was hard. "We're very happy with the podium finish. We've been trying for five years to be on the podium, and there's only one stage left. We're in a good position to finish on the podium overall."

Stiebjahn said, "I felt very strong today and could keep up with the guys in the front. It was a great ride today with Stefan (Sahm) - he's so strong. To finish fifth today is unbelievable."

The African leaders' jerseys were taken over by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in 4:36:42 (overall 28:25:22).

"It was a good day. We rode conservatively as we want to do well tomorrow," said Beukes. "It was only at the first climb we pushed hard to put some pressure on Darren Lill and Charles Keey and kept up with the Bulls. At the last climb we started pushing for fourth place. We're very grateful that it's going so well for us at this year's Cape Epic. It's an unbelievable experience and pleasure to be here."

Buys said, "Today was nice - our legs were surprisingly strong. We extended our lead in the African Jersey and we hope we can hang on to it tomorrow. I'm very happy with our performance so far. We thought we'd manage the top 10 and now we're in the top five."

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the fourth consecutive stage in a time of 5:34:19 (overall 34:09:13).

"It was hard today. My partner is not feeling well and I was helping him a lot and pushing all the way," said Maseko. "We worked as a team - that is why we made it. I'm looking forward to tomorrow and will be happy at the finish. This is the biggest thing I've ever done."

Ladies

C-Bear's Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn won today's stage in 6:05:46 (overall 37:52:16). They finished on the podium four times during this year's event. They were followed by the Pragma Volcan Ladies Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth in 6:11:17 (overall 37:11:20). Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) finished in third place in 6:14:06 (overall 35:11:08). They (Energas) now lead this category by two hours and 11 seconds.

"We never expected to win a stage or even to be second or third," said Turpign. "Today was hard but I'm so proud of Sara. She kept on pushing. It was good and I'm really happy."

Mertens said, "We're very happy. This is my third Cape Epic - the first one I just wanted to finish. The second time I wanted to have fun, which I didn't have in the first one. And this one I wanted to finish on the podium and Laura helped me with that."

Williamson said, "Yolande crashed today and really hurt herself. We're hoping it's only muscular. We were actually quite cautious today, but she hit a stone. It was before the second water point. I had a funny feeling about today. She couldn't ride any of the singletrack. She's strong as na ox on the climbs. I'll carry her tomorrow if she hasn't broken anything."

Speedy said, "We were going so well today, until I hit a rock. Hopefully I can still finish tomorrow and nothing is broken. I'm just very grateful to Catherine for pulling me through today."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won for the fifth time during this year's event in 5:17:35 (overall 32:05:10). They were followed by Duane Stander and Cherise Stander (Africanmtbkid 1), with their second podium finish, in 5:27:22 (overall 35:04:49) with Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse in third place in 5:29.28 (overall 35:03:50). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) lead this category by two hours, seven minutes and 21 seconds.

Erik Kleinhans said, "It was an incredible route. It was really nice and we're very happy to finish first in Stellenbosch, our home town. We had so much support along the way."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "I felt really strong today. Of course we had some extra motivation coming home to Stellenbosch. We only have one stage to go and tomorrow will be very hard, but we've done most of it. There are so many mountain bikers in Stellenbosch and it's so nice to see the whole family here."

Masters

The Masters category was won for the fourth consecutive time by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 4:52.11 (overall 29:46:23). They were again followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 5:01:04 (overall 30:47:56). Brentjens and Sim finished on the podium six times during this year's event. In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:04.33 (overall 31:21:55). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by one hour, one minute and 33 seconds.

"Right at the beginning I hurt myself. We almost had a crash," said Pfitzenmaier. "I was on Rudi's wheel and he hit a rock so badly that his wheel went about two meters sideways in the air. He managed to stay on his bike. It's sore and I might have some stitches. It was not what I wanted, but I felt that everything was okay instantly. I just checked that everything was in working order with my bike and got into a rhythm again. Abraao rode brilliantly and our legs were good. We're very happy with our stage win again."

Sim said, "I'm moeg - it's been a long week. We started hard and things have improved for me every day, but I'm looking forward to the finish tomorrow at Lourensford."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info finished in first place in the grand masters for the sixth consecutive stage in a time of 5:19:54 (overall 32:08:37). They were again followed by Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines with their second podium finish in 5:40:40 (overall 35:28:14). Deon Wilkins and Raul Acuna Navarro of Ernesto'S Cycling finished in third place in 5:40:48 (overall 35:36:38). Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by two hours, 22 minutes and eight seconds.

Bucher said, "I'm very happy that tomorrow is the last stage. Today was great and the route was fantastic. You go from point A to point B and I prefer that. It was a great route - we had some nice trails, but also some steep uphills."

Stage 7: Stellenbosch to Lourensford Wine Estate, 54 km with 1500 m of climbing

The final stage of the 2013 Cape Epic is short, with only one major climb at the halfway mark. Riders will leave Stellenbosch along the mountainside through Coetzenberg and Eden Forest, then work their way into the Stellenbosch Winelands. The trail climbs up through the vineyards, opening up spectacular views of False Bay, as far as Cape Point, and back to Table Mountain and Durbanville, where the journey started seven long days ago.

Having mastered the nine-kilometer climb up the side of the Helderberg Mountain into the Lourensford Neck, the finish line is almost within sight as the view into the striking Lourensford bowl opens up. This is the first time in Cape Epic history that riders approach Lourensford Wine Estate from a totally different direction and not Gamtouw Pass. The final 25 kilometers are predominantly downhill, on forestry roads on the higher elevations, interspersed with some singletrack, and into the orchards and vineyards on the lower slopes. The final run onto the lush green polo field packed with grandstands, marquees and supporters promises to be unforgettable.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo4:30:17
2Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:02:38
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:05:27
4Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:06:25
5Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:06:43
6Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:11:08
7Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:11:09
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:11:53
9Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:15:06
10Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling0:15:56
11Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:21:08
12Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:24:29
13Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:25:29
14Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos0:28:13
15Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:29:29
16Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:34:50
17Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:36:54
18Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:37:17
19Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR0:39:27
20Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:39:29
21Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components0:43:11
22Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:43:25
23Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web0:45:29
24Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska0:47:21
25James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG0:48:47
26David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.0:52:33
27Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times0:53:14
28Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 20:53:42
29Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance0:54:26
30Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter0:57:41
31Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look0:58:14
32Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB0:58:37
33Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing1:00:17
34Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 11:01:25
35Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles1:01:32
36Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing1:01:56
37Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling1:03:01
38William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 11:04:02
38Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
40Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan1:06:39
41Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys1:06:59
42Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity1:07:12
43Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:07:27
44Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group1:08:28
45Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19741:08:41
46Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK1:08:59
47Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies1:09:09
48Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling1:10:25
49Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy1:11:28
50Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA1:11:30
51Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit1:15:53
52Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven1:18:11
53Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:18:53
54Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta1:20:50
55Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors1:22:49
56Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf1:23:51
57Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 11:24:16
58Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:25:24
59Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.01:25:27
60Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB1:28:47
61Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker1:29:58
62Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security1:31:04
63Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage1:31:04
64Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing1:32:14
65Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine1:32:24
66Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance1:34:26
67Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA1:35:51
68Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura1:35:55
69Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T1:36:16
70Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles1:37:22
71Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys1:37:47
72Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross1:37:47
73Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY1:38:58
74Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong1:41:53
75Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank1:43:06
76Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital1:45:44
77Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution1:45:56
78Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders1:47:30
79Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle1:48:14
80Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9741:48:17
81Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing1:48:56
82André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer1:49:27
83Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 11:49:38
84Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy1:50:00
85Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing1:50:35
86Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles1:50:54
87Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani1:50:57
88Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards1:51:48
89Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool1:51:56
90Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist1:53:21
91Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk1:53:35
92Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson1:55:02
93Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing1:55:51
94Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios1:57:18
95John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers1:57:23
96Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils1:57:32
97Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers1:58:50
98Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy1:58:54
99Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 41:58:55
100Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua1:59:33
101Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace2:00:14
102Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats2:01:40
103Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 22:01:58
104Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green2:02:39
105Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT2:03:34
106Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk2:04:09
107Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes2:06:39
108Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 12:06:40
109Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE2:07:00
110Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins2:08:06
111Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl2:09:04
112Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB2:09:15
113Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 12:09:34
114Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge2:10:42
115Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini2:14:00
116Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds2:14:06
117Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen2:14:34
118Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top2:15:36
119Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels2:15:58
120Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL2:17:20
121Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing2:17:44
122Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris2:19:13
123Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG2:19:58
124Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers2:22:53
125Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw2:23:50
126Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport2:24:45
127Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown2:25:56
128Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies2:26:44
129Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT2:27:01
130Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans2:28:04
131Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook2:28:14
132Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads2:29:24
133Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi2:31:45
134Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX2:31:46
135William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy2:32:02
136Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears2:32:04
137Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL2:32:21
138Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer2:32:52
139Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate2:32:57
140Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles2:34:18
141Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl2:35:30
142Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling2:35:43
143Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 22:35:50
144Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security2:35:51
145Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff2:35:54
146Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker2:35:55
147Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS2:36:39
148Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX012:40:39
149Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon2:41:51
150Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb2:43:43
151Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE2:44:55
152Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 22:44:56
153Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 22:44:56
154Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline2:45:00
155Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic2:45:04
156Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS2:47:18
157Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun2:49:10
158Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.2:51:12
159Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five2:51:23
160David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds2:52:48
161Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar2:53:27
162Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA2:53:54
163Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin2:54:33
164Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing2:54:57
165Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush2:55:25
166Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox2:56:06
167Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth2:56:42
168Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT2:58:49
169NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack3:01:59
170Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 13:02:00
171Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria3:02:29
172Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros3:02:36
173Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized3:03:34
174Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab3:04:06
175Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy3:04:56
176Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing3:05:11
177Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce3:05:12
178Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program3:05:30
179Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar3:06:09
180Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys3:07:39
181Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH3:11:15
182Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties3:12:05
183Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo3:12:40
184Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS3:13:24
185Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School3:14:23
186Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects3:15:13
187Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard3:15:45
188Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis3:16:16
189Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes3:16:50
190Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace3:18:19
191Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen3:18:27
192Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale3:19:55
193Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF3:21:35
194Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis3:21:38
195Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home3:21:44
196Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA3:21:45
197Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele3:23:01
198Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby3:23:45
199Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders3:24:31
200Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:25:10
201Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis3:26:30
202Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers3:29:42
203Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group3:30:07
204Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA3:30:48
205Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes3:37:02
206Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel3:37:31
207Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 33:40:48
208Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods3:41:12
209Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa3:41:45
210Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless3:42:58
211Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz3:44:28
212Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT3:45:41
213Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife3:45:55
214Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla3:50:40
215Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem3:50:48
216Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press3:51:41
217Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers3:52:03
218Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health3:55:07
219Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante3:57:30
220Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation3:57:36
221Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight4:00:28
222Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante4:00:58
223Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream4:11:23
224André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele4:14:40
225Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound4:16:02
226Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK4:21:35
227Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro14:22:30
228Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders4:26:56
229Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects4:33:06
230Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar5:04:43

Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear6:05:46
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:05:31
3Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas0:08:20
4Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN0:17:26
5Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings1:18:13
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing1:21:03
7Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder1:30:29
8Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca1:30:38
9Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy1:33:43
10Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions1:34:45
11Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 21:49:17
12Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 21:51:35
13Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey1:54:33
14Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens1:56:04
15Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls2:06:27
16Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:11:36
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives2:34:08
18Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies2:58:44

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM5:17:35
2Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 10:09:47
3Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse0:11:53
4Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:25:00
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:29:11
6Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE0:35:09
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC0:45:30
8Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB0:51:03
9Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura0:54:59
10Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion1:09:24
11Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo1:15:07
12Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek1:15:42
13Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations1:21:58
14Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight1:25:59
15Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself1:28:52
16Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 21:31:00
17Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz1:33:01
18Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle1:33:04
19Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro1:41:52
20Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz1:44:58
21Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust1:45:41
22Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 12:02:15
23Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore2:06:34
24Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style2:09:46
25Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?2:10:24
26Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed2:12:12
27Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters2:16:51
28mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats2:19:07
29Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson2:30:27
30James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS2:45:02
31Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M2:49:56
32Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange2:55:02
33Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife2:57:44
34Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed2:59:43
35Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel3:04:40
36Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas3:10:21
37Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s3:14:30
38Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers3:30:42
39Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild3:36:53
40Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast3:40:49
41Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 23:48:40
42Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties3:59:46
43Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty4:02:02
44Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N4:18:02

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge4:52:11
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:08:53
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:12:22
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:25:24
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 20:28:58
6Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere0:43:48
7Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:43:57
8Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters0:48:38
9Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken0:49:57
10Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:50:06
11Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:52:47
12Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING0:54:48
13Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS0:56:09
14Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED0:57:10
15Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE1:01:13
16Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop1:02:26
17Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 11:03:16
18Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never1:03:17
19Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 21:03:30
20Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's1:04:48
21Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources1:05:21
22Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:05:28
23Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life1:05:48
24Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab1:06:44
25Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes1:12:34
26Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate1:17:55
27Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers1:19:50
28Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch1:20:50
29Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB1:21:24
30David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade1:21:30
31Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D1:21:34
32Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI1:21:43
33Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing1:22:13
34Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters1:22:49
35Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason11:23:37
36Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders1:24:05
37Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE1:25:32
38Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs1:25:41
39Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR1:32:08
40Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets1:34:52
41Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys1:37:14
42Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience1:37:30
43Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon181:37:52
44Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals1:42:32
45Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 11:43:01
46Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills1:44:44
47Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi1:45:18
48Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy1:45:58
49Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute1:46:12
50Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari1:46:18
51Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom1:46:39
52Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys1:49:13
53Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers1:51:49
54Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich1:53:59
55Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR1:54:08
56Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux1:54:32
57Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again1:56:19
58Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi1:58:03
59Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic2:00:34
60Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade2:00:55
61Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely2:03:02
62Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI2:05:16
63Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit2:06:36
64Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule2:07:27
65Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg2:07:50
66Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina2:09:22
67John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob2:11:28
68Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's2:11:48
69Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home2:12:01
70Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan2:12:05
71Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe2:12:33
72Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup2:13:21
73Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen2:14:51
74Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 52:14:55
75Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-642:15:06
76Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 32:15:33
77Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software2:17:06
78Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe2:19:57
79Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz2:20:00
80Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies2:22:54
81Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie2:24:25
82Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl2:24:42
83Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER2:25:49
84Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED2:26:01
85Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors2:27:06
86Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix2:27:23
87Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC2:27:32
88Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA2:29:49
89Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu2:30:36
90Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES2:30:59
91Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam2:33:36
92Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs2:35:38
93Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA2:35:58
94Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish2:37:18
95Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward2:37:43
96Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 72:40:19
97Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters2:41:02
98Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life2:41:28
99Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors2:42:08
100Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan2:43:00
101Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami2:43:39
102Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G2:46:35
103Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors2:48:27
104John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom2:50:53
105Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe2:50:59
106James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls2:51:05
107Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek2:51:44
108Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 12:51:53
109Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum2:52:12
110Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup2:55:17
111Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics2:56:43
112Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day2:57:28
113Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free2:58:49
114Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation3:00:13
115Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys3:01:36
116Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey3:05:45
117Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai3:06:01
118Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride3:07:51
119Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT3:08:12
120Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm3:09:45
121Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6643:11:58
122Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare3:14:30
123Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech3:14:59
124Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow3:15:13
125Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard3:15:21
126David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell3:15:28
127Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift3:15:56
128Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock3:16:16
129Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound3:16:27
130Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 13:17:28
131Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon3:17:43
132Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic3:19:57
133Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB3:23:02
134Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies3:26:56
135Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES3:27:20
136Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion3:27:28
137Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders3:28:09
138Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas3:28:26
139Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund3:29:49
140Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja3:30:41
141Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy3:32:18
142Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks3:33:00
143Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge3:34:01
144Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS3:36:07
145Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S3:36:43
146Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream3:37:34
147Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One3:38:22
148Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling3:38:32
149Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE3:45:54
150Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs3:45:56
151Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar3:46:14
152Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB3:46:37
153Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil3:49:20
154Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com3:49:57
155Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers3:54:48
156David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania3:55:55
157Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders3:56:07
158Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders3:58:11
159David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES3:59:12
160Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING3:59:47
161August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur4:03:10
162Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos4:04:37
163Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen4:04:51
164Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers4:05:01
165Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men4:05:04
166Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic4:07:23
167Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo4:09:53
168Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions4:10:22
169Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs4:13:39
170Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play4:20:34

Grand Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info5:19:54
2Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:20:47
3Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:20:55
4Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:27:04
5Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:37:41
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:38:31
7Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund1:03:20
8Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop1:06:27
9Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS1:07:14
10Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters1:08:25
11Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:16:19
12Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana1:22:07
13Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab1:30:19
14Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana1:31:55
15Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR1:58:13
16Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos1:59:46
17Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star2:05:53
18Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee2:15:24
19Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera2:18:34
20Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys2:19:05
21Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers2:20:23
22Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty2:31:57
23Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum2:37:45
24Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL2:40:47
25Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream2:56:11
26Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS2:57:58
27Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters3:00:39
28Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos3:02:28
29Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 23:07:36
30Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run3:08:31
31Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls3:12:13
32Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work3:14:30
33Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix3:14:44
34Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies3:24:14
35Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM4:06:03

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo27:13:26
2Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:06:21
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:26:02
4Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:44:09
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing1:05:56
6Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing1:11:56
7Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 31:25:37
8Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens1:38:10
9Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend1:50:56
10Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop2:23:24
11Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH772:49:44
12Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International3:26:54
13Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing3:29:28
14Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape4:02:25
15Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec4:03:26
16Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan4:25:45
17Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 24:30:29
18Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos4:37:43
19Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 14:38:05
20Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK4:41:58
21Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori5:00:28
22Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska5:26:36
23Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times5:26:57
24Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web5:27:51
25Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR5:30:02
26Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling5:42:42
27Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components5:46:03
28Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing5:49:51
29Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19745:53:25
30Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look5:58:24
31Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance6:07:37
32Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing6:11:37
33Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter6:17:04
34James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG6:33:08
35Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing6:34:01
36Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan6:34:03
37Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB6:35:09
38David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.6:39:52
39Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies6:40:22
40Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 16:55:46
41Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity7:05:47
42Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling7:10:55
43Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys7:15:10
44Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing7:16:40
45Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects7:48:53
46Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy7:49:06
47Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles7:50:59
48Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group7:55:45
49William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 17:59:01
50Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance8:14:41
51Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock8:18:42
52Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings8:23:09
53Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security8:42:40
54Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders9:04:48
55Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit9:12:47
56Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine9:15:07
57Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA9:15:52
58Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling9:17:11
59Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf9:20:52
60Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker9:24:50
61Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta9:31:29
62Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.09:32:17
63Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T9:34:07
64Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven9:35:56
65Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors9:41:22
66Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 19:52:33
67Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing9:52:46
68Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys10:05:23
69Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA10:07:42
70Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution10:10:28
71Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios10:11:08
72Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 110:18:51
73Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles10:22:00
74Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles10:23:02
75Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 110:25:16
76Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles10:29:18
77Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital10:38:30
78Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB10:52:10
79Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong10:54:33
80Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL10:56:27
81Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY10:57:09
82Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross10:59:46
83Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage11:02:09
84André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer11:09:19
85Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura11:14:22
86Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy11:23:44
87Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy11:24:28
88Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank11:29:07
89Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils11:30:43
90Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace11:32:50
91Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR97411:41:34
92Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist12:06:12
93John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers12:14:35
94Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani12:15:48
95Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport12:20:51
96Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 212:25:19
97Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes12:25:22
98Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen12:25:52
99Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green12:36:15
100Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson12:45:49
101Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing12:46:35
102Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua12:54:51
103Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle12:58:15
104Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk13:03:07
105Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl13:03:39
106Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool13:06:39
107Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats13:08:28
108Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX13:11:22
109Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards13:11:49
110Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff13:12:46
111Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE13:20:48
112Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris13:25:56
113Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing13:27:16
114Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin13:27:53
115Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins13:32:49
116Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk13:35:27
117Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge13:35:30
118Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 113:43:28
119Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb13:47:40
120Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini13:57:36
121Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers14:00:33
122Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG14:09:46
123Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 114:13:28
124Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB14:25:26
125Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline14:27:40
126William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy14:35:14
127Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic14:40:40
128Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL14:44:48
129Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security15:10:02
130Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies15:13:42
131Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker15:17:13
132Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 415:23:41
133Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels15:24:56
134Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 215:31:12
135Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw15:38:46
136Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth15:39:50
137Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds15:46:59
138Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook15:47:38
139Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer15:47:39
140Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab15:49:35
141Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT15:50:21
142Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top15:55:10
143Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate16:01:34
144Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT16:02:59
145Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS16:03:58
146Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale16:09:59
147Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon16:12:26
148Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers16:13:39
149Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX0116:22:05
150Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS16:25:10
151Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 216:29:57
152Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown16:32:45
153Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing16:36:12
154Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties16:41:50
155Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun16:45:55
156Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 216:57:29
157Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads17:08:38
158Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing17:18:37
159Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar17:19:54
160Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi17:22:32
161Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans17:35:51
162Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH17:39:04
163Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.18:06:11
164Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS18:13:20
165David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds18:15:34
166Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE18:27:04
167Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys18:27:10
168Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears18:34:35
169Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless18:38:53
170Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush18:47:10
171Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl18:50:42
172Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy18:54:15
173Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods19:01:12
174Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar19:07:36
175Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling19:10:12
176Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis19:16:37
177Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders19:21:40
178Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros19:27:34
179Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce19:31:24
180Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health19:32:04
181Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby19:32:07
182Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program19:44:39
183Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen19:51:54
184Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group20:03:55
185Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele20:13:36
186Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA20:15:25
187Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home20:22:56
188NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack20:27:30
189Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 120:28:07
190Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria20:40:20
191Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace20:44:22
192Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF20:50:45
193Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers20:53:05
194Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis21:02:15
195Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School21:10:47
196Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes21:11:41
197Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five21:13:28
198Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox21:17:13
199Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo21:18:22
200Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard21:28:04
201Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis21:37:56
202Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA21:40:14
203Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 321:45:48
204Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT21:47:47
205Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA21:52:05
206Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects21:54:36
207Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press22:07:33
208Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes22:24:23
209Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized22:38:18
210Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz22:47:08
211Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel22:48:02
212Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound22:55:33
213Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight23:10:54
214Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem23:20:26
215Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante23:23:31
216Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife23:53:16
217Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers23:59:38
218Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla24:30:42
219Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders24:35:04
220Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers24:40:37
221Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation24:58:49
222André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele25:02:51
223Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa25:26:37
224Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro125:34:06
225Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK25:46:37
226Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante26:06:15
227Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
228Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects26:40:57
229Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar27:18:19
230Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream28:21:02

Ladies general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas35:11:08
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies2:00:12
3Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear2:41:08
4Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN3:58:21
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing4:33:28
6Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings9:34:54
7Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder10:32:54
8Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca11:40:15
9Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 212:41:03
10Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy13:24:28
11Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions14:15:02
12Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey14:25:28
13Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls14:27:54
14Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies15:20:30
15Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike15:43:12
16Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 215:51:46
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives15:56:03
18Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens17:40:50

Masters general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge29:46:23
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 21:01:33
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 11:35:32
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT2:16:26
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 23:59:22
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters4:00:27
7Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters4:32:08
8Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme4:36:59
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED4:50:49
10Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere5:09:20
11Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources5:28:12
12Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS5:47:48
13Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life6:05:37
14Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING6:08:30
15Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's6:24:31
16Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab6:26:37
17Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken6:28:36
18Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never6:28:43
19Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles6:30:17
20Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch6:32:21
21Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz6:40:41
22Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys6:43:42
23Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 17:13:17
24Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE7:16:09
25Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 27:16:43
26Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop7:37:06
27Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate7:42:25
28Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers7:53:53
29Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI7:55:32
30Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters8:03:25
31Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D8:05:05
32Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing8:19:03
33David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade8:35:12
34Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB8:42:58
35Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 18:55:07
36Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes9:00:37
37Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys9:27:23
38Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux9:28:58
39Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs9:32:24
40Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers9:32:30
41Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom9:34:11
42Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills9:45:57
43Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason19:55:26
44Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi10:01:36
45Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute10:31:48
46Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy10:45:29
47Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI10:54:02
48Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders10:58:34
49Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience11:12:59
50Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich11:36:54
51Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely11:41:32
52Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals11:56:07
53Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR11:58:16
54Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe11:59:21
55Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again12:03:01
56Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl12:05:55
57Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR12:07:28
58Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon1812:11:18
59Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan12:18:59
60Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets12:33:51
61Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina12:38:18
62Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software12:41:44
63Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe12:53:55
64Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's12:55:57
65Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 512:57:44
66John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob13:00:14
67Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic13:06:59
68Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit13:11:34
69Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule13:23:55
70Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz13:34:56
71David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES13:36:29
72Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu13:38:46
73Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade13:40:07
74Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 313:48:56
75Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors13:52:53
76Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA13:58:50
77Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-6414:04:28
78Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi14:04:52
79Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg14:10:28
80Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC14:12:25
81Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari14:16:58
82Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami14:21:22
83Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam14:29:23
84Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup14:40:49
85Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home14:44:36
86Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen14:48:02
87Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA14:48:25
88Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics14:50:22
89Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward14:55:34
90Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE15:01:13
91Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES15:03:07
92Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie15:08:17
93Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER15:23:51
94Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix15:26:42
95Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs15:31:02
96Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish15:33:31
97John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom15:37:10
98Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan15:46:44
99Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation15:50:00
100Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare16:01:41
101Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors16:06:17
102Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies16:10:31
103Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G16:17:42
104James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls16:36:13
105Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters16:45:57
106Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe17:10:00
107Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai17:22:23
108Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm17:24:46
109Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors17:25:17
110Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life17:27:38
111Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard17:29:02
112Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum17:33:37
113Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion17:44:08
114David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell17:54:21
115Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 718:02:13
116Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon18:05:38
117Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED18:23:17
118Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys18:32:47
119Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 118:35:23
120Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup18:43:56
121Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day18:44:52
122Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling18:46:23
123Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound18:51:08
124Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride18:54:53
125Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey19:05:05
126Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift19:26:37
127Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil19:27:04
128Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock19:38:13
129Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek19:39:46
130Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT19:55:48
131Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free19:56:29
132Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream19:57:03
133Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies20:05:37
134Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks20:20:28
135Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S20:26:24
136Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS20:33:08
137Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 66420:34:20
138Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy20:38:51
139Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas20:57:50
140Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech21:08:46
141Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 121:13:48
142Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic21:18:00
143Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders21:37:29
144Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge21:42:25
145Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar21:42:46
146Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow21:42:55
147Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders21:44:49
148Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com21:50:12
149Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE21:52:54
150Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja22:01:13
151Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs22:02:40
152Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs22:26:30
153August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur22:28:16
154Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING22:29:41
155Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic22:31:24
156Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play22:32:38
157Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund22:49:19
158Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders22:51:13
159Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers23:07:39
160Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos23:08:51
161Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men23:09:57
162Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One23:13:27
163Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB23:15:34
164Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES23:23:12
165Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions23:29:13
166Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB23:46:45
167Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers23:52:52
168David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania24:18:30
169Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen24:46:09
170Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo24:47:33

Grand masters general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info32:08:37
2Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital2:22:08
3Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines3:19:37
4Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING3:28:01
5Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects3:36:11
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike4:30:49
7Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters5:54:01
8Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop6:26:04
9Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund7:20:43
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana7:44:45
11Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson8:34:26
12Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS8:50:49
13Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos9:47:21
14Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana10:19:08
15Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab10:21:48
16Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR11:04:17
17Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers12:41:42
18Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star13:04:46
19Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee13:11:25
20Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum13:58:59
21Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera14:04:59
22Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys14:17:58
23Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL14:57:26
24Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty15:14:57
25Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream17:24:23
26Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS18:26:07
27Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 218:45:30
28Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run19:17:37
29Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters19:30:52
30Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos19:45:03
31Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls19:53:14
32Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix20:43:14
33Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work21:10:50
34Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies21:22:04
35Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM22:19:07

 

