Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen during the 2012 Cape Epic prologue (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 3 Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized sprays the champagne in celebration after winning the 2012 Cape Epic with Burry Stander (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 3 Current Cape Epic mixed category champions, Ariane and Erik Kleinhans, pictured here celebrating after winning the Mixed category at the 2012 Old Mutual joBerg2c, will be racing for Team RE:CM in 2013. (Image credit: Full Stop Communications)

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage of the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race from Sunday, March 17 to Sunday, March 24. To find out more about the world's most high profile mountain bike stage race, read the preview.

Tune in to each day's race report page to follow the live action. Access each day's live and then post-race coverage from the main Cape Epic race section.

Estimated times for top elite riders during each Cape Epic stage, in local South African time, are as follows:

Prologue TT: 11:30 am to 1:14 pm

Stage 1: 7:00 am to 11:35 am

Stage 2: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Stage 3: 7:00 am to 10:50 am

Stage 4: 7:00 am to 11:43 am

Stage 5: 7:00 am to 10:08 am

Stage 6: 7:00 am to 11:23 am

Stage 7: 8:30 am to 10:30 am