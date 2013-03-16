Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews
Text feed and rider tracking for each stage
Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage of the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race from Sunday, March 17 to Sunday, March 24. To find out more about the world's most high profile mountain bike stage race, read the preview.
Tune in to each day's race report page to follow the live action. Access each day's live and then post-race coverage from the main Cape Epic race section.
Estimated times for top elite riders during each Cape Epic stage, in local South African time, are as follows:
Prologue TT: 11:30 am to 1:14 pm
Stage 1: 7:00 am to 11:35 am
Stage 2: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm
Stage 3: 7:00 am to 10:50 am
Stage 4: 7:00 am to 11:43 am
Stage 5: 7:00 am to 10:08 am
Stage 6: 7:00 am to 11:23 am
Stage 7: 8:30 am to 10:30 am
