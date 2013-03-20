Image 1 of 77 Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls chase the leaders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 77 Urs Huber of Bulls leads the group through some singletrack (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 77 The peloton (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 77 Ariane and Erik Kleinhans, the leading mixed team (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 77 The leaders head out for stage 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 77 Stage 3 women's winners Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 77 Stage 3 women's winners Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 77 Ariane Kleinhans (L) and Erik Kleinhans (R) win the mixed category stage (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 77 Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy during stage 3 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 77 Catherine Williamson (L) and Yolande Speedy (R) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 77 Phillimon Sebona (310-2) and Prince Maseko (310-1) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 77 The front end of a dusty Cape Epic peloton (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 77 Ariane Kleinhans (L) and Erik Kleinhans (R) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 77 Barti Bucher (L) and Heinz Zoerweg (R) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 77 Riders head up the pass during stage 3 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 77 Racers pass by (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 77 A donkey tries to keep up with the group (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 77 Piotr Wilk (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 77 Riders head under the road (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 77 Ariane and Erik Kleinhans, the leading mixed team (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 21 of 77 Yoalnde Speedy and Catherine Wilaimson, the leading ladies team (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 22 of 77 A look down on the Cape Epic set-up (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 23 of 77 Christoph Sauser signs autographs (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 24 of 77 Stage winners and overall yellow jersey leaders Karl Platt and Urst Huber celebrate with local children from the Big Tree Foundation (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 25 of 77 Riders make their way through the surrounding farms outside Tulbagh (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 26 of 77 Racers begin stage 3 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 27 of 77 Racers lined up at the start (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 28 of 77 Riders in the staging area (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 29 of 77 Enrico Franzoi of Elettroveneta-Corratec in the Outcast Jersay finishes in fourth place (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 30 of 77 Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrates after finishing third (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 31 of 77 A dejected Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 32 of 77 A dejected Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo hits the handlebars in frustration as he finishes after making a wrong turn (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 33 of 77 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo ride to finish second after taking a wrong turn (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 34 of 77 Urs Huber of the Bulls recovers after sprinting to the line (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 35 of 77 Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls cross the line without realizing they had won the stage (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 36 of 77 Aerial view from the chopper of the race village (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 37 of 77 Tent city from above (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 38 of 77 Riders make their way through the surrounding farms outside Tulbaugh (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 39 of 77 Cross country world champion Nino Schurter waits for his Scott-Swisspower teammate Florian Vogel (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 40 of 77 Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Team Bulls (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 41 of 77 Thomas Dietsch and Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrate after finishing third (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 42 of 77 Max Knox of Burry Stander - Songo 2 waits for the start (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 43 of 77 Racers roll out for the start of stage 3 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 44 of 77 Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1 leads the field (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 45 of 77 Hannes & Sakkie Hanekom (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 46 of 77 Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 47 of 77 Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 48 of 77 Stage winners & overall leaders Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 49 of 77 Racers during stage 3 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 50 of 77 Erik Kleinhans lends a hand to his wife Ariane as they continue to lead the Mixed Category overall (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 51 of 77 Cross country world champ Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower has energy to spare wheelieng up towards Winterhoek (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 52 of 77 Rene Hasselbacher & Wolfgang Krenn of Asrin RH77 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 53 of 77 Racers during stage 3 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 54 of 77 Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Cannondale Blend lead the African Category (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 55 of 77 The chasing bunch during stage 3 during the Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 56 of 77 Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 57 of 77 Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 58 of 77 Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 59 of 77 Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls descend (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 60 of 77 Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo in the lead (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 61 of 77 Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls descend in the dust (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 62 of 77 Karl Platt of Bulls shows his skills (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 63 of 77 Cape Epic stage 3 podium (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 64 of 77 Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 65 of 77 Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo strings out the lead group's riders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 66 of 77 The race leaders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 67 of 77 The race leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber sit in the lead bunch (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 68 of 77 Stefan Sahm of Bulls 3 works at the front (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 69 of 77 The leaders (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 70 of 77 Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo missed a turn and lost the stage 3 lead (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 71 of 77 Stage 3 winners and overall leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 72 of 77 Stage winners Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 73 of 77 Stefan Sahm of Bulls 3 congratulates his teammate Karl Platt (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 74 of 77 Dust, dust everywhere. (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 75 of 77 Race leaders in stage 3 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 76 of 77 The lead group during stage 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 77 of 77 Stage winners Karl Platt (Germany) and Urs Huber (Switzerland) of Bulls (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Stage 3 of the Cape Epic brought more drama on Wednesday. The race started at a quite a high tempo with groups of riders keeping the pace up. José Hermida and Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) had a puncture quite early in the race, which killed their chances of a podium finish. Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) attacked hard and the only riders that could follow were Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls. Sauser and Kulhavy eventually broke free and were in the lead by two minutes and 45 seconds when they took a wrong turn and lost time and the stage lead. Platt won his 14th career Cape Epic stage.

Related Articles Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

Men

For the second day in a row, Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) won the stage of the Cape Epic mountain bike race. The duo crossed the line at the end of stage 3 in a time of 3:53:17 and continue as the overall race leaders with a time of 14:58:25, with an 8:49 advantage over Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo).

Kulhavy and Sauser finished second in a time of 3:54:30, and they continue as runner-ups in the GC (15:07:16). The pair was leading the race, but missed seeing an arrow and took a wrong turn near the end of the race. The mistake cost them their lead and several minutes of advantage that they'd built up.

"Christoph and Jaro were a bit angry and naughty today," said Platt. "They tried to attack everywhere and accelerated like crazy. We could follow them on the flat section but they attacked again on the climb and we decided to just ride in our own rhythm and at a comfortable speed."

"Last year, no one put them under pressure, but this year they're making mistakes. We were going at the limit and if you get chased, you make more mistakes than if you're the chaser. Today we increased our lead time which is awesome for us - it's such a cool feeling. Urs is like a machine. He just hammers down. We're very equal and it's lots of fun to race with him. Stefan (Sahm) also worked very hard today. For the first 40km he was riding in front, setting the pace and because of that the Bulls have a great result all around. It's also nice for the fans. We got so many tweets and emails yesterday. It took me two hours just to read them. Unfortunately I can't answer all of them. The fans out there are unbelievable - a huge thanks to them and hopefully they support us to the end."

A disappointed Kulhavy said the wrong turn occurred 2km before the finish. "We were in the lead and going really fast. We took a wrong turn and lost the lead as a result. I'm upset because it's the second stage that we've lost. There are still four stages left and we're not giving up. We still have a chance, but I'm not sure if I can give tomorrow's stage so much energy. We'll have to wait and see."

Sauser said, "We were going so fast and realised we had made a mistake when we got to a T-junction. We had to ride all the way back and lost some time again. It's frustrating. We were in the lead and lost time again, just 2km before the finish, instead of closing time on the Bulls. We'll motivate ourselves again tomorrow when we race. We didn't have game plan today - we just rode harder."

Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2, were third on the day and are third overall.

Three-time Cape Epic winner Stefan Sahm (Bulls 3) said, "It was a victory for the whole team. We tried to help as much as we can and I worked hard at the beginning to keep the guys out of the wind so that they can save energy for when the action really starts. It's cool to see them going at the same speed as world class riders such as Christoph and Jaro. It's great to see that."

Stiebjahn said, "It's a nice experience to ride the Cape Epic. Sometimes it's really hard, but it's lovely to be here and do the race with such a great team."

South Africa's Charles Keey and Darren Lill of team Cannondale Blend are now in fourth place after completing stage 3.

The African leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (4:01:15; overall 15:28:02) for the second day in a row.

"We finished in fourth place today and feel very frustrated that we couldn't finish on the podium, but we're happy in general with our performance," said Lill.

William Mokgopo and Luke Mashiane of Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy won the development jersey today in a time of 4:52:28 (overall 19:06:41) and will be wearing the Exarro jersey tomorrow.

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their second stage in a row in 4:58:36. They now lead this category by one hour, six minutes and 45 seonds (overall 19:00:07). They were followed by Belgian and Dutch team Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn in 5:24.06 (overall 21:13.26). The Pragma Volcan Ladies, Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth, finished in third place in 5:29:15 (overall 20:06:53).

Esther Süss retired from the race due to illness. Her partner Jane Nuessli is now riding in the white Outcast jersey. The white Outcast jersey applies to UCI riders when a partner drops out It helps other riders identify the Outcast rider. Other riders may not accept assistance from an Outcast rider. Outcast riders may not interfere with the outcome of the race.

"I'm sorry that the two strongest teams are out of the race," said Speedy. "Esther (Süss) and Jane are also out. But it's still the Cape Epic and anything can happen. Jane (Nuessli) was riding with us at the beginning - it was such an honour. It's the first time that I'm in the leading Orange jersey and we'll still put everything into the race."

Her teammate Williamson said, "Anything can still happen the race is still on. There is no bigger race than the Epic and if we win, I can retire happily at the end of the year if I want to."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their fouth stage in a row in the mixed category in 4:36:48 (overall 17:27:58), followed by Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (4:39:59; overall 19:09:26). Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 were third in 4:53:44 (overall 18:33:55). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by one hour, five minutes and 12 seconds.

Erik Klienhans said, "It was a good day. We didn't have any problems. Theresa (Ralph) and Damian (Perrin) attacked from the start and managed to create a gap between us. We caught up with them later. We rode in a group for a while and there was a lot of dust. Eventutally I said to Ariane that we must get away - we couldn't see with all the dust. The last 20 or 30km we lost them. Ariane is becoming stronger every day and we're very comfortable with our lead. We're the only category with such a big lead on the others. But this is the Cape Epic and anything can happen out there. We know from experience that you can never relax, so we'll be riding hard for the rest of the race."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "I'm feeling strong. It was quite hard for me in the beginning as I'm still quite tired from yesterday, but as we got to the climbing section I started to feel stronger. We had a good finish today."

Masters

Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team won the master's category in 4:12:08 (overall 16:34:33). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (SuperiorBrentjens 2) in 4:21:01 (overall 17:16:34). In third place were Pascal de Kort and Bart van de Water (Technofit) of Belgium in 4:28:56 (overall 17:37:38). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo now lead this category by 42 minutes and one second.

"Today was great. We found a good rhythm and stuck with the front team for a long time," said Pfitzenmaier. "We also rode with Bart and Rob. Our legs were good and we attacked in the singletrack and managed to create a gap between ourselves and Bart. Later during the stage Udo and Carsten closed in on us, but they had a slow flat. We put our heads down and went as fast as we could. We were both not feeling well yesterday, but today was a good day. Congratulations to Abraao as well. He rode well and we're very happy - a stage victory is always a bonus. Every day is different in the Cape Epic and the masters category is really strong this year."

One of the favorite teams in the masters class, the Germans Udo Boelts and Carsten Bresser (Team Juwi), had bad luck today. Boelts is a former road racer, teammate of Jan Ulrich and participated in the Tour de France several times. The Germans took a wrong turn close to the finish and went back to water point 2 instead. When they heard voices and saw other riders they thought they were at the finish. When they discovered their error, it was too late. A marshal had to take their numbers off because leaving the official race course is against the rules and leads to disqualification.

"We had a hectic situation when having a technical, so I concentrated on Udo's rear wheel and just followed," said Bresser. "He was a little bit nervous and took a wrong turn. When we arrived at the track again we had taken a whole loop back to water point two - and we were out of the race. Tomorrow we have to start with a blue number, so we're not in the competition any more. Rules are rules, there are no exceptions".

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 4:39:08 (overall 17:41:13). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 4:42:39 (overall 18:14:49) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 4:56:30 (overall 18:50:56).

Bucher said, "Today wasn't as hard as yesterday, but it's still not easy. It's never easy. My partner is so strong and we're a good combination. I'm very happy to win another stage. We would really like to keep going like this."

Stage 4: Tulbagh to Wellington, 120km with 1900m of climbing

On Thursday, stage 4 is characterised by three major climbs and extremely varied terrain. The first 15 kilometers are on flat gravel and also some tar road. The route then turns onto forestry roads, gaining some elevation while skirting the side of the mountain. Riders quickly reach water point one, but the next stretch is slow going. A five-kilometer steady climb on gravel road with an average of seven percent gradient waits at Kluitjieskraal.

On the other side, the trail roughens until it becomes an eight-kilometer bike-swallowing descent. The gradient is not steep but the track is washed out, rocky (and sandy) with many ruts and holes. After water point two, a flat gravel road leads to the foot of the 16-kilometer tar climb of Bain's Kloof Pass. On the other side, only the first bit of the descent is on tar before riders plunge into the Bain's MTB Trails at Welvanpas: smooth flowing ups and downs, perfectly carved into the mountain side.

However, there is one more big climb, most of it on forestry roads, before four kilometers of handcrafted downhill singletrack through fynbos vegetation. Then there is one more tiny bump and the last couple of kilometers are plain sailing into the race village in Wellington.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 3:53:17 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 0:00:46 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:05:53 4 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:07:58 5 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 0:08:56 6 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:09:32 7 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:11:40 8 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 0:11:57 9 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:12:03 10 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:12:05 11 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:15:40 12 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:18:22 13 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:22:51 14 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 0:24:01 15 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 0:31:23 16 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:32:12 17 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:33:52 18 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:35:07 19 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 0:36:10 20 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:36:33 21 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 0:37:12 22 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 0:37:14 23 Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS 0:37:42 24 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 0:39:40 25 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:41:34 26 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 0:41:58 27 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 0:42:58 28 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 0:45:38 29 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 0:47:09 30 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 0:48:00 31 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 0:48:50 32 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 0:49:10 33 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 0:50:41 34 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 0:50:59 35 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 0:52:23 36 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 0:52:45 37 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:53:15 38 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 0:53:41 39 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 0:56:45 40 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 0:58:35 41 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 0:58:52 42 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 0:59:10 43 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 0:59:13 44 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo 0:59:15 45 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 0:59:28 46 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 1:01:14 47 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 1:03:05 48 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 1:03:15 49 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 1:04:55 50 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 1:05:11 51 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 1:05:16 52 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 1:06:18 53 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 1:07:16 54 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 1:09:05 55 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 1:09:29 56 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:09:58 57 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 1:10:48 58 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 1:12:34 59 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 1:14:08 60 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 1:14:37 61 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 1:15:11 62 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 1:16:26 63 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 1:16:34 64 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 1:17:02 65 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 1:17:56 66 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 1:18:06 67 Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers 1:19:16 68 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 1:19:24 69 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 1:20:37 70 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 1:21:03 71 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 1:21:05 72 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 1:21:12 73 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 1:21:14 74 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 1:21:17 75 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 1:21:54 76 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 1:22:15 77 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 1:22:34 78 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 1:22:54 79 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 1:23:01 80 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 1:23:26 81 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 1:23:58 82 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 1:24:06 83 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 1:25:12 84 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 1:26:46 85 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 1:29:13 86 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 1:29:15 87 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 1:29:35 88 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 1:29:37 89 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 1:29:43 90 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 1:29:51 91 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 1:29:57 92 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 1:30:08 93 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 1:31:29 94 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 1:32:48 95 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 1:34:23 96 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 1:34:37 97 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 1:34:52 98 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 1:34:53 99 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 1:35:26 100 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:35:38 101 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 1:36:05 102 Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica 1:36:08 103 Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers 1:37:37 104 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 1:38:11 105 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 1:39:00 106 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 1:39:20 107 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 1:39:58 108 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 1:40:04 109 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 1:40:16 110 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 1:40:25 111 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 1:42:42 112 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 1:43:04 113 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 1:45:42 114 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 1:47:07 115 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 1:47:18 116 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 1:48:58 117 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 1:49:10 118 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 1:50:21 119 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 1:51:26 120 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 1:51:52 121 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 1:51:58 122 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 1:53:21 123 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 1:53:52 124 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 1:54:10 125 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 1:54:41 126 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 1:56:06 127 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 1:56:43 128 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 1:57:25 129 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 1:58:23 130 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 1:58:58 131 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 1:59:40 132 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 1:59:53 133 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 2:00:28 134 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 2:02:12 135 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 2:02:15 136 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 2:02:21 137 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 2:03:04 138 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 2:03:16 139 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 2:03:42 140 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 2:03:46 141 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 2:03:51 142 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 2:05:01 143 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 2:05:11 144 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 2:05:32 145 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 2:07:33 146 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 2:07:49 147 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 2:08:48 148 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 2:09:32 149 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 2:09:34 150 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 2:10:42 151 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 2:10:53 152 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 2:11:26 153 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 2:12:05 154 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 2:12:12 155 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 2:12:49 156 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 2:13:01 157 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 2:13:12 158 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 2:13:30 159 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 2:13:35 160 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 2:14:57 161 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 2:15:10 162 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 2:15:36 163 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 2:15:54 164 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 2:16:11 165 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 2:16:27 166 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 2:18:09 167 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 2:19:10 168 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 2:19:53 169 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 2:20:44 170 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 2:20:55 171 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 2:21:42 172 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 2:25:08 173 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 2:26:27 174 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 2:26:37 175 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 2:27:44 176 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 2:30:29 177 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 2:31:44 178 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 2:33:40 179 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 2:33:51 180 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 2:34:39 181 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 2:34:41 182 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 2:36:14 183 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 2:36:30 184 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 2:36:40 185 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 2:36:47 186 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 2:38:08 187 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 2:39:43 188 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 2:42:13 189 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 2:42:46 190 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 2:42:58 191 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 2:44:21 192 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 2:45:25 193 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 2:46:15 194 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 2:47:17 195 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 2:48:49 196 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 2:51:13 197 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 2:54:03 198 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 2:54:21 199 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 2:54:30 200 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 2:55:04 201 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 2:55:32 202 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 2:55:44 203 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 2:56:56 204 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 2:59:05 205 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 2:59:21 206 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 2:59:37 207 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 2:59:46 208 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 3:00:16 209 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 3:03:27 210 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 3:03:48 211 Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects 3:04:03 212 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 3:04:10 213 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 3:05:03 214 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 3:05:13 215 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 3:06:10 216 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 3:06:23 217 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 3:06:50 218 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 3:07:52 219 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 3:09:10 220 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 3:09:45 221 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 3:11:09 222 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 3:12:32 223 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 3:16:50 224 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 3:17:37 225 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 3:17:38 226 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 3:17:42 227 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 3:19:21 228 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 3:20:14 229 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 3:20:32 230 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 3:20:38 231 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 3:20:47 232 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 3:26:37 233 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 3:26:46 234 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 3:29:48 235 Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge 3:30:27 236 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 3:30:49 237 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 3:31:52 238 Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R 3:33:07 239 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 3:33:18 240 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 3:34:17 241 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 3:34:45 242 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 3:36:06 243 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 3:37:53 244 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 3:38:02 245 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 3:39:38 246 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 3:40:05 247 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 3:46:14 248 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 3:49:06 249 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 3:54:52 250 George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs 4:02:10 251 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 4:02:47 252 Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection 4:05:30 253 Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys 4:06:48 254 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn 4:14:58

Ladies # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 4:58:36 2 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 0:25:30 3 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:30:38 4 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 0:33:29 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:34:14 6 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 0:38:13 7 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 1:13:52 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 1:28:46 9 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 1:40:09 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 1:50:57 11 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 1:56:25 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 1:57:39 13 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 2:03:48 14 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 2:09:22 15 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 2:11:26 16 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 2:14:59 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 2:15:18 18 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 2:19:17 19 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 2:21:26 20 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:32:24 21 Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa 2:40:23

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 4:36:47 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 0:03:12 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:16:58 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:21:34 5 Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree 0:27:20 6 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 0:27:35 7 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 0:32:56 8 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 0:41:12 9 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 0:44:08 10 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 0:48:53 11 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 0:53:15 12 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 0:54:22 13 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend 0:59:47 14 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 1:07:08 15 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 1:12:14 16 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 1:15:20 17 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 1:15:49 18 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 1:16:15 19 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 1:22:01 20 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 1:26:53 21 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 1:31:44 22 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 1:32:14 23 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 1:36:59 24 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 1:37:14 25 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:39:12 26 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 1:41:42 27 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 1:42:28 28 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 1:45:07 29 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 1:50:42 30 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 1:53:09 31 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 1:59:09 32 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 2:10:18 33 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 2:11:29 34 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 2:12:32 35 Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing 2:16:57 36 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 2:20:41 37 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 2:27:48 38 Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga 2:38:05 39 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 2:43:06 40 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 2:43:36 41 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 2:46:13 42 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 2:47:21 43 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 2:51:53 44 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 2:56:02 45 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 3:01:26 46 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 3:02:14 47 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 3:02:16 48 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 3:04:12 49 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 3:15:41 50 Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de 3:25:28

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 4:12:08 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:08:53 3 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:16:47 4 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:17:41 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 0:30:14 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:38:57 7 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 0:40:15 8 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:43:42 9 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 0:44:16 10 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 0:46:32 11 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:52:13 12 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 0:53:03 13 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 0:54:14 14 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 0:56:56 15 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 0:58:16 16 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 0:58:44 17 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 0:59:32 18 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 1:00:10 19 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 1:00:43 20 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 1:02:50 21 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 1:04:04 22 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 1:05:01 23 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 1:05:09 24 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 1:05:14 25 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 1:07:31 26 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 1:07:57 27 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 1:08:04 28 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 1:08:16 29 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:08:33 30 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 1:11:42 31 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 1:11:57 32 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 1:13:17 33 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 1:13:26 34 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 1:13:49 35 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 1:14:26 36 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 1:15:13 37 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 1:15:26 38 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 1:16:06 39 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 1:16:51 40 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 1:18:52 41 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 1:21:31 42 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 1:22:46 43 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 1:25:11 44 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 1:26:58 45 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 1:28:19 46 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 1:28:40 47 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 1:30:37 48 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 1:32:38 49 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 1:34:09 50 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 1:37:19 51 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 1:37:31 52 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 1:38:31 53 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 1:38:53 54 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 1:40:16 55 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 1:40:52 56 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 1:41:17 57 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 1:42:04 58 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 1:42:41 59 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 1:43:13 60 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:44:07 61 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 1:44:28 62 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 1:45:13 63 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 1:46:10 64 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 1:46:47 65 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 1:47:19 66 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 1:47:32 67 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 1:48:12 68 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 1:50:52 69 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 1:52:00 70 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 1:52:46 71 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 1:52:55 72 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 1:58:05 73 Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa 1:58:05 74 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 1:59:38 75 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 2:00:15 76 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 2:00:40 77 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 2:02:10 78 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 2:02:31 79 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 2:02:38 80 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 2:03:05 81 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 2:03:58 82 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 2:04:19 83 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 2:05:03 84 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 2:06:22 85 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 2:06:33 86 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 2:07:59 87 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 2:08:05 88 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 2:08:36 89 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 2:08:40 90 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 2:10:35 91 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 2:10:56 92 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 2:11:01 93 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 2:12:02 94 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 2:12:41 95 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 2:14:23 96 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 2:14:37 97 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 2:14:49 98 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 2:15:07 99 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 2:15:51 100 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 2:15:56 101 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 2:17:49 102 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 2:19:33 103 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 2:20:01 104 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 2:21:53 105 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 2:22:06 106 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 2:22:34 107 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 2:23:46 108 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 2:24:32 109 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 2:25:12 110 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 2:27:51 111 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 2:28:15 112 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 2:30:46 113 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 2:31:40 114 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 2:32:44 115 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 2:35:03 116 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 2:35:14 117 Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go 2:36:21 118 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 2:37:47 119 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 2:38:48 120 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 2:39:57 121 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 2:43:38 122 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 2:43:55 123 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 2:44:06 124 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 2:44:28 125 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 2:45:23 126 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 2:45:58 127 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 2:46:48 128 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 2:47:20 129 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 2:47:23 130 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 2:47:35 131 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 2:47:36 132 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 2:49:32 133 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 2:52:15 134 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 2:53:07 135 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 2:53:45 136 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 2:54:49 137 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 2:55:42 138 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 2:56:06 139 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 2:56:18 140 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 2:56:30 141 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 2:58:28 142 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 2:58:39 143 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 2:58:59 144 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 2:59:30 145 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 2:59:59 146 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 3:00:33 147 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 3:01:08 148 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 3:01:20 149 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 3:01:27 150 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 3:02:03 151 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 3:04:50 152 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 3:05:54 153 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 3:06:35 154 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 3:06:48 155 Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN 3:07:50 156 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 3:07:53 157 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 3:07:55 158 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 3:08:28 159 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 3:08:52 160 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 3:09:59 161 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 3:12:15 162 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 3:12:31 163 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 3:14:51 164 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 3:16:38 165 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 3:17:12 166 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 3:17:51 167 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 3:19:02 168 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 3:20:40 169 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 3:21:27 170 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 3:21:57 171 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 3:22:29 172 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 3:22:51 173 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 3:26:59 174 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 3:27:00 175 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 3:30:56 176 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 3:36:15 177 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 3:38:50 178 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 3:38:56 179 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 3:39:33 180 David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors 3:40:50 181 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 3:43:23 182 Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club 4:12:56

Grand masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info 4:39:08 2 Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY 0:03:31 3 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital 0:17:22 4 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING 0:25:40 5 Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects 0:26:48 6 Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles 0:32:17 7 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines 0:35:30 8 Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters 0:37:15 9 Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop 0:48:09 10 Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike 0:56:17 11 Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund 0:57:11 12 Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana 1:03:34 13 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:05:58 14 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:06:56 15 Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab 1:06:58 16 Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS 1:09:57 17 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 1:17:43 18 Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR 1:26:04 19 Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos 1:27:44 20 Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers 1:28:23 21 Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee 1:29:09 22 Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star 1:39:25 23 Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera 1:54:39 24 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 1:58:42 25 Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum 2:00:52 26 Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech 2:07:08 27 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty 2:12:07 28 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL 2:13:44 29 Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare 2:32:17 30 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream 2:34:56 31 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix 2:35:21 32 Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS 2:35:47 33 Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run 2:41:52 34 Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies 2:43:40 35 Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2 2:44:02 36 Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM 2:47:28 37 Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters 2:47:38 38 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls 2:48:18 39 Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos 2:56:54 40 Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work 3:02:29

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 14:58:26 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 0:08:50 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:12:16 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:24:46 5 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:29:36 6 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:38:39 7 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 0:43:38 8 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:45:41 9 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:56:02 10 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:57:09 11 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 1:05:31 12 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 1:07:18 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:08:19 14 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 1:23:39 15 Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS 1:36:42 16 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 1:41:12 17 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 2:06:52 18 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 2:14:53 19 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 2:17:42 20 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 2:29:44 21 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 2:32:31 22 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 2:34:57 23 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 2:36:09 24 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 2:37:35 25 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 2:40:22 26 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 2:48:13 27 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 2:55:59 28 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 2:59:48 29 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 3:05:44 30 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 3:05:58 31 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 3:09:33 32 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 3:13:26 33 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 3:15:12 34 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 3:17:51 35 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 3:20:44 36 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 3:28:03 37 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 3:30:12 38 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 3:35:07 39 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 3:40:07 40 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 3:43:42 41 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 3:45:55 42 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 3:47:11 43 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 3:48:28 44 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 4:03:19 45 Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo 4:05:40 46 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 4:08:16 47 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 4:08:48 48 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 4:08:54 49 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 4:09:59 50 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 4:12:13 51 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 4:27:11 52 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 4:27:33 53 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 4:30:30 54 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 4:31:26 55 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 4:34:07 56 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 4:35:04 57 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 4:36:06 58 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 4:37:08 59 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 4:37:20 60 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 4:46:18 61 Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers 4:47:21 62 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 4:48:09 63 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 5:11:39 64 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 5:16:31 65 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 5:16:34 66 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 5:19:02 67 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 5:19:34 68 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 5:20:39 69 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 5:22:34 70 Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers 5:25:35 71 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 5:27:21 72 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 5:33:22 73 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 5:37:47 74 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 5:38:16 75 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 5:39:23 76 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 5:39:48 77 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 5:41:07 78 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 5:41:19 79 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 5:44:13 80 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 5:46:39 81 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 5:52:56 82 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 5:55:48 83 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 5:55:56 84 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 6:01:06 85 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 6:01:25 86 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 6:05:58 87 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 6:06:43 88 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 6:07:54 89 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 6:08:09 90 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 6:09:15 91 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 6:14:31 92 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 6:14:49 93 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 6:16:22 94 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 6:18:13 95 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 6:19:27 96 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 6:19:49 97 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 6:22:13 98 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 6:30:56 99 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 6:31:09 100 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 6:33:44 101 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 6:33:49 102 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 6:36:10 103 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 6:41:34 104 Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica 6:46:43 105 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 6:47:36 106 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 6:49:25 107 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 6:52:21 108 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 6:52:34 109 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 6:53:21 110 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 6:55:08 111 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 6:55:46 112 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 6:57:00 113 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 7:03:53 114 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 7:07:27 115 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 7:08:33 116 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 7:08:58 117 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 7:11:41 118 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 7:13:56 119 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 7:15:38 120 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 7:25:03 121 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 7:28:06 122 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 7:30:26 123 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 7:30:27 124 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 7:30:52 125 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 7:31:17 126 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 7:33:04 127 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 7:37:01 128 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 7:37:03 129 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 7:37:22 130 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 7:39:05 131 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 7:39:47 132 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 7:42:19 133 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 7:44:59 134 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 7:50:57 135 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 7:51:05 136 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 7:51:12 137 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 7:58:48 138 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 8:01:39 139 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 8:09:02 140 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 8:13:26 141 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 8:17:19 142 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 8:17:23 143 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 8:18:15 144 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 8:19:04 145 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 8:19:27 146 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 8:20:18 147 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 8:23:40 148 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 8:24:28 149 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 8:24:55 150 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 8:28:52 151 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 8:29:17 152 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 8:31:33 153 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 8:40:09 154 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 8:41:04 155 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 8:47:22 156 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 8:52:47 157 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 9:01:05 158 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 9:03:45 159 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 9:05:41 160 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 9:06:17 161 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 9:08:41 162 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 9:09:35 163 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 9:11:53 164 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 9:13:30 165 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 9:14:11 166 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 9:16:10 167 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 9:17:33 168 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 9:20:55 169 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 9:21:59 170 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 9:30:00 171 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 9:37:35 172 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 9:37:51 173 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 9:39:08 174 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 9:44:18 175 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 9:50:50 176 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 9:51:44 177 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 9:54:11 178 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 9:54:29 179 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 10:02:17 180 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 10:06:13 181 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 10:08:47 182 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 10:11:11 183 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 10:11:34 184 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 10:13:58 185 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 10:20:06 186 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 10:22:46 187 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 10:36:40 188 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 10:40:17 189 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 10:40:36 190 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 10:42:59 191 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 10:43:26 192 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 10:44:54 193 Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection 10:45:45 194 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 10:46:02 195 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 10:53:35 196 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 11:00:37 197 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 11:04:56 198 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 11:05:55 199 Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects 11:10:00 200 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 11:15:53 201 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 11:17:50 202 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 11:18:14 203 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 11:25:18 204 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 11:26:22 205 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 11:29:23 206 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 11:31:49 207 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 11:33:59 208 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 11:38:43 209 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 11:40:06 210 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 11:47:25 211 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 11:48:16 212 Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R 11:53:01 213 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 11:55:32 214 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 11:56:54 215 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 11:59:02 216 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 12:02:18 217 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 12:02:56 218 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 12:07:21 219 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 12:09:06 220 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 12:09:30 221 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 12:10:22 222 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 12:10:48 223 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 12:12:05 224 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 12:12:28 225 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 12:18:32 226 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 12:19:47 227 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 12:24:58 228 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 12:25:48 229 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 12:27:34 230 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 12:28:21 231 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 12:36:09 232 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 12:36:10 233 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 12:44:25 234 Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge 13:00:15 235 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 13:02:56 236 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 13:06:20 237 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 13:10:39 238 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 13:24:48 239 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 13:31:38 240 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 13:39:31 241 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 13:40:16 242 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 13:45:05 243 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 13:45:52 244 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 13:46:39 245 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 14:02:43 246 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 14:04:39 247 Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn 14:04:47 248 Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys 14:09:11 249 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 14:20:44 250 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 14:21:54 251 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 14:34:00 252 George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs 14:42:50 253 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 14:45:02 254 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 14:52:21

Ladies general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 19:00:07 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 1:06:46 3 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 1:43:08 4 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:47:54 5 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 2:13:19 6 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 2:35:48 7 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 5:51:37 8 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 5:53:48 9 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 6:58:47 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 7:05:46 11 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 7:58:51 12 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 8:12:18 13 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 8:33:55 14 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 8:35:03 15 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 8:38:54 16 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 8:54:09 17 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 8:59:34 18 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 9:06:18 19 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 9:44:19 20 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 9:56:39 21 Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa 11:13:50

Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 17:27:58 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 1:05:13 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 1:05:57 4 Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree 1:58:05 5 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 2:30:37 6 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 2:36:48 7 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 2:41:28 8 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 2:50:11 9 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 3:01:12 10 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 3:14:11 11 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend 3:45:11 12 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 4:05:32 13 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 4:24:07 14 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 4:28:57 15 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 4:40:35 16 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 4:53:30 17 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 5:01:07 18 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 5:12:31 19 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 5:26:03 20 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 5:43:59 21 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 5:58:17 22 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 6:19:40 23 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 6:22:32 24 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 6:22:42 25 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 6:44:49 26 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 6:47:01 27 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 7:13:19 28 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 7:31:10 29 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 7:36:19 30 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 7:48:47 31 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 7:54:39 32 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 7:56:55 33 Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga 9:07:36 34 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 9:16:36 35 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 9:21:45 36 Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing 9:32:37 37 Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de 9:51:46 38 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 10:13:13 39 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 10:37:11 40 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 10:38:17 41 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 10:49:37 42 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 11:06:30 43 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 11:23:17 44 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 11:48:37 45 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 11:50:11 46 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 11:54:21 47 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 11:58:32 48 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 12:01:40 49 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 12:28:56 50 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 12:44:29

Masters general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 16:34:33 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:42:01 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:42:17 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 1:03:05 5 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 1:44:09 6 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 2:11:32 7 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 2:21:45 8 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 2:32:34 9 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 2:33:35 10 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 2:39:46 11 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 2:42:02 12 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 2:59:57 13 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 3:11:07 14 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 3:11:58 15 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 3:24:00 16 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 3:26:45 17 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 3:26:57 18 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 3:27:41 19 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 3:27:53 20 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 3:32:28 21 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 3:34:19 22 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 3:37:20 23 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 3:53:28 24 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 3:54:51 25 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 4:00:42 26 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 4:02:28 27 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 4:04:31 28 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 4:12:08 29 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 4:16:44 30 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 4:16:46 31 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 4:23:18 32 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 4:23:23 33 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 4:31:04 34 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 4:37:41 35 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 4:37:58 36 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 4:38:40 37 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 4:38:55 38 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 4:52:41 39 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 4:52:56 40 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 4:53:59 41 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 4:58:04 42 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 5:17:00 43 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 5:22:44 44 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 5:27:38 45 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 5:32:28 46 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 5:37:03 47 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 5:41:12 48 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 5:48:23 49 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 5:48:23 50 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 5:58:49 51 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 6:02:27 52 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 6:08:42 53 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 6:18:25 54 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 6:19:36 55 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 6:22:04 56 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 6:27:04 57 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 6:28:35 58 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 6:29:13 59 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 6:31:12 60 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 6:33:06 61 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 6:41:33 62 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 6:46:18 63 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 6:49:52 64 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 6:50:25 65 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 6:52:50 66 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 6:56:05 67 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 7:04:29 68 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 7:09:26 69 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 7:09:57 70 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 7:16:30 71 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 7:20:14 72 Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa 7:23:47 73 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 7:24:57 74 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 7:27:12 75 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 7:27:19 76 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 7:27:52 77 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 7:32:41 78 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 7:34:12 79 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 7:38:25 80 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 7:39:58 81 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 7:42:54 82 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 7:47:43 83 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 7:49:55 84 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 7:50:01 85 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 7:50:38 86 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 7:53:08 87 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 8:02:01 88 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 8:05:12 89 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 8:06:11 90 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 8:06:37 91 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 8:09:27 92 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 8:11:16 93 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 8:13:53 94 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 8:15:25 95 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 8:21:15 96 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 8:21:27 97 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 8:21:58 98 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 8:22:39 99 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 8:28:55 100 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 8:29:17 101 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 8:41:59 102 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 8:43:18 103 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 8:47:17 104 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 8:50:28 105 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 8:53:11 106 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 8:53:41 107 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 8:55:13 108 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 9:12:03 109 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 9:17:05 110 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 9:17:35 111 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 9:17:36 112 Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club 9:19:06 113 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 9:21:49 114 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 9:24:59 115 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 9:33:36 116 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 9:33:44 117 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 9:34:23 118 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 9:44:54 119 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 9:46:57 120 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 9:47:50 121 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 9:55:38 122 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 9:57:19 123 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 9:58:22 124 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 10:06:09 125 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 10:07:41 126 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 10:13:32 127 Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go 10:21:39 128 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 10:23:50 129 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 10:25:49 130 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 10:27:12 131 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 10:31:34 132 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 10:33:54 133 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 10:34:20 134 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 10:35:10 135 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 10:36:25 136 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 10:38:02 137 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 10:38:17 138 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 10:38:39 139 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 10:53:39 140 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 10:56:38 141 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 11:04:34 142 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 11:09:48 143 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 11:10:52 144 Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN 11:11:30 145 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 11:14:15 146 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 11:14:34 147 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 11:15:22 148 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 11:15:31 149 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 11:15:43 150 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 11:18:26 151 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 11:25:08 152 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 11:25:49 153 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 11:28:11 154 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 11:28:28 155 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 11:29:01 156 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 11:29:02 157 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 11:32:36 158 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 11:37:15 159 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 11:38:01 160 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 11:41:27 161 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 11:45:48 162 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 11:45:54 163 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 11:48:27 164 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 11:48:43 165 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 11:49:05 166 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 11:58:03 167 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 11:59:39 168 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 11:59:41 169 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 12:02:08 170 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 12:12:21 171 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 12:18:53 172 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 12:19:45 173 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 12:25:19 174 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 12:33:59 175 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 12:37:33 176 David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors 12:39:31 177 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 12:47:40 178 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 12:48:42 179 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 12:49:09 180 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 13:06:47 181 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 13:13:56 182 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 13:21:56