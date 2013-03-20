Trending

Platt and Huber win Cape Epic stage 3

Wrong turn costs Sauser and Kulhavy the stage

Image 1 of 77

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls chase the leaders

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls chase the leaders
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 77

Urs Huber of Bulls leads the group through some singletrack

Urs Huber of Bulls leads the group through some singletrack
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 77

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 77

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans, the leading mixed team

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans, the leading mixed team
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 77

The leaders head out for stage 3

The leaders head out for stage 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 77

Stage 3 women's winners Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy

Stage 3 women's winners Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 77

Stage 3 women's winners Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy

Stage 3 women's winners Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 77

Ariane Kleinhans (L) and Erik Kleinhans (R) win the mixed category stage

Ariane Kleinhans (L) and Erik Kleinhans (R) win the mixed category stage
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 77

Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy during stage 3

Catherine Williamson and Yolande Speedy during stage 3
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 77

Catherine Williamson (L) and Yolande Speedy (R)

Catherine Williamson (L) and Yolande Speedy (R)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 77

Phillimon Sebona (310-2) and Prince Maseko (310-1)

Phillimon Sebona (310-2) and Prince Maseko (310-1)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 77

The front end of a dusty Cape Epic peloton

The front end of a dusty Cape Epic peloton
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 77

Ariane Kleinhans (L) and Erik Kleinhans (R)

Ariane Kleinhans (L) and Erik Kleinhans (R)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 77

Barti Bucher (L) and Heinz Zoerweg (R)

Barti Bucher (L) and Heinz Zoerweg (R)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 77

Riders head up the pass during stage 3

Riders head up the pass during stage 3
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 77

Racers pass by

Racers pass by
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 77

A donkey tries to keep up with the group

A donkey tries to keep up with the group
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 77

Piotr Wilk

Piotr Wilk
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 77

Riders head under the road

Riders head under the road
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 77

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans, the leading mixed team

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans, the leading mixed team
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 77

Yoalnde Speedy and Catherine Wilaimson, the leading ladies team

Yoalnde Speedy and Catherine Wilaimson, the leading ladies team
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 77

A look down on the Cape Epic set-up

A look down on the Cape Epic set-up
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 77

Christoph Sauser signs autographs

Christoph Sauser signs autographs
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 77

Stage winners and overall yellow jersey leaders Karl Platt and Urst Huber celebrate with local children from the Big Tree Foundation

Stage winners and overall yellow jersey leaders Karl Platt and Urst Huber celebrate with local children from the Big Tree Foundation
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 77

Riders make their way through the surrounding farms outside Tulbagh

Riders make their way through the surrounding farms outside Tulbagh
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 77

Racers begin stage 3

Racers begin stage 3
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 77

Racers lined up at the start

Racers lined up at the start
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 77

Riders in the staging area

Riders in the staging area
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 77

Enrico Franzoi of Elettroveneta-Corratec in the Outcast Jersay finishes in fourth place

Enrico Franzoi of Elettroveneta-Corratec in the Outcast Jersay finishes in fourth place
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 77

Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrates after finishing third

Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrates after finishing third
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 77

A dejected Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

A dejected Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 77

A dejected Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo hits the handlebars in frustration as he finishes after making a wrong turn

A dejected Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo hits the handlebars in frustration as he finishes after making a wrong turn
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 77

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo ride to finish second after taking a wrong turn

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo ride to finish second after taking a wrong turn
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 77

Urs Huber of the Bulls recovers after sprinting to the line

Urs Huber of the Bulls recovers after sprinting to the line
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 35 of 77

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls cross the line without realizing they had won the stage

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls cross the line without realizing they had won the stage
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 36 of 77

Aerial view from the chopper of the race village

Aerial view from the chopper of the race village
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 37 of 77

Tent city from above

Tent city from above
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 77

Riders make their way through the surrounding farms outside Tulbaugh

Riders make their way through the surrounding farms outside Tulbaugh
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 39 of 77

Cross country world champion Nino Schurter waits for his Scott-Swisspower teammate Florian Vogel

Cross country world champion Nino Schurter waits for his Scott-Swisspower teammate Florian Vogel
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 40 of 77

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Team Bulls

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Team Bulls
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 41 of 77

Thomas Dietsch and Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrate after finishing third

Thomas Dietsch and Boehme of Bulls 2 celebrate after finishing third
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 77

Max Knox of Burry Stander - Songo 2 waits for the start

Max Knox of Burry Stander - Songo 2 waits for the start
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 77

Racers roll out for the start of stage 3 of the Cape Epic

Racers roll out for the start of stage 3 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 77

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1 leads the field

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1 leads the field
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 45 of 77

Hannes & Sakkie Hanekom

Hannes & Sakkie Hanekom
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 46 of 77

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 47 of 77

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1

Christoph Sauser & Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo 1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 48 of 77

Stage winners & overall leaders Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls

Stage winners & overall leaders Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 49 of 77

Racers during stage 3 of the Cape Epic

Racers during stage 3 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 50 of 77

Erik Kleinhans lends a hand to his wife Ariane as they continue to lead the Mixed Category overall

Erik Kleinhans lends a hand to his wife Ariane as they continue to lead the Mixed Category overall
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 51 of 77

Cross country world champ Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower has energy to spare wheelieng up towards Winterhoek

Cross country world champ Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower has energy to spare wheelieng up towards Winterhoek
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 52 of 77

Rene Hasselbacher & Wolfgang Krenn of Asrin RH77

Rene Hasselbacher & Wolfgang Krenn of Asrin RH77
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 53 of 77

Racers during stage 3

Racers during stage 3
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 54 of 77

Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Cannondale Blend lead the African Category

Charles Keey and Darren Lill of Cannondale Blend lead the African Category
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 55 of 77

The chasing bunch during stage 3 during the Cape Epic

The chasing bunch during stage 3 during the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 56 of 77

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 57 of 77

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 58 of 77

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 59 of 77

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls descend

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls descend
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 60 of 77

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo in the lead

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo in the lead
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 61 of 77

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls descend in the dust

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls descend in the dust
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 62 of 77

Karl Platt of Bulls shows his skills

Karl Platt of Bulls shows his skills
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 63 of 77

Cape Epic stage 3 podium

Cape Epic stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 64 of 77

Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2

Thomas Dietsch of Bulls 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 65 of 77

Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo strings out the lead group's riders

Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo strings out the lead group's riders
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 66 of 77

The race leaders

The race leaders
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 67 of 77

The race leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber sit in the lead bunch

The race leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber sit in the lead bunch
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 68 of 77

Stefan Sahm of Bulls 3 works at the front

Stefan Sahm of Bulls 3 works at the front
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 69 of 77

The leaders

The leaders
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 70 of 77

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo missed a turn and lost the stage 3 lead

Jaroslav Kulharvy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo missed a turn and lost the stage 3 lead
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 71 of 77

Stage 3 winners and overall leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls

Stage 3 winners and overall leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 72 of 77

Stage winners Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls

Stage winners Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 73 of 77

Stefan Sahm of Bulls 3 congratulates his teammate Karl Platt

Stefan Sahm of Bulls 3 congratulates his teammate Karl Platt
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 74 of 77

Dust, dust everywhere.

Dust, dust everywhere.
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 75 of 77

Race leaders in stage 3 of the Cape Epic

Race leaders in stage 3 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 76 of 77

The lead group during stage 3

The lead group during stage 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 77 of 77

Stage winners Karl Platt (Germany) and Urs Huber (Switzerland) of Bulls

Stage winners Karl Platt (Germany) and Urs Huber (Switzerland) of Bulls
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

Stage 3 of the Cape Epic brought more drama on Wednesday. The race started at a quite a high tempo with groups of riders keeping the pace up. José Hermida and Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) had a puncture quite early in the race, which killed their chances of a podium finish. Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) attacked hard and the only riders that could follow were Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls. Sauser and Kulhavy eventually broke free and were in the lead by two minutes and 45 seconds when they took a wrong turn and lost time and the stage lead. Platt won his 14th career Cape Epic stage.

Men

For the second day in a row, Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) won the stage of the Cape Epic mountain bike race. The duo crossed the line at the end of stage 3 in a time of 3:53:17 and continue as the overall race leaders with a time of 14:58:25, with an 8:49 advantage over Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo).

Kulhavy and Sauser finished second in a time of 3:54:30, and they continue as runner-ups in the GC (15:07:16). The pair was leading the race, but missed seeing an arrow and took a wrong turn near the end of the race. The mistake cost them their lead and several minutes of advantage that they'd built up.

"Christoph and Jaro were a bit angry and naughty today," said Platt. "They tried to attack everywhere and accelerated like crazy. We could follow them on the flat section but they attacked again on the climb and we decided to just ride in our own rhythm and at a comfortable speed."

"Last year, no one put them under pressure, but this year they're making mistakes. We were going at the limit and if you get chased, you make more mistakes than if you're the chaser. Today we increased our lead time which is awesome for us - it's such a cool feeling. Urs is like a machine. He just hammers down. We're very equal and it's lots of fun to race with him. Stefan (Sahm) also worked very hard today. For the first 40km he was riding in front, setting the pace and because of that the Bulls have a great result all around. It's also nice for the fans. We got so many tweets and emails yesterday. It took me two hours just to read them. Unfortunately I can't answer all of them. The fans out there are unbelievable - a huge thanks to them and hopefully they support us to the end."

A disappointed Kulhavy said the wrong turn occurred 2km before the finish. "We were in the lead and going really fast. We took a wrong turn and lost the lead as a result. I'm upset because it's the second stage that we've lost. There are still four stages left and we're not giving up. We still have a chance, but I'm not sure if I can give tomorrow's stage so much energy. We'll have to wait and see."

Sauser said, "We were going so fast and realised we had made a mistake when we got to a T-junction. We had to ride all the way back and lost some time again. It's frustrating. We were in the lead and lost time again, just 2km before the finish, instead of closing time on the Bulls. We'll motivate ourselves again tomorrow when we race. We didn't have game plan today - we just rode harder."

Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2, were third on the day and are third overall.

Three-time Cape Epic winner Stefan Sahm (Bulls 3) said, "It was a victory for the whole team. We tried to help as much as we can and I worked hard at the beginning to keep the guys out of the wind so that they can save energy for when the action really starts. It's cool to see them going at the same speed as world class riders such as Christoph and Jaro. It's great to see that."

Stiebjahn said, "It's a nice experience to ride the Cape Epic. Sometimes it's really hard, but it's lovely to be here and do the race with such a great team."

South Africa's Charles Keey and Darren Lill of team Cannondale Blend are now in fourth place after completing stage 3.

The African leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (4:01:15; overall 15:28:02) for the second day in a row.

"We finished in fourth place today and feel very frustrated that we couldn't finish on the podium, but we're happy in general with our performance," said Lill.

William Mokgopo and Luke Mashiane of Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy won the development jersey today in a time of 4:52:28 (overall 19:06:41) and will be wearing the Exarro jersey tomorrow.

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their second stage in a row in 4:58:36. They now lead this category by one hour, six minutes and 45 seonds (overall 19:00:07). They were followed by Belgian and Dutch team Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn in 5:24.06 (overall 21:13.26). The Pragma Volcan Ladies, Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth, finished in third place in 5:29:15 (overall 20:06:53).

Esther Süss retired from the race due to illness. Her partner Jane Nuessli is now riding in the white Outcast jersey. The white Outcast jersey applies to UCI riders when a partner drops out It helps other riders identify the Outcast rider. Other riders may not accept assistance from an Outcast rider. Outcast riders may not interfere with the outcome of the race.

"I'm sorry that the two strongest teams are out of the race," said Speedy. "Esther (Süss) and Jane are also out. But it's still the Cape Epic and anything can happen. Jane (Nuessli) was riding with us at the beginning - it was such an honour. It's the first time that I'm in the leading Orange jersey and we'll still put everything into the race."

Her teammate Williamson said, "Anything can still happen the race is still on. There is no bigger race than the Epic and if we win, I can retire happily at the end of the year if I want to."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their fouth stage in a row in the mixed category in 4:36:48 (overall 17:27:58), followed by Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (4:39:59; overall 19:09:26). Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 were third in 4:53:44 (overall 18:33:55). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by one hour, five minutes and 12 seconds.

Erik Klienhans said, "It was a good day. We didn't have any problems. Theresa (Ralph) and Damian (Perrin) attacked from the start and managed to create a gap between us. We caught up with them later. We rode in a group for a while and there was a lot of dust. Eventutally I said to Ariane that we must get away - we couldn't see with all the dust. The last 20 or 30km we lost them. Ariane is becoming stronger every day and we're very comfortable with our lead. We're the only category with such a big lead on the others. But this is the Cape Epic and anything can happen out there. We know from experience that you can never relax, so we'll be riding hard for the rest of the race."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "I'm feeling strong. It was quite hard for me in the beginning as I'm still quite tired from yesterday, but as we got to the climbing section I started to feel stronger. We had a good finish today."

Masters

Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team won the master's category in 4:12:08 (overall 16:34:33). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (SuperiorBrentjens 2) in 4:21:01 (overall 17:16:34). In third place were Pascal de Kort and Bart van de Water (Technofit) of Belgium in 4:28:56 (overall 17:37:38). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo now lead this category by 42 minutes and one second.

"Today was great. We found a good rhythm and stuck with the front team for a long time," said Pfitzenmaier. "We also rode with Bart and Rob. Our legs were good and we attacked in the singletrack and managed to create a gap between ourselves and Bart. Later during the stage Udo and Carsten closed in on us, but they had a slow flat. We put our heads down and went as fast as we could. We were both not feeling well yesterday, but today was a good day. Congratulations to Abraao as well. He rode well and we're very happy - a stage victory is always a bonus. Every day is different in the Cape Epic and the masters category is really strong this year."

One of the favorite teams in the masters class, the Germans Udo Boelts and Carsten Bresser (Team Juwi), had bad luck today. Boelts is a former road racer, teammate of Jan Ulrich and participated in the Tour de France several times. The Germans took a wrong turn close to the finish and went back to water point 2 instead. When they heard voices and saw other riders they thought they were at the finish. When they discovered their error, it was too late. A marshal had to take their numbers off because leaving the official race course is against the rules and leads to disqualification.

"We had a hectic situation when having a technical, so I concentrated on Udo's rear wheel and just followed," said Bresser. "He was a little bit nervous and took a wrong turn. When we arrived at the track again we had taken a whole loop back to water point two - and we were out of the race. Tomorrow we have to start with a blue number, so we're not in the competition any more. Rules are rules, there are no exceptions".

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 4:39:08 (overall 17:41:13). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 4:42:39 (overall 18:14:49) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 4:56:30 (overall 18:50:56).

Bucher said, "Today wasn't as hard as yesterday, but it's still not easy. It's never easy. My partner is so strong and we're a good combination. I'm very happy to win another stage. We would really like to keep going like this."

Stage 4: Tulbagh to Wellington, 120km with 1900m of climbing

On Thursday, stage 4 is characterised by three major climbs and extremely varied terrain. The first 15 kilometers are on flat gravel and also some tar road. The route then turns onto forestry roads, gaining some elevation while skirting the side of the mountain. Riders quickly reach water point one, but the next stretch is slow going. A five-kilometer steady climb on gravel road with an average of seven percent gradient waits at Kluitjieskraal.

On the other side, the trail roughens until it becomes an eight-kilometer bike-swallowing descent. The gradient is not steep but the track is washed out, rocky (and sandy) with many ruts and holes. After water point two, a flat gravel road leads to the foot of the 16-kilometer tar climb of Bain's Kloof Pass. On the other side, only the first bit of the descent is on tar before riders plunge into the Bain's MTB Trails at Welvanpas: smooth flowing ups and downs, perfectly carved into the mountain side.

However, there is one more big climb, most of it on forestry roads, before four kilometers of handcrafted downhill singletrack through fynbos vegetation. Then there is one more tiny bump and the last couple of kilometers are plain sailing into the race village in Wellington.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls3:53:17
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:00:46
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:05:53
4Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:07:58
5Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:08:56
6Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:09:32
7Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:11:40
8Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:11:57
9Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:12:03
10Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:12:05
11Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:15:40
12Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:18:22
13Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:22:51
14Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo0:24:01
15Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 20:31:23
16Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:32:12
17Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:33:52
18Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:35:07
19Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK0:36:10
20Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:36:33
21Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web0:37:12
22Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times0:37:14
23Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS0:37:42
24Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling0:39:40
25Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:41:34
26Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing0:41:58
27Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components0:42:58
28Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing0:45:38
29Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:47:09
30Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR0:48:00
31Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter0:48:50
32Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing0:49:10
33Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys0:50:41
34Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan0:50:59
35Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance0:52:23
36Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:52:45
37Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:53:15
38Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik0:53:41
39Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing0:56:45
40Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling0:58:35
41Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity0:58:52
42William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 10:59:10
43Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles0:59:13
44Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo0:59:15
45Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look0:59:28
46Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB1:01:14
47Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska1:03:05
48Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy1:03:15
49Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa1:04:55
50Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling1:05:11
51Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies1:05:16
52Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 11:06:18
53Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar1:07:16
54Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group1:09:05
55Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy1:09:29
56Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:09:58
57Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:10:48
58Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security1:12:34
59Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders1:14:08
60Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven1:14:37
61David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.1:15:11
62Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit1:16:26
63Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos1:16:34
64David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry1:17:02
65Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance1:17:56
66Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 11:18:06
67Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers1:19:16
68Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital1:19:24
69Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura1:20:37
70Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles1:21:03
71Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 11:21:05
72Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing1:21:12
73Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist1:21:14
74Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors1:21:17
75James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG1:21:54
76Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios1:22:15
77Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution1:22:34
78Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles1:22:54
79Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker1:23:01
80Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf1:23:26
81Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T1:23:58
82Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA1:24:06
83Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine1:25:12
84Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles1:26:46
85Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta1:29:13
86Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.01:29:15
87Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong1:29:35
88Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace1:29:37
89Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary1:29:43
90Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank1:29:51
91Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL1:29:57
92Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross1:30:08
93Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy1:31:29
94Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB1:32:48
95Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage1:34:23
96André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer1:34:37
97Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils1:34:52
98Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb1:34:53
99Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 21:35:26
100Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:35:38
101Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 11:36:05
102Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica1:36:08
103Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers1:37:37
104Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport1:38:11
105Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani1:39:00
106Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys1:39:20
107Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA1:39:58
108Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9741:40:04
109Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini1:40:16
110Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY1:40:25
111John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers1:42:42
112Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin1:43:04
113Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green1:45:42
114Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl1:47:07
115Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua1:47:18
116Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing1:48:58
117Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing1:49:10
118Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 41:50:21
119Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen1:51:26
120Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB1:51:52
121Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson1:51:58
122Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool1:53:21
123Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff1:53:52
124Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX1:54:10
125Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL1:54:41
126Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards1:56:06
127Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security1:56:43
128Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 21:57:25
129Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies1:58:23
130Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale1:58:58
131Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle1:59:40
132Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers1:59:53
133Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge2:00:28
134Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 12:02:12
135Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT2:02:15
136Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 22:02:21
137Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers2:03:04
138Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 12:03:16
139Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats2:03:42
140Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris2:03:46
141Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT2:03:51
142Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS2:05:01
143Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties2:05:11
144Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless2:05:32
145Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline2:07:33
146Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk2:07:49
147Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes2:08:48
148Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate2:09:32
149Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw2:09:34
150Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins2:10:42
151Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG2:10:53
152Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels2:11:26
153Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE2:12:05
154Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon2:12:12
155William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy2:12:49
156Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX012:13:01
157Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers2:13:12
158Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth2:13:30
159Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk2:13:35
160Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds2:14:57
161Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown2:15:10
162Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab2:15:36
163Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic2:15:54
164Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing2:16:11
165Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS2:16:27
166Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans2:18:09
167Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook2:19:10
168Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker2:19:53
169Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS2:20:44
170Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi2:20:55
171Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer2:21:42
172Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program2:25:08
173Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun2:26:27
174Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH2:26:37
175Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 22:27:44
176Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush2:30:29
177Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears2:31:44
178Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health2:33:40
179Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce2:33:51
180Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 12:34:39
181Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.2:34:41
182Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby2:36:14
183Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods2:36:30
184Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys2:36:40
185Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders2:36:47
186Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing2:38:08
187Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 32:39:43
188Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros2:42:13
189Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy2:42:46
190Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl2:42:58
191David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds2:44:21
192Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen2:45:25
193Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA2:46:15
194Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home2:47:17
195Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar2:48:49
196Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis2:51:13
197Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling2:54:03
198Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria2:54:21
199Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace2:54:30
200Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group2:55:04
201Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele2:55:32
202Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem2:55:44
203Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five2:56:56
204Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel2:59:05
205Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE2:59:21
206Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar2:59:37
207Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis2:59:46
208Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis3:00:16
209Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo3:03:27
210Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press3:03:48
211Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects3:04:03
212Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:04:10
213Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top3:05:03
214Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF3:05:13
215Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard3:06:10
216Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA3:06:23
217Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes3:06:50
218Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders3:07:52
219Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA3:09:10
220Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects3:09:45
221Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante3:11:09
222Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox3:12:32
223Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School3:16:50
224NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack3:17:37
225Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 13:17:38
226Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound3:17:42
227Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz3:19:21
228Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers3:20:14
229Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized3:20:32
230Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers3:20:38
231Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes3:20:47
232Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT3:26:37
233Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight3:26:46
234Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation3:29:48
235Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge3:30:27
236Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife3:30:49
237Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla3:31:52
238Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R3:33:07
239Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads3:33:18
240Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK3:34:17
241Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar3:34:45
242Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa3:36:06
243Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT3:37:53
244Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects3:38:02
245Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima3:39:38
246Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante3:40:05
247Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar3:46:14
248André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele3:49:06
249Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro13:54:52
250George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs4:02:10
251Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream4:02:47
252Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection4:05:30
253Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys4:06:48
254Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn4:14:58

Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas4:58:36
2Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear0:25:30
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:30:38
4Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN0:33:29
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing0:34:14
6Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz0:38:13
7Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings1:13:52
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder1:28:46
9Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca1:40:09
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 21:50:57
11Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey1:56:25
12Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies1:57:39
13Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy2:03:48
14Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls2:09:22
15Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions2:11:26
16Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 22:14:59
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives2:15:18
18Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine2:19:17
19Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens2:21:26
20Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:32:24
21Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa2:40:23

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM4:36:47
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse0:03:12
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:16:58
4Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:21:34
5Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree0:27:20
6Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion0:27:35
7Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 10:32:56
8Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE0:41:12
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC0:44:08
10Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz0:48:53
11Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB0:53:15
12Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura0:54:22
13Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend0:59:47
14Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 21:07:08
15Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?1:12:14
16Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight1:15:20
17Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz1:15:49
18Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 11:16:15
19Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations1:22:01
20Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek1:26:53
21Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself1:31:44
22Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo1:32:14
23Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters1:36:59
24Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle1:37:14
25Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed1:39:12
26Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore1:41:42
27Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust1:42:28
28mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats1:45:07
29Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro1:50:42
30Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style1:53:09
31Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M1:59:09
32Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson2:10:18
33Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed2:11:29
34James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS2:12:32
35Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing2:16:57
36Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s2:20:41
37Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife2:27:48
38Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga2:38:05
39Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange2:43:06
40Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS2:43:36
41Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 22:46:13
42Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel2:47:21
43Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas2:51:53
44Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties2:56:02
45Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast3:01:26
46Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty3:02:14
47Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild3:02:16
48Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers3:04:12
49Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N3:15:41
50Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de3:25:28

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge4:12:08
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:08:53
3Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:16:47
4Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:17:41
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 20:30:14
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:38:57
7Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters0:40:15
8Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:43:42
9Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources0:44:16
10Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED0:46:32
11Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:52:13
12Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life0:53:03
13Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never0:54:14
14Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys0:56:56
15Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab0:58:16
16Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS0:58:44
17Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken0:59:32
18Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING1:00:10
19Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 21:00:43
20Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's1:02:50
21Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere1:04:04
22Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers1:05:01
23Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC1:05:09
24Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 11:05:14
25Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles1:07:31
26Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D1:07:57
27Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE1:08:04
28Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop1:08:16
29Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch1:08:33
30Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 11:11:42
31Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI1:11:57
32Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters1:13:17
33Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom1:13:26
34Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing1:13:49
35David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade1:14:26
36Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate1:15:13
37Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes1:15:26
38Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux1:16:06
39Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience1:16:51
40Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers1:18:52
41Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills1:21:31
42Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB1:22:46
43Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason11:25:11
44Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs1:26:58
45Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi1:28:19
46Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute1:28:40
47Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders1:30:37
48Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys1:32:38
49Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan1:34:09
50Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina1:37:19
51Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software1:37:31
52Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets1:38:31
53Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR1:38:53
54Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe1:40:16
55Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl1:40:52
56Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely1:41:17
57Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI1:42:04
58Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again1:42:41
59Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy1:43:13
60John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:44:07
61Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA1:44:28
62Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe1:45:13
63Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's1:46:10
64Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich1:46:47
65Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 31:47:19
66David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES1:47:32
67Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR1:48:12
68Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz1:50:52
69Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals1:52:00
70Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade1:52:46
71Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule1:52:55
72Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors1:58:05
73Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa1:58:05
74Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup1:59:38
75Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie2:00:15
76Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics2:00:40
77Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 52:02:10
78Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg2:02:31
79Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC2:02:38
80Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami2:03:05
81Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation2:03:58
82Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu2:04:19
83Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon182:05:03
84Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit2:06:22
85Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi2:06:33
86Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic2:07:59
87Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs2:08:05
88Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-642:08:36
89Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA2:08:40
90Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix2:10:35
91Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish2:10:56
92Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER2:11:01
93Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum2:12:02
94Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward2:12:41
95Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies2:14:23
96Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES2:14:37
97Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare2:14:49
98Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan2:15:07
99Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home2:15:51
100John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom2:15:56
101Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G2:17:49
102Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters2:19:33
103James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls2:20:01
104Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors2:21:53
105Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard2:22:06
106Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm2:22:34
107Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai2:23:46
108Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life2:24:32
109Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion2:25:12
110Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon2:27:51
111Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 72:28:15
112Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors2:30:46
113Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 12:31:40
114Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen2:32:44
115Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys2:35:03
116David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell2:35:14
117Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go2:36:21
118Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V22:37:47
119Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift2:38:48
120Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling2:39:57
121Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam2:43:38
122Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey2:43:55
123Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound2:44:06
124Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup2:44:28
125Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED2:45:23
126Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com2:45:58
127Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream2:46:48
128Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies2:47:20
129Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS2:47:23
130Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride2:47:35
131Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil2:47:36
132Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day2:49:32
133Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE2:52:15
134Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy2:53:07
135Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek2:53:45
136Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs2:54:49
137Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas2:55:42
138Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6642:56:06
139Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT2:56:18
140Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe2:56:30
141Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock2:58:28
142Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders2:58:39
143Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS2:58:59
144Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs2:59:30
145Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 12:59:59
146August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur3:00:33
147Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks3:01:08
148Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic3:01:20
149Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S3:01:27
150Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow3:02:03
151Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund3:04:50
152Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free3:05:54
153Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE3:06:35
154Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders3:06:48
155Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN3:07:50
156Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING3:07:53
157Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos3:07:55
158Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers3:08:28
159Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar3:08:52
160Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play3:09:59
161Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic3:12:15
162Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys3:12:31
163Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders3:14:51
164Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech3:16:38
165Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge3:17:12
166Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja3:17:51
167Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men3:19:02
168Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero3:20:40
169Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions3:21:27
170Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB3:21:57
171Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One3:22:29
172Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB3:22:51
173David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania3:26:59
174Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers3:27:00
175Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen3:30:56
176Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers3:36:15
177Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor3:38:50
178Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES3:38:56
179Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo3:39:33
180David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors3:40:50
181Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari3:43:23
182Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club4:12:56

Grand masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info4:39:08
2Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY0:03:31
3Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:17:22
4Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:25:40
5Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:26:48
6Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles0:32:17
7Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:35:30
8Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters0:37:15
9Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop0:48:09
10Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:56:17
11Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund0:57:11
12Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana1:03:34
13Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:05:58
14Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:06:56
15Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab1:06:58
16Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS1:09:57
17Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana1:17:43
18Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR1:26:04
19Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos1:27:44
20Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers1:28:23
21Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee1:29:09
22Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star1:39:25
23Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera1:54:39
24Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys1:58:42
25Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum2:00:52
26Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech2:07:08
27Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty2:12:07
28Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL2:13:44
29Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare2:32:17
30Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream2:34:56
31Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix2:35:21
32Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS2:35:47
33Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run2:41:52
34Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies2:43:40
35Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 22:44:02
36Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM2:47:28
37Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters2:47:38
38Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls2:48:18
39Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos2:56:54
40Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work3:02:29

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls14:58:26
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:08:50
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:12:16
4Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:24:46
5Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:29:36
6Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:38:39
7Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:43:38
8Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:45:41
9Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:56:02
10Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:57:09
11Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo1:05:31
12Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 21:07:18
13Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:08:19
14Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop1:23:39
15Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS1:36:42
16Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH771:41:12
17Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape2:06:52
18Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times2:14:53
19Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International2:17:42
20Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 22:29:44
21Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan2:32:31
22Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK2:34:57
23Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing2:36:09
24Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing2:37:35
25Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec2:40:22
26Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori2:48:13
27Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 12:55:59
28Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19742:59:48
29Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR3:05:44
30Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web3:05:58
31Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing3:09:33
32Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik3:13:26
33Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska3:15:12
34Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos3:17:51
35Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look3:20:44
36Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance3:28:03
37Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing3:30:12
38Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys3:35:07
39Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components3:40:07
40Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter3:43:42
41Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB3:45:55
42Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies3:47:11
43Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan3:48:28
44Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity4:03:19
45Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo4:05:40
46William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 14:08:16
47Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 14:08:48
48Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock4:08:54
49David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.4:09:59
50James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG4:12:13
51Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling4:27:11
52Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles4:27:33
53Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security4:30:30
54Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling4:31:26
55Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa4:34:07
56Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance4:35:04
57Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders4:36:06
58Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects4:37:08
59Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group4:37:20
60Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings4:46:18
61Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers4:47:21
62Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy4:48:09
63Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles5:11:39
64Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL5:16:31
65Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling5:16:34
66Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T5:19:02
67Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine5:19:34
68Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven5:20:39
69Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta5:22:34
70Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers5:25:35
71Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker5:27:21
72David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry5:33:22
73Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution5:37:47
74Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys5:38:16
75Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.05:39:23
76Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit5:39:48
77Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios5:41:07
78Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf5:41:19
79Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing5:44:13
80Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital5:46:39
81Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors5:52:56
82Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles5:55:48
83Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA5:55:56
84Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross6:01:06
85Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 16:01:25
86Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA6:05:58
87Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles6:06:43
88Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary6:07:54
89Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong6:08:09
90Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport6:09:15
91André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer6:14:31
92Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB6:14:49
93Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini6:16:22
94Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar6:18:13
95Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy6:19:27
96Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 16:19:49
97Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace6:22:13
98Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank6:30:56
99Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY6:31:09
100Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage6:33:44
101Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils6:33:49
102Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 16:36:10
103Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy6:41:34
104Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica6:46:43
105Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9746:47:36
106Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen6:49:25
107John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers6:52:21
108Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura6:52:34
109Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff6:53:21
110Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin6:55:08
111Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes6:55:46
112Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX6:57:00
113Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani7:03:53
114Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris7:07:27
115Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua7:08:33
116Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist7:08:58
117Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 27:11:41
118Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl7:13:56
119Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green7:15:38
120Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson7:25:03
121Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats7:28:06
122Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool7:30:26
123Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE7:30:27
124Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle7:30:52
125Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge7:31:17
126Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing7:33:04
127Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk7:37:01
128Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk7:37:03
129Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline7:37:22
130Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards7:39:05
131Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb7:39:47
132Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic7:42:19
133Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless7:44:59
134Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins7:50:57
135Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing7:51:05
136Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale7:51:12
137Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker7:58:48
138Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG8:01:39
139Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security8:09:02
140Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB8:13:26
141Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 18:17:19
142Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 18:17:23
143Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies8:18:15
144Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw8:19:04
145Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate8:19:27
146Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth8:20:18
147William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy8:23:40
148Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers8:24:28
149Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT8:24:55
150Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL8:28:52
151Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab8:29:17
152Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer8:31:33
153Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 28:40:09
154Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 48:41:04
155Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX018:47:22
156Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT8:52:47
157Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing9:01:05
158Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS9:03:45
159Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS9:05:41
160Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties9:06:17
161Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds9:08:41
162Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown9:09:35
163Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi9:11:53
164Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels9:13:30
165Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook9:14:11
166Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 29:16:10
167Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top9:17:33
168Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon9:20:55
169Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS9:21:59
170Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers9:30:00
171Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun9:37:35
172Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH9:37:51
173Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing9:39:08
174Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans9:44:18
175Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.9:50:50
176Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders9:51:44
177Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 29:54:11
178Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods9:54:29
179Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys10:02:17
180Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers10:06:13
181Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 110:08:47
182Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar10:11:11
183Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health10:11:34
184Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis10:13:58
185Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce10:20:06
186Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy10:22:46
187Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush10:36:40
188Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group10:40:17
189Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE10:40:36
190Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads10:42:59
191Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen10:43:26
192Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby10:44:54
193Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection10:45:45
194Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl10:46:02
195Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar10:53:35
196David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds11:00:37
197Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home11:04:56
198Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program11:05:55
199Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects11:10:00
200Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros11:15:53
201Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF11:17:50
202Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears11:18:14
203Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling11:25:18
204Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes11:26:22
205Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele11:29:23
206Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima11:31:49
207Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace11:33:59
208Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT11:38:43
209Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA11:40:06
210Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis11:47:25
211Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers11:48:16
212Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R11:53:01
213Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press11:55:32
214Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo11:56:54
215Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem11:59:02
216NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack12:02:18
217Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 112:02:56
218Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects12:07:21
219Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA12:09:06
220Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound12:09:30
221Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria12:10:22
222Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA12:10:48
223Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight12:12:05
224Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five12:12:28
225Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis12:18:32
226Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox12:19:47
227Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School12:24:58
228Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard12:25:48
229Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 312:27:34
230Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes12:28:21
231Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante12:36:09
232Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz12:36:10
233Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders12:44:25
234Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge13:00:15
235Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK13:02:56
236Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife13:06:20
237Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar13:10:39
238Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel13:24:48
239André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele13:31:38
240Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers13:39:31
241Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized13:40:16
242Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation13:45:05
243Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla13:45:52
244Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro113:46:39
245Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers14:02:43
246Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects14:04:39
247Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn14:04:47
248Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys14:09:11
249Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar14:20:44
250Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT14:21:54
251Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante14:34:00
252George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs14:42:50
253Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa14:45:02
254Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream14:52:21

Ladies general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas19:00:07
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies1:06:46
3Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz1:43:08
4Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing1:47:54
5Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear2:13:19
6Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN2:35:48
7Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder5:51:37
8Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings5:53:48
9Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca6:58:47
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 27:05:46
11Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy7:58:51
12Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine8:12:18
13Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies8:33:55
14Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls8:35:03
15Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions8:38:54
16Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives8:54:09
17Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike8:59:34
18Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey9:06:18
19Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens9:44:19
20Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 29:56:39
21Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa11:13:50

Mixed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM17:27:58
2Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes1:05:13
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 11:05:57
4Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree1:58:05
5Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion2:30:37
6Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 12:36:48
7Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse2:41:28
8Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE2:50:11
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC3:01:12
10Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura3:14:11
11Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend3:45:11
12Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz4:05:32
13Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 24:24:07
14Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB4:28:57
15Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz4:40:35
16Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 14:53:30
17Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore5:01:07
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?5:12:31
19Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight5:26:03
20Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek5:43:59
21Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo5:58:17
22Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself6:19:40
23Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations6:22:32
24Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle6:22:42
25mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats6:44:49
26Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed6:47:01
27Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters7:13:19
28Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style7:31:10
29Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust7:36:19
30Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed7:48:47
31Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro7:54:39
32Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M7:56:55
33Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga9:07:36
34James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS9:16:36
35Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s9:21:45
36Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing9:32:37
37Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de9:51:46
38Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS10:13:13
39Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange10:37:11
40Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife10:38:17
41Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel10:49:37
42Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas11:06:30
43Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties11:23:17
44Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast11:48:37
45Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers11:50:11
46Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild11:54:21
47Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 211:58:32
48Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson12:01:40
49Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N12:28:56
50Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty12:44:29

Masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge16:34:33
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:42:01
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:42:17
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT1:03:05
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters1:44:09
6Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme2:11:32
7Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters2:21:45
8Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED2:32:34
9Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 22:33:35
10Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources2:39:46
11Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life2:42:02
12Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys2:59:57
13Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS3:11:07
14Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere3:11:58
15Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch3:24:00
16Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz3:26:45
17Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab3:26:57
18Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's3:27:41
19Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING3:27:53
20Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE3:32:28
21Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never3:34:19
22Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles3:37:20
23Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers3:53:28
24Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC3:54:51
25Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken4:00:42
26Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 24:02:28
27Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 14:04:31
28Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate4:12:08
29Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D4:16:44
30Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI4:16:46
31Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing4:23:18
32Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters4:23:23
33Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys4:31:04
34Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop4:37:41
35Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 14:37:58
36Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux4:38:40
37Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB4:38:55
38Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers4:52:41
39David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade4:52:56
40Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom4:53:59
41Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes4:58:04
42Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills5:17:00
43Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs5:22:44
44Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi5:27:38
45Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI5:32:28
46Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy5:37:03
47Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl5:41:12
48Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason15:48:23
49Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute5:48:23
50Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic5:58:49
51David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES6:02:27
52Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe6:08:42
53Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets6:18:25
54Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich6:19:36
55Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely6:22:04
56Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR6:27:04
57Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders6:28:35
58Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 56:29:13
59Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan6:31:12
60Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again6:33:06
61Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software6:41:33
62Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's6:46:18
63Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals6:49:52
64Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina6:50:25
65Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience6:52:50
66Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon186:56:05
67Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR7:04:29
68Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu7:09:26
69Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz7:09:57
70Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe7:16:30
71Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg7:20:14
72Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa7:23:47
73Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors7:24:57
74Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics7:27:12
75Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA7:27:19
76Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami7:27:52
77Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES7:32:41
78Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit7:34:12
79John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob7:38:25
80Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule7:39:58
81Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC7:42:54
82Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward7:47:43
83Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-647:49:55
84Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 37:50:01
85Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade7:50:38
86Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs7:53:08
87Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam8:02:01
88Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA8:05:12
89Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie8:06:11
90Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix8:06:37
91Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari8:09:27
92Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi8:11:16
93Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish8:13:53
94Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare8:15:25
95John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom8:21:15
96Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan8:21:27
97Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation8:21:58
98Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup8:22:39
99Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen8:28:55
100Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home8:29:17
101Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER8:41:59
102Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors8:43:18
103James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls8:47:17
104Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai8:50:28
105Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE8:53:11
106Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm8:53:41
107Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies8:55:13
108Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G9:12:03
109Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion9:17:05
110Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe9:17:35
111Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard9:17:36
112Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club9:19:06
113Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup9:21:49
114Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters9:24:59
115David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell9:33:36
116Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 79:33:44
117Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED9:34:23
118Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 19:44:54
119Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound9:46:57
120Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon9:47:50
121Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors9:55:38
122Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling9:57:19
123Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life9:58:22
124Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum10:06:09
125Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey10:07:41
126Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift10:13:32
127Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go10:21:39
128Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys10:23:50
129Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride10:25:49
130Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V210:27:12
131Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day10:31:34
132Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream10:33:54
133Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil10:34:20
134Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek10:35:10
135Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies10:36:25
136Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS10:38:02
137Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks10:38:17
138Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock10:38:39
139Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas10:53:39
140Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs10:56:38
141Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic11:04:34
142Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders11:09:48
143Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play11:10:52
144Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN11:11:30
145Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S11:14:15
146Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT11:14:34
147Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB11:15:22
148Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy11:15:31
149Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 66411:15:43
150Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS11:18:26
151Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar11:25:08
152Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge11:25:49
153Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic11:28:11
154August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur11:28:28
155Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free11:29:01
156Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE11:29:02
157Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING11:32:36
158Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero11:37:15
159Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja11:38:01
160Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys11:41:27
161Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders11:45:48
162Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers11:45:54
163Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 111:48:27
164Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com11:48:43
165Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers11:49:05
166Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders11:58:03
167Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions11:59:39
168Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech11:59:41
169Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos12:02:08
170Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs12:12:21
171Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One12:18:53
172Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men12:19:45
173Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB12:25:19
174Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow12:33:59
175Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers12:37:33
176David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors12:39:31
177David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania12:47:40
178Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES12:48:42
179Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor12:49:09
180Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund13:06:47
181Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo13:13:56
182Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen13:21:56

Grand masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info17:41:13
2Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY0:33:36
3Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital1:09:43
4Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects1:58:00
5Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines2:07:24
6Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING2:15:23
7Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike2:38:04
8Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles3:05:48
9Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters3:09:38
10Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop3:28:41
11Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners4:09:20
12Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana4:11:45
13Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund4:21:39
14Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos4:45:22
15Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS4:53:02
16Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson4:56:02
17Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR5:51:02
18Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana6:08:01
19Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star6:38:15
20Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab6:44:33
21Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers6:48:05
22Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera7:16:49
23Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum7:21:10
24Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee7:33:59
25Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys7:48:24
26Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL7:53:03
27Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty8:34:57
28Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech8:35:59
29Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS9:34:52
30Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 29:42:16
31Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream9:47:29
32Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare10:19:32
33Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run10:25:33
34Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos10:35:59
35Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls10:42:34
36Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix10:43:32
37Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters10:48:49
38Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM11:35:38
39Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work11:47:18
40Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies11:57:48

