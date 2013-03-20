Platt and Huber win Cape Epic stage 3
Wrong turn costs Sauser and Kulhavy the stage
Stage 3 of the Cape Epic brought more drama on Wednesday. The race started at a quite a high tempo with groups of riders keeping the pace up. José Hermida and Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) had a puncture quite early in the race, which killed their chances of a podium finish. Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) attacked hard and the only riders that could follow were Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls. Sauser and Kulhavy eventually broke free and were in the lead by two minutes and 45 seconds when they took a wrong turn and lost time and the stage lead. Platt won his 14th career Cape Epic stage.
Related Articles
Men
For the second day in a row, Karl Platt and Urs Huber (Bulls) won the stage of the Cape Epic mountain bike race. The duo crossed the line at the end of stage 3 in a time of 3:53:17 and continue as the overall race leaders with a time of 14:58:25, with an 8:49 advantage over Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo).
Kulhavy and Sauser finished second in a time of 3:54:30, and they continue as runner-ups in the GC (15:07:16). The pair was leading the race, but missed seeing an arrow and took a wrong turn near the end of the race. The mistake cost them their lead and several minutes of advantage that they'd built up.
"Christoph and Jaro were a bit angry and naughty today," said Platt. "They tried to attack everywhere and accelerated like crazy. We could follow them on the flat section but they attacked again on the climb and we decided to just ride in our own rhythm and at a comfortable speed."
"Last year, no one put them under pressure, but this year they're making mistakes. We were going at the limit and if you get chased, you make more mistakes than if you're the chaser. Today we increased our lead time which is awesome for us - it's such a cool feeling. Urs is like a machine. He just hammers down. We're very equal and it's lots of fun to race with him. Stefan (Sahm) also worked very hard today. For the first 40km he was riding in front, setting the pace and because of that the Bulls have a great result all around. It's also nice for the fans. We got so many tweets and emails yesterday. It took me two hours just to read them. Unfortunately I can't answer all of them. The fans out there are unbelievable - a huge thanks to them and hopefully they support us to the end."
A disappointed Kulhavy said the wrong turn occurred 2km before the finish. "We were in the lead and going really fast. We took a wrong turn and lost the lead as a result. I'm upset because it's the second stage that we've lost. There are still four stages left and we're not giving up. We still have a chance, but I'm not sure if I can give tomorrow's stage so much energy. We'll have to wait and see."
Sauser said, "We were going so fast and realised we had made a mistake when we got to a T-junction. We had to ride all the way back and lost some time again. It's frustrating. We were in the lead and lost time again, just 2km before the finish, instead of closing time on the Bulls. We'll motivate ourselves again tomorrow when we race. We didn't have game plan today - we just rode harder."
Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of team Bulls 2, were third on the day and are third overall.
Three-time Cape Epic winner Stefan Sahm (Bulls 3) said, "It was a victory for the whole team. We tried to help as much as we can and I worked hard at the beginning to keep the guys out of the wind so that they can save energy for when the action really starts. It's cool to see them going at the same speed as world class riders such as Christoph and Jaro. It's great to see that."
Stiebjahn said, "It's a nice experience to ride the Cape Epic. Sometimes it's really hard, but it's lovely to be here and do the race with such a great team."
South Africa's Charles Keey and Darren Lill of team Cannondale Blend are now in fourth place after completing stage 3.
The African leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (4:01:15; overall 15:28:02) for the second day in a row.
"We finished in fourth place today and feel very frustrated that we couldn't finish on the podium, but we're happy in general with our performance," said Lill.
William Mokgopo and Luke Mashiane of Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy won the development jersey today in a time of 4:52:28 (overall 19:06:41) and will be wearing the Exarro jersey tomorrow.
Ladies
Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their second stage in a row in 4:58:36. They now lead this category by one hour, six minutes and 45 seonds (overall 19:00:07). They were followed by Belgian and Dutch team Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn in 5:24.06 (overall 21:13.26). The Pragma Volcan Ladies, Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth, finished in third place in 5:29:15 (overall 20:06:53).
Esther Süss retired from the race due to illness. Her partner Jane Nuessli is now riding in the white Outcast jersey. The white Outcast jersey applies to UCI riders when a partner drops out It helps other riders identify the Outcast rider. Other riders may not accept assistance from an Outcast rider. Outcast riders may not interfere with the outcome of the race.
"I'm sorry that the two strongest teams are out of the race," said Speedy. "Esther (Süss) and Jane are also out. But it's still the Cape Epic and anything can happen. Jane (Nuessli) was riding with us at the beginning - it was such an honour. It's the first time that I'm in the leading Orange jersey and we'll still put everything into the race."
Her teammate Williamson said, "Anything can still happen the race is still on. There is no bigger race than the Epic and if we win, I can retire happily at the end of the year if I want to."
Mixed
The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their fouth stage in a row in the mixed category in 4:36:48 (overall 17:27:58), followed by Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (4:39:59; overall 19:09:26). Johan Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers of Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 were third in 4:53:44 (overall 18:33:55). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by one hour, five minutes and 12 seconds.
Erik Klienhans said, "It was a good day. We didn't have any problems. Theresa (Ralph) and Damian (Perrin) attacked from the start and managed to create a gap between us. We caught up with them later. We rode in a group for a while and there was a lot of dust. Eventutally I said to Ariane that we must get away - we couldn't see with all the dust. The last 20 or 30km we lost them. Ariane is becoming stronger every day and we're very comfortable with our lead. We're the only category with such a big lead on the others. But this is the Cape Epic and anything can happen out there. We know from experience that you can never relax, so we'll be riding hard for the rest of the race."
Ariane Kleinhans said, "I'm feeling strong. It was quite hard for me in the beginning as I'm still quite tired from yesterday, but as we got to the climbing section I started to feel stronger. We had a good finish today."
Masters
Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team won the master's category in 4:12:08 (overall 16:34:33). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (SuperiorBrentjens 2) in 4:21:01 (overall 17:16:34). In third place were Pascal de Kort and Bart van de Water (Technofit) of Belgium in 4:28:56 (overall 17:37:38). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo now lead this category by 42 minutes and one second.
"Today was great. We found a good rhythm and stuck with the front team for a long time," said Pfitzenmaier. "We also rode with Bart and Rob. Our legs were good and we attacked in the singletrack and managed to create a gap between ourselves and Bart. Later during the stage Udo and Carsten closed in on us, but they had a slow flat. We put our heads down and went as fast as we could. We were both not feeling well yesterday, but today was a good day. Congratulations to Abraao as well. He rode well and we're very happy - a stage victory is always a bonus. Every day is different in the Cape Epic and the masters category is really strong this year."
One of the favorite teams in the masters class, the Germans Udo Boelts and Carsten Bresser (Team Juwi), had bad luck today. Boelts is a former road racer, teammate of Jan Ulrich and participated in the Tour de France several times. The Germans took a wrong turn close to the finish and went back to water point 2 instead. When they heard voices and saw other riders they thought they were at the finish. When they discovered their error, it was too late. A marshal had to take their numbers off because leaving the official race course is against the rules and leads to disqualification.
"We had a hectic situation when having a technical, so I concentrated on Udo's rear wheel and just followed," said Bresser. "He was a little bit nervous and took a wrong turn. When we arrived at the track again we had taken a whole loop back to water point two - and we were out of the race. Tomorrow we have to start with a blue number, so we're not in the competition any more. Rules are rules, there are no exceptions".
Grand masters
Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 4:39:08 (overall 17:41:13). They were followed by Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in 4:42:39 (overall 18:14:49) with Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in third place in 4:56:30 (overall 18:50:56).
Bucher said, "Today wasn't as hard as yesterday, but it's still not easy. It's never easy. My partner is so strong and we're a good combination. I'm very happy to win another stage. We would really like to keep going like this."
Stage 4: Tulbagh to Wellington, 120km with 1900m of climbing
On Thursday, stage 4 is characterised by three major climbs and extremely varied terrain. The first 15 kilometers are on flat gravel and also some tar road. The route then turns onto forestry roads, gaining some elevation while skirting the side of the mountain. Riders quickly reach water point one, but the next stretch is slow going. A five-kilometer steady climb on gravel road with an average of seven percent gradient waits at Kluitjieskraal.
On the other side, the trail roughens until it becomes an eight-kilometer bike-swallowing descent. The gradient is not steep but the track is washed out, rocky (and sandy) with many ruts and holes. After water point two, a flat gravel road leads to the foot of the 16-kilometer tar climb of Bain's Kloof Pass. On the other side, only the first bit of the descent is on tar before riders plunge into the Bain's MTB Trails at Welvanpas: smooth flowing ups and downs, perfectly carved into the mountain side.
However, there is one more big climb, most of it on forestry roads, before four kilometers of handcrafted downhill singletrack through fynbos vegetation. Then there is one more tiny bump and the last couple of kilometers are plain sailing into the race village in Wellington.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|3:53:17
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|0:00:46
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:05:53
|4
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:07:58
|5
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|0:08:56
|6
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:09:32
|7
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:11:40
|8
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|0:11:57
|9
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:12:03
|10
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:12:05
|11
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:15:40
|12
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:18:22
|13
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:22:51
|14
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|0:24:01
|15
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|0:31:23
|16
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:32:12
|17
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:33:52
|18
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:35:07
|19
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|0:36:10
|20
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:36:33
|21
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|0:37:12
|22
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|0:37:14
|23
|Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS
|0:37:42
|24
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|0:39:40
|25
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:41:34
|26
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|0:41:58
|27
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|0:42:58
|28
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|0:45:38
|29
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|0:47:09
|30
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|0:48:00
|31
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|0:48:50
|32
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|0:49:10
|33
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|0:50:41
|34
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|0:50:59
|35
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|0:52:23
|36
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|0:52:45
|37
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:53:15
|38
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|0:53:41
|39
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|0:56:45
|40
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|0:58:35
|41
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|0:58:52
|42
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|0:59:10
|43
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|0:59:13
|44
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo
|0:59:15
|45
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|0:59:28
|46
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|1:01:14
|47
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|1:03:05
|48
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|1:03:15
|49
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|1:04:55
|50
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|1:05:11
|51
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|1:05:16
|52
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|1:06:18
|53
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|1:07:16
|54
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|1:09:05
|55
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|1:09:29
|56
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:09:58
|57
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|1:10:48
|58
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|1:12:34
|59
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|1:14:08
|60
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|1:14:37
|61
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|1:15:11
|62
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|1:16:26
|63
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|1:16:34
|64
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|1:17:02
|65
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|1:17:56
|66
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|1:18:06
|67
|Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers
|1:19:16
|68
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|1:19:24
|69
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|1:20:37
|70
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|1:21:03
|71
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|1:21:05
|72
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|1:21:12
|73
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|1:21:14
|74
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|1:21:17
|75
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|1:21:54
|76
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|1:22:15
|77
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|1:22:34
|78
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|1:22:54
|79
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|1:23:01
|80
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|1:23:26
|81
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|1:23:58
|82
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|1:24:06
|83
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|1:25:12
|84
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|1:26:46
|85
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|1:29:13
|86
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|1:29:15
|87
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|1:29:35
|88
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|1:29:37
|89
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|1:29:43
|90
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|1:29:51
|91
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|1:29:57
|92
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|1:30:08
|93
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|1:31:29
|94
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|1:32:48
|95
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|1:34:23
|96
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|1:34:37
|97
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|1:34:52
|98
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|1:34:53
|99
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|1:35:26
|100
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:35:38
|101
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|1:36:05
|102
|Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica
|1:36:08
|103
|Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers
|1:37:37
|104
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|1:38:11
|105
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|1:39:00
|106
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|1:39:20
|107
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|1:39:58
|108
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|1:40:04
|109
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|1:40:16
|110
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|1:40:25
|111
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|1:42:42
|112
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|1:43:04
|113
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|1:45:42
|114
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|1:47:07
|115
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|1:47:18
|116
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|1:48:58
|117
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|1:49:10
|118
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|1:50:21
|119
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|1:51:26
|120
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|1:51:52
|121
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|1:51:58
|122
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|1:53:21
|123
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|1:53:52
|124
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|1:54:10
|125
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|1:54:41
|126
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|1:56:06
|127
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|1:56:43
|128
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|1:57:25
|129
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|1:58:23
|130
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|1:58:58
|131
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|1:59:40
|132
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|1:59:53
|133
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|2:00:28
|134
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|2:02:12
|135
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|2:02:15
|136
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|2:02:21
|137
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|2:03:04
|138
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|2:03:16
|139
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|2:03:42
|140
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|2:03:46
|141
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|2:03:51
|142
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|2:05:01
|143
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|2:05:11
|144
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|2:05:32
|145
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|2:07:33
|146
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|2:07:49
|147
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|2:08:48
|148
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|2:09:32
|149
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|2:09:34
|150
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|2:10:42
|151
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|2:10:53
|152
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|2:11:26
|153
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|2:12:05
|154
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|2:12:12
|155
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|2:12:49
|156
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|2:13:01
|157
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|2:13:12
|158
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|2:13:30
|159
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|2:13:35
|160
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|2:14:57
|161
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|2:15:10
|162
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|2:15:36
|163
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|2:15:54
|164
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|2:16:11
|165
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|2:16:27
|166
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|2:18:09
|167
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|2:19:10
|168
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|2:19:53
|169
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|2:20:44
|170
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|2:20:55
|171
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|2:21:42
|172
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|2:25:08
|173
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|2:26:27
|174
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|2:26:37
|175
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|2:27:44
|176
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|2:30:29
|177
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|2:31:44
|178
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|2:33:40
|179
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|2:33:51
|180
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|2:34:39
|181
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|2:34:41
|182
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|2:36:14
|183
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|2:36:30
|184
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|2:36:40
|185
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|2:36:47
|186
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|2:38:08
|187
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|2:39:43
|188
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|2:42:13
|189
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|2:42:46
|190
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|2:42:58
|191
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|2:44:21
|192
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|2:45:25
|193
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|2:46:15
|194
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|2:47:17
|195
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|2:48:49
|196
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|2:51:13
|197
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|2:54:03
|198
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|2:54:21
|199
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|2:54:30
|200
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|2:55:04
|201
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|2:55:32
|202
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|2:55:44
|203
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|2:56:56
|204
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|2:59:05
|205
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|2:59:21
|206
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|2:59:37
|207
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|2:59:46
|208
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|3:00:16
|209
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|3:03:27
|210
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|3:03:48
|211
|Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects
|3:04:03
|212
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|3:04:10
|213
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|3:05:03
|214
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|3:05:13
|215
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|3:06:10
|216
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|3:06:23
|217
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|3:06:50
|218
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|3:07:52
|219
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|3:09:10
|220
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|3:09:45
|221
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|3:11:09
|222
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|3:12:32
|223
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|3:16:50
|224
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|3:17:37
|225
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|3:17:38
|226
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|3:17:42
|227
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|3:19:21
|228
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|3:20:14
|229
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|3:20:32
|230
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|3:20:38
|231
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|3:20:47
|232
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|3:26:37
|233
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|3:26:46
|234
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|3:29:48
|235
|Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge
|3:30:27
|236
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|3:30:49
|237
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|3:31:52
|238
|Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R
|3:33:07
|239
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|3:33:18
|240
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|3:34:17
|241
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|3:34:45
|242
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|3:36:06
|243
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|3:37:53
|244
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|3:38:02
|245
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|3:39:38
|246
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|3:40:05
|247
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|3:46:14
|248
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|3:49:06
|249
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|3:54:52
|250
|George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs
|4:02:10
|251
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|4:02:47
|252
|Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection
|4:05:30
|253
|Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys
|4:06:48
|254
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn
|4:14:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|4:58:36
|2
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|0:25:30
|3
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:30:38
|4
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|0:33:29
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:34:14
|6
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|0:38:13
|7
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|1:13:52
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|1:28:46
|9
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|1:40:09
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|1:50:57
|11
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|1:56:25
|12
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|1:57:39
|13
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|2:03:48
|14
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|2:09:22
|15
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|2:11:26
|16
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|2:14:59
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|2:15:18
|18
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|2:19:17
|19
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|2:21:26
|20
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:32:24
|21
|Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa
|2:40:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|4:36:47
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|0:03:12
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:16:58
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:21:34
|5
|Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree
|0:27:20
|6
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|0:27:35
|7
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|0:32:56
|8
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|0:41:12
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|0:44:08
|10
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|0:48:53
|11
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|0:53:15
|12
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|0:54:22
|13
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend
|0:59:47
|14
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|1:07:08
|15
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|1:12:14
|16
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|1:15:20
|17
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|1:15:49
|18
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|1:16:15
|19
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|1:22:01
|20
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|1:26:53
|21
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|1:31:44
|22
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|1:32:14
|23
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|1:36:59
|24
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|1:37:14
|25
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:39:12
|26
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|1:41:42
|27
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|1:42:28
|28
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|1:45:07
|29
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|1:50:42
|30
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|1:53:09
|31
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|1:59:09
|32
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|2:10:18
|33
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|2:11:29
|34
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|2:12:32
|35
|Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing
|2:16:57
|36
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|2:20:41
|37
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|2:27:48
|38
|Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga
|2:38:05
|39
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|2:43:06
|40
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|2:43:36
|41
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|2:46:13
|42
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|2:47:21
|43
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|2:51:53
|44
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|2:56:02
|45
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|3:01:26
|46
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|3:02:14
|47
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|3:02:16
|48
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|3:04:12
|49
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|3:15:41
|50
|Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de
|3:25:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|4:12:08
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:08:53
|3
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:16:47
|4
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:17:41
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|0:30:14
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:38:57
|7
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|0:40:15
|8
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:43:42
|9
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|0:44:16
|10
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|0:46:32
|11
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:52:13
|12
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|0:53:03
|13
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|0:54:14
|14
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|0:56:56
|15
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|0:58:16
|16
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|0:58:44
|17
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|0:59:32
|18
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|1:00:10
|19
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|1:00:43
|20
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|1:02:50
|21
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|1:04:04
|22
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|1:05:01
|23
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|1:05:09
|24
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|1:05:14
|25
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|1:07:31
|26
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|1:07:57
|27
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|1:08:04
|28
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|1:08:16
|29
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:08:33
|30
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|1:11:42
|31
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|1:11:57
|32
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|1:13:17
|33
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|1:13:26
|34
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|1:13:49
|35
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|1:14:26
|36
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|1:15:13
|37
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|1:15:26
|38
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|1:16:06
|39
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|1:16:51
|40
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|1:18:52
|41
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|1:21:31
|42
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|1:22:46
|43
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|1:25:11
|44
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|1:26:58
|45
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|1:28:19
|46
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|1:28:40
|47
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|1:30:37
|48
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|1:32:38
|49
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|1:34:09
|50
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|1:37:19
|51
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|1:37:31
|52
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|1:38:31
|53
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|1:38:53
|54
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|1:40:16
|55
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|1:40:52
|56
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|1:41:17
|57
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|1:42:04
|58
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|1:42:41
|59
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|1:43:13
|60
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:44:07
|61
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|1:44:28
|62
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|1:45:13
|63
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|1:46:10
|64
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|1:46:47
|65
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|1:47:19
|66
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|1:47:32
|67
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|1:48:12
|68
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|1:50:52
|69
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|1:52:00
|70
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|1:52:46
|71
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|1:52:55
|72
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|1:58:05
|73
|Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa
|1:58:05
|74
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|1:59:38
|75
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|2:00:15
|76
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|2:00:40
|77
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|2:02:10
|78
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|2:02:31
|79
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|2:02:38
|80
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|2:03:05
|81
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|2:03:58
|82
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|2:04:19
|83
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|2:05:03
|84
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|2:06:22
|85
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|2:06:33
|86
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|2:07:59
|87
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|2:08:05
|88
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|2:08:36
|89
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|2:08:40
|90
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|2:10:35
|91
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|2:10:56
|92
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|2:11:01
|93
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|2:12:02
|94
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|2:12:41
|95
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|2:14:23
|96
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|2:14:37
|97
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|2:14:49
|98
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|2:15:07
|99
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|2:15:51
|100
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|2:15:56
|101
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|2:17:49
|102
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|2:19:33
|103
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|2:20:01
|104
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|2:21:53
|105
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|2:22:06
|106
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|2:22:34
|107
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|2:23:46
|108
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|2:24:32
|109
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|2:25:12
|110
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|2:27:51
|111
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|2:28:15
|112
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|2:30:46
|113
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|2:31:40
|114
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|2:32:44
|115
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|2:35:03
|116
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|2:35:14
|117
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go
|2:36:21
|118
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|2:37:47
|119
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|2:38:48
|120
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|2:39:57
|121
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|2:43:38
|122
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|2:43:55
|123
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|2:44:06
|124
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|2:44:28
|125
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|2:45:23
|126
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|2:45:58
|127
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|2:46:48
|128
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|2:47:20
|129
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|2:47:23
|130
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|2:47:35
|131
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|2:47:36
|132
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|2:49:32
|133
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|2:52:15
|134
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|2:53:07
|135
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|2:53:45
|136
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|2:54:49
|137
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|2:55:42
|138
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|2:56:06
|139
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|2:56:18
|140
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|2:56:30
|141
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|2:58:28
|142
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|2:58:39
|143
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|2:58:59
|144
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|2:59:30
|145
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|2:59:59
|146
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|3:00:33
|147
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|3:01:08
|148
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|3:01:20
|149
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|3:01:27
|150
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|3:02:03
|151
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|3:04:50
|152
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|3:05:54
|153
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|3:06:35
|154
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|3:06:48
|155
|Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN
|3:07:50
|156
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|3:07:53
|157
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|3:07:55
|158
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|3:08:28
|159
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|3:08:52
|160
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|3:09:59
|161
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|3:12:15
|162
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|3:12:31
|163
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|3:14:51
|164
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|3:16:38
|165
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|3:17:12
|166
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|3:17:51
|167
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|3:19:02
|168
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|3:20:40
|169
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|3:21:27
|170
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|3:21:57
|171
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|3:22:29
|172
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|3:22:51
|173
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|3:26:59
|174
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|3:27:00
|175
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|3:30:56
|176
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|3:36:15
|177
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|3:38:50
|178
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|3:38:56
|179
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|3:39:33
|180
|David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors
|3:40:50
|181
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|3:43:23
|182
|Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club
|4:12:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|4:39:08
|2
|Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY
|0:03:31
|3
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:17:22
|4
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:25:40
|5
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|0:26:48
|6
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles
|0:32:17
|7
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:35:30
|8
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|0:37:15
|9
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|0:48:09
|10
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|0:56:17
|11
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|0:57:11
|12
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|1:03:34
|13
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:05:58
|14
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:06:56
|15
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|1:06:58
|16
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|1:09:57
|17
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|1:17:43
|18
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|1:26:04
|19
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|1:27:44
|20
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|1:28:23
|21
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|1:29:09
|22
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|1:39:25
|23
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|1:54:39
|24
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|1:58:42
|25
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|2:00:52
|26
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|2:07:08
|27
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|2:12:07
|28
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|2:13:44
|29
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|2:32:17
|30
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|2:34:56
|31
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|2:35:21
|32
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|2:35:47
|33
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|2:41:52
|34
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|2:43:40
|35
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|2:44:02
|36
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|2:47:28
|37
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|2:47:38
|38
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|2:48:18
|39
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|2:56:54
|40
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|3:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|14:58:26
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|0:08:50
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:12:16
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:24:46
|5
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:29:36
|6
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:38:39
|7
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|0:43:38
|8
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:45:41
|9
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:56:02
|10
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:57:09
|11
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|1:05:31
|12
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|1:07:18
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:08:19
|14
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|1:23:39
|15
|Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS
|1:36:42
|16
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|1:41:12
|17
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|2:06:52
|18
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|2:14:53
|19
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|2:17:42
|20
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|2:29:44
|21
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|2:32:31
|22
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|2:34:57
|23
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|2:36:09
|24
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|2:37:35
|25
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|2:40:22
|26
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|2:48:13
|27
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|2:55:59
|28
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|2:59:48
|29
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|3:05:44
|30
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|3:05:58
|31
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|3:09:33
|32
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|3:13:26
|33
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|3:15:12
|34
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|3:17:51
|35
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|3:20:44
|36
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|3:28:03
|37
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|3:30:12
|38
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|3:35:07
|39
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|3:40:07
|40
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|3:43:42
|41
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|3:45:55
|42
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|3:47:11
|43
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|3:48:28
|44
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|4:03:19
|45
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo
|4:05:40
|46
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|4:08:16
|47
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|4:08:48
|48
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|4:08:54
|49
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|4:09:59
|50
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|4:12:13
|51
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|4:27:11
|52
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|4:27:33
|53
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|4:30:30
|54
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|4:31:26
|55
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|4:34:07
|56
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|4:35:04
|57
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|4:36:06
|58
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|4:37:08
|59
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|4:37:20
|60
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|4:46:18
|61
|Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers
|4:47:21
|62
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|4:48:09
|63
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|5:11:39
|64
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|5:16:31
|65
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|5:16:34
|66
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|5:19:02
|67
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|5:19:34
|68
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|5:20:39
|69
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|5:22:34
|70
|Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers
|5:25:35
|71
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|5:27:21
|72
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|5:33:22
|73
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|5:37:47
|74
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|5:38:16
|75
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|5:39:23
|76
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|5:39:48
|77
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|5:41:07
|78
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|5:41:19
|79
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|5:44:13
|80
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|5:46:39
|81
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|5:52:56
|82
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|5:55:48
|83
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|5:55:56
|84
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|6:01:06
|85
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|6:01:25
|86
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|6:05:58
|87
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|6:06:43
|88
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|6:07:54
|89
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|6:08:09
|90
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|6:09:15
|91
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|6:14:31
|92
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|6:14:49
|93
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|6:16:22
|94
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|6:18:13
|95
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|6:19:27
|96
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|6:19:49
|97
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|6:22:13
|98
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|6:30:56
|99
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|6:31:09
|100
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|6:33:44
|101
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|6:33:49
|102
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|6:36:10
|103
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|6:41:34
|104
|Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica
|6:46:43
|105
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|6:47:36
|106
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|6:49:25
|107
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|6:52:21
|108
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|6:52:34
|109
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|6:53:21
|110
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|6:55:08
|111
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|6:55:46
|112
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|6:57:00
|113
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|7:03:53
|114
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|7:07:27
|115
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|7:08:33
|116
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|7:08:58
|117
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|7:11:41
|118
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|7:13:56
|119
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|7:15:38
|120
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|7:25:03
|121
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|7:28:06
|122
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|7:30:26
|123
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|7:30:27
|124
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|7:30:52
|125
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|7:31:17
|126
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|7:33:04
|127
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|7:37:01
|128
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|7:37:03
|129
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|7:37:22
|130
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|7:39:05
|131
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|7:39:47
|132
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|7:42:19
|133
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|7:44:59
|134
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|7:50:57
|135
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|7:51:05
|136
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|7:51:12
|137
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|7:58:48
|138
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|8:01:39
|139
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|8:09:02
|140
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|8:13:26
|141
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|8:17:19
|142
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|8:17:23
|143
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|8:18:15
|144
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|8:19:04
|145
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|8:19:27
|146
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|8:20:18
|147
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|8:23:40
|148
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|8:24:28
|149
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|8:24:55
|150
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|8:28:52
|151
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|8:29:17
|152
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|8:31:33
|153
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|8:40:09
|154
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|8:41:04
|155
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|8:47:22
|156
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|8:52:47
|157
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|9:01:05
|158
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|9:03:45
|159
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|9:05:41
|160
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|9:06:17
|161
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|9:08:41
|162
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|9:09:35
|163
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|9:11:53
|164
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|9:13:30
|165
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|9:14:11
|166
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|9:16:10
|167
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|9:17:33
|168
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|9:20:55
|169
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|9:21:59
|170
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|9:30:00
|171
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|9:37:35
|172
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|9:37:51
|173
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|9:39:08
|174
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|9:44:18
|175
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|9:50:50
|176
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|9:51:44
|177
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|9:54:11
|178
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|9:54:29
|179
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|10:02:17
|180
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|10:06:13
|181
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|10:08:47
|182
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|10:11:11
|183
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|10:11:34
|184
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|10:13:58
|185
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|10:20:06
|186
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|10:22:46
|187
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|10:36:40
|188
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|10:40:17
|189
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|10:40:36
|190
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|10:42:59
|191
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|10:43:26
|192
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|10:44:54
|193
|Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection
|10:45:45
|194
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|10:46:02
|195
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|10:53:35
|196
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|11:00:37
|197
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|11:04:56
|198
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|11:05:55
|199
|Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects
|11:10:00
|200
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|11:15:53
|201
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|11:17:50
|202
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|11:18:14
|203
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|11:25:18
|204
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|11:26:22
|205
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|11:29:23
|206
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|11:31:49
|207
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|11:33:59
|208
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|11:38:43
|209
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|11:40:06
|210
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|11:47:25
|211
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|11:48:16
|212
|Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R
|11:53:01
|213
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|11:55:32
|214
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|11:56:54
|215
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|11:59:02
|216
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|12:02:18
|217
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|12:02:56
|218
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|12:07:21
|219
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|12:09:06
|220
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|12:09:30
|221
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|12:10:22
|222
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|12:10:48
|223
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|12:12:05
|224
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|12:12:28
|225
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|12:18:32
|226
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|12:19:47
|227
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|12:24:58
|228
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|12:25:48
|229
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|12:27:34
|230
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|12:28:21
|231
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|12:36:09
|232
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|12:36:10
|233
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|12:44:25
|234
|Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge
|13:00:15
|235
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|13:02:56
|236
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|13:06:20
|237
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|13:10:39
|238
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|13:24:48
|239
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|13:31:38
|240
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|13:39:31
|241
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|13:40:16
|242
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|13:45:05
|243
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|13:45:52
|244
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|13:46:39
|245
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|14:02:43
|246
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|14:04:39
|247
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn
|14:04:47
|248
|Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys
|14:09:11
|249
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|14:20:44
|250
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|14:21:54
|251
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|14:34:00
|252
|George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs
|14:42:50
|253
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|14:45:02
|254
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|14:52:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|19:00:07
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|1:06:46
|3
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|1:43:08
|4
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:47:54
|5
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|2:13:19
|6
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|2:35:48
|7
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|5:51:37
|8
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|5:53:48
|9
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|6:58:47
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|7:05:46
|11
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|7:58:51
|12
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|8:12:18
|13
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|8:33:55
|14
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|8:35:03
|15
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|8:38:54
|16
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|8:54:09
|17
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|8:59:34
|18
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|9:06:18
|19
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|9:44:19
|20
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|9:56:39
|21
|Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa
|11:13:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|17:27:58
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|1:05:13
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|1:05:57
|4
|Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree
|1:58:05
|5
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|2:30:37
|6
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|2:36:48
|7
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|2:41:28
|8
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|2:50:11
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|3:01:12
|10
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|3:14:11
|11
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend
|3:45:11
|12
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|4:05:32
|13
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|4:24:07
|14
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|4:28:57
|15
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|4:40:35
|16
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|4:53:30
|17
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|5:01:07
|18
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|5:12:31
|19
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|5:26:03
|20
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|5:43:59
|21
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|5:58:17
|22
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|6:19:40
|23
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|6:22:32
|24
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|6:22:42
|25
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|6:44:49
|26
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|6:47:01
|27
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|7:13:19
|28
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|7:31:10
|29
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|7:36:19
|30
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|7:48:47
|31
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|7:54:39
|32
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|7:56:55
|33
|Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga
|9:07:36
|34
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|9:16:36
|35
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|9:21:45
|36
|Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing
|9:32:37
|37
|Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de
|9:51:46
|38
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|10:13:13
|39
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|10:37:11
|40
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|10:38:17
|41
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|10:49:37
|42
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|11:06:30
|43
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|11:23:17
|44
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|11:48:37
|45
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|11:50:11
|46
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|11:54:21
|47
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|11:58:32
|48
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|12:01:40
|49
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|12:28:56
|50
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|12:44:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|16:34:33
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:42:01
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:42:17
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|1:03:05
|5
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|1:44:09
|6
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|2:11:32
|7
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|2:21:45
|8
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|2:32:34
|9
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|2:33:35
|10
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|2:39:46
|11
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|2:42:02
|12
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|2:59:57
|13
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|3:11:07
|14
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|3:11:58
|15
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|3:24:00
|16
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|3:26:45
|17
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|3:26:57
|18
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|3:27:41
|19
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|3:27:53
|20
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|3:32:28
|21
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|3:34:19
|22
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|3:37:20
|23
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|3:53:28
|24
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|3:54:51
|25
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|4:00:42
|26
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|4:02:28
|27
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|4:04:31
|28
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|4:12:08
|29
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|4:16:44
|30
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|4:16:46
|31
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|4:23:18
|32
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|4:23:23
|33
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|4:31:04
|34
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|4:37:41
|35
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|4:37:58
|36
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|4:38:40
|37
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|4:38:55
|38
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|4:52:41
|39
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|4:52:56
|40
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|4:53:59
|41
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|4:58:04
|42
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|5:17:00
|43
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|5:22:44
|44
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|5:27:38
|45
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|5:32:28
|46
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|5:37:03
|47
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|5:41:12
|48
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|5:48:23
|49
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|5:48:23
|50
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|5:58:49
|51
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|6:02:27
|52
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|6:08:42
|53
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|6:18:25
|54
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|6:19:36
|55
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|6:22:04
|56
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|6:27:04
|57
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|6:28:35
|58
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|6:29:13
|59
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|6:31:12
|60
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|6:33:06
|61
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|6:41:33
|62
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|6:46:18
|63
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|6:49:52
|64
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|6:50:25
|65
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|6:52:50
|66
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|6:56:05
|67
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|7:04:29
|68
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|7:09:26
|69
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|7:09:57
|70
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|7:16:30
|71
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|7:20:14
|72
|Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa
|7:23:47
|73
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|7:24:57
|74
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|7:27:12
|75
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|7:27:19
|76
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|7:27:52
|77
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|7:32:41
|78
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|7:34:12
|79
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|7:38:25
|80
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|7:39:58
|81
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|7:42:54
|82
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|7:47:43
|83
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|7:49:55
|84
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|7:50:01
|85
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|7:50:38
|86
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|7:53:08
|87
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|8:02:01
|88
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|8:05:12
|89
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|8:06:11
|90
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|8:06:37
|91
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|8:09:27
|92
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|8:11:16
|93
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|8:13:53
|94
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|8:15:25
|95
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|8:21:15
|96
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|8:21:27
|97
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|8:21:58
|98
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|8:22:39
|99
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|8:28:55
|100
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|8:29:17
|101
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|8:41:59
|102
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|8:43:18
|103
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|8:47:17
|104
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|8:50:28
|105
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|8:53:11
|106
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|8:53:41
|107
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|8:55:13
|108
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|9:12:03
|109
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|9:17:05
|110
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|9:17:35
|111
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|9:17:36
|112
|Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club
|9:19:06
|113
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|9:21:49
|114
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|9:24:59
|115
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|9:33:36
|116
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|9:33:44
|117
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|9:34:23
|118
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|9:44:54
|119
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|9:46:57
|120
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|9:47:50
|121
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|9:55:38
|122
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|9:57:19
|123
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|9:58:22
|124
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|10:06:09
|125
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|10:07:41
|126
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|10:13:32
|127
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go
|10:21:39
|128
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|10:23:50
|129
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|10:25:49
|130
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|10:27:12
|131
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|10:31:34
|132
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|10:33:54
|133
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|10:34:20
|134
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|10:35:10
|135
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|10:36:25
|136
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|10:38:02
|137
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|10:38:17
|138
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|10:38:39
|139
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|10:53:39
|140
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|10:56:38
|141
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|11:04:34
|142
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|11:09:48
|143
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|11:10:52
|144
|Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN
|11:11:30
|145
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|11:14:15
|146
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|11:14:34
|147
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|11:15:22
|148
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|11:15:31
|149
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|11:15:43
|150
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|11:18:26
|151
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|11:25:08
|152
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|11:25:49
|153
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|11:28:11
|154
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|11:28:28
|155
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|11:29:01
|156
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|11:29:02
|157
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|11:32:36
|158
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|11:37:15
|159
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|11:38:01
|160
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|11:41:27
|161
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|11:45:48
|162
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|11:45:54
|163
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|11:48:27
|164
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|11:48:43
|165
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|11:49:05
|166
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|11:58:03
|167
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|11:59:39
|168
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|11:59:41
|169
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|12:02:08
|170
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|12:12:21
|171
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|12:18:53
|172
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|12:19:45
|173
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|12:25:19
|174
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|12:33:59
|175
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|12:37:33
|176
|David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors
|12:39:31
|177
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|12:47:40
|178
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|12:48:42
|179
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|12:49:09
|180
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|13:06:47
|181
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|13:13:56
|182
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|13:21:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|17:41:13
|2
|Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY
|0:33:36
|3
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|1:09:43
|4
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|1:58:00
|5
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|2:07:24
|6
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|2:15:23
|7
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|2:38:04
|8
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles
|3:05:48
|9
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|3:09:38
|10
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|3:28:41
|11
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|4:09:20
|12
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|4:11:45
|13
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|4:21:39
|14
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|4:45:22
|15
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|4:53:02
|16
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|4:56:02
|17
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|5:51:02
|18
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|6:08:01
|19
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|6:38:15
|20
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|6:44:33
|21
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|6:48:05
|22
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|7:16:49
|23
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|7:21:10
|24
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|7:33:59
|25
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|7:48:24
|26
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|7:53:03
|27
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|8:34:57
|28
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|8:35:59
|29
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|9:34:52
|30
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|9:42:16
|31
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|9:47:29
|32
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|10:19:32
|33
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|10:25:33
|34
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|10:35:59
|35
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|10:42:34
|36
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|10:43:32
|37
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|10:48:49
|38
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|11:35:38
|39
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|11:47:18
|40
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|11:57:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy