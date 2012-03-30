Sauser and Stander continue Cape Epic dominance
Stage 5 win extends their lead in GC
The unbeatable South African-Swiss duo of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized) won yet another stage on Friday, in a time of 5:06:45. It was their fifth stage win out of six possible thus far in this year's race. They took it by one second over the Bulls team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme.
"Today was very challenging. The rain stopped and then it started again. It's never ever been this wet at the Cape Epic before," said Sauser. "The backmarkers are going to struggle a lot in these conditions. We rode for the stage win today and extra time in the GC is a bonus. Tomorrow is going to be very daunting with the climbs and the conditions."
Stander said, I prefer the heat! I took my rain jacket off with 35km to go when the sun came out. Big mistake! Soon I got so cold and was struggling. When Christoph upped the pace, I wasn't too impressed and had some choice words for him in my mind! I was starting to feel better though and only the Bulls stayed with us. It was nice to ride with them because they pushed us."
Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) were third again today (in a time of 5:07:49). Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) finished fourth with South Africa's 360Life team of Kevin Evans and David George in fifth place.
Stander and Sauser remain in the lead in this category by 26 minutes and 32 seconds. Genze and Kugler moved up one position to second place overall, with the Dietsch and Boehme in third place, 1:35 behind them. Lakata and Mennen are now placed fourth overall, with Evans and George in fifth place overall.
A disappointed Evans explained what happened along the route. "I cut my back tyre between water points 2 and 3. After we fixed it, I really struggled to find my rhythm again. We're very disappointed to again have had bike trouble. As if it's not hard enough already, we're making life more difficult for ourselves. It was one of the worst days on a bike and I've had a few in my career!"
For the third day in a row, the African leader jersey was won by Evans and George of 360Life.
Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 are still the leaders in race for the Development jersey.
Adrian Niyontshuti is now riding as an "outcast" after his partner Jacques Janse van Rensburg withdrew yesterday due to a bad fall and illness.
Women's category
Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka) won the women's category in a time of 6:15:11, ahead of Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in a time of 6:40:52. Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life finished in third place today in a time of 6:43:10.
Bigham and Süss still lead the Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 38 minutes and 49 seconds. Van Jaarsveld and Nüssli remain in third place overall.
"Today was nice after yesterday's very low point. It all came together for us," said Van Jaarsveld. "I think we just made our GC place safer today. We won't stop racing until the Lourensford Wine Estate. The last few kilometres were so cold because of all the downhills. I got hungry!"
Her teammate Nüssli was equally delighted. "Winning the stage was perfect. It all worked out great because this is my kind of weather. We'll just keep on racing, whatever the outcome."
Mixed category
Consolidating their overall lead, the Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the fifth day in a row in 6:19:16. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in a time of 6:22:23, followed by second-time podium finishers Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge in 6:38:57.
"Today was a nightmare," said Erik Kleinhans. "It was so cold, I gave my jacket to Ariane because she was really hurting. It got worse when Ariane cut her tyre. It was a hard stage, but we won in our category and our lead is still safe. So we're satisfied."
Ariane said, "I really struggled in the cold today. My hands became numb and I couldn't get food out of my pockets or anything. I was hurting a lot as well. But the cold was the worst part."
The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing of Centurion Vaude by 1:43:49. Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge have moved into third place overall.
Master's category
Securing their first stage win, Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers of World Bicycle Relief finished in 5:24:37. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 6:15:25. Dirk Rossignol and Ignace Spruyt of Rossi Spruyt finished in third place in a time of 6:22:31.
Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) finished in sixth place today after Pfitzenmaier had a bad fall. Their time was 6:36:53.
Brentjens and Weevers now lead the masters category by 18:01. Sim and Pfitzenmaier are in second place overall, followed by Enthoven and Impey in third place.
Pfitzenmaier and Sim looked shattered when they crossed the finish line. Pfitzenmaier crashed really badly and gashed his knee and shin. He had medical treatment for more than 20 minutes.
"Nico fell on a really big rock," said Sim. "At the moment it happened, he said that it was over, but he got back on his bike and we finished. I don't know if he’s going to be riding tomorrow. He is a tough guy, but that fall was scary."
Stage 5 course
Stage 5 took riders from Caledon to Oak Valley in Elgin, a distance of 119km, with 2350m of climbing. Dr. Evil had one aim on stage 5 - to get riders to that farmed Oak Valley singletrack as soon as possible. So it was a fast, flowing start, before heading to the fynbos-lined mountain tracks. As they edged closer to Elgin/Grabouw, riders' morale was buoyed by the striking views from the Highlands Plateau onto the Botrivier Lagoon and Kleinmond beach. A steady 10-kilomtre climb took them through the Kogelberg Nature Reserve, famous for its biodiversity and rare fynbos. Then, it was a combination of new and old flowing singletrack through Lebanon, Thandi and Oak Valley on some unforgettable loops in apple country. The last few steep singletrack climbs threw some devastating combination punches to the legs in the final push towards the lush fields of the race village in Oak Valley.
Stage 6: Oak Valley - Elgin, 85km (2200m of climbing)
Riders should not be fooled by the distance of the stage. It is a hard day of climbing and Nuweberg is the first big challenge with the dangling carrot of stunning vistas at the top. On the penultimate day, nearing the climax of race week, the grand old lady Groenlandberg will appear. Deep into this highly unique and remote landscape, riders will savour the solitude of the 30-kilometre of dual tracks through this pristine Cape Nature reserve as they tackle her in two parts. The first steady rise will bring them to a rutted descent. From here the path will contour along the side of this beautiful mountain, then it is the final ascent towards the saddle, followed by yet another tricky, washed-out descent. Again, riders will get to enjoy the twisting singletrack on Paul Cluver before finishing off with fast and flat singletrack on Oak Valley.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|5:06:45
|2
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:00:01
|3
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:01:04
|4
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:01:09
|5
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:07:40
|6
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:11:42
|7
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:14:16
|8
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|0:14:28
|9
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:19:56
|10
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:29:10
|11
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:30:28
|12
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:34:59
|13
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:35:00
|14
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:39:53
|15
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:41:53
|16
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:42:12
|17
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:42:21
|18
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|0:50:22
|19
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:52:12
|20
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|0:52:55
|21
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:53:52
|22
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:58:50
|23
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|1:00:53
|24
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|1:04:03
|25
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|1:07:57
|26
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|1:12:32
|27
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|1:14:39
|28
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|1:15:43
|29
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|1:16:09
|30
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|1:25:32
|31
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|1:28:01
|32
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|1:31:44
|33
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|1:32:26
|34
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|1:34:01
|35
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:34:35
|36
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|1:35:35
|37
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|1:37:09
|38
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:39:42
|39
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|1:41:54
|40
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:43:16
|41
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|1:44:58
|42
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|1:46:05
|43
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|1:46:49
|44
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|1:48:42
|45
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|1:48:58
|46
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|1:50:54
|47
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|1:51:11
|48
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|1:51:48
|49
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|1:53:23
|50
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|1:57:05
|51
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|1:57:45
|52
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|1:59:57
|53
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|2:01:20
|54
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|2:01:36
|55
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|2:03:45
|56
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|2:04:46
|57
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|2:05:23
|58
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|2:06:43
|59
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|2:06:57
|60
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|2:09:28
|61
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|2:11:11
|62
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|2:13:33
|63
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|2:13:47
|64
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|2:13:56
|65
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|2:14:39
|66
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|2:14:48
|67
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|2:15:07
|68
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|2:23:01
|69
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|2:27:26
|70
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|2:28:50
|71
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|2:29:32
|72
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|2:29:50
|73
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|2:31:24
|74
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|2:32:28
|75
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|2:37:09
|76
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|2:37:23
|77
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|2:39:58
|78
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|2:40:28
|79
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|2:43:09
|80
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|2:44:39
|81
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|2:46:18
|82
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|2:46:46
|83
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|2:47:31
|84
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|2:48:02
|85
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|2:48:32
|86
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|2:48:58
|87
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|2:50:05
|88
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|2:50:40
|89
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|2:51:33
|90
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|2:51:34
|91
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|2:51:58
|92
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|2:54:23
|93
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|2:55:50
|94
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|2:56:27
|95
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|2:56:37
|96
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|2:58:35
|97
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|2:59:15
|98
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|2:59:44
|99
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|3:02:01
|100
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|3:02:14
|101
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|3:02:48
|102
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|3:02:52
|103
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|3:04:28
|104
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|3:04:55
|105
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|3:05:02
|106
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|3:05:25
|107
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|3:08:44
|108
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|3:09:21
|109
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|3:10:20
|110
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|3:15:11
|111
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|3:15:33
|112
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|3:15:48
|113
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|3:16:05
|114
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|3:16:29
|115
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|3:16:36
|116
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|3:18:08
|117
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|3:19:03
|118
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|3:19:08
|119
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|3:19:17
|120
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|3:19:32
|121
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|3:21:12
|122
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|3:21:20
|123
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|3:21:32
|124
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|3:21:43
|125
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|3:23:43
|126
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|3:24:09
|127
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|3:24:19
|128
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|3:24:47
|129
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|3:25:03
|130
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|3:25:33
|131
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|3:26:34
|132
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|3:28:10
|133
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|3:28:29
|134
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|3:31:49
|135
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|3:33:29
|136
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|3:33:35
|137
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|3:34:32
|138
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|3:35:55
|139
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|3:36:31
|140
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|3:37:28
|141
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|3:38:21
|142
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|3:38:49
|143
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|3:39:29
|144
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|3:40:31
|145
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|3:41:08
|146
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|3:41:21
|147
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|148
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|3:41:22
|149
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|3:41:36
|150
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:43:14
|151
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|3:43:15
|152
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|3:43:26
|153
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|3:43:27
|154
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|3:43:30
|155
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|3:43:52
|156
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|3:43:55
|157
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|3:44:19
|158
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|3:45:43
|159
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|3:45:50
|160
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|3:47:10
|161
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|3:47:21
|162
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|3:47:36
|163
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|3:49:15
|164
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|3:49:41
|165
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|3:50:05
|166
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|3:51:26
|167
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|3:52:05
|168
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|3:52:16
|169
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|3:52:18
|170
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|3:52:22
|171
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|3:52:39
|172
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|3:55:36
|173
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|3:55:55
|174
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|3:56:35
|175
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|3:57:09
|176
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|3:57:12
|177
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|3:57:36
|178
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|3:57:54
|179
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|3:58:12
|180
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|3:59:08
|181
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|4:00:53
|182
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|4:01:42
|183
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|4:02:00
|184
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|4:02:20
|185
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|4:03:15
|186
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|4:03:23
|187
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|4:04:21
|188
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|4:04:33
|189
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|4:04:51
|190
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|4:04:53
|191
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|4:06:21
|192
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|4:06:57
|193
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|4:07:13
|194
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|4:07:54
|195
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|4:08:09
|196
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|4:10:53
|197
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|4:10:57
|198
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|4:11:42
|199
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|4:12:19
|200
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|4:12:30
|201
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|4:12:55
|202
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|4:13:06
|203
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|4:14:01
|204
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|4:14:36
|205
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|4:15:42
|206
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|4:16:24
|207
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|4:16:33
|208
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|4:18:45
|209
|GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|4:18:59
|210
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|4:20:38
|211
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|4:20:41
|212
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|4:21:52
|213
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|4:22:12
|214
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|4:22:16
|215
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|4:22:18
|216
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|4:22:44
|217
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|4:25:24
|218
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|4:25:26
|219
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|4:27:32
|220
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|4:28:11
|221
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|4:28:36
|222
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|4:29:06
|223
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|4:29:19
|224
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|4:29:24
|225
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|4:30:06
|226
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|4:30:32
|227
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|4:31:35
|228
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|4:31:59
|229
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|4:32:31
|230
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|4:34:07
|231
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|4:34:08
|232
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|4:36:33
|233
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|4:37:02
|234
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|4:38:11
|235
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|4:38:32
|236
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|4:39:17
|237
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|4:40:44
|238
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|4:41:46
|239
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|4:41:54
|240
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|4:42:25
|241
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|4:43:11
|242
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|4:43:37
|243
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|4:45:41
|244
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|4:45:47
|245
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|4:45:52
|246
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|4:48:30
|247
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|4:49:08
|248
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|4:50:44
|249
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|4:52:25
|250
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|4:52:35
|251
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|4:54:00
|252
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|4:54:55
|253
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|4:56:03
|254
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|4:56:12
|255
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|5:01:36
|256
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|5:01:42
|257
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|5:02:18
|258
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|5:02:54
|259
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|5:03:54
|260
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|5:10:44
|261
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|5:10:47
|262
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|5:11:12
|263
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|5:14:44
|264
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|5:15:01
|265
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|5:20:37
|266
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|5:29:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|6:15:11
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:25:41
|3
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|0:27:59
|4
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:57:44
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:13:55
|6
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|1:21:30
|7
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|1:41:23
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|1:50:34
|9
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|1:53:05
|10
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|2:25:11
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|2:49:07
|12
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|2:56:53
|13
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|3:04:44
|14
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|3:13:39
|15
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|3:20:54
|16
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|4:09:22
|17
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|4:14:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|5:24:37
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:50:48
|3
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:57:54
|4
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|1:02:30
|5
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|1:10:36
|6
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|1:12:16
|7
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|1:25:16
|8
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|1:28:21
|9
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|1:33:31
|10
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|1:35:14
|11
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|1:41:32
|12
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|1:46:28
|13
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|1:52:28
|14
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|1:55:15
|15
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|1:55:41
|16
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|1:57:11
|17
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|2:04:04
|18
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|2:08:32
|19
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|2:09:32
|20
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|2:14:03
|21
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|2:14:26
|22
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|2:16:41
|23
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|2:17:18
|24
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus
|2:19:17
|25
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|2:19:35
|26
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|2:19:42
|27
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|2:20:05
|28
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|2:22:32
|29
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|2:25:05
|30
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|2:25:55
|31
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|2:26:12
|32
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|2:27:11
|33
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|2:29:52
|34
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|2:31:04
|35
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|2:32:38
|36
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|2:33:23
|37
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|2:35:26
|38
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|2:37:17
|39
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|2:37:40
|40
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|2:38:10
|41
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|2:40:03
|42
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|2:43:02
|43
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|2:44:21
|44
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|2:44:25
|45
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|2:44:59
|46
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|2:45:00
|47
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|2:46:13
|48
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|2:48:11
|49
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|2:48:22
|50
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|2:49:40
|51
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|2:53:29
|52
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|2:53:57
|53
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|2:54:25
|54
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|2:56:29
|55
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|2:57:36
|56
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|2:58:07
|57
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|2:58:24
|58
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|3:00:45
|59
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|3:01:22
|60
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|3:01:26
|61
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|3:01:29
|62
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|3:02:38
|63
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|3:03:16
|64
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|3:03:52
|65
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|3:06:08
|66
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|3:08:58
|67
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|3:11:14
|68
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|3:12:56
|69
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|3:14:44
|70
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|3:14:56
|71
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|3:15:43
|72
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|3:16:03
|73
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|3:18:40
|74
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|3:22:17
|75
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|3:23:20
|76
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|3:23:50
|77
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|3:24:57
|78
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|3:25:14
|79
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|3:25:39
|80
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|3:26:47
|81
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|3:28:14
|82
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|3:28:15
|83
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|3:28:30
|84
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|3:35:50
|85
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|3:37:55
|86
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|3:38:07
|87
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|3:38:10
|88
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|3:38:15
|89
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:39:43
|90
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|3:40:07
|91
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|3:42:43
|92
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|3:43:00
|93
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|3:43:47
|94
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|3:44:33
|95
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|3:45:20
|96
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|3:45:29
|97
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|3:46:44
|98
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|3:46:50
|99
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|3:48:31
|100
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|3:49:04
|101
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|3:49:08
|102
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|3:49:21
|103
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|3:51:17
|104
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:53:42
|105
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|3:55:11
|106
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|3:55:23
|107
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|3:55:43
|108
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|3:58:22
|109
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|3:59:28
|110
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|4:01:04
|111
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|4:01:21
|112
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|4:01:26
|113
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|4:01:32
|114
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|4:01:33
|115
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|4:02:00
|116
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|4:02:38
|117
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|4:02:49
|118
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|4:04:19
|119
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|4:04:29
|120
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|4:05:16
|121
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|4:06:30
|122
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|4:06:35
|123
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|4:10:18
|124
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|4:12:07
|125
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|4:12:31
|126
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|4:14:59
|127
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|4:16:05
|128
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|4:16:40
|129
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|4:18:13
|130
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|4:18:19
|131
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|4:18:57
|132
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|4:21:11
|133
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|4:22:49
|134
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|4:22:51
|135
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|4:23:29
|136
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|4:23:48
|137
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|4:24:43
|138
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|4:24:56
|139
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|4:25:17
|140
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|4:26:00
|141
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|4:27:12
|142
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|4:27:27
|143
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|4:28:02
|144
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|4:28:07
|145
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|4:28:40
|146
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|4:31:46
|147
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|4:32:18
|148
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|4:34:38
|149
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|4:34:58
|150
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|4:35:39
|151
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|4:35:42
|152
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|4:35:47
|153
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|4:37:46
|154
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|4:37:55
|155
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|4:40:17
|156
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|4:42:16
|157
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|4:42:40
|158
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|4:52:35
|159
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|4:53:18
|160
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|4:57:12
|161
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|5:01:36
|162
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|5:09:32
|163
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|5:17:45
|164
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|5:45:27
|165
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|5:50:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|6:19:16
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|0:03:07
|3
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:19:41
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:35:54
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:45:41
|6
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|1:06:32
|7
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|1:20:41
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|1:22:35
|9
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|1:42:21
|10
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|1:51:32
|11
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:53:27
|12
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|1:54:53
|13
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|2:11:24
|14
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|2:15:27
|15
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|2:18:09
|16
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|2:22:28
|17
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|2:26:26
|18
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|2:32:10
|19
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|2:32:13
|20
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|2:36:57
|21
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|2:45:19
|22
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|2:48:55
|23
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|2:50:23
|24
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:52:47
|25
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|2:55:04
|26
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|3:02:35
|27
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|3:06:16
|28
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|3:07:01
|29
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|3:07:15
|30
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|31
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|3:13:47
|32
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|3:17:47
|33
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|3:22:25
|34
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:23:44
|35
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|3:29:34
|36
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|3:36:55
|37
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|3:39:21
|38
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|3:42:39
|39
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|3:49:30
|40
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|3:50:01
|41
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|3:53:44
|42
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|4:01:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|25:26:48
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:26:32
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:28:08
|4
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:29:24
|5
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:32:42
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|1:07:16
|7
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|1:16:35
|8
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|1:26:25
|9
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|1:27:51
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|1:43:07
|11
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|1:48:42
|12
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|1:50:15
|13
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|1:52:14
|14
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|2:00:35
|15
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|2:22:07
|16
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|2:30:56
|17
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|3:08:26
|18
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|3:39:35
|19
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|3:50:45
|20
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|3:51:37
|21
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|4:32:23
|22
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|4:37:03
|23
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|4:49:58
|24
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|4:49:59
|25
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|5:50:18
|26
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|5:57:11
|27
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|6:05:17
|28
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|6:08:33
|29
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|6:12:13
|30
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|6:19:40
|31
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|6:51:17
|32
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|7:11:03
|33
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|7:15:47
|34
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|7:17:54
|35
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|7:19:00
|36
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|7:19:30
|37
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|7:22:09
|38
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|7:24:26
|39
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|7:25:37
|40
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|7:35:36
|41
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|7:38:25
|42
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|7:45:30
|43
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|7:55:11
|44
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|7:55:30
|45
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|7:55:58
|46
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|8:05:07
|47
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|8:13:57
|48
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|8:15:10
|49
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|8:16:34
|50
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|8:17:18
|51
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|8:19:41
|52
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|8:20:40
|53
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|8:22:41
|54
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|8:28:39
|55
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|8:33:39
|56
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|8:37:40
|57
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|8:39:44
|58
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|8:42:56
|59
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|8:49:08
|60
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|8:52:06
|61
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|8:52:28
|62
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|8:54:48
|63
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|8:58:06
|64
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|8:59:48
|65
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|9:01:30
|66
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|9:03:49
|67
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|9:10:49
|68
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|9:14:52
|69
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|9:25:43
|70
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|9:26:58
|71
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|9:37:46
|72
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|9:44:27
|73
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|9:46:48
|74
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|9:59:50
|75
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|10:09:58
|76
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|10:14:07
|77
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|10:23:08
|78
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|10:25:14
|79
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|10:27:19
|80
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|10:27:48
|81
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|10:30:57
|82
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|10:39:27
|83
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|10:41:26
|84
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|10:41:51
|85
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|10:45:13
|86
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|10:51:05
|87
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|10:52:42
|88
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|10:57:41
|89
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|10:59:20
|90
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|10:59:32
|91
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|11:01:53
|92
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|11:08:01
|93
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|11:09:09
|94
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|11:13:55
|95
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|11:22:17
|96
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|11:23:11
|97
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|11:25:39
|98
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|11:27:20
|99
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|11:35:41
|100
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|11:38:08
|101
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|11:40:44
|102
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|11:55:18
|103
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|12:06:20
|104
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|12:06:23
|105
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|12:17:31
|106
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|12:26:58
|107
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|12:30:33
|108
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|12:37:47
|109
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|12:40:24
|110
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|12:43:32
|111
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|12:52:04
|112
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|12:53:23
|113
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|13:03:18
|114
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|13:04:50
|115
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|13:13:39
|116
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|13:14:23
|117
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|13:19:48
|118
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|13:20:03
|119
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|13:22:01
|120
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|13:26:44
|121
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|13:29:02
|122
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|13:30:25
|123
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|13:31:01
|124
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|13:31:08
|125
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|13:34:13
|126
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|13:37:29
|127
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|13:41:54
|128
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|13:44:30
|129
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|13:54:22
|130
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|13:58:16
|131
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|14:08:00
|132
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|14:21:29
|133
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|14:32:35
|134
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|14:32:38
|135
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|14:32:53
|136
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|14:41:38
|137
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|14:47:06
|138
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|14:47:55
|139
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|14:52:49
|140
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|14:57:22
|141
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|15:01:33
|142
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|15:02:28
|143
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|15:05:03
|144
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|15:05:41
|145
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|15:08:46
|146
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|15:09:41
|147
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|15:14:20
|148
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|15:23:05
|149
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|15:27:39
|150
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|15:29:59
|151
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|15:32:30
|152
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|15:33:30
|153
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|15:37:28
|154
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|15:37:50
|155
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|15:38:01
|156
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|15:39:15
|157
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|15:53:23
|158
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|16:02:24
|159
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|16:06:39
|160
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|16:07:10
|161
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|16:11:21
|162
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|16:12:31
|163
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|16:15:59
|164
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|16:20:04
|165
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|16:21:07
|166
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|16:24:36
|167
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|16:37:52
|168
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|16:38:36
|169
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|16:40:31
|170
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|16:46:33
|171
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|16:47:08
|172
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|16:47:11
|173
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|16:47:51
|174
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|16:52:58
|175
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|16:54:51
|176
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|17:00:39
|177
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|17:15:38
|178
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|17:16:15
|179
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|17:21:33
|180
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|17:28:54
|181
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|17:28:58
|182
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|17:45:02
|183
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|17:48:39
|184
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|18:02:06
|185
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|18:02:52
|186
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|18:07:37
|187
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|18:09:20
|188
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|18:12:52
|189
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|18:14:51
|190
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|18:19:37
|191
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|18:20:38
|192
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|18:27:28
|193
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|18:30:02
|194
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|18:31:27
|195
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|18:36:34
|196
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|18:38:24
|197
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|18:38:46
|198
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|18:38:53
|199
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|18:44:04
|200
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|18:51:09
|201
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|18:53:55
|202
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|18:57:30
|203
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|19:05:07
|204
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|19:07:12
|205
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|19:08:30
|206
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|19:09:55
|207
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|19:12:35
|208
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|19:15:15
|209
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|19:20:33
|210
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|19:28:25
|211
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|19:29:13
|212
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|19:42:29
|213
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|19:43:07
|214
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|19:52:33
|215
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|19:52:37
|216
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|19:55:28
|217
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|19:55:44
|218
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|19:56:03
|219
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|19:57:02
|220
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|20:01:22
|221
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|20:04:09
|222
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|20:04:40
|223
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|20:07:41
|224
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|20:09:10
|225
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|20:16:13
|226
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|20:17:41
|227
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|20:18:15
|228
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|20:21:42
|229
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|20:23:20
|230
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|20:35:05
|231
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|20:35:35
|232
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|20:39:30
|233
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|20:41:56
|234
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|20:43:45
|235
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|20:44:18
|236
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|20:51:28
|237
|GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|20:52:51
|238
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|20:58:15
|239
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|21:08:44
|240
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|21:16:04
|241
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|21:24:27
|242
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|21:28:12
|243
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|21:39:51
|244
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|21:47:15
|245
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|21:48:11
|246
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|21:51:10
|247
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|21:51:38
|248
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|22:02:07
|249
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|22:04:50
|250
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|22:05:21
|251
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|22:07:29
|252
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|22:21:36
|253
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|22:28:53
|254
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|22:44:02
|255
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|23:01:13
|256
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|23:04:15
|257
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|23:07:35
|258
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|23:42:36
|259
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|23:49:43
|260
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|24:03:27
|261
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|24:10:33
|262
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|24:23:04
|263
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|24:40:47
|264
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|24:52:07
|265
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|25:04:41
|266
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|25:48:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|30:44:14
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:38:49
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|1:13:10
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|2:50:31
|5
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|3:41:01
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|4:16:39
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|4:24:56
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|6:30:01
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|7:08:39
|10
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|9:21:09
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|9:59:37
|12
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|12:02:49
|13
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|13:09:34
|14
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|13:56:09
|15
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|15:25:54
|16
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|17:49:54
|17
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|21:11:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Karl Platt (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|28:39:11
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|0:18:01
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:42:32
|4
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|2:40:50
|5
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|2:59:27
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|3:13:14
|7
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|3:28:24
|8
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|3:30:32
|9
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|4:44:07
|10
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|4:51:26
|11
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|5:06:43
|12
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|5:12:26
|13
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|5:21:25
|14
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|5:22:20
|15
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|5:40:52
|16
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|5:42:15
|17
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|5:49:06
|18
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|6:15:31
|19
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|6:35:03
|20
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|6:40:55
|21
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|6:43:04
|22
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|7:03:09
|23
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|7:18:15
|24
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|7:21:12
|25
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|7:41:47
|26
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|8:07:09
|27
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|8:07:23
|28
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|8:11:31
|29
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus
|8:25:21
|30
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|8:25:32
|31
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|8:41:32
|32
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|8:45:32
|33
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|8:45:45
|34
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|8:46:20
|35
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|8:51:16
|36
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|8:58:21
|37
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|8:59:11
|38
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|9:03:39
|39
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|9:08:24
|40
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|9:11:49
|41
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|9:21:04
|42
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|9:27:31
|43
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|9:28:18
|44
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|9:29:26
|45
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|9:31:23
|46
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|9:38:30
|47
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|9:42:12
|48
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|9:49:24
|49
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|9:51:34
|50
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|9:54:19
|51
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|9:56:10
|52
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|9:56:11
|53
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|9:57:53
|54
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|9:58:00
|55
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|10:06:47
|56
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|10:21:31
|57
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|10:24:14
|58
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|10:26:43
|59
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|10:27:48
|60
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|10:29:46
|61
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|10:34:06
|62
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|10:35:40
|63
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|10:52:56
|64
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|11:04:25
|65
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|11:21:35
|66
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|11:45:25
|67
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|11:55:16
|68
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|11:56:44
|69
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|12:00:23
|70
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|12:01:25
|71
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|12:02:29
|72
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|12:10:58
|73
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|12:12:08
|74
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|12:14:06
|75
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|12:14:15
|76
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|12:16:59
|77
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|12:24:14
|78
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|12:29:46
|79
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|12:41:23
|80
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|12:45:16
|81
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|12:54:28
|82
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|12:58:28
|83
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|13:02:22
|84
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|13:23:44
|85
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|13:30:22
|86
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|13:37:28
|87
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|13:42:17
|88
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|13:46:53
|89
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|13:57:54
|90
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|14:04:15
|91
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|14:05:18
|92
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|14:07:30
|93
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|14:13:53
|94
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|14:21:04
|95
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|14:22:57
|96
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|14:24:01
|97
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|14:25:11
|98
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|14:42:42
|99
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|14:45:53
|100
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|14:48:56
|101
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|14:50:47
|102
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|14:58:12
|103
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|15:01:10
|104
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|15:01:32
|105
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|15:30:32
|106
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|15:36:13
|107
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|15:41:30
|108
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|15:51:33
|109
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|16:02:58
|110
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|16:06:34
|111
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|16:08:40
|112
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|16:12:41
|113
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|16:18:03
|114
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|16:23:21
|115
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|16:23:51
|116
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|16:24:44
|117
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|16:25:28
|118
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|16:30:27
|119
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|16:33:59
|120
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|17:02:49
|121
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|17:06:20
|122
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|17:08:33
|123
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|17:18:44
|124
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|17:19:50
|125
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|17:20:19
|126
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|17:23:51
|127
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|17:26:03
|128
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|17:27:30
|129
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|17:30:23
|130
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|17:41:57
|131
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|17:45:58
|132
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|17:48:36
|133
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|17:57:01
|134
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|17:57:13
|135
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|18:07:08
|136
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|18:09:52
|137
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|18:12:39
|138
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|18:13:08
|139
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|18:17:30
|140
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|18:26:44
|141
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|18:30:53
|142
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|18:40:13
|143
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|18:41:09
|144
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|18:42:26
|145
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|18:49:29
|146
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|18:53:41
|147
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|19:03:44
|148
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|19:06:35
|149
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|19:35:15
|150
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|19:38:14
|151
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|19:39:15
|152
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|19:41:13
|153
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|19:43:44
|154
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|19:46:10
|155
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|20:10:07
|156
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|20:15:46
|157
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|20:50:12
|158
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|21:07:27
|159
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|21:27:14
|160
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|21:37:18
|161
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|21:49:16
|162
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|21:59:32
|163
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|22:44:18
|164
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|22:50:06
|165
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|23:50:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|29:49:46
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|1:43:49
|3
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|2:32:08
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|2:43:55
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|3:20:27
|6
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|4:10:14
|7
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|5:05:11
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|5:26:00
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|7:54:18
|10
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|8:02:21
|11
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|8:32:12
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|9:02:59
|13
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|9:04:53
|14
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|12:00:30
|15
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|12:09:06
|16
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|12:18:46
|17
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|12:43:44
|18
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|12:45:18
|19
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|13:01:04
|20
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|13:02:28
|21
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|13:18:53
|22
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|13:19:25
|23
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|13:33:31
|24
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|13:44:27
|25
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|14:01:00
|26
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|14:34:12
|27
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|14:48:57
|28
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|15:09:11
|29
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|15:10:45
|30
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|15:20:17
|31
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|15:57:42
|32
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|16:02:14
|33
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|16:15:55
|34
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|16:24:10
|35
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|16:56:26
|36
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|17:20:30
|37
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|17:35:18
|38
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|18:42:39
|39
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|19:29:15
|40
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|19:51:10
|41
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|19:55:36
|42
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|20:23:44
