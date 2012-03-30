Image 1 of 30 Tim Boehme of the Bulls hits his handlebars in frustration as Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate stage 5 win during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 30 Race leaders Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized win the sprint finish against Bulls 2 during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 30 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012 (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 The unbeatable South African-Swiss duo of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized) won yet another stage on Friday, in a time of 5:06:45. It was their fifth stage win out of six possible thus far in this year's race. They took it by one second over the Bulls team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme.

"Today was very challenging. The rain stopped and then it started again. It's never ever been this wet at the Cape Epic before," said Sauser. "The backmarkers are going to struggle a lot in these conditions. We rode for the stage win today and extra time in the GC is a bonus. Tomorrow is going to be very daunting with the climbs and the conditions."

Stander said, I prefer the heat! I took my rain jacket off with 35km to go when the sun came out. Big mistake! Soon I got so cold and was struggling. When Christoph upped the pace, I wasn't too impressed and had some choice words for him in my mind! I was starting to feel better though and only the Bulls stayed with us. It was nice to ride with them because they pushed us."

Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) were third again today (in a time of 5:07:49). Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) finished fourth with South Africa's 360Life team of Kevin Evans and David George in fifth place.

Stander and Sauser remain in the lead in this category by 26 minutes and 32 seconds. Genze and Kugler moved up one position to second place overall, with the Dietsch and Boehme in third place, 1:35 behind them. Lakata and Mennen are now placed fourth overall, with Evans and George in fifth place overall.

A disappointed Evans explained what happened along the route. "I cut my back tyre between water points 2 and 3. After we fixed it, I really struggled to find my rhythm again. We're very disappointed to again have had bike trouble. As if it's not hard enough already, we're making life more difficult for ourselves. It was one of the worst days on a bike and I've had a few in my career!"

For the third day in a row, the African leader jersey was won by Evans and George of 360Life.

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 are still the leaders in race for the Development jersey.

Adrian Niyontshuti is now riding as an "outcast" after his partner Jacques Janse van Rensburg withdrew yesterday due to a bad fall and illness.

Women's category

Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka) won the women's category in a time of 6:15:11, ahead of Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in a time of 6:40:52. Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life finished in third place today in a time of 6:43:10.

Bigham and Süss still lead the Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 38 minutes and 49 seconds. Van Jaarsveld and Nüssli remain in third place overall.

"Today was nice after yesterday's very low point. It all came together for us," said Van Jaarsveld. "I think we just made our GC place safer today. We won't stop racing until the Lourensford Wine Estate. The last few kilometres were so cold because of all the downhills. I got hungry!"

Her teammate Nüssli was equally delighted. "Winning the stage was perfect. It all worked out great because this is my kind of weather. We'll just keep on racing, whatever the outcome."

Mixed category

Consolidating their overall lead, the Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the fifth day in a row in 6:19:16. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in a time of 6:22:23, followed by second-time podium finishers Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge in 6:38:57.

"Today was a nightmare," said Erik Kleinhans. "It was so cold, I gave my jacket to Ariane because she was really hurting. It got worse when Ariane cut her tyre. It was a hard stage, but we won in our category and our lead is still safe. So we're satisfied."

Ariane said, "I really struggled in the cold today. My hands became numb and I couldn't get food out of my pockets or anything. I was hurting a lot as well. But the cold was the worst part."

The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing of Centurion Vaude by 1:43:49. Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge have moved into third place overall.

Master's category

Securing their first stage win, Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers of World Bicycle Relief finished in 5:24:37. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 6:15:25. Dirk Rossignol and Ignace Spruyt of Rossi Spruyt finished in third place in a time of 6:22:31.

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) finished in sixth place today after Pfitzenmaier had a bad fall. Their time was 6:36:53.

Brentjens and Weevers now lead the masters category by 18:01. Sim and Pfitzenmaier are in second place overall, followed by Enthoven and Impey in third place.

Pfitzenmaier and Sim looked shattered when they crossed the finish line. Pfitzenmaier crashed really badly and gashed his knee and shin. He had medical treatment for more than 20 minutes.

"Nico fell on a really big rock," said Sim. "At the moment it happened, he said that it was over, but he got back on his bike and we finished. I don't know if he’s going to be riding tomorrow. He is a tough guy, but that fall was scary."

Stage 5 course

Stage 5 took riders from Caledon to Oak Valley in Elgin, a distance of 119km, with 2350m of climbing. Dr. Evil had one aim on stage 5 - to get riders to that farmed Oak Valley singletrack as soon as possible. So it was a fast, flowing start, before heading to the fynbos-lined mountain tracks. As they edged closer to Elgin/Grabouw, riders' morale was buoyed by the striking views from the Highlands Plateau onto the Botrivier Lagoon and Kleinmond beach. A steady 10-kilomtre climb took them through the Kogelberg Nature Reserve, famous for its biodiversity and rare fynbos. Then, it was a combination of new and old flowing singletrack through Lebanon, Thandi and Oak Valley on some unforgettable loops in apple country. The last few steep singletrack climbs threw some devastating combination punches to the legs in the final push towards the lush fields of the race village in Oak Valley.

Stage 6: Oak Valley - Elgin, 85km (2200m of climbing)

Riders should not be fooled by the distance of the stage. It is a hard day of climbing and Nuweberg is the first big challenge with the dangling carrot of stunning vistas at the top. On the penultimate day, nearing the climax of race week, the grand old lady Groenlandberg will appear. Deep into this highly unique and remote landscape, riders will savour the solitude of the 30-kilometre of dual tracks through this pristine Cape Nature reserve as they tackle her in two parts. The first steady rise will bring them to a rutted descent. From here the path will contour along the side of this beautiful mountain, then it is the final ascent towards the saddle, followed by yet another tricky, washed-out descent. Again, riders will get to enjoy the twisting singletrack on Paul Cluver before finishing off with fast and flat singletrack on Oak Valley.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 5:06:45 2 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:00:01 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:01:04 4 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:01:09 5 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:07:40 6 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:11:42 7 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:14:16 8 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 0:14:28 9 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:19:56 10 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:29:10 11 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:30:28 12 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:34:59 13 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:35:00 14 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:39:53 15 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:41:53 16 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:42:12 17 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:42:21 18 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 0:50:22 19 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:52:12 20 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 0:52:55 21 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:53:52 22 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:58:50 23 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 1:00:53 24 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1:04:03 25 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 1:07:57 26 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 1:12:32 27 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 1:14:39 28 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 1:15:43 29 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 1:16:09 30 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 1:25:32 31 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 1:28:01 32 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 1:31:44 33 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 1:32:26 34 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 1:34:01 35 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:34:35 36 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 1:35:35 37 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 1:37:09 38 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:39:42 39 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 1:41:54 40 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:43:16 41 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 1:44:58 42 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 1:46:05 43 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 1:46:49 44 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 1:48:42 45 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 1:48:58 46 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 1:50:54 47 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 1:51:11 48 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 1:51:48 49 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 1:53:23 50 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 1:57:05 51 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 1:57:45 52 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 1:59:57 53 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 2:01:20 54 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 2:01:36 55 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 2:03:45 56 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 2:04:46 57 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 2:05:23 58 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 2:06:43 59 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 2:06:57 60 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 2:09:28 61 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 2:11:11 62 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 2:13:33 63 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 2:13:47 64 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 2:13:56 65 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 2:14:39 66 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 2:14:48 67 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 2:15:07 68 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 2:23:01 69 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 2:27:26 70 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 2:28:50 71 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 2:29:32 72 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 2:29:50 73 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 2:31:24 74 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 2:32:28 75 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 2:37:09 76 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 2:37:23 77 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 2:39:58 78 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 2:40:28 79 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 2:43:09 80 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 2:44:39 81 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 2:46:18 82 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 2:46:46 83 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 2:47:31 84 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 2:48:02 85 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 2:48:32 86 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 2:48:58 87 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 2:50:05 88 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 2:50:40 89 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 2:51:33 90 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 2:51:34 91 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 2:51:58 92 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 2:54:23 93 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 2:55:50 94 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 2:56:27 95 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 2:56:37 96 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 2:58:35 97 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 2:59:15 98 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 2:59:44 99 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 3:02:01 100 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 3:02:14 101 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 3:02:48 102 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 3:02:52 103 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 3:04:28 104 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 3:04:55 105 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 3:05:02 106 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 3:05:25 107 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 3:08:44 108 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 3:09:21 109 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 3:10:20 110 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 3:15:11 111 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 3:15:33 112 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 3:15:48 113 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 3:16:05 114 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 3:16:29 115 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 3:16:36 116 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 3:18:08 117 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 3:19:03 118 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 3:19:08 119 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 3:19:17 120 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 3:19:32 121 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 3:21:12 122 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 3:21:20 123 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 3:21:32 124 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 3:21:43 125 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 3:23:43 126 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 3:24:09 127 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 3:24:19 128 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 3:24:47 129 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 3:25:03 130 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 3:25:33 131 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 3:26:34 132 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 3:28:10 133 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 3:28:29 134 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 3:31:49 135 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 3:33:29 136 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 3:33:35 137 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 3:34:32 138 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 3:35:55 139 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 3:36:31 140 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 3:37:28 141 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 3:38:21 142 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 3:38:49 143 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 3:39:29 144 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 3:40:31 145 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 3:41:08 146 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 3:41:21 147 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 148 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 3:41:22 149 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 3:41:36 150 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:43:14 151 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 3:43:15 152 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 3:43:26 153 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 3:43:27 154 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 3:43:30 155 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 3:43:52 156 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 3:43:55 157 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 3:44:19 158 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 3:45:43 159 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 3:45:50 160 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 3:47:10 161 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 3:47:21 162 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 3:47:36 163 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 3:49:15 164 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 3:49:41 165 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 3:50:05 166 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 3:51:26 167 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 3:52:05 168 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 3:52:16 169 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 3:52:18 170 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 3:52:22 171 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 3:52:39 172 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 3:55:36 173 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 3:55:55 174 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 3:56:35 175 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 3:57:09 176 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 3:57:12 177 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 3:57:36 178 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 3:57:54 179 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 3:58:12 180 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 3:59:08 181 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 4:00:53 182 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 4:01:42 183 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 4:02:00 184 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 4:02:20 185 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 4:03:15 186 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 4:03:23 187 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 4:04:21 188 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 4:04:33 189 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 4:04:51 190 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 4:04:53 191 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 4:06:21 192 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 4:06:57 193 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 4:07:13 194 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 4:07:54 195 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 4:08:09 196 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 4:10:53 197 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 4:10:57 198 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 4:11:42 199 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 4:12:19 200 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 4:12:30 201 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 4:12:55 202 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 4:13:06 203 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 4:14:01 204 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 4:14:36 205 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 4:15:42 206 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 4:16:24 207 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 4:16:33 208 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 4:18:45 209 GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 4:18:59 210 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 4:20:38 211 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 4:20:41 212 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 4:21:52 213 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 4:22:12 214 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 4:22:16 215 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 4:22:18 216 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 4:22:44 217 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 4:25:24 218 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 4:25:26 219 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 4:27:32 220 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 4:28:11 221 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 4:28:36 222 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 4:29:06 223 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 4:29:19 224 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 4:29:24 225 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 4:30:06 226 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 4:30:32 227 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 4:31:35 228 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 4:31:59 229 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 4:32:31 230 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 4:34:07 231 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 4:34:08 232 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 4:36:33 233 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 4:37:02 234 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 4:38:11 235 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 4:38:32 236 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 4:39:17 237 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 4:40:44 238 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 4:41:46 239 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 4:41:54 240 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 4:42:25 241 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 4:43:11 242 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 4:43:37 243 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 4:45:41 244 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 4:45:47 245 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 4:45:52 246 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 4:48:30 247 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 4:49:08 248 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 4:50:44 249 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 4:52:25 250 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 4:52:35 251 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 4:54:00 252 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 4:54:55 253 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 4:56:03 254 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 4:56:12 255 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 5:01:36 256 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 5:01:42 257 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 5:02:18 258 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 5:02:54 259 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 5:03:54 260 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 5:10:44 261 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 5:10:47 262 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 5:11:12 263 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 5:14:44 264 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 5:15:01 265 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 5:20:37 266 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 5:29:42

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 6:15:11 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:25:41 3 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 0:27:59 4 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:57:44 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:13:55 6 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 1:21:30 7 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 1:41:23 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 1:50:34 9 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 1:53:05 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 2:25:11 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 2:49:07 12 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 2:56:53 13 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 3:04:44 14 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 3:13:39 15 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 3:20:54 16 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 4:09:22 17 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 4:14:18

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief 5:24:37 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:50:48 3 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:57:54 4 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 1:02:30 5 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 1:10:36 6 Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen 1:12:16 7 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 1:25:16 8 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 1:28:21 9 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 1:33:31 10 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 1:35:14 11 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 1:41:32 12 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 1:46:28 13 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 1:52:28 14 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 1:55:15 15 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 1:55:41 16 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 1:57:11 17 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 2:04:04 18 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 2:08:32 19 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 2:09:32 20 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2:14:03 21 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim 2:14:26 22 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 2:16:41 23 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 2:17:18 24 Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus 2:19:17 25 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 2:19:35 26 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 2:19:42 27 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 2:20:05 28 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 2:22:32 29 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 2:25:05 30 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 2:25:55 31 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 2:26:12 32 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 2:27:11 33 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 2:29:52 34 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 2:31:04 35 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 2:32:38 36 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 2:33:23 37 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 2:35:26 38 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 2:37:17 39 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 2:37:40 40 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 2:38:10 41 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 2:40:03 42 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 2:43:02 43 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 2:44:21 44 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 2:44:25 45 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 2:44:59 46 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 2:45:00 47 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 2:46:13 48 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 2:48:11 49 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 2:48:22 50 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 2:49:40 51 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 2:53:29 52 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 2:53:57 53 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 2:54:25 54 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 2:56:29 55 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 2:57:36 56 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 2:58:07 57 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 2:58:24 58 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 3:00:45 59 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 3:01:22 60 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 3:01:26 61 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 3:01:29 62 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 3:02:38 63 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 3:03:16 64 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 3:03:52 65 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 3:06:08 66 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 3:08:58 67 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 3:11:14 68 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 3:12:56 69 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 3:14:44 70 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 3:14:56 71 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 3:15:43 72 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 3:16:03 73 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 3:18:40 74 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 3:22:17 75 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 3:23:20 76 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 3:23:50 77 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 3:24:57 78 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 3:25:14 79 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 3:25:39 80 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 3:26:47 81 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 3:28:14 82 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 3:28:15 83 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 3:28:30 84 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 3:35:50 85 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 3:37:55 86 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 3:38:07 87 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 3:38:10 88 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 3:38:15 89 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:39:43 90 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 3:40:07 91 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 3:42:43 92 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 3:43:00 93 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 3:43:47 94 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 3:44:33 95 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 3:45:20 96 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 3:45:29 97 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 3:46:44 98 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 3:46:50 99 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 3:48:31 100 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 3:49:04 101 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 3:49:08 102 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 3:49:21 103 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 3:51:17 104 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:53:42 105 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 3:55:11 106 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 3:55:23 107 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 3:55:43 108 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 3:58:22 109 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 3:59:28 110 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 4:01:04 111 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 4:01:21 112 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 4:01:26 113 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 4:01:32 114 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 4:01:33 115 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 4:02:00 116 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 4:02:38 117 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 4:02:49 118 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 4:04:19 119 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 4:04:29 120 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 4:05:16 121 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 4:06:30 122 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 4:06:35 123 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 4:10:18 124 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 4:12:07 125 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 4:12:31 126 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 4:14:59 127 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 4:16:05 128 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 4:16:40 129 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 4:18:13 130 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 4:18:19 131 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 4:18:57 132 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 4:21:11 133 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 4:22:49 134 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 4:22:51 135 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 4:23:29 136 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 4:23:48 137 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 4:24:43 138 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 4:24:56 139 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 4:25:17 140 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 4:26:00 141 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 4:27:12 142 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 4:27:27 143 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 4:28:02 144 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 4:28:07 145 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 4:28:40 146 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 4:31:46 147 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 4:32:18 148 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 4:34:38 149 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 4:34:58 150 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 4:35:39 151 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 4:35:42 152 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 4:35:47 153 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 4:37:46 154 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 4:37:55 155 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 4:40:17 156 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 4:42:16 157 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 4:42:40 158 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 4:52:35 159 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 4:53:18 160 Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops 4:57:12 161 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 5:01:36 162 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad 5:09:32 163 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 5:17:45 164 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 5:45:27 165 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 5:50:55

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 6:19:16 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 0:03:07 3 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:19:41 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:35:54 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:45:41 6 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 1:06:32 7 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 1:20:41 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 1:22:35 9 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 1:42:21 10 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 1:51:32 11 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:53:27 12 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 1:54:53 13 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 2:11:24 14 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 2:15:27 15 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:18:09 16 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 2:22:28 17 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 2:26:26 18 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 2:32:10 19 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 2:32:13 20 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 2:36:57 21 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 2:45:19 22 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 2:48:55 23 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 2:50:23 24 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:52:47 25 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 2:55:04 26 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 3:02:35 27 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 3:06:16 28 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 3:07:01 29 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 3:07:15 30 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 31 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 3:13:47 32 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 3:17:47 33 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 3:22:25 34 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:23:44 35 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 3:29:34 36 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 3:36:55 37 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 3:39:21 38 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 3:42:39 39 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 3:49:30 40 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 3:50:01 41 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 3:53:44 42 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 4:01:13

Elite Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 25:26:48 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:26:32 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:28:08 4 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:29:24 5 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:32:42 6 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1:07:16 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 1:16:35 8 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 1:26:25 9 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 1:27:51 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 1:43:07 11 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 1:48:42 12 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 1:50:15 13 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 1:52:14 14 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 2:00:35 15 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 2:22:07 16 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 2:30:56 17 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 3:08:26 18 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 3:39:35 19 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 3:50:45 20 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 3:51:37 21 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 4:32:23 22 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 4:37:03 23 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 4:49:58 24 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 4:49:59 25 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 5:50:18 26 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 5:57:11 27 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 6:05:17 28 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 6:08:33 29 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 6:12:13 30 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 6:19:40 31 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 6:51:17 32 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 7:11:03 33 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 7:15:47 34 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 7:17:54 35 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 7:19:00 36 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 7:19:30 37 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 7:22:09 38 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 7:24:26 39 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 7:25:37 40 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 7:35:36 41 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 7:38:25 42 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 7:45:30 43 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 7:55:11 44 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 7:55:30 45 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 7:55:58 46 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 8:05:07 47 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 8:13:57 48 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 8:15:10 49 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 8:16:34 50 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 8:17:18 51 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 8:19:41 52 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 8:20:40 53 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 8:22:41 54 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 8:28:39 55 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 8:33:39 56 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 8:37:40 57 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 8:39:44 58 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 8:42:56 59 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 8:49:08 60 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 8:52:06 61 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 8:52:28 62 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 8:54:48 63 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 8:58:06 64 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 8:59:48 65 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 9:01:30 66 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 9:03:49 67 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 9:10:49 68 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 9:14:52 69 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 9:25:43 70 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 9:26:58 71 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 9:37:46 72 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 9:44:27 73 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 9:46:48 74 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 9:59:50 75 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 10:09:58 76 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 10:14:07 77 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 10:23:08 78 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 10:25:14 79 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 10:27:19 80 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 10:27:48 81 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 10:30:57 82 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 10:39:27 83 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 10:41:26 84 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 10:41:51 85 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 10:45:13 86 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 10:51:05 87 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 10:52:42 88 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 10:57:41 89 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 10:59:20 90 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 10:59:32 91 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 11:01:53 92 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 11:08:01 93 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 11:09:09 94 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 11:13:55 95 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 11:22:17 96 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 11:23:11 97 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 11:25:39 98 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 11:27:20 99 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 11:35:41 100 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 11:38:08 101 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 11:40:44 102 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 11:55:18 103 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 12:06:20 104 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 12:06:23 105 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 12:17:31 106 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 12:26:58 107 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 12:30:33 108 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 12:37:47 109 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 12:40:24 110 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 12:43:32 111 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 12:52:04 112 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 12:53:23 113 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 13:03:18 114 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 13:04:50 115 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 13:13:39 116 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 13:14:23 117 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 13:19:48 118 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 13:20:03 119 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 13:22:01 120 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 13:26:44 121 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 13:29:02 122 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 13:30:25 123 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 13:31:01 124 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 13:31:08 125 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 13:34:13 126 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 13:37:29 127 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 13:41:54 128 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 13:44:30 129 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 13:54:22 130 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 13:58:16 131 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 14:08:00 132 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 14:21:29 133 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 14:32:35 134 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 14:32:38 135 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 14:32:53 136 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 14:41:38 137 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 14:47:06 138 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 14:47:55 139 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 14:52:49 140 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 14:57:22 141 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 15:01:33 142 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 15:02:28 143 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 15:05:03 144 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 15:05:41 145 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 15:08:46 146 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 15:09:41 147 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 15:14:20 148 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 15:23:05 149 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 15:27:39 150 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 15:29:59 151 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 15:32:30 152 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 15:33:30 153 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 15:37:28 154 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 15:37:50 155 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 15:38:01 156 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 15:39:15 157 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 15:53:23 158 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 16:02:24 159 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 16:06:39 160 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 16:07:10 161 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 16:11:21 162 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 16:12:31 163 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 16:15:59 164 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 16:20:04 165 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 16:21:07 166 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 16:24:36 167 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 16:37:52 168 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 16:38:36 169 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 16:40:31 170 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 16:46:33 171 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 16:47:08 172 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 16:47:11 173 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 16:47:51 174 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 16:52:58 175 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 16:54:51 176 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 17:00:39 177 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 17:15:38 178 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 17:16:15 179 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 17:21:33 180 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 17:28:54 181 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 17:28:58 182 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 17:45:02 183 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 17:48:39 184 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 18:02:06 185 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 18:02:52 186 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 18:07:37 187 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 18:09:20 188 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 18:12:52 189 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 18:14:51 190 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 18:19:37 191 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 18:20:38 192 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 18:27:28 193 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 18:30:02 194 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 18:31:27 195 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 18:36:34 196 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 18:38:24 197 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 18:38:46 198 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 18:38:53 199 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 18:44:04 200 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 18:51:09 201 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 18:53:55 202 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 18:57:30 203 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 19:05:07 204 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 19:07:12 205 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 19:08:30 206 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 19:09:55 207 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 19:12:35 208 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 19:15:15 209 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 19:20:33 210 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 19:28:25 211 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 19:29:13 212 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 19:42:29 213 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 19:43:07 214 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 19:52:33 215 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 19:52:37 216 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 19:55:28 217 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 19:55:44 218 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 19:56:03 219 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 19:57:02 220 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 20:01:22 221 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 20:04:09 222 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 20:04:40 223 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 20:07:41 224 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 20:09:10 225 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 20:16:13 226 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 20:17:41 227 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 20:18:15 228 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 20:21:42 229 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 20:23:20 230 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 20:35:05 231 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 20:35:35 232 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 20:39:30 233 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 20:41:56 234 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 20:43:45 235 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 20:44:18 236 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 20:51:28 237 GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 20:52:51 238 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 20:58:15 239 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 21:08:44 240 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 21:16:04 241 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 21:24:27 242 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 21:28:12 243 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 21:39:51 244 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 21:47:15 245 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 21:48:11 246 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 21:51:10 247 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 21:51:38 248 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 22:02:07 249 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 22:04:50 250 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 22:05:21 251 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 22:07:29 252 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 22:21:36 253 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 22:28:53 254 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 22:44:02 255 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 23:01:13 256 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 23:04:15 257 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 23:07:35 258 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 23:42:36 259 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 23:49:43 260 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 24:03:27 261 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 24:10:33 262 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 24:23:04 263 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 24:40:47 264 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 24:52:07 265 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 25:04:41 266 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 25:48:58

Women overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 30:44:14 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:38:49 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 1:13:10 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 2:50:31 5 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 3:41:01 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 4:16:39 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 4:24:56 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 6:30:01 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 7:08:39 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 9:21:09 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 9:59:37 12 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 12:02:49 13 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 13:09:34 14 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 13:56:09 15 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 15:25:54 16 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 17:49:54 17 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 21:11:22

Masters overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Karl Platt (Ned) World Bicycle Relief 28:39:11 2 Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen 0:18:01 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:42:32 4 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 2:40:50 5 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 2:59:27 6 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 3:13:14 7 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 3:28:24 8 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 3:30:32 9 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 4:44:07 10 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 4:51:26 11 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 5:06:43 12 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 5:12:26 13 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 5:21:25 14 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 5:22:20 15 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 5:40:52 16 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 5:42:15 17 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 5:49:06 18 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 6:15:31 19 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 6:35:03 20 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 6:40:55 21 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 6:43:04 22 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 7:03:09 23 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 7:18:15 24 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 7:21:12 25 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 7:41:47 26 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 8:07:09 27 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 8:07:23 28 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 8:11:31 29 Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus 8:25:21 30 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim 8:25:32 31 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 8:41:32 32 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 8:45:32 33 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 8:45:45 34 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 8:46:20 35 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 8:51:16 36 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 8:58:21 37 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 8:59:11 38 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 9:03:39 39 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 9:08:24 40 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 9:11:49 41 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 9:21:04 42 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 9:27:31 43 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 9:28:18 44 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 9:29:26 45 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 9:31:23 46 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 9:38:30 47 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 9:42:12 48 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 9:49:24 49 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 9:51:34 50 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 9:54:19 51 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 9:56:10 52 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 9:56:11 53 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 9:57:53 54 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 9:58:00 55 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 10:06:47 56 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 10:21:31 57 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 10:24:14 58 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 10:26:43 59 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 10:27:48 60 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 10:29:46 61 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 10:34:06 62 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 10:35:40 63 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 10:52:56 64 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 11:04:25 65 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 11:21:35 66 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 11:45:25 67 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 11:55:16 68 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 11:56:44 69 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 12:00:23 70 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 12:01:25 71 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 12:02:29 72 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 12:10:58 73 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 12:12:08 74 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 12:14:06 75 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 12:14:15 76 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 12:16:59 77 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 12:24:14 78 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 12:29:46 79 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 12:41:23 80 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 12:45:16 81 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 12:54:28 82 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 12:58:28 83 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 13:02:22 84 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 13:23:44 85 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 13:30:22 86 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 13:37:28 87 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 13:42:17 88 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 13:46:53 89 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 13:57:54 90 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 14:04:15 91 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 14:05:18 92 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 14:07:30 93 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 14:13:53 94 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 14:21:04 95 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 14:22:57 96 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 14:24:01 97 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 14:25:11 98 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 14:42:42 99 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 14:45:53 100 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 14:48:56 101 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 14:50:47 102 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 14:58:12 103 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 15:01:10 104 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 15:01:32 105 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 15:30:32 106 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 15:36:13 107 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 15:41:30 108 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 15:51:33 109 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 16:02:58 110 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 16:06:34 111 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 16:08:40 112 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 16:12:41 113 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 16:18:03 114 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 16:23:21 115 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 16:23:51 116 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 16:24:44 117 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 16:25:28 118 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 16:30:27 119 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 16:33:59 120 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 17:02:49 121 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 17:06:20 122 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 17:08:33 123 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 17:18:44 124 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 17:19:50 125 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 17:20:19 126 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 17:23:51 127 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 17:26:03 128 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 17:27:30 129 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 17:30:23 130 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad 17:41:57 131 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 17:45:58 132 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 17:48:36 133 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 17:57:01 134 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 17:57:13 135 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 18:07:08 136 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 18:09:52 137 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 18:12:39 138 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 18:13:08 139 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 18:17:30 140 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 18:26:44 141 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 18:30:53 142 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 18:40:13 143 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 18:41:09 144 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 18:42:26 145 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 18:49:29 146 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 18:53:41 147 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 19:03:44 148 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 19:06:35 149 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 19:35:15 150 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 19:38:14 151 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 19:39:15 152 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 19:41:13 153 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 19:43:44 154 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 19:46:10 155 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 20:10:07 156 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 20:15:46 157 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 20:50:12 158 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 21:07:27 159 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 21:27:14 160 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 21:37:18 161 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 21:49:16 162 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 21:59:32 163 Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops 22:44:18 164 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 22:50:06 165 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 23:50:57