Trending

Sauser and Stander continue Cape Epic dominance

Stage 5 win extends their lead in GC

Image 1 of 30

Tim Boehme of the Bulls hits his handlebars in frustration as Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate stage 5 win during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Tim Boehme of the Bulls hits his handlebars in frustration as Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized celebrate stage 5 win during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 30

Race leaders Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized win the sprint finish against Bulls 2 during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Race leaders Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized win the sprint finish against Bulls 2 during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 30

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 30

Shan Wilson, Bas Peters, Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Shan Wilson, Bas Peters, Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 30

The lead bunch after 40kms during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

The lead bunch after 40kms during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 30

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans of Team Contego 28E maintain their lead during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans of Team Contego 28E maintain their lead during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 30

Sebastien Di Pasqua helps Formula One legend Alain Prost up a hill, while the rain pours down, during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Sebastien Di Pasqua helps Formula One legend Alain Prost up a hill, while the rain pours down, during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 30

Joe Stransky during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Joe Stransky during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 30

An exhausted yet positive Vanessa Haywood during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

An exhausted yet positive Vanessa Haywood during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 30

Vanessa Haywood during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Vanessa Haywood during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 30

Kevin McCallum during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Kevin McCallum during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 30

Burry Stander riders a sandy climb that others push during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Burry Stander riders a sandy climb that others push during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 30

Robert Mennen of Topeak Ergon leads the group during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Robert Mennen of Topeak Ergon leads the group during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 30

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 30

Kevin Evans leads in the Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Kevin Evans leads in the Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 30

Axel Bult and Bram Rood of Vredestein de Flexwinkel by Koga during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Axel Bult and Bram Rood of Vredestein de Flexwinkel by Koga during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 30

Jane Nuessli and Karien van Jaarsveld of MTN Quebeka during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Jane Nuessli and Karien van Jaarsveld of MTN Quebeka during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 30

Theresa Ralph pushes through the sand during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Theresa Ralph pushes through the sand during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 30

The lead bunch leaves Caledon during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

The lead bunch leaves Caledon during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 30

Alain Prost during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Alain Prost during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 30

Leaders make their way through the muddy farmlands during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Leaders make their way through the muddy farmlands during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 30

Casper De Bruin with a cut on his face as Stage 5 of the Cape Epic takes its toll on riders during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Casper De Bruin with a cut on his face as Stage 5 of the Cape Epic takes its toll on riders during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 30

Riders leave Caledon during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Riders leave Caledon during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 30

Riders pass the Gabrielskloof wine estate during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Riders pass the Gabrielskloof wine estate during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 30

Burry Stander of Songo-36One-Specialized reacts to winning the sprint with Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Burry Stander of Songo-36One-Specialized reacts to winning the sprint with Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 30

The leaders ride through the Oak Lane singletrack during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

The leaders ride through the Oak Lane singletrack during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 30

Bart Brentjens of Milka-Superior during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Bart Brentjens of Milka-Superior during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 30

Chris Jongewaard and Jeroen Boelen of Milka-Superior during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Chris Jongewaard and Jeroen Boelen of Milka-Superior during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 30

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized leads a group up the hill during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized leads a group up the hill during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 30

Sally Bigham during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary

Sally Bigham during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

The unbeatable South African-Swiss duo of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo-Specialized) won yet another stage on Friday, in a time of 5:06:45. It was their fifth stage win out of six possible thus far in this year's race. They took it by one second over the Bulls team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme.

"Today was very challenging. The rain stopped and then it started again. It's never ever been this wet at the Cape Epic before," said Sauser. "The backmarkers are going to struggle a lot in these conditions. We rode for the stage win today and extra time in the GC is a bonus. Tomorrow is going to be very daunting with the climbs and the conditions."

Stander said, I prefer the heat! I took my rain jacket off with 35km to go when the sun came out. Big mistake! Soon I got so cold and was struggling. When Christoph upped the pace, I wasn't too impressed and had some choice words for him in my mind! I was starting to feel better though and only the Bulls stayed with us. It was nice to ride with them because they pushed us."

Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) were third again today (in a time of 5:07:49). Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) finished fourth with South Africa's 360Life team of Kevin Evans and David George in fifth place.

Stander and Sauser remain in the lead in this category by 26 minutes and 32 seconds. Genze and Kugler moved up one position to second place overall, with the Dietsch and Boehme in third place, 1:35 behind them. Lakata and Mennen are now placed fourth overall, with Evans and George in fifth place overall.

A disappointed Evans explained what happened along the route. "I cut my back tyre between water points 2 and 3. After we fixed it, I really struggled to find my rhythm again. We're very disappointed to again have had bike trouble. As if it's not hard enough already, we're making life more difficult for ourselves. It was one of the worst days on a bike and I've had a few in my career!"

For the third day in a row, the African leader jersey was won by Evans and George of 360Life.

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of Exxaro Academy 9 are still the leaders in race for the Development jersey.

Adrian Niyontshuti is now riding as an "outcast" after his partner Jacques Janse van Rensburg withdrew yesterday due to a bad fall and illness.

Women's category

Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka) won the women's category in a time of 6:15:11, ahead of Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler in a time of 6:40:52. Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life finished in third place today in a time of 6:43:10.

Bigham and Süss still lead the Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 38 minutes and 49 seconds. Van Jaarsveld and Nüssli remain in third place overall.

"Today was nice after yesterday's very low point. It all came together for us," said Van Jaarsveld. "I think we just made our GC place safer today. We won't stop racing until the Lourensford Wine Estate. The last few kilometres were so cold because of all the downhills. I got hungry!"

Her teammate Nüssli was equally delighted. "Winning the stage was perfect. It all worked out great because this is my kind of weather. We'll just keep on racing, whatever the outcome."

Mixed category

Consolidating their overall lead, the Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category for the fifth day in a row in 6:19:16. They were followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in a time of 6:22:23, followed by second-time podium finishers Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge in 6:38:57.

"Today was a nightmare," said Erik Kleinhans. "It was so cold, I gave my jacket to Ariane because she was really hurting. It got worse when Ariane cut her tyre. It was a hard stage, but we won in our category and our lead is still safe. So we're satisfied."

Ariane said, "I really struggled in the cold today. My hands became numb and I couldn't get food out of my pockets or anything. I was hurting a lot as well. But the cold was the worst part."

The Kleinhans lead Boelts and Landtwing of Centurion Vaude by 1:43:49. Klaas Vanmoortel and Inne Gantois of BAiK-Peak Performance Brugge have moved into third place overall.

Master's category

Securing their first stage win, Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers of World Bicycle Relief finished in 5:24:37. They were followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey in 6:15:25. Dirk Rossignol and Ignace Spruyt of Rossi Spruyt finished in third place in a time of 6:22:31.

Nico Pfitzenmaier and Robert Sim (Robert Daniel Momsen) finished in sixth place today after Pfitzenmaier had a bad fall. Their time was 6:36:53.

Brentjens and Weevers now lead the masters category by 18:01. Sim and Pfitzenmaier are in second place overall, followed by Enthoven and Impey in third place.

Pfitzenmaier and Sim looked shattered when they crossed the finish line. Pfitzenmaier crashed really badly and gashed his knee and shin. He had medical treatment for more than 20 minutes.

"Nico fell on a really big rock," said Sim. "At the moment it happened, he said that it was over, but he got back on his bike and we finished. I don't know if he’s going to be riding tomorrow. He is a tough guy, but that fall was scary."

Stage 5 course

Stage 5 took riders from Caledon to Oak Valley in Elgin, a distance of 119km, with 2350m of climbing. Dr. Evil had one aim on stage 5 - to get riders to that farmed Oak Valley singletrack as soon as possible. So it was a fast, flowing start, before heading to the fynbos-lined mountain tracks. As they edged closer to Elgin/Grabouw, riders' morale was buoyed by the striking views from the Highlands Plateau onto the Botrivier Lagoon and Kleinmond beach. A steady 10-kilomtre climb took them through the Kogelberg Nature Reserve, famous for its biodiversity and rare fynbos. Then, it was a combination of new and old flowing singletrack through Lebanon, Thandi and Oak Valley on some unforgettable loops in apple country. The last few steep singletrack climbs threw some devastating combination punches to the legs in the final push towards the lush fields of the race village in Oak Valley.

Stage 6: Oak Valley - Elgin, 85km (2200m of climbing)

Riders should not be fooled by the distance of the stage. It is a hard day of climbing and Nuweberg is the first big challenge with the dangling carrot of stunning vistas at the top. On the penultimate day, nearing the climax of race week, the grand old lady Groenlandberg will appear. Deep into this highly unique and remote landscape, riders will savour the solitude of the 30-kilometre of dual tracks through this pristine Cape Nature reserve as they tackle her in two parts. The first steady rise will bring them to a rutted descent. From here the path will contour along the side of this beautiful mountain, then it is the final ascent towards the saddle, followed by yet another tricky, washed-out descent. Again, riders will get to enjoy the twisting singletrack on Paul Cluver before finishing off with fast and flat singletrack on Oak Valley.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized5:06:45
2Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:00:01
3Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:01:04
4Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:01:09
5Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:07:40
6Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:11:42
7Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:14:16
8Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga0:14:28
9Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:19:56
10Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:29:10
11Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:30:28
12Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:34:59
13Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:35:00
14Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:39:53
15Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:41:53
16Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:42:12
17Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:42:21
18Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax0:50:22
19Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:52:12
20Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info0:52:55
21Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:53:52
22Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:58:50
23David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International1:00:53
24Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group1:04:03
25Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez1:07:57
26Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife1:12:32
27Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon1:14:39
28Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes1:15:43
29Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb1:16:09
30Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann1:25:32
31Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg1:28:01
32Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN1:31:44
33Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk1:32:26
34Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution1:34:01
35Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:34:35
36Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies1:35:35
37Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab1:37:09
38David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux1:39:42
39Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs1:41:54
40Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:43:16
41Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing1:44:58
42Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing1:46:05
43Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar1:46:49
44Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)1:48:42
45Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life1:48:58
46Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing1:50:54
47John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 11:51:11
48Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt1:51:48
49Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac1:53:23
50Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile1:57:05
51Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One1:57:45
52Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia1:59:57
53Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm2:01:20
54David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services2:01:36
55Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za2:03:45
56Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets2:04:46
57Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 12:05:23
58Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing2:06:43
59Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 92:06:57
60Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska2:09:28
61Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men2:11:11
62Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot2:13:33
63Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie2:13:47
64Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 22:13:56
65Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon2:14:39
66Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel2:14:48
67Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men2:15:07
68Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo2:23:01
69Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone2:27:26
70Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition2:28:50
71Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes2:29:32
72Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg2:29:50
73Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son2:31:24
74Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 52:32:28
75Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile2:37:09
76Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs2:37:23
77William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb2:39:58
78Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team2:40:28
79Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing2:43:09
80Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas2:44:39
81Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast2:46:18
82Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing2:46:46
83Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five2:47:31
84Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 32:48:02
85Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ2:48:32
86Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 62:48:58
87Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham2:50:05
88Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical2:50:40
89Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos2:51:33
90Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec2:51:34
91Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies2:51:58
92Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs2:54:23
93Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog2:55:50
94Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs2:56:27
95Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell2:56:37
96David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee2:58:35
97Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil2:59:15
98Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires2:59:44
99Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans3:02:01
100Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief3:02:14
101Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska3:02:48
102Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana3:02:52
103Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus3:04:28
104Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity3:04:55
105Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk3:05:02
106Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling3:05:25
107Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine3:08:44
108Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.3:09:21
109Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns3:10:20
110Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi23:15:11
111Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist3:15:33
112Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 23:15:48
113Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst3:16:05
114Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch3:16:29
115Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock3:16:36
116Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers3:18:08
117Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank3:19:03
118Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle3:19:08
119Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack3:19:17
120Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura3:19:32
121Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com3:21:12
122Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge3:21:20
123Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 13:21:32
124Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell3:21:43
125Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South3:23:43
126Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 23:24:09
127Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo3:24:19
128Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia3:24:47
129Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared3:25:03
130Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers3:25:33
131Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 13:26:34
132James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes3:28:10
133Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free3:28:29
134Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers3:31:49
135Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius3:33:29
136Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix3:33:35
137Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com3:34:32
138Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker3:35:55
139Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe3:36:31
140Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough3:37:28
141Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers3:38:21
142Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It3:38:49
143Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services3:39:29
144Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination3:40:31
145Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection3:41:08
146Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated3:41:21
147Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
148Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School3:41:22
149Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech3:41:36
150Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:43:14
151Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff3:43:15
152Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland3:43:26
153Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 23:43:27
154Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles3:43:30
155Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming3:43:52
156Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua3:43:55
157Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery3:44:19
158Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management3:45:43
159Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs3:45:50
160Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 43:47:10
161David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys3:47:21
162Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa3:47:36
163Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek3:49:15
164Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax3:49:41
165Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies3:50:05
166Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood3:51:26
167Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates3:52:05
168Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil3:52:16
169Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine3:52:18
170Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs3:52:22
171David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing3:52:39
172Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves3:55:36
173Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys3:55:55
174Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling3:56:35
175Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films3:57:09
176Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher3:57:12
177Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex3:57:36
178Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com3:57:54
179Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade3:58:12
180Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts3:59:08
181Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit4:00:53
182Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls4:01:42
183Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love4:02:00
184Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident4:02:20
185Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi4:03:15
186Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis4:03:23
187De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford4:04:21
188Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam4:04:33
189Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies4:04:51
190Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons4:04:53
191Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld4:06:21
192Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs4:06:57
193Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros4:07:13
194Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-4:07:54
195Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford4:08:09
196Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear4:10:53
197André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife4:10:57
198Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium4:11:42
199Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 34:12:19
200Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican4:12:30
201Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers4:12:55
202Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts4:13:06
203Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv4:14:01
204Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts4:14:36
205Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome4:15:42
206Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider4:16:24
207André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters4:16:33
208Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies4:18:45
209GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats4:18:59
210Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers4:20:38
211Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils4:20:41
212Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 34:21:52
213Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs4:22:12
214Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O4:22:16
215Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help4:22:18
216Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino4:22:44
217Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker4:25:24
218Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe4:25:26
219Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's4:27:32
220Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends4:28:11
221Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling4:28:36
222Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines4:29:06
223Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge4:29:19
224Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit4:29:24
225Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons4:30:06
226Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies4:30:32
227Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer4:31:35
228Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle4:31:59
229Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors4:32:31
230Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan4:34:07
231Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles4:34:08
232Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel4:36:33
233Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen4:37:02
234Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus4:38:11
235Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup4:38:32
236Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina4:39:17
237Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One4:40:44
238Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene4:41:46
239Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme4:41:54
240Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk4:42:25
241Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas4:43:11
242Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress4:43:37
243Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa4:45:41
244Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts4:45:47
245Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite4:45:52
246Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees4:48:30
247Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks4:49:08
248Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors4:50:44
249Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets4:52:25
250Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out4:52:35
251Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon4:54:00
252Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity4:54:55
253Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home4:56:03
254Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy4:56:12
255Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega5:01:36
256Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads5:01:42
257Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 85:02:18
258Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale5:02:54
259Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing5:03:54
260Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo5:10:44
261Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing5:10:47
262Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers5:11:12
263Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage5:14:44
264Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic5:15:01
265Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance5:20:37
266Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu5:29:42

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies6:15:11
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:25:41
3Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life0:27:59
4Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:57:44
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing1:13:55
6Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de1:21:30
7Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen1:41:23
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online1:50:34
9Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins1:53:05
10Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths2:25:11
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes2:49:07
12Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies2:56:53
13Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak3:04:44
14Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies3:13:39
15Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca3:20:54
16Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta4:09:22
17Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels4:14:18

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief5:24:37
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:50:48
3Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:57:54
4Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 11:02:30
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist1:10:36
6Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen1:12:16
7Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 21:25:16
8Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork1:28:21
9Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles1:33:31
10Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz1:35:14
11Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip1:41:32
12Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 11:46:28
13Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General1:52:28
14Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit1:55:15
15Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme1:55:41
16Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn1:57:11
17Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk2:04:04
18Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+2:08:32
19Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 12:09:32
20Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin2:14:03
21Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim2:14:26
22Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project2:16:41
23Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport2:17:18
24Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus2:19:17
25Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars2:19:35
26Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans2:19:42
27Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders2:20:05
28Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects2:22:32
29Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale2:25:05
30Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters2:25:55
31Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread2:26:12
32Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam2:27:11
33Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space2:29:52
34Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters2:31:04
35Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier2:32:38
36Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:33:23
37Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival2:35:26
38Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On2:37:17
39Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba2:37:40
40Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop2:38:10
41Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely2:40:03
42Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio2:43:02
43Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica2:44:21
44Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia2:44:25
45Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds2:44:59
46Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici2:45:00
47Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles2:46:13
48Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre2:48:11
49Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson2:48:22
50Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves2:49:40
51Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs2:53:29
52John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani2:53:57
53Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 22:54:25
54Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge2:56:29
55Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race2:57:36
56Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World2:58:07
57Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life2:58:24
58Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine3:00:45
59Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc3:01:22
60Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex013:01:26
61Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero3:01:29
62Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 33:02:38
63Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys3:03:16
64Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT3:03:52
65John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob3:06:08
66Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice3:08:58
67Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep3:11:14
68Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec3:12:56
69Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff3:14:44
70Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders3:14:56
71Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami3:15:43
72Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move3:16:03
73Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil3:18:40
74Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn3:22:17
75Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 23:23:20
76Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings3:23:50
77Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L3:24:57
78Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates3:25:14
79Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings3:25:39
80Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch3:26:47
81Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley3:28:14
82Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men3:28:15
83Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys3:28:30
84Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe3:35:50
85David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke3:37:55
86Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse3:38:07
87Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto3:38:10
88Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media3:38:15
89Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai3:39:43
90Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers3:40:07
91Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote3:42:43
92Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry3:43:00
93Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii3:43:47
94Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony3:44:33
95Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five3:45:20
96Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe3:45:29
97Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys3:46:44
98Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers3:46:50
99Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing3:48:31
100Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings3:49:04
101Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo3:49:08
102Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids3:49:21
103Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico3:51:17
104Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai3:53:42
105Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car3:55:11
106Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt3:55:23
107Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers3:55:43
108Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products3:58:22
109Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds3:59:28
110Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling4:01:04
111David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 54:01:21
112Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa4:01:26
113Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing4:01:32
114Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics4:01:33
115Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog4:02:00
116Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk4:02:38
117Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT4:02:49
118Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling4:04:19
119Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure4:04:29
120Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini4:05:16
121Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil4:06:30
122mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone4:06:35
123Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish4:10:18
124Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters4:12:07
125Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks4:12:31
126Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters4:14:59
127Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo4:16:05
128Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed4:16:40
129Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa4:18:13
130Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole4:18:19
131Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys4:18:57
132Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks4:21:11
133Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac4:22:49
134Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport4:22:51
135Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato4:23:29
136Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa4:23:48
137Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet4:24:43
138Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 14:24:56
139Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies4:25:17
140Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream4:26:00
141Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk4:27:12
142Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions4:27:27
143Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home4:28:02
144Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 24:28:07
145Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance4:28:40
146Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz4:31:46
147Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies4:32:18
148Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty4:34:38
149Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel4:34:58
150Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles4:35:39
151Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors4:35:42
152Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security4:35:47
153Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia4:37:46
154Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin4:37:55
155Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders4:40:17
156Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets4:42:16
157Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies4:42:40
158Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators4:52:35
159Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh4:53:18
160Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops4:57:12
161Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes5:01:36
162Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad5:09:32
163Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers5:17:45
164Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 15:45:27
165Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird5:50:55

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E6:19:16
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude0:03:07
3Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:19:41
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:35:54
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:45:41
6Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab1:06:32
7Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend1:20:41
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport1:22:35
9Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com1:42:21
10Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ1:51:32
11Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:53:27
12Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed1:54:53
13Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked2:11:24
14Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself2:15:27
15Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:18:09
16Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank2:22:28
17Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips2:26:26
18Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS2:32:10
19Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs2:32:13
20Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears2:36:57
21Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis2:45:19
22Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's2:48:55
23Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's2:50:23
24Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:52:47
25Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers2:55:04
26Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max3:02:35
27David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo3:06:16
28Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro3:07:01
29Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning3:07:15
30Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
31Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust3:13:47
32Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks3:17:47
33Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back3:22:25
34Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:23:44
35Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts3:29:34
36Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations3:36:55
37Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha3:39:21
38Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock3:42:39
39Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly3:49:30
40Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr3:50:01
41Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats3:53:44
42Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 14:01:13

Elite Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized25:26:48
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:26:32
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:28:08
4Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:29:24
5Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:32:42
6Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls1:07:16
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft1:16:35
8Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia1:26:25
9Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro1:27:51
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized1:43:07
11Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude1:48:42
12Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior1:50:15
13Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect1:52:14
14Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm2:00:35
15Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers2:22:07
16Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group2:30:56
17Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft3:08:26
18Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape3:39:35
19Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga3:50:45
20Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation3:51:37
21Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web4:32:23
22Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax4:37:03
23Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife4:49:58
24Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info4:49:59
25Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez5:50:18
26David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International5:57:11
27Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg6:05:17
28Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief6:08:33
29Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes6:12:13
30Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon6:19:40
31Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life6:51:17
32Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs7:11:03
33Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN7:15:47
34Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution7:17:54
35Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa7:19:00
36Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska7:19:30
37Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb7:22:09
38Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ7:24:26
39Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm7:25:37
40Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab7:35:36
41Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men7:38:25
42Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt7:45:30
43Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One7:55:11
44Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance7:55:30
45Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing7:55:58
46Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets8:05:07
47John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 18:13:57
48David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux8:15:10
49Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing8:16:34
50Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za8:17:18
51Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann8:19:41
52Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies8:20:40
53Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon8:22:41
54Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas8:28:39
55Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie8:33:39
56Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men8:37:40
57Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar8:39:44
58David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services8:42:56
59Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile8:49:08
60Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac8:52:06
61Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies8:52:28
62Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk8:54:48
63Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes8:58:06
64Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing8:59:48
65Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 99:01:30
66Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection9:03:49
67Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)9:10:49
68William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb9:14:52
69Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 19:25:43
70Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing9:26:58
71Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South9:37:46
72Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone9:44:27
73Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing9:46:48
74Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska9:59:50
75Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell10:09:58
76Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo10:14:07
77Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia10:23:08
78Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs10:25:14
79Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity10:27:19
80Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile10:27:48
81Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs10:30:57
82Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel10:39:27
83Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical10:41:26
84Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition10:41:51
85Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son10:45:13
86Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling10:51:05
87Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos10:52:42
88Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 310:57:41
89Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech10:59:20
90Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine10:59:32
91Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 211:01:53
92Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg11:08:01
93Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil11:09:09
94Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns11:13:55
95Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans11:22:17
96Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst11:23:11
97Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham11:25:39
98Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell11:27:20
99Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.11:35:41
100Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team11:38:08
101Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade11:40:44
102Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 511:55:18
103Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack12:06:20
104Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia12:06:23
105Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog12:17:31
106Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 212:26:58
107Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana12:30:33
108Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec12:37:47
109Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist12:40:24
110Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi212:43:32
111Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus12:52:04
112Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius12:53:23
113Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five13:03:18
114Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers13:04:50
115Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot13:13:39
116Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle13:14:23
117Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 113:19:48
118Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk13:20:03
119Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires13:22:01
120Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing13:26:44
121André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife13:29:02
122Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 413:30:25
123Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine13:31:01
124Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa13:31:08
125Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs13:34:13
126Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge13:37:29
127Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 613:41:54
128Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock13:44:30
129Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast13:54:22
130Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale13:58:16
131Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination14:08:00
132Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies14:21:29
133David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee14:32:35
134David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys14:32:38
135Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank14:32:53
136Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe14:41:38
137Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo14:47:06
138Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School14:47:55
139Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper14:52:49
140Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 214:57:22
141Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura15:01:33
142Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming15:02:28
143Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com15:05:03
144Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared15:05:41
145Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers15:08:46
146Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management15:09:41
147Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon15:14:20
148Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods15:23:05
149Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome15:27:39
150Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 215:29:59
151Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch15:32:30
152Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers15:33:30
153Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys15:37:28
154Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves15:37:50
155Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 815:38:01
156Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff15:39:15
157Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com15:53:23
158Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons16:02:24
159Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix16:06:39
160David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing16:07:10
161Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls16:11:21
162Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax16:12:31
163Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis16:15:59
164Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles16:20:04
165Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough16:21:07
166Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua16:24:36
167Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates16:37:52
168Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland16:38:36
169Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts16:40:31
170Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker16:46:33
171Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros16:47:08
172Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood16:47:11
173Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil16:47:51
174Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free16:52:58
175Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega16:54:51
176Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 117:00:39
177James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes17:15:38
178Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated17:16:15
179Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi17:21:33
180Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina17:28:54
181Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com17:28:58
182Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex17:45:02
183Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers17:48:39
184Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It18:02:06
185Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts18:02:52
186Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils18:07:37
187De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford18:09:20
188Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services18:12:52
189Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher18:14:51
190Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling18:19:37
191Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld18:20:38
192Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs18:27:28
193Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts18:30:02
194Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love18:31:27
195Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery18:36:34
196Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek18:38:24
197Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends18:38:46
198Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-18:38:53
199Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit18:44:04
200Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear18:51:09
201Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker18:53:55
202Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge18:57:30
203Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium19:05:07
204Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam19:07:12
205Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident19:08:30
206Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films19:09:55
207Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 319:12:35
208Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas19:15:15
209Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies19:20:33
210André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters19:28:25
211Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines19:29:13
212Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers19:42:29
213Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies19:43:07
214Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs19:52:33
215Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider19:52:37
216Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican19:55:28
217Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 319:55:44
218Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help19:56:03
219Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford19:57:02
220Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O20:01:22
221Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors20:04:09
222Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv20:04:40
223Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs20:07:41
224Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs20:09:10
225Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel20:16:13
226Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen20:17:41
227Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite20:18:15
228Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino20:21:42
229Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage20:23:20
230Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing20:35:05
231Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling20:35:35
232Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe20:39:30
233Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress20:41:56
234Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle20:43:45
235Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons20:44:18
236Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit20:51:28
237GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats20:52:51
238Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies20:58:15
239Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing21:08:44
240Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home21:16:04
241Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One21:24:27
242Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers21:28:12
243Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu21:39:51
244Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus21:47:15
245Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk21:48:11
246Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees21:51:10
247Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer21:51:38
248Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene22:02:07
249Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy22:04:50
250Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles22:05:21
251Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme22:07:29
252Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks22:21:36
253Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup22:28:53
254Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts22:44:02
255Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors23:01:13
256Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets23:04:15
257Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out23:07:35
258Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic23:42:36
259Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa23:49:43
260Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan24:03:27
261Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's24:10:33
262Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity24:23:04
263Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers24:40:47
264Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo24:52:07
265Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads25:04:41
266Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance25:48:58

Women overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life30:44:14
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:38:49
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies1:13:10
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de2:50:31
5Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF3:41:01
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing4:16:39
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins4:24:56
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online6:30:01
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen7:08:39
10Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths9:21:09
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes9:59:37
12Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies12:02:49
13Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies13:09:34
14Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak13:56:09
15Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca15:25:54
16Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels17:49:54
17Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta21:11:22

Masters overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Karl Platt (Ned) World Bicycle Relief28:39:11
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen0:18:01
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:42:32
4Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist2:40:50
5Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 12:59:27
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt3:13:14
7Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 23:28:24
8Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk3:30:32
9Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba4:44:07
10Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles4:51:26
11Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz5:06:43
12Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork5:12:26
13Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme5:21:25
14Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 15:22:20
15Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life5:40:52
16Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip5:42:15
17Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit5:49:06
18Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport6:15:31
19Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin6:35:03
20Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn6:40:55
21Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General6:43:04
22Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners7:03:09
23Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project7:18:15
24Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space7:21:12
25Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys7:41:47
26Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 18:07:09
27Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely8:07:23
28Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread8:11:31
29Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus8:25:21
30Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim8:25:32
31Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio8:41:32
32Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves8:45:32
33Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles8:45:45
34Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson8:46:20
35Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+8:51:16
36Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam8:58:21
37Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop8:59:11
38mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone9:03:39
39Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On9:08:24
40Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier9:11:49
41Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs9:21:04
42Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars9:27:31
43Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 29:28:18
44Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans9:29:26
45Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 39:31:23
46Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici9:38:30
47John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob9:42:12
48Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica9:49:24
49Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds9:51:34
50Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move9:54:19
51Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre9:56:10
52Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters9:56:11
53Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival9:57:53
54Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects9:58:00
55Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders10:06:47
56Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World10:21:31
57Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine10:24:14
58Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero10:26:43
59Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale10:27:48
60Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five10:29:46
61Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge10:34:06
62Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami10:35:40
63Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race10:52:56
64Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil11:04:25
65John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani11:21:35
66Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice11:45:25
67Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex0111:55:16
68Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates11:56:44
69Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep12:00:23
70Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia12:01:25
71Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters12:02:29
72Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil12:10:58
73Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe12:12:08
74Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch12:14:06
75Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc12:14:15
76David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke12:16:59
77Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security12:24:14
78Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings12:29:46
79Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe12:41:23
80Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 212:45:16
81Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn12:54:28
82Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony12:58:28
83Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote13:02:22
84Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai13:23:44
85Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT13:30:22
86Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids13:37:28
87Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys13:42:17
88Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse13:46:53
89Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men13:57:54
90Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L14:04:15
91Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley14:05:18
92Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry14:07:30
93Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec14:13:53
94Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling14:21:04
95Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole14:22:57
96Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media14:24:01
97Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto14:25:11
98Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure14:42:42
99Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog14:45:53
100Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff14:48:56
101Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders14:50:47
102Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers14:58:12
103Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers15:01:10
104Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing15:01:32
105Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys15:30:32
106David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 515:36:13
107Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings15:41:30
108Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato15:51:33
109Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel16:02:58
110Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing16:06:34
111Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo16:08:40
112Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini16:12:41
113Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys16:18:03
114Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car16:23:21
115Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii16:23:51
116Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets16:24:44
117Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings16:25:28
118Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics16:30:27
119Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT16:33:59
120Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed17:02:49
121Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks17:06:20
122Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet17:08:33
123Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home17:18:44
124Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products17:19:50
125Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa17:20:19
126Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters17:23:51
127Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai17:26:03
128Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia17:27:30
129Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling17:30:23
130Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad17:41:57
131Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa17:45:58
132Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers17:48:36
133Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream17:57:01
134Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt17:57:13
135Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds18:07:08
136Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 118:09:52
137Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies18:12:39
138Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers18:13:08
139Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo18:17:30
140Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 218:26:44
141Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions18:30:53
142Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters18:40:13
143Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico18:41:09
144Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks18:42:26
145Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz18:49:29
146Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 118:53:41
147Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport19:03:44
148Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance19:06:35
149Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies19:35:15
150Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk19:38:14
151Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac19:39:15
152Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish19:41:13
153Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles19:43:44
154Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors19:46:10
155Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa20:10:07
156Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin20:15:46
157Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk20:50:12
158Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty21:07:27
159Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators21:27:14
160Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies21:37:18
161Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders21:49:16
162Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh21:59:32
163Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops22:44:18
164Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes22:50:06
165Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird23:50:57

Mixed overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E29:49:46
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude1:43:49
3Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge2:32:08
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix52:43:55
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 13:20:27
6Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab4:10:14
7Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend5:05:11
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport5:26:00
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel7:54:18
10Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com8:02:21
11Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed8:32:12
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked9:02:59
13Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ9:04:53
14Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's12:00:30
15Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank12:09:06
16Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS12:18:46
17Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns12:43:44
18Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max12:45:18
19Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs13:01:04
20Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz13:02:28
21Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis13:18:53
22Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips13:19:25
23Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's13:33:31
24Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself13:44:27
25Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers14:01:00
26Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning14:34:12
27Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears14:48:57
28Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers15:09:11
29Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks15:10:45
30Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust15:20:17
31Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back15:57:42
32Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro16:02:14
33Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha16:15:55
34Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas16:24:10
35David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo16:56:26
36Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts17:20:30
37Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr17:35:18
38Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock18:42:39
39Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats19:29:15
40Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations19:51:10
41Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly19:55:36
42Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 120:23:44

 

Latest on Cyclingnews