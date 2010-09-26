Trending

Bennati wins on home roads in Toscana

Caleb Fairly third in only his second race as a professional

Image 1 of 9

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) sprinted to victory in the Giro della Toscana.

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) sprinted to victory in the Giro della Toscana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 9

Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions)

Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 9

Race winner Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo)

Race winner Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 9

Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) after finishing third in the Giro della Toscana.

Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) after finishing third in the Giro della Toscana.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 9

Third place finisher Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) waves to the crowd.

Third place finisher Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 9

Runner-up Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) on the podium.

Runner-up Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 9

Podium (l-r): Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions)

Podium (l-r): Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 9

Caleb Fairly shows off his third place trophy.

Caleb Fairly shows off his third place trophy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 9

Liquigas-Doimo sets the pace in the peloton.

Liquigas-Doimo sets the pace in the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Italy’s Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) went some way to making up for not being selected for the world championships by winning the Giro di Toscana close to his home in Arezzo.

Related Articles

Bennati to Luxembourg team for two years

Viviani victorious in Memorial Marco Pantani

Pozzato wins world championship warm-up

Koldo Fernandez wins sprint in the Vendée

Bennati disappointed at Worlds exclusion

Bennati beat Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and US stagiaire Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Transitions) in a sprint finish.

The race was held in memory of the late Italian national coach Franco Ballerini. It started in the centre of Florence and then wound through the Chianti countryside before four finishing circuits in the town of Arezzo.

Full Results
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4:59:00
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
4Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
6Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
7Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:05
13Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
19Francesco Masciarelli. (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
20Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
21Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
22Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
23Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
25Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
26Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
29Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
30Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
31Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:00:10
32Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
34Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
35Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
36Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
37Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
39Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
40Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
41Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
45Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
46Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:40
47Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
48Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
49Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
51Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
52Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
54Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Rafa^ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:01:05
56Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
57Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
58Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
59Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
60Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
61Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:35
62Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
63Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
64Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
65René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
66Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
67Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
68Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:02:15
69Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
70Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
72Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
73Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:50

Latest on Cyclingnews