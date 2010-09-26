Bennati wins on home roads in Toscana
Caleb Fairly third in only his second race as a professional
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Italy’s Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) went some way to making up for not being selected for the world championships by winning the Giro di Toscana close to his home in Arezzo.
Related Articles
Bennati beat Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and US stagiaire Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Transitions) in a sprint finish.
The race was held in memory of the late Italian national coach Franco Ballerini. It started in the centre of Florence and then wound through the Chianti countryside before four finishing circuits in the town of Arezzo.
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:59:00
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|8
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:05
|13
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|19
|Francesco Masciarelli. (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|21
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche
|23
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|25
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|26
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|30
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|31
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:00:10
|32
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|34
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|35
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|36
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|37
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|38
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|39
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|40
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|41
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|45
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|46
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:40
|47
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|48
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|49
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|51
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|52
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Rafa^ Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:05
|56
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|57
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|61
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:35
|62
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|63
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad
|64
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|65
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|66
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|67
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|68
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|0:02:15
|69
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|70
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche
|72
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|73
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy