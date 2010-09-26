Image 1 of 9 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) sprinted to victory in the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 9 Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 9 Race winner Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 9 Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) after finishing third in the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 9 Third place finisher Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) waves to the crowd. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 9 Runner-up Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 9 Podium (l-r): Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil), Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo), Caleb Fairly (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 9 Caleb Fairly shows off his third place trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 9 Liquigas-Doimo sets the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Italy’s Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) went some way to making up for not being selected for the world championships by winning the Giro di Toscana close to his home in Arezzo.

Bennati beat Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and US stagiaire Caleb Fairly (Garmin-Transitions) in a sprint finish.

The race was held in memory of the late Italian national coach Franco Ballerini. It started in the centre of Florence and then wound through the Chianti countryside before four finishing circuits in the town of Arezzo.