Pozzato wins world championship warm-up

Italian shows his form, Cancellara fourth

Image 1 of 42

Italian star Filippo Pozzato receives congratulatory kisses on the podium in Buninyong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 42

Podium (l-r): Maciej Bodnar, Filippo Pozzato and Carlos Guinez

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 42

Race winner Filippo Pozzato enjoying his time on the podium.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 42

Filippo Pozzato, Fabian Cancellara and Bernhard Eisel.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 42

This must be Australia.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 42

Filippo Pozzato outsprints Maciej Bodnar for the win.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 42

Giovanni Visconti, Filippo Pozzato and Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Race podium (l-r): Maciej Bodna (2nd,Poland), Filippo Pozzato (1st,Italy), and Carlos Oyarzun Guinez (3rd,Chile).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 42

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 42

A great crowd in Buninyong urged on the leading four as they left the home straight with a lap to go.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 42

Tip toe through the tulips: Or is that pedal like crazy past the tulips in Buninyong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 42

Tulips were out in splendor as the peloton rolled by during the 150km men's race in the Herald Sun Classic in Buninyong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 42

Australian support from a farming vantage point during the men's race in the Herald Sun Classic.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 42

Filippo Pozzato from Italy is hoping to repeat the win in Geelong on Sunday when the 2010 Men's World Road Race Championship hits the streets.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 42

Pozzato climbs onto the podium and salutes the crowd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 42

The sprint is on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 42

Italy dominated the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 42

It was a fast race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 42

Pozzato waits for the start with Fabian Cancellara and Bernhard Eisel of Austria

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 42

Pozzato with Sylvain Chavanel of France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 42

Filippo Pozzato at speed

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 42

Italian national coach Paolo Bettini and Giovanni Visconti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 42

The podium (l-r): Bodnar, Pozzato and Guinez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 42

Filippo Pozzato and Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 42

Rinaldo Nocentini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 42

Pozzato won the sprint comfortably

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 42

The four breakaways escaped the pursuit of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 42

Kisses on the podium for Pozzato

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 42

After the race, the Italian team rode back to their hotel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 42

Pozzato speaks to Italian coach Paolo Bettini in the team car

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 42

Poland's Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 42

Cancellara leads the break around a corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 42

Bernhard Eisel leads the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 42

Filippo POzzato and Fabian Cancellara have a pre-race chat

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 42

Paolini congratulates Pozzato

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 42

The Italian team await the start of the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 42

Pozzato beats Bodnar and Guinez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 42

Filippo Pozzato (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 42

Champagne all round for the top three

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 42

Guess who won

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 42

Giovanni Visconti on a corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy’s Filippo Pozzato confirmed he is one of the favourites for the elite men's world road race next Sunday by winning the Herald Sun World Cycling Classic Ballarat.

The race was only 130km long and Italy fielded by far the biggest and strongest team in the race, but for Pozzato victory was an important signal to their rivals and a moral booster for everyone in the Italian team.

Pozzato out sprinted Maciej Bodnar (Poland) and surprise third placing, Carlos Guinez (Chile) to win the race around Buninyong in a little over three hours. The Italian riders rode the 70km from their hotel to the start and then rode back again, to complete a long but very successful day in the saddle.

Pozzato rolled across the line unchallenged after the unlucky Bodnar was unable to complete his sprint after his chain came off close to the finish line. This could explain Pozzato’s failure to perform the customary arms-out salute upon victory – a sign of good sportsmanship from the Italian speedster.

The Italian team made its intentions clear early into the 120 kilometre race which was held on the same roads as this year’s Australian national championships. Five of them got into a break of thirteen riders on the first lap before another bunch of twelve snuck across and increased the strength of the group.

In the move were Pozzato, Cancellara and Australian hope Simon Gerrans. With two laps remaining Pozzato and Cancellara broke free of the lead bunch taking Bodnar and Guinez with them. As the bell echoed across the tops of the big crowd, the margin between the four and the chasing peloton was just 48 seconds. But it would be enough.

On the climb up Mt. Buninyong, Pozzato stretched his legs and looked to keen to descend to the finish alone. He was gathered up by his three cohorts however and together they entered the home straight still leading the peloton by 28 seconds. Pozzato proved too strong in sprint, with first Cancellara, then Guinez and finally Bodnar beaten for speed.

Pozzato paid respect to his former team coach, Franco Ballerini, who died in a rally accident in February. The Italians wore stickers on their jerseys for today’s race, ‘Franco, you will always be with us’. They will wear the same dedication when they compete in the world championships next Sunday.

Surprisingly it was only Pozzato second win of the 2010 season after a stage victory at the Giro d’Italia. However he is in excellent form after completing the Vuelta a Espana.

"I was confident before this race because in the Vuelta, I felt I was very strong," Pozzato said.

"This race was important for all the team to be together and to do a race together without radio systems and find the right positions for the team."

Riders will not use radios for the first time in years at the world championships.

Cancellara said he was still feeling the effects of jet lag after arriving in Geelong on Friday but was pleased to test his legs. He will ride and target success in both the men’s time trial and road race.

"That's normal," the Olympic and triple world time trial champion said. "I need some more days but that's okay."

The first Australian across the line was this year’s Scody Cup National Road Series Champion Patrick Shaw. Shaw, a local who manages a bottle-shop a few kilometres up the road, matched it with some of the world’s elite and is developing under the guidance of Henk Vogels and Patrick Jonker in the second squad of the Fly V Australia team.Simon Gerrans placed 15th on Sunday in his first race since Team Sky withdrew one week into the Vuelta due to the death of a masseur. He was satisfied with his ride.

"I went out there and did what I had to do, it was a good really incident free hit out," Gerrans said.

"It didn't feel fantastic out there but that was why I was there to blow a few cobwebs."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Pozzato (Italy)3:01:09
2Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
3Carlos Oyarzun Guinez (Chile)
4Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)0:00:02
5Alexander Kristoff (Norway)0:00:20
6Giovanni Viscomti (Italy)
7Sylwester Janiszewske (Poland)
8Denys Kostyuk (Ukraine)
9Daniel Schorn (Austria)
10Michal Golas (Poland)
11Michael Koch (Germany)
12Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
13Der Žolt (Serbia)
14Arnaud Demare (France)
15Simon Gerrans (Australia)
16Patrick Shaw (Australia)
17Adrain Honkisz (Poland)
18Yannick Eijssen (Belgium)
19Laurent Didier (Luxembourg)
20Andras Hofer (Austria)
21Massimo Graziato (Italy)
22Philipp Ries (Germany)
23Jelle Wallays (Belgium)
24Laurens De Vreese (Belgium)
25David Mccann (Ireland)
26Guillaume Boivin (Canada)
27Matija Kvasina (Croatia)
28Sebastian Balck (Sweden)
29Matthias Krizek (Austria)
30Gorazd Stangelj (Slovenia)
31Patrick Lane (Australia)
32David Hesselbarth (Germany)
33Jakub Novak (Czech Republic)
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Switzerland)
35Pawel Poljanski (Poland)
36Gianluca Leonardi (Italy)
37Daryl Impey (South Africa)
38Georg Preidler (Austria)
39Arthur Van Overberghe (Belgium)
40Jani Brajkovic (Slovenia)
41Eric Sheppard (Australia)
42David Boily (Canada)
43Marcin Sapa (Poland)
44Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway)
45Pawel Gawronski (Poland)
46Oleksandr Sheydik (Ukraine)
47Sonny Colbielli (Italy)
48Matteo Mammini (Italy)
49Peter Wrolich (Austria)
50Koss Moerenhout (Netherlands)0:00:26
51George Bennett (New Zealand)
52Bartosz Huzarski (Poland)
53Mario Aerts (Belgium)
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea)
55Julien Vermote (Belgium)
56John Degenkolb (Germany)
57Maximilian May (Germany)
58Stefano Agostini (Italy)
59Enrico Battaglin (Italy)
60Jean Lou Paiani (France)0:00:26
61Rafal Majka (Poland)
62Przemyslaw Niemiec (Poland)
63Matteo Tosatto (Italy)
64Radoslav Rogina (Croatia)
65Kristjan Koren (Slovenia)
66Peter Velitis (Slovakia)
67Luca Paolini (Italy)
68Marzio Bruseghin (Italy)
69Joel Zangerie (Luxembourg)
70Enrico Gasparotto (Italy)
71Martin Velitis (Slovakia)
72Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)0:00:30
74Sylvain Chavanel (France)
75Egidijus Juodvalkis (Lithuania)
76Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania)
77Blaz Jarc (Slovenia)
78Moreno Moser (Italy)0:00:32
79Romain Hardy (France)
80Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)
81Francesco Gavazzi (Italy)0:00:37
82Rinaldo Nocentini (Italy)
83Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukraine)
84Tony Gallopin (France)
85Nicolas Vogondy (France)
86Adriy Grivko (Ukraine)0:01:09
87Daniel Egeland Jarsto (Norway)0:02:00
88Darren Lill (South Africa)
89Øystein Stake Laengen (Norway)
90Jay Thompson (South Africa)0:02:54
91Dominique Rollin (Canada)
92Guillanume Van Keirsbulck (Belgium)
93Evaldas Šiškevieius (Lithuania)
94Hugo Houle (Canada)
95Martin Mahdar (Slovakia)
96Daniel Oss (Italy)
97Hrvoje Miholjevic (Croatia)
98Vegard Robin Bugge (Norway)
99Ben Gastauer (Luxembourg)
100Geoffrey Soupe (France)
101Arnaud Papillon (Canada)0:05:30
DNFAndrea Tonti (Italy)
DNFJohan Le Bon (France)
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
DNFRobert Hunter (South Africa)
DNFChristoff Van Heerden (South Africa)
DNFJason Christie (New Zealand)
DNFShem Rodger (New Zealand)
DNFJovan Zekavica (Serbia)
DNFEsad Hasanovic (Serbia)
DNFIvan Stevic (Serbia)
DNFMarko Kump (Slovenia)
DNFJan Tratnik (Slovenia)
DNFJohn Cornish (Australia)
DNFDylan Newell (Australia)
DNFNathan Earle (Australia)
DNFRhys Gillet (Australia)
DNFMichael Baer (Switzerland)
DNFJos Van Emden (Netherlands)
DNFGordon Mccauley (New Zealand)
DNFJonas Ljungblad (Sweden)
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Australia)
DNFBernhard Eisel (Austria)
DNSDominique Cornu (Belgium)
DNSLeif Hoste (Belgium)
DNSJan Bakelants (Belgium)
DNSKevin De Weert (Belgium)
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Belgium)
DNSBjorn Leukemans (Belgium)
DNSJurgen Roelandts (Belgium)
DNSGreg Van Avermaet (Belgium)
DNSFrederik Willems (Belgium)
DNSAlex Carver (Australia)
DNSNick Aitken (Australia)
DNSAaron Donnelly (Australia)
DNSRichard Lang (Australia)
DNSMalcolm Rudolph (Australia)
DNSJaroslaw Marycz (Poland)
DNSJohanna Rabie (South Africa)
DNSSvein Tuft (Canada)
DNSChristian Meier (Canada)
DNSGreg Henderson (New Zealand)
DNSRobert Kišerlovski (Croatia)
DNSIganatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)
DNSMarko Stankovic (Serbia)
DNSDragan Spasic (Serbia)
DNSJoel Pearson (Australia)
DNSNathan Haas (Australia)
DNSBen Grenda (Australia)
DNSTom Robinson (Australia)

 

