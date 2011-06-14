Gobernación Indeportes Antioquia wins team time trial
Rodas new race leader
|1
|Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:21:55
|2
|Redetrans-Supergiros-Indervalle-Emcali
|0:01:11
|3
|GW Shimano-Chec-Edeq-Envia
|0:01:13
|4
|Movistar
|0:01:17
|5
|Boyaca Orgullo De America Loteria De Boyaca
|0:01:27
|6
|Colombia Es Pasion
|0:01:33
|7
|Epm-Une
|0:01:37
|8
|Idrd-Liga De Ciclismo De Bogota-Formesan
|0:01:53
|9
|Formesan-Panachi-Indersantander-Essa
|0:02:07
|10
|Empresa De Energia Boyaca Ebsa
|0:02:29
|11
|Grupo Elite El Mago Editores
|0:03:09
|12
|Gobernacion De Boyaca-Policia Nacional
|0:03:17
|13
|Mineralex
|0:03:34
|14
|Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional
|0:03:39
|15
|Indeportes Cundinmarca-Chia-Cota
|0:04:26
|1
|Julian Rodas (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia
|2
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:02
|3
|Juan Enrique Gutierrez (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:11
|4
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:18
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:25
