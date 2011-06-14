Trending

Gobernación Indeportes Antioquia wins team time trial

Rodas new race leader

Image 1 of 16

The Boyaca Orgullo De America Loteria De Boyaca squad in action during the team time trial.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 16

The Gobernacion De Boyaca-Policia Nacional team.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 16

Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia took a commanding victory in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 16

Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia would win the stage 2a team time trial.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 16

The Continental Movistar squad would stop the clock for 4th place.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 16

The Mineralex team rides to a 13th place finish.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 16

Idrd-Liga De Ciclismo De Bogota-Formesan rides in a tight formation.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 16

GW Shimano-Chec-Edeq-Envia en route to a 3rd place finish in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 16

The Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional squad in action.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 16

Formesan-Panachi-Indersantander-Essa powers through the morning team time trial.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 16

Epm-Une crosses the line with a time good for 7th place.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 16

Grupo Elite El Mago Editores in action during the stage 2a team time trial.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 16

Empresa De Energia Boyaca Ebsa would finish 10th.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 16

The Indeportes Cundinmarca-Chia-Cota team en route to Obando in the team time trial.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 16

Colombia Es Pasion would stop the clock for sixth place, 1:33 down.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 16

Redetrans-Supergiros-Indervalle-Emcali would finish second, but conceded 1:11.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Brief Results
1Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia0:21:55
2Redetrans-Supergiros-Indervalle-Emcali0:01:11
3GW Shimano-Chec-Edeq-Envia0:01:13
4Movistar0:01:17
5Boyaca Orgullo De America Loteria De Boyaca0:01:27
6Colombia Es Pasion0:01:33
7Epm-Une0:01:37
8Idrd-Liga De Ciclismo De Bogota-Formesan0:01:53
9Formesan-Panachi-Indersantander-Essa0:02:07
10Empresa De Energia Boyaca Ebsa0:02:29
11Grupo Elite El Mago Editores0:03:09
12Gobernacion De Boyaca-Policia Nacional0:03:17
13Mineralex0:03:34
14Fuerzas Armadas-Ejercito Nacional0:03:39
15Indeportes Cundinmarca-Chia-Cota0:04:26

General classification after stage 2a
1Julian Rodas (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia
2Oscar Sevilla (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:02
3Juan Enrique Gutierrez (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:11
4Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:18
5Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:25

