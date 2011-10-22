Trending

Standings after night 5

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra/Iljo Keisse (Ned/Bel)244pts
2 (-1 lap)Peter Schep/Wim Stroetinga (Ned)282
3Pim Ligthart/Robert Bartko (Ned/Ger)212
4Danny Stam/Leon van Bon (Ned)137
5 (-2 laps)Nick Stopler/Yoeri Havik (Ned)276
6Leif Lampater/Raymond Kreder (Ger/Ned)226
7 (-4 laps)Jens Mouris/Morgan Kneisky (Ned/Fra)188
8 (-7 laps)Kenny De Ketele/Barry Markus (Bel/Ned)182
9 (-8 laps)Jos Pronk/Marc Hester (Ned/Den)169
10 (-10 laps)Benjamin Edmuller/Robert Bengsch (Ger)98
11 (-12 laps)Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Cze)52
12 (-14 laps)Roy Pieters/Jesper Morkov (Ned/Den)84
13 (-15 laps)Geert-Jan Jonkman/Michael Vingerling (Ned)98

