Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) soloed to his sixth victory of the season today at the Scheldecross in Antwerp, Belgium. Nys bested runner-up Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) by 13 seconds and third placed Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) by 15 seconds.

The start of the men's race was delayed due to the discovery of a World War II-era grenade on the parcours. After the hazard was neutralized the men's elite event was reduced to 45 minutes from the usual 60-minute length.

The Czech Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) powered away from the start and led after one lap, followed by Nys and Stybar. On the second lap Nys increased the tempo, catching and dropping Simunek to take over the race lead. Only the Dutchman Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank) could accompany Nys, but he, too, was soon unable to maintain the furious pace being set by the Belgian champion.

Nys continued alone at the front and entered the final lap holding a 28-second lead over an elite chase group. On the final lap Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) attacked to claim second place, while the Czech champion Stybar finished seconds later to round out the podium.