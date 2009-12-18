Nys wins Scheldecross
Belgian national champion takes second career Scheldecross victory
Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) soloed to his sixth victory of the season today at the Scheldecross in Antwerp, Belgium. Nys bested runner-up Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) by 13 seconds and third placed Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) by 15 seconds.
The start of the men's race was delayed due to the discovery of a World War II-era grenade on the parcours. After the hazard was neutralized the men's elite event was reduced to 45 minutes from the usual 60-minute length.
The Czech Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) powered away from the start and led after one lap, followed by Nys and Stybar. On the second lap Nys increased the tempo, catching and dropping Simunek to take over the race lead. Only the Dutchman Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank) could accompany Nys, but he, too, was soon unable to maintain the furious pace being set by the Belgian champion.
Nys continued alone at the front and entered the final lap holding a 28-second lead over an elite chase group. On the final lap Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) attacked to claim second place, while the Czech champion Stybar finished seconds later to round out the podium.
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|0:44:15
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:24
|5
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:30
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|9
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
|0:00:57
|10
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|11
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|12
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|13
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|14
|Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|15
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|18
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|19
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|20
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|21
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|22
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus
|0:02:39
|23
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
|24
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
|26
|Nico Berckmans (Bel) Dcm-Gb Vorselaar Cycling Team VZW
|27
|Geert Wellens (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|28
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|31
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|32
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
|33
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team
|0:03:15
|34
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco Focus 201
|0:03:25
|35
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|36
|Wim Leemans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|37
|Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
|38
|Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|39
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:04:04
|40
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:04:15
|41
|Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta
|0:05:17
|42
|Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|43
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|44
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:05:29
|45
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) Scott SRAM Le Marechal
|0:05:30
|46
|Ken Smets (Bel)
|0:06:35
|47
|Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
|48
|Naran Khangarid (Mgl)
|-1lap
|49
|Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
|50
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|51
|Matt Brandon (USA)
