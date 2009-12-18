Trending

Nys wins Scheldecross

Belgian national champion takes second career Scheldecross victory

Image 1 of 35

Only Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank) could follow the acceleration of Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 35

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) finished third at Scheldecross.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 35

Italian champion Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) and Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP - Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 35

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), teammate Jim Aernouts and Vincent Baestaens (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) tackle a tough run-up.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 35

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads his teammate Jim Aernouts.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 35

Belgium's Vincent Baestaens (Fidea Cycling Team) and Swiss champion Christian Heule (Rendementhypo Cycling Team)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 35

German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Power Plus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 35

Belgium's Ben Berden shoulders his bike.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 35

Geert Wellens (AVB Cycling Team)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 35

Belgiuim's Wim Leemans (BKCP - Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 35

Sven Nys ((Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) leads Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 35

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) and Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 35

Vincent Baestaens (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 35

Former French 'cross champion John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) runs the stairs.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 35

Martin Zlámalík (Prodoli Racing Team) en route to a 13th place finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 35

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) had an off-day and finished in seventh.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 35

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) admires his second career Scheldecross winner's trophy.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 35

The men's podium: Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), 2nd; Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago), 1st; Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), 3rd.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 35

Police dispose of a WWII-era grenade discovered at the race venue, delaying the start of the men's event.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 35

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) powers through the snow.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 35

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) earned his sixth win of the season.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 35

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) celebrates his victory at the Scheldecross.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 35

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) crosses the line in second place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 35

World Champion Niels Albert wasn't on his best in Antwerp.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Sven Nys detonated the Scheldecross.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) in the lead on the stairs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) was pleased to get second in the elite race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

Sven Nys runs away with the Scheldecross.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Tom Meeusen (Fidea) had a strong race against the elites.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 35

John Gadret (AG2R) fell on the steps.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

John Gadret (AG2R) trips on the icy steps in the Scheldecross.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) soloed to his sixth victory of the season today at the Scheldecross in Antwerp, Belgium. Nys bested runner-up Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) by 13 seconds and third placed Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) by 15 seconds.

The start of the men's race was delayed due to the discovery of a World War II-era grenade on the parcours. After the hazard was neutralized the men's elite event was reduced to 45 minutes from the usual 60-minute length.

The Czech Radomir Simunek (BKCP-Powerplus) powered away from the start and led after one lap, followed by Nys and Stybar. On the second lap Nys increased the tempo, catching and dropping Simunek to take over the race lead. Only the Dutchman Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank) could accompany Nys, but he, too, was soon unable to maintain the furious pace being set by the Belgian champion.

Nys continued alone at the front and entered the final lap holding a 28-second lead over an elite chase group. On the final lap Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) attacked to claim second place, while the Czech champion Stybar finished seconds later to round out the podium.

Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago0:44:15
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:13
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:15
4Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:24
5Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank0:00:30
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:35
7Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas0:00:57
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
11Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team0:01:21
12Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
13Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
14Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
15Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
16Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
18Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:57
19Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
20Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Cycling Team0:02:05
21Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
22Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Team BKCP-Power Plus0:02:39
23Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel
24Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank
25David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes
26Nico Berckmans (Bel) Dcm-Gb Vorselaar Cycling Team VZW
27Geert Wellens (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
28Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
29John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
31Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
32Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
33Bart Verschueren (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Continental Team0:03:15
34Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco Focus 2010:03:25
35Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:03:43
36Wim Leemans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
37Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb-Projob
38Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
39Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:04
40Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:04:15
41Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta0:05:17
42Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
43Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras
44Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:05:29
45Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) Scott SRAM Le Marechal0:05:30
46Ken Smets (Bel)0:06:35
47Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl)
48Naran Khangarid (Mgl)-1lap
49Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
50Robert Watson (GBr)
51Matt Brandon (USA)

