A happy Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) waves to spectators. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sánchez won the 2010 Klasika Primavera on Sunday afternoon. The Spaniard soloed across the line Amorebieta after attacking a small group of riders late in the 171 kilometre race.

He finished five seconds ahead of his teammate Igor Anton, who won a sprint from a group of 12 riders. Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished third.

Earlier, Schleck's brother Andy had formed part of a nine-man escape group which had escaped after five kilometres of racing. That group was caught with 25 kilometres to go, with the counter attacks splitting the peloton in the closing stages of the race.