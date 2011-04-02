Image 1 of 22 Andy Schleck with Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 22 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took his team's first win of the season (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 22 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 22 Sanchez delivers his comments over the phone, too. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 22 Sanchez gives his comments to the press after taking the win in GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 22 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 7 of 22 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates his first win of the season (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 8 of 22 The trophy goes to Samuel Sanchez for the GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 9 of 22 The GP Miguel Indurain podium (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 10 of 22 Miguel Indurain presents the top three at his eponymous race: Wegmann, Sanchez and Kolobnev (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 11 of 22 Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) powers his way to third place (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 12 of 22 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) hit out a little too early on the dash to the line. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 13 of 22 Andy and Frank Schleck leading the Leopard Trek train. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 14 of 22 Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the break with Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and David Belda (Burgos 2016) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 15 of 22 Anders Lund was the engine on the Leopard Trek train. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 16 of 22 Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 17 of 22 Samuel Sanchez relied on his Euskaltel-Euskadi team to control the moves. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 18 of 22 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) was in the break but was dropped toward the finish. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 19 of 22 David Belda (Burgos 2016) was part of the day's breakaway and won the mountains prize. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 20 of 22 Leopard Trek took control of the chasing, here with Maxime Monfort. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 21 of 22 David Arroyo (Movistar) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 22 of 22 The podium at the 2011 GP Miguel Indurain (L-R): Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) are joined on stage by Miguel Indurain himself (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez took home his team's first victory of the season, winning the GP Miguel Indurain in an aggressive finale to the top of the Basilica del Puy over Katusha's Alexandr Kolobnev.

"We are very happy for the win. It is the first of the year and is always welcome," said Sanchez, who until now has fallen just shy of a win on three occasions - two stages of Paris-Nice and one in Ruta del Sol.

"It was a very difficult day. The team was phenomenal and we worked hard. The race was very fast and there were continuous attacks, in addition to the heat," Sanchez said..

After numerous attacks in the early part of the race, Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervélo) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) managed to hold a small advantage.

The four stayed together until the third sprint of the day, when Azanza lost contact. The three remaining leaders were chased by an 11-man break containing Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) as they approached the day's first climb.

Stetina took out the second special sprint and second in the remaining two to claim the prize for the hot spot sprints.

The two groups then came together, but were then caught by the peloton on the approach to the category 2 second climb, the Eraul, with 90km to go.

It was there that a trio of Spaniards launched off the front: Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team ) and David Belda Garcia (Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León).

The three gained several minutes on the peloton, mopping up sprint and mountain points along the way as Leopard Trek controlled the chase.

Belda claimed enough points to take home the day's mountains classification, while Lastras took the intermediate sprints prize.

The break began to come apart in the final 20km, losing first Lastras to cramps and then finally being caught by the chasers at the base of the penultimate climb. On the rise, David Arroyo (Movistar) attacked, but was quickly pulled back.

Following the crest, Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) put in a dangerous move, going solo with 8km remaining. As he reached the Puy, he held a precious handful of seconds over the chase group, but it proved too small an advantage.

He was caught in the final kilometre and faded from contention.

"Kiryienka attacked very strong but we managed to neutralize the break thanks to the work of my teammates," said Sanchez. "The team did a sensational job - they had a huge task. There were breaks where we were not represented and we had to take control. The finale was tense and complicated - Wegmman has won a couple of times, Kolobnev is a great racer with many wins. The victory was very difficult, but we did it and I am very happy. "

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:42:47 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:02 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:07 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 7 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 8 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:13 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 11 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 15 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:32 17 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:33 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:37 20 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:44 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:32 23 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:00 25 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:32 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:38 27 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 29 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 30 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 31 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:58 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:02:03 33 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:41 34 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:07 35 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:08 36 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:23 37 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:04:51 38 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 39 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:05:32 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 42 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 44 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 45 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 46 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 47 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:06:13 49 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:06:18 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:11 51 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 0:13:32 54 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 55 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 57 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 58 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 59 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 60 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 66 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 67 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 68 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team

Arradia (Cat. 2), km. 70.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 6 pts 2 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 4 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 93.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 6 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Guirguillano (Cat. 1), km. 123.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 10 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 5 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Lezaun (Cat. 2), km. 142.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 6 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 2 5 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 169.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 5 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Basilica Del Puy (Cat. 3), km. 179.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Estella, km 45,60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 pts 2 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Estella, km 85,10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Estella, km 104,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 1

Estella, km 161,10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 2 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1

Murieta, km 35,30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Arizala, km 56,20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Villatuerta, km 82,00 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 22 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 5 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 6 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 5 7 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 4 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 3 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 2 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 3 4 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Special sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team