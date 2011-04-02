Sanchez outpowers Kolobnev for GP Indurain win
Wegmann tops sprint for third over Hesjedal
Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez took home his team's first victory of the season, winning the GP Miguel Indurain in an aggressive finale to the top of the Basilica del Puy over Katusha's Alexandr Kolobnev.
"We are very happy for the win. It is the first of the year and is always welcome," said Sanchez, who until now has fallen just shy of a win on three occasions - two stages of Paris-Nice and one in Ruta del Sol.
"It was a very difficult day. The team was phenomenal and we worked hard. The race was very fast and there were continuous attacks, in addition to the heat," Sanchez said..
After numerous attacks in the early part of the race, Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervélo) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) managed to hold a small advantage.
The four stayed together until the third sprint of the day, when Azanza lost contact. The three remaining leaders were chased by an 11-man break containing Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) as they approached the day's first climb.
Stetina took out the second special sprint and second in the remaining two to claim the prize for the hot spot sprints.
The two groups then came together, but were then caught by the peloton on the approach to the category 2 second climb, the Eraul, with 90km to go.
It was there that a trio of Spaniards launched off the front: Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team ) and David Belda Garcia (Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León).
The three gained several minutes on the peloton, mopping up sprint and mountain points along the way as Leopard Trek controlled the chase.
Belda claimed enough points to take home the day's mountains classification, while Lastras took the intermediate sprints prize.
The break began to come apart in the final 20km, losing first Lastras to cramps and then finally being caught by the chasers at the base of the penultimate climb. On the rise, David Arroyo (Movistar) attacked, but was quickly pulled back.
Following the crest, Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) put in a dangerous move, going solo with 8km remaining. As he reached the Puy, he held a precious handful of seconds over the chase group, but it proved too small an advantage.
He was caught in the final kilometre and faded from contention.
"Kiryienka attacked very strong but we managed to neutralize the break thanks to the work of my teammates," said Sanchez. "The team did a sensational job - they had a huge task. There were breaks where we were not represented and we had to take control. The finale was tense and complicated - Wegmman has won a couple of times, Kolobnev is a great racer with many wins. The victory was very difficult, but we did it and I am very happy. "
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:42:47
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:07
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|7
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|11
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|15
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:32
|17
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:33
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|20
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:32
|23
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:00
|25
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:32
|26
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:38
|27
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|29
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|30
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|31
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:58
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:02:03
|33
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:41
|34
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:07
|35
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:08
|36
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:23
|37
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:04:51
|38
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|39
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:32
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|45
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|46
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|47
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:13
|49
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:18
|50
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:11
|51
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:13:32
|54
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|55
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|57
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|59
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|60
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|66
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|67
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|68
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|6
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|4
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|6
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|10
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|5
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|6
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|6
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|2
|5
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|4
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|2
|5
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|2
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|22
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|6
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|5
|7
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|4
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|3
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|3
|4
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|6
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|3
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:09:10
|2
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:17
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:22
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:23
|5
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:31
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:02:34
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:04:58
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|9
|FDJ
|0:06:40
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:07:57
|11
|Geox-TMC
|0:09:29
|12
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:21:38
|13
|Orbea
|0:28:18
|14
|Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon
|0:31:47
