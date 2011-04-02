Trending

Sanchez outpowers Kolobnev for GP Indurain win

Wegmann tops sprint for third over Hesjedal

Image 1 of 22

Andy Schleck with Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 2 of 22

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took his team's first win of the season

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 3 of 22

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 4 of 22

Sanchez delivers his comments over the phone, too.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 5 of 22

Sanchez gives his comments to the press after taking the win in GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 6 of 22

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 7 of 22

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates his first win of the season

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 8 of 22

The trophy goes to Samuel Sanchez for the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 9 of 22

The GP Miguel Indurain podium

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 10 of 22

Miguel Indurain presents the top three at his eponymous race: Wegmann, Sanchez and Kolobnev

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 11 of 22

Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek) powers his way to third place

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 12 of 22

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) hit out a little too early on the dash to the line.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 13 of 22

Andy and Frank Schleck leading the Leopard Trek train.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 14 of 22

Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the break with Pablo Lastras (Movistar) and David Belda (Burgos 2016)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 15 of 22

Anders Lund was the engine on the Leopard Trek train.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 16 of 22

Maxime Monfort (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 17 of 22

Samuel Sanchez relied on his Euskaltel-Euskadi team to control the moves.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 18 of 22

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) was in the break but was dropped toward the finish.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 19 of 22

David Belda (Burgos 2016) was part of the day's breakaway and won the mountains prize.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 20 of 22

Leopard Trek took control of the chasing, here with Maxime Monfort.

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 21 of 22

David Arroyo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)
Image 22 of 22

The podium at the 2011 GP Miguel Indurain (L-R): Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) are joined on stage by Miguel Indurain himself

(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez took home his team's first victory of the season, winning the GP Miguel Indurain in an aggressive finale to the top of the Basilica del Puy over Katusha's Alexandr Kolobnev.

"We are very happy for the win. It is the first of the year and is always welcome," said Sanchez, who until now has fallen just shy of a win on three occasions - two stages of Paris-Nice and one in Ruta del Sol.

"It was a very difficult day. The team was phenomenal and we worked hard. The race was very fast and there were continuous attacks, in addition to the heat," Sanchez said..

After numerous attacks in the early part of the race, Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervélo) and Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale) managed to hold a small advantage.

The four stayed together until the third sprint of the day, when Azanza lost contact. The three remaining leaders were chased by an 11-man break containing Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) as they approached the day's first climb.

Stetina took out the second special sprint and second in the remaining two to claim the prize for the hot spot sprints.

The two groups then came together, but were then caught by the peloton on the approach to the category 2 second climb, the Eraul, with 90km to go.

It was there that a trio of Spaniards launched off the front: Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar Team ) and David Belda Garcia (Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León).

The three gained several minutes on the peloton, mopping up sprint and mountain points along the way as Leopard Trek controlled the chase.

Belda claimed enough points to take home the day's mountains classification, while Lastras took the intermediate sprints prize.

The break began to come apart in the final 20km, losing first Lastras to cramps and then finally being caught by the chasers at the base of the penultimate climb. On the rise, David Arroyo (Movistar) attacked, but was quickly pulled back.

Following the crest, Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar) put in a dangerous move, going solo with 8km remaining. As he reached the Puy, he held a precious handful of seconds over the chase group, but it proved too small an advantage.

He was caught in the final kilometre and faded from contention.

"Kiryienka attacked very strong but we managed to neutralize the break thanks to the work of my teammates," said Sanchez. "The team did a sensational job - they had a huge task. There were breaks where we were not represented and we had to take control. The finale was tense and complicated - Wegmman has won a couple of times, Kolobnev is a great racer with many wins. The victory was very difficult, but we did it and I am very happy. "

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:42:47
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:02
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:07
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
7Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
8Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:13
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
11Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
15Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:32
17Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:33
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:37
20Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:44
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:32
23Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:00
25Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:38
27Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
29Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
30Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
31Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:58
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental0:02:03
33John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:41
34José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:07
35Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:08
36Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:23
37Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:04:51
38Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
39Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:05:32
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
42Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
44Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
45Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
46David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
47Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:06:13
49Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:06:18
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:11
51Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental0:13:32
54Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
55Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
56Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
57Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural
58José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
59Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
60Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
66Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
67Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
68José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team

Arradia (Cat. 2), km. 70.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC6pts
2Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia4
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 93.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León6pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek2
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Guirguillano (Cat. 1), km. 123.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León10pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
5Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Lezaun (Cat. 2), km. 142.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León6pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia2
5Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team1

Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 169.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team4
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
5Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Basilica Del Puy (Cat. 3), km. 179.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team2
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek1

Estella, km 45,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3pts
2Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Estella, km 85,10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Estella, km 104,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
3David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León1

Estella, km 161,10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1

Murieta, km 35,30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Arizala, km 56,20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Villatuerta, km 82,00
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León22pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team6
5Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
6Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5
7Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia4
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
9Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia3
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek2
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León3
4José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural2
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
6Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Special sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
3José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:09:10
2Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:17
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
4Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:23
5Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:31
6Leopard Trek0:02:34
7Katusha Team0:04:58
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:36
9FDJ0:06:40
10Caja Rural0:07:57
11Geox-TMC0:09:29
12Andalucia Caja Granada0:21:38
13Orbea0:28:18
14Burgos 2016-Castilla y Leon0:31:47

 

