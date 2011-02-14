Trending

Durbridge takes Northbridge

Pooley claims the ladies' race

Results

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Durbridge (Jayco Skins)
2Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys)
4Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco Skins)
5Rico Roger (Budget Forklifts)
6Dean Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
7Brad Hall (Plan B)
8Eddy Hollands (Nuchange)
9Craig Davies (ECU Cycling)
10Scott Law (Smokefree WA)

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
2Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania)
3Rowena Fry (Pure Tasmania)
4Claire Aubrey (Cycles Bespoke)
5Stephanie Russell (Kalamunda Cycles)
6Kate Finegan
7Tanya Birkbeck (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
8Rebecca Wheadon (Riders Choice)
9Sarah Riley (Team Race)
10Victoria Hammick (Riders Choice)

Support men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fenton Moran (Riders Choice)
2Andrew Simpson (KD Cycles)
3Matt Korten (Bikesure)
4Pedro Turbika (KHT Accountants)
5Jayson Puls (Riders Choice)
6Matty Upton (Nuchange)
7Dean Whelan (Bikeforce Australia/Parentini)
8Ryan Fynn (Broad)
9Sean O'Neil (Bikesure)
10Marty Dippiazzi (Nuchange)

