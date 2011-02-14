Durbridge takes Northbridge
Pooley claims the ladies' race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Jayco Skins)
|2
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys)
|4
|Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco Skins)
|5
|Rico Roger (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Dean Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|7
|Brad Hall (Plan B)
|8
|Eddy Hollands (Nuchange)
|9
|Craig Davies (ECU Cycling)
|10
|Scott Law (Smokefree WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
|2
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania)
|3
|Rowena Fry (Pure Tasmania)
|4
|Claire Aubrey (Cycles Bespoke)
|5
|Stephanie Russell (Kalamunda Cycles)
|6
|Kate Finegan
|7
|Tanya Birkbeck (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
|8
|Rebecca Wheadon (Riders Choice)
|9
|Sarah Riley (Team Race)
|10
|Victoria Hammick (Riders Choice)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fenton Moran (Riders Choice)
|2
|Andrew Simpson (KD Cycles)
|3
|Matt Korten (Bikesure)
|4
|Pedro Turbika (KHT Accountants)
|5
|Jayson Puls (Riders Choice)
|6
|Matty Upton (Nuchange)
|7
|Dean Whelan (Bikeforce Australia/Parentini)
|8
|Ryan Fynn (Broad)
|9
|Sean O'Neil (Bikesure)
|10
|Marty Dippiazzi (Nuchange)
