Trending

Masotti score on final stage

Nechita hangs on for overall win

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Masotti (Ita)3:21:15
2Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
3Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
4Andrea Margin (Ita)
5Victor Mironov (Mda) (Republic of Moldova)
6Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
7Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
8Heinrich Berger (Ger)
9Andrei Nechita (Rom) (Romania)
10Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
11Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
12Gregor Hoops (Ger)
13Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
14Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
15Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
16Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:00:05
17Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:06
18Mihail Rusu (Rom)
19Stefan Morcov (Rom)
20Lars Bartlau (Ger)
21Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
22Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
23Lucian Voinea (Rom) (Romania)
24Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
25Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
26Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
27Marco Fusaz (Ita)
28Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
29Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
30Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
31Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
32Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
33Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
34Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) (Romania)
35Christian Grazian (Ita)0:00:14
36Andreas Keuser (Ger)
37Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
38Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
39Zoltan Sipos (Rom) (Romania)
40Bogdan Coman (Rom) (Romania)0:05:01
41Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
42George Wolters (Rom)
43Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
44Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
45David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:05:27
DNFSebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
DNFMarcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFSergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNSPeter Merx (Ned)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrei Nechita (Rom) (Romania)
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
3Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
4Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
5Heinrich Berger (Ger)
6Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
7Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
8Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
9Andrea Margin (Ita)
10Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
11Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
12Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
13Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
14Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
15Fabio Masotti (Ita)
16Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
17Marco Fusaz (Ita)
18Christian Grazian (Ita)
19Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
20Andreas Keuser (Ger)
21Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
22Victor Mironov (Mda) (Republic of Moldova)
23Lars Bartlau (Ger)
24Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
25Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
26Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
27Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
28Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) (Romania)
29Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
30Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
31Gregor Hoops (Ger)
32Mihail Rusu (Rom)
33Stefan Morcov (Rom)
34Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
35Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
36Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
37Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
38David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
39Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
40Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
41Bogdan Coman (Rom) (Romania)
42Zoltan Sipos (Rom) (Romania)
43Lucian Voinea (Rom) (Romania)
44Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
45George Wolters (Rom)

Latest on Cyclingnews