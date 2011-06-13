Masotti score on final stage
Nechita hangs on for overall win
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|3:21:15
|2
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|3
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|4
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|5
|Victor Mironov (Mda) (Republic of Moldova)
|6
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|7
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|8
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|9
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) (Romania)
|10
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|11
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|12
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|13
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|14
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|15
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|16
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|0:00:05
|17
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:06
|18
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|19
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|20
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|21
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|22
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|23
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) (Romania)
|24
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|25
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|26
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|27
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|28
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|29
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|30
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|31
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|32
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|33
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|34
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) (Romania)
|35
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|0:00:14
|36
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|37
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|38
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|39
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) (Romania)
|40
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) (Romania)
|0:05:01
|41
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|42
|George Wolters (Rom)
|43
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|44
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|45
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:05:27
|DNF
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|DNF
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNS
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) (Romania)
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|3
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|4
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|5
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|6
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|7
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|8
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|9
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|10
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|11
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|12
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|13
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|14
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|15
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|16
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|17
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|18
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|19
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|20
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|21
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|22
|Victor Mironov (Mda) (Republic of Moldova)
|23
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|24
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|25
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|26
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|27
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|28
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) (Romania)
|29
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|30
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|31
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|32
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|33
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|34
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|35
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|36
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|37
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|38
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|39
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|40
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|41
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) (Romania)
|42
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) (Romania)
|43
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) (Romania)
|44
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|45
|George Wolters (Rom)
