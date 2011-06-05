Trending

Tamouridis wins from break

Nechita takes over on top of GC

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware4:35:59
2Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)0:00:02
3Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova0:02:19
4Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
5Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
6Andreas Keuser (Ger)
7Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
8Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
9Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:02:30
10Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:02:44
11Andrea Margin (Ita)0:11:11
12Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
13Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
14Peter Merx (Ned)
15Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
16Christian Grazian (Ita)
17Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
18Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
19Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
20Gregor Hoops (Ger)
21Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova
22Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
23Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
24Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:11:16
25Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
26Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
27Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
28Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
29Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania0:11:19
30Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania0:11:21
31Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
32Stefan Morcov (Rom)
33Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova
34Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
35Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
36Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
37Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:11:22
38Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:11:21
39George Wolters (Rom)
40Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
41Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
42Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
43Fabio Masotti (Ita)
44Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
45Mihail Rusu (Rom)
46Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
47Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
48Stefano Lessi (Ita)
49Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
50Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
51Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
52Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
53Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
54Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
55Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
56Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
57Marco Gaggia (Ita)0:11:42
58Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:11:44
59David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
60Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
61Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania0:15:34
DNFGeorgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
DNFIonel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)
DNFEduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
DNFPetar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria
DNSAlexandr Dobrovolschi (Mda) Republic of Moldova

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania9:10:23
2Angelo Ciccone (Ita)0:00:26
3Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:08:53
4Christian Grazian (Ita)0:09:09
5Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
6Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:09:18
7Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team0:09:35
8Andrea Margin (Ita)0:09:40
9Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:09:46
10Marco Fusaz (Ita)0:10:02
11Fabio Masotti (Ita)0:10:25
12Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:11:04
13Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:11:12
14Alessandro Calderan (Ita)0:11:13
15Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria0:11:23
16Gregor Hoops (Ger)0:11:24
17Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania0:11:33
18Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:11:46
19Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:11:54
20Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:12:16
21Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
22Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:15:23
23Victor Mironov (Mol) Republic of Moldova0:15:44
24Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:16:09
25Andreas Keuser (Ger)0:20:56
26Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:21:19
27Lars Bartlau (Ger)0:21:39
28Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)0:24:04
29Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
30Peter Merx (Ned)0:24:07
31Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:24:16
32Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania0:24:38
33Maxim Rusnac (Mol) Republic of Moldova0:25:15
34Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)0:25:16
35Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:25:37
36Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)0:26:01
37Sergiu Cioban (Mol) Tusnad Cycling Team0:30:04
38Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:30:11
39Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania0:30:13
40Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)0:30:26
41Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:30:27
42Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:30:30
43Alexandr Braico (Mol) Tusnad Cycling Team0:30:32
44Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:30:36
45Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware0:30:41
46Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:30:46
47Constantin Munteanu (Rom)0:30:51
48George Wolters (Rom)0:31:04
49Denis Bazeliuc (Mol) Republic of Moldova0:31:08
50Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:31:25
51Mihai Varabiev (Rom)0:31:29
52Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania0:31:30
53Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:31:34
54Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:31:38
55David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
56Nicolae Tintea (Rom)0:31:43
57Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria0:31:51
58Stefano Lessi (Ita)0:31:55
59Marco Gaggia (Ita)0:31:59
60Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria0:32:00
61Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania0:34:27

Latest on Cyclingnews