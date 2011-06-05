Tamouridis wins from break
Nechita takes over on top of GC
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|4:35:59
|2
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|0:00:02
|3
|Victor Mironov (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|0:02:19
|4
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|5
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|6
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|7
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|8
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|9
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|0:02:30
|10
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|0:02:44
|11
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:11:11
|12
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|13
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|14
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|15
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|16
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|17
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|18
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|19
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|20
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|21
|Denis Bazeliuc (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|22
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|23
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|24
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:11:16
|25
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|26
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|27
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|28
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|29
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:11:19
|30
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:11:21
|31
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|32
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|33
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|34
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|35
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|36
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|37
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:11:22
|38
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|0:11:21
|39
|George Wolters (Rom)
|40
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|41
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|42
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|43
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|44
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|45
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|46
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|47
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|48
|Stefano Lessi (Ita)
|49
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|50
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|51
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|52
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|53
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|54
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|55
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|56
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|57
|Marco Gaggia (Ita)
|0:11:42
|58
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:11:44
|59
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|60
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
|61
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania
|0:15:34
|DNF
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|DNF
|Ionel-Bogdan Presmerean (Rom)
|DNF
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|DNF
|Petar Bijdzijev (Bul) Bulgaria
|DNS
|Alexandr Dobrovolschi (Mda) Republic of Moldova
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrei Nechita (Rom) Romania
|9:10:23
|2
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|0:00:26
|3
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:08:53
|4
|Christian Grazian (Ita)
|0:09:09
|5
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|6
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:09:18
|7
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|8
|Andrea Margin (Ita)
|0:09:40
|9
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:09:46
|10
|Marco Fusaz (Ita)
|0:10:02
|11
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|0:10:25
|12
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|0:11:04
|13
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:11:12
|14
|Alessandro Calderan (Ita)
|0:11:13
|15
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:11:23
|16
|Gregor Hoops (Ger)
|0:11:24
|17
|Birgual Gradinaru (Rom) Romania
|0:11:33
|18
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:11:46
|19
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:11:54
|20
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:12:16
|21
|Yovcho Yovchev (Bul)
|22
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:15:23
|23
|Victor Mironov (Mol) Republic of Moldova
|0:15:44
|24
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:16:09
|25
|Andreas Keuser (Ger)
|0:20:56
|26
|Rida Cador (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:21:19
|27
|Lars Bartlau (Ger)
|0:21:39
|28
|Florin-Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)
|0:24:04
|29
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|30
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|0:24:07
|31
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:24:16
|32
|Bogdan Coman (Rom) Romania
|0:24:38
|33
|Maxim Rusnac (Mol) Republic of Moldova
|0:25:15
|34
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|0:25:16
|35
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:25:37
|36
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita)
|0:26:01
|37
|Sergiu Cioban (Mol) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:30:04
|38
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:30:11
|39
|Zoltan Sipos (Rom) Romania
|0:30:13
|40
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita)
|0:30:26
|41
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:30:27
|42
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:30:30
|43
|Alexandr Braico (Mol) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:30:32
|44
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:30:36
|45
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:30:41
|46
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:30:46
|47
|Constantin Munteanu (Rom)
|0:30:51
|48
|George Wolters (Rom)
|0:31:04
|49
|Denis Bazeliuc (Mol) Republic of Moldova
|0:31:08
|50
|Laszlo Madaras (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:31:25
|51
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom)
|0:31:29
|52
|Lucian Voinea (Rom) Romania
|0:31:30
|53
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:31:34
|54
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:31:38
|55
|David Puskas (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|56
|Nicolae Tintea (Rom)
|0:31:43
|57
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:31:51
|58
|Stefano Lessi (Ita)
|0:31:55
|59
|Marco Gaggia (Ita)
|0:31:59
|60
|Plamen Dimov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:32:00
|61
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Romania
|0:34:27
