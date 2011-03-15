Amicabile takes the three provinces
Whorral and Zanotti round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Amicabile (Gallina S. Inox Tonoli)
|3:42:30
|2
|Christoper Whorral (Mgkvis Norda Pacific)
|3
|Marco Zanotti (Team Casati Named)
|4
|Filippo Fortin (Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)
|5
|Davide Gomirato (G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior)
|6
|Andrea Menapace (ASD Mantovani Fontana)
|7
|Stefano Melegaro (Podenzano Aurora Sport)
|8
|Nicola Ruffoni (Team Idea 2010 ASD)
|9
|Amani Ponzoni (Carmiooro NGC Pool Cantu’)
|10
|Daniele Cavasin (Generali Ballan)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy