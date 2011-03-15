Trending

Amicabile takes the three provinces

Whorral and Zanotti round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Amicabile (Gallina S. Inox Tonoli)3:42:30
2Christoper Whorral (Mgkvis Norda Pacific)
3Marco Zanotti (Team Casati Named)
4Filippo Fortin (Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)
5Davide Gomirato (G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior)
6Andrea Menapace (ASD Mantovani Fontana)
7Stefano Melegaro (Podenzano Aurora Sport)
8Nicola Ruffoni (Team Idea 2010 ASD)
9Amani Ponzoni (Carmiooro NGC Pool Cantu’)
10Daniele Cavasin (Generali Ballan)

Latest on Cyclingnews