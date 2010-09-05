Boom bests break companions
Vantomme, Wegmann complete podium
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|4:09:24
|2
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|7
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|15
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|20
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|27
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|28
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|37
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|38
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|39
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|40
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quick Step
|42
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|49
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|50
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
|51
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|52
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|53
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|55
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|58
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|59
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|63
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|64
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Milram
|67
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|68
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|70
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|71
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|74
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|75
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|79
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|80
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|81
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:35
|84
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|85
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|87
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|90
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:37
|91
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|93
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|94
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|97
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|98
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|99
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|100
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|101
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|102
|Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|103
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|104
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:42
|105
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:59
|106
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|107
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|108
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|109
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:02:03
|110
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:38
|111
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|114
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|115
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy