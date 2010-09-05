Trending

Boom bests break companions

Vantomme, Wegmann complete podium

Lars Boom (Rabobank) won the Grote Prijs Jef Scherens from a six-man break.

(Image credit: AFP)
Grote Prijs Jef Scherens podium (L-r): Fabian Wegmann, Lars Boom and Maxime Vantomme

(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results
1Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank4:09:24
2Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
4Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
5Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
6Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:00:07
7Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:00:18
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
14Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
15Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
17Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
20Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
27Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
28Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
31Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
34Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
35Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
37Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
38Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
39Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
40Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quick Step
42Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
44Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
47Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
49Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
50Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
51Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
52Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
53Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
55Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
58Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
59Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
61Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
62Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
63Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
64Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
66Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Milram
67Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
68Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
69Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Palmans - Cras
70Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
71Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
73Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
74Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
75Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
77Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
78Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
79Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
80Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
81Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
82Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
83Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:35
84Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
85Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
86Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
87Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
88Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
90Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:00:37
91Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
92Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
93Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
94Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
97Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
98Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:13
99Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:30
100Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
101Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
102Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
103Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
104Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) ISD Continental Team0:01:42
105Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:59
106Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
107Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
108Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
109Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:02:03
110Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:38
111Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
113Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
114Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
115Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha

