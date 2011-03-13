Image 1 of 25 World Champions Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard of the McCaig Air Conditioning team proved too strong in the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 25 Meyer and Howard are the reigning Madison world champions. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 3 of 25 New Zealand pair Tom Scully and Shane Archbold of the Giant team rode into second place in the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 25 The madison was raced at a frenetic pace. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 25 Cameron Meyer (centre) from Western Australia continued his madison dominance with partner Leigh Howard in Bendigo. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 25 The madison podium (l-r):Shane Archbold/Tom Scully (2nd), Leigh Howard/Cameron Meyer (1st), and Glen O'Shea/Tim Decker (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 25 Fans get a chance to say thanks to a couple of Aussie world champions after their win in Bendigo. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 25 The 'Geelong Flyer', Leigh Howard, powers around the Tom Flood Sports Arena. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 25 Germany's Leif Lampater goes on the attack. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 25 Riders head around the track watched on by dining fans. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 25 Cameron Meyer drives the bunch as he and partner Leigh Howard look at taking another lap. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 25 Local favourite and veteran Tim Decker would combine with Glen O'Shea to make the podium in his final Bendigo Madison ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 25 Jackson Law and Caleb Ewan of the News South Wales Institute of Sport team get together during the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 25 Rick Sanders and Alex Edmonson of the VIS/Jayco team combine in the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 25 The teams of the 2011Bendigo International Madison pose for a photo prior to the 200 lap classic. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 25 A section of the crowd that turned out for the Bendigo International Madison at the Tom Flood Sports Arena. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 25 Riders speed by the Frank McCaig Stand that was opened last year in memory of the local cycling legend. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 25 Riders speed past the historical grandstand at the Tom Flood Sports Arena. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 25 Teams head down the home straight during the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 25 Riders are a blur as diners watch on from their tables. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 25 The field head down the back straight beside support crews. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 22 of 25 Benjamin Edmuller and Scott Law of the Ronde Cycling Essentials team combine during the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 23 of 25 Leif Lampater and Leon Van Bon of the Innes Motors team combine during their ride in the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 25 Cam Karwowski and Brad Evans of the 3BO/SASI team combine in the madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 25 of 25 That's another one for us mate: World Champions Cameron Meyer (left) and Leigh Howard after their superb win in the 2011 Bendigo International Madison. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Reigning world madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer showed their solid form in the lead up to this month's 2011 UCI Track World Championships, taking out the Bendigo International Madison on Sunday night.

There were some nervous moments in the afternoon with a rain shower with last year's event cancelled due to heavy rain, however the weather Gods smiled on Bendigo and the race went ahead.

The pair didn't have it all their own way with strong opposition from Glenn O'Shea and Tim Decker, Kiwi pairing Shane Archbold and Tom Scully, along Germany's Leif Lampater and Dutch partner Leon van Bon.

Howard and Meyer stole three laps on the field, the first on the 98th of the 200-lap duel, followed again by attacks at 27 to go and then three from the finish.

"After 40-50 laps they [O'Shea and Dekker] were well in front of us on sprints," Howard explained to the Bendigo Advertiser.

"They gained a half-lap on us, so it was important to catch them."

With his victory last night, Howard has now won the title three times, the first two coming with O'Shea in 2008 and 2009.

"Every win here is equally special. The first two with Glenn, the hometown hero, were fantastic," he said, joining Keith Oliver and Bob Whetters as winners of three consecutive Bendigo Madison.

"To win with Cameron and to win so well is an incredible feeling."

Meyer said he and Howard were confident of securing the win.

"Everything went much to plan," he explained. "The plan was to back our ability to take laps.

"We never thought we could get three, but we went in with good form after a week-long training camp leading into the world titles."

Archbold and Scully finished in second place on 65 sprint points, they too will now finialise their preparations for the world championships. Dekker and O'Shea rounded out the podium with 51 points while Lampater and Van Bon scored 47 points to be fourth.

Full Results

U17 1000m Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 40m 2 Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC) 60m 3 Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC) 25m

U17 B Grade 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Duvoisin (Bendigo & District CC) 0:05:09.60 2 Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC) 3 Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC)

U17 A Grade 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Castles (Shepparton CC) 0:04:48.40 2 Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC) 3 John Cochrane (Blackburn CC)

U17 1600m Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 60m 0:01:58.10 2 Jay Castles (Shepparton CC) 5m 3 Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC) 100m

F Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC) 0:05:33.50 2 Colin Hogan (Ararat&District CC) 3 Jamie Ruddy (Albury-Wodonga CC)

E Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarryd Jones (Warragul CC) 0:05:14.40 2 Aaron Last (Albury-Wodonga CC) 3 Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC)

D Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 0:05:10.40 2 Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 3 Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)

C Grade 10 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 0:05:12.50 2 Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC) 3 Brenton Jones (Warragul CC)

B Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC) 0:04:42.20 2 Janelle Smith (Southern Tas Vets CC) 3 Lauren Hooper (Bendigo & District CC)

A Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) 0:04:25.30 2 Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) 3 Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)

2000m Wheelrace Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 200m 0:02:10.00 2 Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 200m 3 Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC) 220m 4 Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC) 245m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 140m 0:02:15.90 2 Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC) 170m 3 Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC) 140m 4 Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 190m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Schultz (Bendigo & District CC) 85m 0:02:10.30 2 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 100m 3 Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club) 180m 4 Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 135m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leon Van Bon (Netherlands) 30m 0:02:12.80 2 Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.) 50m 3 James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 90m 4 Brad Evans (New Zealand) 70m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Law (Illawarra CC) 30m 0:02:12.10 2 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr 3 Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 50m 4 Cam Karwowski (New Zealand) 65m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr 0:02:09.50 2 Tom Scully (New Zealand) scr 3 Scott Law (Illawarra CC) 20m 4 Luke Davison (Sydney CC) 50m

Women 10 Lap Pursuit Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) (A) 0:05:17.50 2 Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) (B) 3 Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) (A)

Golden Mile Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 150m 0:01:42.50 2 Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 100m 3 Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 150m

Golden Mile Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Flood (Bendigo & District CC) 80m 0:01:43.30 2 Jay Callaghan (Rockhampton CC) 90m 3 James Rendall (Albury-Wodonga CC) 160m

Golden Mile Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 60m 0:01:46.20 2 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 75m 3 Cam Karwowski (New Zealand) 45m

Golden Mile Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sung Hoon Park (Korea) 20m 0:01:45.40 2 Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 45m 3 Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 110m

Golden Mile Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (Illawarra CC) 15m 0:01:42.70 2 Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.) 35m 3 Tom Scully (New Zealand) scr

Golden Mile Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr 0:01:43.40 2 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr 3 Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC) 20m

Women 2000m Wheelrace # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) scr 0:02:29.20 2 Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) 20m 3 Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 40m

2000m Wheelrace Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 140m 0:02:04.40 2 Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 200m 3 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr

B Grade 12 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Evans (New Zealand) 0:06:02.50 2 Brendan Schultz (Bendigo & District CC) 3 Edward Bissaker (Norwood C.C.)

Aces 5 Mile Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) 0:09:51.50 2 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 3 Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)

U17 1600m Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Boyd (Shepparton CC) 200m 0:01:55.30 2 Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 60m 3 Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC) 100m

D Grade 12 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC) 0:06:38.70 2 Aaron Last (Albury-Wodonga CC) 3 Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC) 4 Michael Eastwood (Southern Tas Vets CC) 5 Colin Hogan (Ararat&District CC)

C Grade 12 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 0:06:28.90 2 Roy Martin (Mersey Valley CC) 3 Aaron Mills (Albury-Wodonga CC) 4 Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 5 Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC)

B Grade 12 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Martin (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC) 0:06:20.60 2 Ben Abels (Brunswick CC) 3 Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club) 4 Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC) 5 Tim Ralton (Bendigo & District CC)

B Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janelle Smith (Southern Tas Vets CC) 0:04:51.40 2 Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC) 3 Lauren Hooper (Bendigo & District CC) 4 Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) 5 Kristy Glover (Wellington CC) 6 Tess Spencer-Gill (Bendigo & District CC)

A Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) 0:04:36.00 2 Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) 3 Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.) 4 Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 5 Emma Waldron (Castlemaine CC) 6 Laine Hammond (Northcote CC)

U17 1000m Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Boyd (Shepparton CC) 125m 0:01:09.10 2 Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 40m 3 John Cochrane (Blackburn CC) 10m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 75m 0:01:05.20 2 Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC) 80m 3 Aaron Mills (Albury-Wodonga CC) 80m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Mann (Albury-Wodonga CC) 70m 0:01:10.00 2 Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club) 60m 3 Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC) 50m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 70m 0:01:08.40 2 Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 70m 3 Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC) 15m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Rossendell (Hobart Wheelers) scr 0:01:02.10 2 Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 75m 3 Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 10m

1000m Women Wheelrace Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) -5m 0:01:10.20 2 Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.) 25m 3 Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 25m

1000m Wheelrace Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 75m 0:01:03.70 2 Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 70m 3 Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 70m

U17 B Grade 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC) 0:04:49.10 2 Sean Duvoisin (Bendigo & District CC) 3 Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC)

U17 A Grade 8 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Oakenfull (Bendigo & District CC) 0:04:28.40 2 Jay Castles (Shepparton CC) 3 Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC)

A Grade 12 Lap Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 0:06:18.80 2 Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 3 Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 4 Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 5 Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC)

Madison Hot Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Law/Ewan (Nswis) 0:00:24.17 2 Sanders/Edmondson (Vis/Jayco) 0:00:24.28 3 Edmuller/Law (Ronde Performance Clothing) 0:00:24.36 4 Davison/Hoon Park (E+ Architecture) 0:00:24.42 5 O'Shea/Decker (Corry Cycles) 0:00:24.62 6 Karwowski/Evans (3BO/SASI) 0:00:24.69 7 Archbold/Scully (Giant) 0:00:24.74 8 Lampater/Van Bon (Innes Motors) 0:00:24.84 9 Benson/Frieberg (State Trustees) 0:00:24.89 10 Cameron Meyer/Leigh Howard (McCaig & Daikin Air Conditioning) 0:00:25.07 11 Crass/Jamieson (The Gallic Club) 0:00:25.10 12 Callaghan/Mccarthy (Bendigo Party Hire) 0:00:25.12 13 Schultz/Bissaker (Peter Lehmann Wines) 0:00:25.27 14 Ockerby/Loft (Fairbrother Building Contractors) 0:00:25.32 15 Tansley/Scotson (The Green Globe) 0:00:25.43 16 Flood/Leaper (Tweed Sutherland First National) 0:00:26.21

Invitation Derby # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 2 Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 3 Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 4 Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)

Keirin Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC) 0:00:12.20 2 James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 3 Sung Hoon Park (Korea)

Keirin Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (Illawarra CC) 0:00:11.42 2 Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 3 Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)

Keirin Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:00:11.76 2 Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC) 3 Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)

Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC) 0:00:12.04 2 Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC) 3 Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)

Golden Mile Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 75m 0:01:39.30 2 Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr 3 James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 60m