Meyer and Howard steal the show
Big-name Australian pairing win by three laps
Reigning world madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer showed their solid form in the lead up to this month's 2011 UCI Track World Championships, taking out the Bendigo International Madison on Sunday night.
There were some nervous moments in the afternoon with a rain shower with last year's event cancelled due to heavy rain, however the weather Gods smiled on Bendigo and the race went ahead.
The pair didn't have it all their own way with strong opposition from Glenn O'Shea and Tim Decker, Kiwi pairing Shane Archbold and Tom Scully, along Germany's Leif Lampater and Dutch partner Leon van Bon.
Howard and Meyer stole three laps on the field, the first on the 98th of the 200-lap duel, followed again by attacks at 27 to go and then three from the finish.
"After 40-50 laps they [O'Shea and Dekker] were well in front of us on sprints," Howard explained to the Bendigo Advertiser.
"They gained a half-lap on us, so it was important to catch them."
With his victory last night, Howard has now won the title three times, the first two coming with O'Shea in 2008 and 2009.
"Every win here is equally special. The first two with Glenn, the hometown hero, were fantastic," he said, joining Keith Oliver and Bob Whetters as winners of three consecutive Bendigo Madison.
"To win with Cameron and to win so well is an incredible feeling."
Meyer said he and Howard were confident of securing the win.
"Everything went much to plan," he explained. "The plan was to back our ability to take laps.
"We never thought we could get three, but we went in with good form after a week-long training camp leading into the world titles."
Archbold and Scully finished in second place on 65 sprint points, they too will now finialise their preparations for the world championships. Dekker and O'Shea rounded out the podium with 51 points while Lampater and Van Bon scored 47 points to be fourth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 40m
|2
|Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC) 60m
|3
|Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC) 25m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Duvoisin (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:05:09.60
|2
|Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|3
|Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Castles (Shepparton CC)
|0:04:48.40
|2
|Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC)
|3
|John Cochrane (Blackburn CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 60m
|0:01:58.10
|2
|Jay Castles (Shepparton CC) 5m
|3
|Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC) 100m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:05:33.50
|2
|Colin Hogan (Ararat&District CC)
|3
|Jamie Ruddy (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarryd Jones (Warragul CC)
|0:05:14.40
|2
|Aaron Last (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|3
|Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:05:10.40
|2
|Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC)
|3
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC)
|0:05:12.50
|2
|Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC)
|3
|Brenton Jones (Warragul CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC)
|0:04:42.20
|2
|Janelle Smith (Southern Tas Vets CC)
|3
|Lauren Hooper (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.)
|0:04:25.30
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
|3
|Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 200m
|0:02:10.00
|2
|Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 200m
|3
|Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC) 220m
|4
|Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC) 245m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 140m
|0:02:15.90
|2
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC) 170m
|3
|Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC) 140m
|4
|Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 190m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Schultz (Bendigo & District CC) 85m
|0:02:10.30
|2
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 100m
|3
|Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club) 180m
|4
|Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 135m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leon Van Bon (Netherlands) 30m
|0:02:12.80
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.) 50m
|3
|James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 90m
|4
|Brad Evans (New Zealand) 70m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Law (Illawarra CC) 30m
|0:02:12.10
|2
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr
|3
|Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 50m
|4
|Cam Karwowski (New Zealand) 65m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr
|0:02:09.50
|2
|Tom Scully (New Zealand) scr
|3
|Scott Law (Illawarra CC) 20m
|4
|Luke Davison (Sydney CC) 50m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) (A)
|0:05:17.50
|2
|Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) (B)
|3
|Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) (A)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 150m
|0:01:42.50
|2
|Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 100m
|3
|Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 150m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Flood (Bendigo & District CC) 80m
|0:01:43.30
|2
|Jay Callaghan (Rockhampton CC) 90m
|3
|James Rendall (Albury-Wodonga CC) 160m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 60m
|0:01:46.20
|2
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 75m
|3
|Cam Karwowski (New Zealand) 45m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sung Hoon Park (Korea) 20m
|0:01:45.40
|2
|Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 45m
|3
|Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 110m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Illawarra CC) 15m
|0:01:42.70
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.) 35m
|3
|Tom Scully (New Zealand) scr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr
|0:01:43.40
|2
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr
|3
|Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC) 20m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) scr
|0:02:29.20
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) 20m
|3
|Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 40m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 140m
|0:02:04.40
|2
|Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 200m
|3
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Evans (New Zealand)
|0:06:02.50
|2
|Brendan Schultz (Bendigo & District CC)
|3
|Edward Bissaker (Norwood C.C.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.)
|0:09:51.50
|2
|Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
|3
|Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Boyd (Shepparton CC) 200m
|0:01:55.30
|2
|Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 60m
|3
|Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC) 100m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:06:38.70
|2
|Aaron Last (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|3
|Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC)
|4
|Michael Eastwood (Southern Tas Vets CC)
|5
|Colin Hogan (Ararat&District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC)
|0:06:28.90
|2
|Roy Martin (Mersey Valley CC)
|3
|Aaron Mills (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|4
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC)
|5
|Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Martin (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)
|0:06:20.60
|2
|Ben Abels (Brunswick CC)
|3
|Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club)
|4
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)
|5
|Tim Ralton (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janelle Smith (Southern Tas Vets CC)
|0:04:51.40
|2
|Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC)
|3
|Lauren Hooper (Bendigo & District CC)
|4
|Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
|5
|Kristy Glover (Wellington CC)
|6
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.)
|0:04:36.00
|2
|Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
|3
|Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.)
|4
|Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
|5
|Emma Waldron (Castlemaine CC)
|6
|Laine Hammond (Northcote CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Boyd (Shepparton CC) 125m
|0:01:09.10
|2
|Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 40m
|3
|John Cochrane (Blackburn CC) 10m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 75m
|0:01:05.20
|2
|Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC) 80m
|3
|Aaron Mills (Albury-Wodonga CC) 80m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Mann (Albury-Wodonga CC) 70m
|0:01:10.00
|2
|Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club) 60m
|3
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC) 50m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 70m
|0:01:08.40
|2
|Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 70m
|3
|Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC) 15m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Rossendell (Hobart Wheelers) scr
|0:01:02.10
|2
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 75m
|3
|Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 10m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) -5m
|0:01:10.20
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.) 25m
|3
|Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 25m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 75m
|0:01:03.70
|2
|Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 70m
|3
|Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 70m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC)
|0:04:49.10
|2
|Sean Duvoisin (Bendigo & District CC)
|3
|Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Oakenfull (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:04:28.40
|2
|Jay Castles (Shepparton CC)
|3
|Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC)
|0:06:18.80
|2
|Brenton Jones (Warragul CC)
|3
|Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|4
|Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|5
|Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Law/Ewan (Nswis)
|0:00:24.17
|2
|Sanders/Edmondson (Vis/Jayco)
|0:00:24.28
|3
|Edmuller/Law (Ronde Performance Clothing)
|0:00:24.36
|4
|Davison/Hoon Park (E+ Architecture)
|0:00:24.42
|5
|O'Shea/Decker (Corry Cycles)
|0:00:24.62
|6
|Karwowski/Evans (3BO/SASI)
|0:00:24.69
|7
|Archbold/Scully (Giant)
|0:00:24.74
|8
|Lampater/Van Bon (Innes Motors)
|0:00:24.84
|9
|Benson/Frieberg (State Trustees)
|0:00:24.89
|10
|Cameron Meyer/Leigh Howard (McCaig & Daikin Air Conditioning)
|0:00:25.07
|11
|Crass/Jamieson (The Gallic Club)
|0:00:25.10
|12
|Callaghan/Mccarthy (Bendigo Party Hire)
|0:00:25.12
|13
|Schultz/Bissaker (Peter Lehmann Wines)
|0:00:25.27
|14
|Ockerby/Loft (Fairbrother Building Contractors)
|0:00:25.32
|15
|Tansley/Scotson (The Green Globe)
|0:00:25.43
|16
|Flood/Leaper (Tweed Sutherland First National)
|0:00:26.21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.)
|2
|Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|3
|Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|4
|Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC)
|0:00:12.20
|2
|James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.)
|3
|Sung Hoon Park (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:11.42
|2
|Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|3
|Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:00:11.76
|2
|Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC)
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC)
|0:00:12.04
|2
|Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC)
|3
|Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 75m
|0:01:39.30
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr
|3
|James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 60m
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer/Leigh Howard (McCaig & Daikin Air Conditioning)
|62
|pts
|2 (-3 laps)
|Archbold/Scully (Giant)
|65
|3
|O'Shea/Decker (Corry Cycles)
|54
|4
|Lampater/Van Bon (Innes Motors)
|47
|5
|Davison/Hoon Park (E+ Architecture)
|34
|6
|Edmuller/Law (Ronde Performance Clothing)
|27
|7
|Benson/Frieberg (State Trustees)
|24
|8
|Sanders/Edmondson (Vis/Jayco)
|20
|9
|Crass/Jamieson (The Gallic Club)
|11
|10
|Law/Ewan (Nswis)
|10
|11
|Karwowski/Evans (3BO/SASI)
|7
|12
|Tansley/Scotson (The Green Globe)
|2
|13 (-4 laps)
|Schultz/Bissaker (Peter Lehmann Wines)
|5
|14
|Flood/Leaper (Tweed Sutherland First National)
|1
|15 (-5 laps)
|Callaghan/Mccarthy (Bendigo Party Hire)
|2
|DNF
|Ockerby/Loft (Fairbrother Building Contractors)
|3
