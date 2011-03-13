Trending

Meyer and Howard steal the show

Big-name Australian pairing win by three laps

World Champions Cameron Meyer and Leigh Howard of the McCaig Air Conditioning team proved too strong in the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Meyer and Howard are the reigning Madison world champions.

(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
New Zealand pair Tom Scully and Shane Archbold of the Giant team rode into second place in the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The madison was raced at a frenetic pace.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Cameron Meyer (centre) from Western Australia continued his madison dominance with partner Leigh Howard in Bendigo.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The madison podium (l-r):Shane Archbold/Tom Scully (2nd), Leigh Howard/Cameron Meyer (1st), and Glen O'Shea/Tim Decker (3rd).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Fans get a chance to say thanks to a couple of Aussie world champions after their win in Bendigo.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The 'Geelong Flyer', Leigh Howard, powers around the Tom Flood Sports Arena.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Germany's Leif Lampater goes on the attack.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders head around the track watched on by dining fans.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Cameron Meyer drives the bunch as he and partner Leigh Howard look at taking another lap.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Local favourite and veteran Tim Decker would combine with Glen O'Shea to make the podium in his final Bendigo Madison ride.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Jackson Law and Caleb Ewan of the News South Wales Institute of Sport team get together during the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Rick Sanders and Alex Edmonson of the VIS/Jayco team combine in the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The teams of the 2011Bendigo International Madison pose for a photo prior to the 200 lap classic.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
A section of the crowd that turned out for the Bendigo International Madison at the Tom Flood Sports Arena.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders speed by the Frank McCaig Stand that was opened last year in memory of the local cycling legend.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders speed past the historical grandstand at the Tom Flood Sports Arena.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Teams head down the home straight during the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders are a blur as diners watch on from their tables.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The field head down the back straight beside support crews.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Benjamin Edmuller and Scott Law of the Ronde Cycling Essentials team combine during the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Leif Lampater and Leon Van Bon of the Innes Motors team combine during their ride in the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Cam Karwowski and Brad Evans of the 3BO/SASI team combine in the madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
That's another one for us mate: World Champions Cameron Meyer (left) and Leigh Howard after their superb win in the 2011 Bendigo International Madison.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Reigning world madison champions Leigh Howard and Cameron Meyer showed their solid form in the lead up to this month's 2011 UCI Track World Championships, taking out the Bendigo International Madison on Sunday night.

There were some nervous moments in the afternoon with a rain shower with last year's event cancelled due to heavy rain, however the weather Gods smiled on Bendigo and the race went ahead.

The pair didn't have it all their own way with strong opposition from Glenn O'Shea and Tim Decker, Kiwi pairing Shane Archbold and Tom Scully, along Germany's Leif Lampater and Dutch partner Leon van Bon.

Howard and Meyer stole three laps on the field, the first on the 98th of the 200-lap duel, followed again by attacks at 27 to go and then three from the finish.

"After 40-50 laps they [O'Shea and Dekker] were well in front of us on sprints," Howard explained to the Bendigo Advertiser.

"They gained a half-lap on us, so it was important to catch them."

With his victory last night, Howard has now won the title three times, the first two coming with O'Shea in 2008 and 2009.

"Every win here is equally special. The first two with Glenn, the hometown hero, were fantastic," he said, joining Keith Oliver and Bob Whetters as winners of three consecutive Bendigo Madison.

"To win with Cameron and to win so well is an incredible feeling."

Meyer said he and Howard were confident of securing the win.

"Everything went much to plan," he explained. "The plan was to back our ability to take laps.

"We never thought we could get three, but we went in with good form after a week-long training camp leading into the world titles."

Archbold and Scully finished in second place on 65 sprint points, they too will now finialise their preparations for the world championships. Dekker and O'Shea rounded out the podium with 51 points while Lampater and Van Bon scored 47 points to be fourth.

Full Results

U17 1000m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 40m
2Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC) 60m
3Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC) 25m

U17 B Grade 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Duvoisin (Bendigo & District CC)0:05:09.60
2Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC)
3Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC)

U17 A Grade 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Castles (Shepparton CC)0:04:48.40
2Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC)
3John Cochrane (Blackburn CC)

U17 1600m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 60m0:01:58.10
2Jay Castles (Shepparton CC) 5m
3Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC) 100m

F Grade 10 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC)0:05:33.50
2Colin Hogan (Ararat&District CC)
3Jamie Ruddy (Albury-Wodonga CC)

E Grade 10 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarryd Jones (Warragul CC)0:05:14.40
2Aaron Last (Albury-Wodonga CC)
3Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC)

D Grade 10 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC)0:05:10.40
2Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC)
3Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)

C Grade 10 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC)0:05:12.50
2Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC)
3Brenton Jones (Warragul CC)

B Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC)0:04:42.20
2Janelle Smith (Southern Tas Vets CC)
3Lauren Hooper (Bendigo & District CC)

A Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.)0:04:25.30
2Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
3Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)

2000m Wheelrace Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 200m0:02:10.00
2Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 200m
3Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC) 220m
4Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC) 245m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 140m0:02:15.90
2Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC) 170m
3Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC) 140m
4Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 190m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Schultz (Bendigo & District CC) 85m0:02:10.30
2Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 100m
3Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club) 180m
4Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 135m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leon Van Bon (Netherlands) 30m0:02:12.80
2Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.) 50m
3James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 90m
4Brad Evans (New Zealand) 70m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Law (Illawarra CC) 30m0:02:12.10
2Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr
3Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 50m
4Cam Karwowski (New Zealand) 65m

2000m Wheelrace Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr0:02:09.50
2Tom Scully (New Zealand) scr
3Scott Law (Illawarra CC) 20m
4Luke Davison (Sydney CC) 50m

Women 10 Lap Pursuit Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) (A)0:05:17.50
2Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) (B)
3Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) (A)

Golden Mile Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 150m0:01:42.50
2Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC) 100m
3Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 150m

Golden Mile Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Flood (Bendigo & District CC) 80m0:01:43.30
2Jay Callaghan (Rockhampton CC) 90m
3James Rendall (Albury-Wodonga CC) 160m

Golden Mile Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 60m0:01:46.20
2Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 75m
3Cam Karwowski (New Zealand) 45m

Golden Mile Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sung Hoon Park (Korea) 20m0:01:45.40
2Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 45m
3Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 110m

Golden Mile Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Illawarra CC) 15m0:01:42.70
2Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.) 35m
3Tom Scully (New Zealand) scr

Golden Mile Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr0:01:43.40
2Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr
3Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC) 20m

Women 2000m Wheelrace
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) scr0:02:29.20
2Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC) 20m
3Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 40m

2000m Wheelrace Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Warragul CC) 140m0:02:04.40
2Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 200m
3Shane Archbold (New Zealand) scr

B Grade 12 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Evans (New Zealand)0:06:02.50
2Brendan Schultz (Bendigo & District CC)
3Edward Bissaker (Norwood C.C.)

Aces 5 Mile Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.)0:09:51.50
2Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
3Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)

U17 1600m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Boyd (Shepparton CC) 200m0:01:55.30
2Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 60m
3Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC) 100m

D Grade 12 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Bendigo & District CC)0:06:38.70
2Aaron Last (Albury-Wodonga CC)
3Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District CC)
4Michael Eastwood (Southern Tas Vets CC)
5Colin Hogan (Ararat&District CC)

C Grade 12 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC)0:06:28.90
2Roy Martin (Mersey Valley CC)
3Aaron Mills (Albury-Wodonga CC)
4Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC)
5Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC)

B Grade 12 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Martin (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)0:06:20.60
2Ben Abels (Brunswick CC)
3Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club)
4Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)
5Tim Ralton (Bendigo & District CC)

B Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janelle Smith (Southern Tas Vets CC)0:04:51.40
2Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC)
3Lauren Hooper (Bendigo & District CC)
4Marquessa Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
5Kristy Glover (Wellington CC)
6Tess Spencer-Gill (Bendigo & District CC)

A Grade Women 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.)0:04:36.00
2Imogen Jelbart (Bendigo & District CC)
3Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.)
4Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
5Emma Waldron (Castlemaine CC)
6Laine Hammond (Northcote CC)

U17 1000m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Boyd (Shepparton CC) 125m0:01:09.10
2Jerome Bechaz (Latrobe City CC) 40m
3John Cochrane (Blackburn CC) 10m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Rollinson (Warragul CC) 75m0:01:05.20
2Tim Fitzpatrick (Echuca/Moama CC) 80m
3Aaron Mills (Albury-Wodonga CC) 80m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Mann (Albury-Wodonga CC) 70m0:01:10.00
2Tomas Bastian (Geelong Cycle Club) 60m
3Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC) 50m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 70m0:01:08.40
2Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 70m
3Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC) 15m

1000m Wheelrace Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Rossendell (Hobart Wheelers) scr0:01:02.10
2Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 75m
3Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 10m

1000m Women Wheelrace Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Norwood C.C.) -5m0:01:10.20
2Jessica Mundy (Norwood C.C.) 25m
3Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) 25m

1000m Wheelrace Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kel Chaffey-Jones (Bendigo & District CC) 75m0:01:03.70
2Nathan May (Shepparton CC) 70m
3Dean Bradbury (Bendigo & District CC) 70m

U17 B Grade 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Mcmanus (Castlemaine CC)0:04:49.10
2Sean Duvoisin (Bendigo & District CC)
3Declan Dempster (Albury-Wodonga CC)

U17 A Grade 8 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Oakenfull (Bendigo & District CC)0:04:28.40
2Jay Castles (Shepparton CC)
3Aidan Bowe (Bendigo & District CC)

A Grade 12 Lap Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Bailey (Brunswick CC)0:06:18.80
2Brenton Jones (Warragul CC)
3Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
4Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
5Ryan Pontelandolfo (Bendigo & District CC)

Madison Hot Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Law/Ewan (Nswis)0:00:24.17
2Sanders/Edmondson (Vis/Jayco)0:00:24.28
3Edmuller/Law (Ronde Performance Clothing)0:00:24.36
4Davison/Hoon Park (E+ Architecture)0:00:24.42
5O'Shea/Decker (Corry Cycles)0:00:24.62
6Karwowski/Evans (3BO/SASI)0:00:24.69
7Archbold/Scully (Giant)0:00:24.74
8Lampater/Van Bon (Innes Motors)0:00:24.84
9Benson/Frieberg (State Trustees)0:00:24.89
10Cameron Meyer/Leigh Howard (McCaig & Daikin Air Conditioning)0:00:25.07
11Crass/Jamieson (The Gallic Club)0:00:25.10
12Callaghan/Mccarthy (Bendigo Party Hire)0:00:25.12
13Schultz/Bissaker (Peter Lehmann Wines)0:00:25.27
14Ockerby/Loft (Fairbrother Building Contractors)0:00:25.32
15Tansley/Scotson (The Green Globe)0:00:25.43
16Flood/Leaper (Tweed Sutherland First National)0:00:26.21

Invitation Derby
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.)
2Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
3Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
4Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)

Keirin Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC)0:00:12.20
2James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.)
3Sung Hoon Park (Korea)

Keirin Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Illawarra CC)0:00:11.42
2Luke Parker (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
3Leon Van Bon (Netherlands)

Keirin Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)0:00:11.76
2Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC)
3Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)

Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emerson Harwood (Blackburn CC)0:00:12.04
2Luke Ockerby (City Of Burnie CC)
3Jacob Schmid (Carnegie Caulfield CC)

Golden Mile Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Sturt Holdfast Marion CC) 75m0:01:39.30
2Glenn O'Shea (Norwood C.C.) scr
3James Glasspool (Central Districts C.C.) 60m

Bendigo Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer/Leigh Howard (McCaig & Daikin Air Conditioning)62pts
2 (-3 laps)Archbold/Scully (Giant)65
3O'Shea/Decker (Corry Cycles)54
4Lampater/Van Bon (Innes Motors)47
5Davison/Hoon Park (E+ Architecture)34
6Edmuller/Law (Ronde Performance Clothing)27
7Benson/Frieberg (State Trustees)24
8Sanders/Edmondson (Vis/Jayco)20
9Crass/Jamieson (The Gallic Club)11
10Law/Ewan (Nswis)10
11Karwowski/Evans (3BO/SASI)7
12Tansley/Scotson (The Green Globe)2
13 (-4 laps)Schultz/Bissaker (Peter Lehmann Wines)5
14Flood/Leaper (Tweed Sutherland First National)1
15 (-5 laps)Callaghan/Mccarthy (Bendigo Party Hire)2
DNFOckerby/Loft (Fairbrother Building Contractors)3

